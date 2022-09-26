Finance
Sony Ericsson C903 – A Great Phone
The all new Sony Ericsson C903 is an extremely good looking slider mobile handset that is able to easily stun any person with its astonishing features. One is wrong in no sense if he decides to purchase the latest mobile phone Sony Ericsson C903. It is tremendously good-looking, resistant and practical and it will also aid its user to make his day better. The features of the device are very outstanding that make it exceptionally better than others.
Features
The handset is very small in size and thus, it can also be used with one hand. It is very handy also. The dimensions of the device are very small i.e. 97x49x16 mm. the phone is also very light in weight i.e. it weighs just around 96 grams.
The handset is available in a variety of colors such as Techno White, Lacquer Black and Glamour Red. all these colors look extremely stunning.
The TFT screen of the all new Sony Ericsson C903 is out of the ordinary. It is 2.4 inches diagonally and has the capacity to display images at a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels in 256k colors.
The screen has an accelerometer sensor with a feature of auto-rotate and has a useful surface that is scratch resistant.
The device has an in built memory of 105 MB which can be easily expanded with the use of MicroSD memory cards.
The mobile handset has an integrated camera of 5 mega pixels. It is capable of capturing pictures at 2592×1944 pixels. The camera also has features like LED flash, auto focus, image stabilization, geo-tagging and smile and face detection. These features give a surety to the user that the images taken from the phone would of good quality and also clear.
While traveling, it is very useful to take this phone along as its ‘Way finder navigator 7’ and ‘A-GPS support’ will help a person find his way in case he is lost.
Some other appealing features of this handset are AAC/MPEG4/MP3 player, the application of You Tube and lots more. The all new Sony Ericsson C903 is a fantabulous organizer.
Understanding Criminal Charges and the Benefit of Hiring a Defense Lawyer
Los Angeles defense lawyers are called upon when a prospective client is being charged with a case in which they must make a defense for. The can be either a civil or criminal case, but you will find that many lawyers specialize in one or the other.
The need for legal assistance is not an uncommon situation in Los Angeles, as large cities simply have more people, thus a higher chance for crimes or claims will occur. Legal offenses occur in many forms and can vary on the scale of severity, such as traffic offenses, theft, and murder. The ultimate goal of a Los Angeles attorney is to make sure that their client’s story is heard and to obtain the best outcome possible, preferably in the form of an acquittal, or discharge.
The defense lawyer is an important part of the legal process. Along with the judge, the prosecuting attorney, and jury, the defense lawyer ensures that all sides are presented. The many nuances and intricacies of the California penal code and Los Angeles municipal code require the assistance of a competent advocate. It is the Los Angeles defense attorney understands and navigation through the local courts that improves the client’s chances.
When a criminal charge is brought against a person, it will eventually end up in a court trial. The phrase “innocent until proven guilty” is put into action full-force when it comes to a trial, as it is the prosecuting attorney’s job to try to prove a defendant is guilty by providing evidence of such. It is not uncommon for cases to be dropped due to lack of evidence. A defense lawyer will be able to help you mount a good resistance against a prosecuting attorney’s accusations.
When searching for a Los Angeles defense lawyer, you will want to make sure that you do a background check on any possible attorneys to make sure they are qualified to handle your case. It is advised that you attend a consultation with many different lawyers and ask plenty of questions so that you may discern which would be best for you. If you are afraid that your case might be particularly difficult, you might want to seek a specialty firm that deals with cases similar to yours. If you’re lucky, you might be able to hire a defense attorney who has also done work as a prosecutor, in which case he/she will have a good understanding of what you are to face from the prosecuting party and plan the defense accordingly.
Can A Foreclosure Attorney Help You Stay In Your Home?
Although the housing market has improved in the wake of the Great Recession, many American families are still fighting to save their homes. According to RealtyTrac, a real estate information company, over nine hundred thousand U.S. properties are currently in some stage of the foreclosure process. Depending on where you live, the process can take anywhere from a few months to a few years. One thing is for certain, however: if you do nothing to stop it, you will lose your home!
Legal Help
If you have missed one or more mortgage payments, your lender has the right to issue a notice of default. If ignored, this document will be used as proof that you have defaulted on your mortgage loan. The next step the lender will most likely take is to file a complaint in court, thereby initiating the foreclosure process. The court will then send you a copy of the complaint and give you a few weeks to answer it. At this point, it is imperative that you contact a foreclosure attorney.
In addition to representing you in court, an experienced attorney can attempt to negotiate an alternative settlement that does not end with the lender seizing your property. It is important to remember that banks and mortgage companies have little interest in acquiring real estate. Since maintaining and selling these foreclosed abodes can be costly, they generally lose money on the deal. As a result, they often prefer to keep the homeowner in place. The only exception is when the property owner refuses to work with them. This is where a lawyer comes in.
Services
After your foreclosure attorney peruses the terms and conditions of your mortgage agreement, he or she will immediately attempt to open the lines of communication with your lender. This vital first step can go a long way toward helping the other side understand your personal and financial situation. Perhaps you were injured in an accident and missed work, or maybe you were going through a divorce and had a hard time making ends meet. Whatever the issue, the lender may be more amenable to an arrangement that does not involve a foreclosure if your attorney can convince them that you can make future payments.
Outcome
While there is no guarantee that a foreclosure attorney will be able to keep you in your home, the odds are inestimably better than if you go at it alone. Why? For one thing, a homeowner who hires a lawyer demonstrates that they are taking the process seriously. By comparison, banks and mortgage companies have little patience for customers who miss payments and ignore all attempts at communication.
Fees
How can someone who cannot afford to pay their mortgage afford a foreclosure attorney? The good news is that these lawyers rarely charge excessive fees for their services. Depending on how much work they put into a case, attorneys typically charge anywhere from a few hundred to a couple thousand dollars. That’s not a huge cost, when you consider that they’re working to save your home!
Auto Insurance Glass Coverage, and Other Sleep Aids
So what could possibly be more sleep-inducing than reading (or writing) a 650-word article about auto insurance? After considerable brain-racking, I’ve come up with one possibility: watching towels dry. However, if you drive a car in the United States, the law requires that you have your fair share of auto insurance. This article, in particular addresses one facet of auto insurance coverage: glass coverage.
So what’s your point?
The purpose of this information page is not to navigate the morass of options, riders, or auto insurance companies. If you don’t know whether you want “good hands” or a talking lizard, you should dig deeper on the websites these companies spend lots of money on to entice your patronage. Or you could investigate getting yourself a reputable insurance agent to act on your behalf. Insurance agents are people who think insurance is fun, and therefore can be trusted to accurately answer insurance questions. One resource for locating a reputable agent is the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America website: http://www.iiaa.org.
Again, what’s your point?
The point of this article is to address just one aspect of auto insurance coverage, namely the aforementioned glass coverage. Should you have it? Should you skip it? In most cases, a glass coverage rider can be added to your policy relatively inexpensively – depending upon your situation, it could be less than $10 per month. Considering the cost of glass replacement (a windshield alone could cost over $200 to replace), it could be a wise investment. For a quick quote using the particulars of your vehicle, go to http://www.safelite.com and click the “get an instant quote” link.
But before making insurance decisions, you must assess your situation first. How much driving do you do? Under what conditions? On what type of roads?
Let’s address these questions individually.
1. How much driving do you do?
If you normally drive 3.5 miles on Sunday to attend church, and park your vehicle in an environmentally controlled garage the rest of the week, you may not need glass coverage. However, if you drive every day, and if your driving is for extended periods, your chances of a damaged windshield due to road debris, flying junk throw up from passing motorists, or the occasional misguided pigeon, are statistically higher. Calculate your weekly, monthly, and yearly mileage to help you get an idea of how much time you actually spend on the road. You might be surprised at the results you find.
2. Under what conditions do you drive?
Do you drive in adverse weather conditions? Windy or stormy conditions increase the odds of rubble being blown into your auto, and sub-freezing weather makes your windows more susceptible to damage by making them more brittle.
3. What type of roads do you drive on?
If you drive on unpaved roads, your chances of catching a stone thrown up by another vehicle rise. Also, if you travel on highways or expressways, you increase your chances of damage from long-haul trucks or construction vehicles that frequently drop bits and pieces of stuff as they pass. In addition, your higher rate of speed means anything hitting your windshield is colliding with it at a higher rate of speed.
So I guess you’re saying my auto insurance coverage should include glass coverage.
I am not an auto insurance agent. I don’t work for any auto insurance company. I don’t even play an insurance agent on TV. The information presented here is to help you come to your own decision – to provide you with the auto insurance opinions of this author, and some food for thought. I will say, however, that I do carry glass coverage, and it has enabled me to replace several windshields in the past three years. And that, my friend, beats the heck out of driving around wearing goggles and a scarf like a WWI flying ace.
Adult Children of Alcoholics – How To Be Happy
When you are the adult child of an alcoholic or the product of being raised by one, you can’t quite put your finger on what’s wrong. All you know is you feel ill, inappropriate; like a misfit.
As we age, our ego has never learned to trust this place we call home, and so–ego grows.
As adults, we have learned to believe that it is necessary to protect self, and so–we cling–we defend–we whine–we project–we protest–play the martyr–over compensate–play the victim–and pretend we do not have a choice as to what kind of life experience we wish to create.
Some of us die before we learn to trust in loving self. We die miserable, depressed, riddled with disease, and believe life was unfair.
The most unfortunate dynamic of such a death is not the death. For such a death is a welcomed event; a chance to be reborn anew and free. The ultimate tragedy is that the being never learned to understand that the universe does not play favorites. This is a magnetic place–believe it or not–and the universe responds first, foremost and only–to what we offer it emotionally. Thoughts create things… because thoughts are tied to emotions–which carry either negative or positive charges to them.
We adult children need to be aware. While acknowledging ones own wounds is crucial to healing the past–it is necessary to learn to embrace letting go of the old. If we do not learn to change what we think about–and what we feel–we cannot change the course of our life. We will continue to draw to us unwanted things, and people who are very much alike the personalities of our past.
On May 11th, 2013 this adult child married the man of her innocent, seven year old, child’s heart. And even though the skies were torrential, not for a moment did a smile leave my face.
A few years ago I began taking the physics of the universe a lot more seriously. The law of attraction is as simple and as concrete as the law of inertia. There is no hocus pocus type stuff type here folks. Its basic science.
I will be eternally grateful for having been awakened and enlightened to truth.
It was not my fault I was not loved and appreciated when I was a child. But then again, nor was it my parent’s, for they were victims too.
My parents are in their seventies. They are much more frail than in recent years, and in their eyes I see much that is missing. There is no joy–there is no wonder–there is no anticipation–there is no peace–and worst of all–I see no love–not authentic love anyway.
I bless my parents, and even my ex because the contrasting life experiences they brought into my life burned an immense fire under my ass–and created inexhaustible desire to love my children as a child should be loved, and to also–find a partner that I could love without hesitation, and who without holding back–loves me too.
This is the lifetime that I remembered–that I AM–that which is–therefore all that is–is that which I AM.
Namaste dear ones… you are loved…
Lisa
A Happy New Mrs.
3 Step Formula to Writing Your USP
There is an easy 3 step formula, and this is something that we are going to do. This is a formula, that was created by a member of GKIC named John Carlton. And this is an easy way to be able to create a USP. You can create it fast, you can create it slow, you can create it a lot of different ways. There are people that have one word for their USP. So you don’t have to use this, but some people have a hard time getting their mind flowing. So that is what I want to do is help you to get your mind flowing today.
Your USP is not product driven, it is specific to you and your customer. The USP defines your uniqueness in what your competitors do not or will not offer. Tons of people can and do sell your product, but not everyone can bring to the table the special details and care that you do. Focus your USP around your offer, your uniqueness and how it will benefit your client.
1. You start of the first part of your sentence is “we help who?” Who is your market? We help who? And then the second question is”to do.” We help who?..to do. And the to do is your unique. This is where you need to make sure you offer your unique proposition. What is the benefit that they are going to get? Your target market is going to get this benefit.
2. To Do: Describe what you do… this is where the unique comes in. Tell someone how you are the one they want to work with based on what benefit you bring to them. This is not about you… this is about how you and ONLY you can benefit them.
3. Even if: Here, we bring in the worst case senario that makes them know that you will be there for them when the worst case comes up. Maybe when they have a loss, maybe when they lose a loved one, maybe when they are injured. Use this section to let them know when you will be amazing and they will be eternally glad they put their business with you.
Remember, you can’t be all things to all people..that isn’t reality. Clients that take up a ton of your time and energy cost you more in lost revenue than the value of keeping them. Our USP should center around attracting the right people. People that you want to do business with and people that will refer business, and grow your influence in your community.
Divorce and Family Law: Code Article 133
If the Louisiana family courts had it their way, a child from a marriage that ends in divorce would always remain in the custody of one or both of the parents. This is because Louisiana holds the family in very high esteem, and regards the parent-child relationship one to that is extremely important.
Unfortunately, this cannot always be the case. Sometimes there are factors that come into play whereby a court cannot conscience placing a child with a particular parent. Louisiana Civil Code article 133 deals with one such problem. The article reads: “If an award of joint custody or of sole custody to either parent would result in substantial harm to the child, the court shall award custody to another person…”
One easy way to illustrate article 133 is through an example. Let’s say Daisy is the only daughter of Max and Linda. Max and Linda got a divorce ten years ago. After the breakup, Max became engaged in a serious drug addiction. This addiction compromised his ability to seek custody of his child. A family court ordered that he is only to have limited visitation of Daisy, and that Linda would be the sole custodial parent.
Now let’s say that Linda dies in a car accident. Max catches wind of this and decides he is going to take this opportunity to get custody of Daisy, because he did not get much custody as part of the divorce. The problem for Max is that he still has drug issues, and he has been in and out of rehab for the past five years.
Now let’s say that Daisy has a grandmother, Susan. Susan has been taking care of Daisy for almost Daisy’s whole life. In fact, if Linda were alive, she would probably say that Susan was more of a mother to Daisy than Linda herself was.
Because Daisy’s custodial parent is deceased, a family court may have to award custody of her to another parent. In the above example, we would have a classic example of how article 133 would work. If it could be proven, a court may disqualify Max from being the custodial parent even though he is an actual parent of Daisy. This is of course because of his drug problem. Given Susan’s long track record of caring for Daisy, not to mention that she is an actual relative as well, a court very well may make her the custodial parent under article 133.
As the language of the article indicates, there may be other hypotheticals where a father like Max is denied custody of the child after the divorce from the child’s mother, and where the child is given to someone other than a doting grandparent. If Max is unfit, the court will look for another potential parent for Daisy rather than place her in an unstable environment. This might mean an aunt or uncle, an older sibling, or maybe even an old and trusted friend of the family.
This article is written with the sole intention of providing information. It is not legal advice. Will Beaumont practices divorce law in New Orleans, La.
