Source – Mac Jones of the New England Patriots ready for MRI; initial belief is that QB has a high ankle sprain
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly sprained his ankle on Sunday in the final stages of a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter from ESPN.
The sophomore quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine its severity, the source said.
Jones had jumped off the field without putting weight on his left leg and walked straight to the locker room. Initial tests revealed the injury was not something that would end his season, according to a source.
During his post-game press conference, coach Bill Belichick said he had no update on Jones’ condition. Jones was not made available for his post-match press conference but is due to speak to reporters on Monday.
The injury happened on Jones’ last pass attempt of the day, an interception late in the fourth quarter, when he was tagged by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell and immediately grabbed his ankle left.
The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell came off his feet hitting Jones, then landed on top of him. Jones’ left leg bent and Campbell landed on the lower part of it.
Jones reached for his left ankle, got up, and jumped onto the Patriots sideline. While injured players typically enter the pop-up tent on the sideline, Jones instead went straight to the locker room.
Campbell explained what he saw happening on the game.
“The game is on the line, in the fourth quarter. They made a few plays to get the ball moving, and it’s just a pass-rush mentality all over the court,” Campbell said. “I think I was just trying to put pressure on him, hit him, make him feel uncomfortable and get him to throw an interception. And I think it was just a good game of football. I hate to see him get hurt. That’s the worst part of this game. You never want to see guys get hurt. Hope he’s okay.
Jones went 22 of 32 for 302 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He added five carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots (1-2) visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
“I know if he’s got something he can go play with, he’s going to play with it,” said safety and longtime captain Devin McCourty. “We will have to see what it is and go from there as a team. We will continue to rally around him.”
Linebacker Matthew Judon added: “We don’t know what happened, we’ll see in the next few days. But I’m rolling with it. [No.] 10. Hope he’s okay.”
Veteran Brian Hoyer is the Patriots’ top replacement, with rookie Bailey Zappe the No. 3 option.
Center David Andrews, one of the team’s captains, was asked about the Patriots’ confidence in Hoyer if he’s pushed into action.
“Tons. Brian’s been here a long time,” Andrews said. “I have a lot of respect for the way he arrives and works every day and prepares like he’s going to play.”
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.
Fiona leaves Canada and leaves thousands of people without electricity
Former Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of thousands of Canadians without power on Sunday as coastal communities grappled with washed out roads, downed trees and power lines and homes washed out to sea.
After heading up the Atlantic last week, Fiona landed in Atlantic Canada around 3 a.m. local time on Saturday as a powerful post-tropical cyclone.
When did “The Rings of Power” Episode 6 release in your time zone?
power rings is on a locked weekly publishing schedule. The sixth episode will air on Prime Video on Thursday, September 29 at 9 p.m. PT.
Find the exact release time for your time zone below.
Rings of Power episode release schedule
Watch a new episode of the Lord of the Rings prequel series every week.
- 9:00 p.m. PDT — Thursdays
- 12:00 p.m. EDT — Fridays
- 1 a.m. Brazil — Friday
- 5am UK – Fridays
- 6:00 a.m. CEST — Friday
- 9:30 a.m. IST – Fridays
- 1pm JST – Fridays
- 2:00 p.m. AU — Fridays
- 4pm NZ — Friday
“Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and lovers of more intense lore,” wrote CNET’s Erin Carson of the expensive new series. The reviews were first positivebut less enthusiastic takes poured in.
Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth. They include the Forging of the Rings of Power, the Rise of Sauron, and the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.
The eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power continues through October 14.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
What Pumpkin Spice Lattes Can Teach Us About Economics
Mphillips007 | E+ | Getty Images
The pumpkin spice latte is back — and the popular seasonal drink and meme can teach us a lot about consumer behavior and economics.
Starbucks launched the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, and the “PSL” has become the company’s most popular seasonal drink, selling more than 600 million since its inception and fueling its adoption by rival coffeehouse chains and neighborhood cafes.
The pumpkin spice craze has spread far beyond coffee to ice cream, craft beer, baked goods, yogurt, and even dog food. The industry was worth $511 million in 2019, up 4.7% from the previous year, according to Nielsen data.
And companies are rolling out pumpkin spice products earlier and earlier — weeks before the official start of the fall season. Krispy Kreme, for example, began serving its pumpkin spice donuts and drinks on August 8, its very first release.
Learn more about personal finance:
Why America’s $39 Trillion Retirement System Gets a “C+” Grade
How Persistent High Inflation Can Affect Your Tax Bracket
How to decorate on a budget, according to designers
And then – poof, the flavor disappeared a few months later.
Which give?
“It’s very simple economics,” said Jadrian Wooten, an economics professor at Virginia Tech.
“We wouldn’t want it if it was available year-round,” Wooten said. “Companies take these things from us and give them back.
“Because they take it away, we want more later.”
Why your next latte will never taste as good as the first
Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
“Marginal analysis” and “diminishing returns” are two economic principles at play.
Marginal analysis is how consumers decide whether or not to buy an extra “unit” of something, like a pumpkin spice latte. Consumers weigh the benefits (such as happiness or satisfaction) and the costs (price) of an activity when choosing to buy or not to buy. If the consumer’s marginal benefit exceeds his marginal cost, he will buy the good.
But as the consumption of a good increases, the benefit derived from the good decreases. This is the rule of diminishing returns.
Emotions are a powerful buying driver.
Bruce Clark
associate professor of marketing at Northeastern University
“For a consumer, the marginal benefit of an extra slice of pizza can be thought of in terms of the extra satisfaction the pizza will create,” according to an open-source economics textbook from the University of Minnesota. “But whatever the nature of the benefit, the marginal benefits generally decrease as the quantities increase.”
These rules apply widely, from pizza to semiconductor production and, of course, pumpkin spice lattes.
That first PSL in August or September is the best – but the enthusiasm wanes with each successive drink, Wooten said. Your next latte isn’t as good as the last.
“The first one is really good,” Wooten said. “It’s a powerful feeling for a lot of people.”
Exploiting “the feelings of this season”
Companies are evaluating these consumption habits and behaviors to optimize their revenues and profits. Food and coffee chains see a financial benefit in offering pumpkin spice products for about a quarter of the year instead of the whole year.
And they’re capitalizing on the positive emotions consumers are feeling from the PSL as a reminder of the benefits of the fall season.
“Beyond flavor, however, seasonal products are tied to the feelings of that season, and emotions are a powerful motivator for purchase,” according to Bruce Clark, associate professor of marketing at Northeastern University, who wrote about the PSL phenomenon in 2018. “As far as you look forward to the fall season, here is a reminder of this season. Purchasing the product reinforces these good feelings.
But at some point, the costs of a business outweigh the benefits of offering seasonal beverages. Offering drinks too early, and a company’s image can be hurt by the perception of “seasonal creep,” similar to putting up Halloween or Christmas decorations too early, Clark said.
“To some people, the PSL promotion might seem like an example of all the big brands are doing to us to distort the ‘natural’ cycle of our lives,” he said.
Soon it will be peppermint mocha season – and the cycle of diminishing returns will begin again.
The children of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen join him in his first home game of the season NFL – NBC Chicago
Dad is no. 1 fans.
As the Tampa Bay Buccaners took on the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 25, Tom Brady’s three kids were on hand to cheer on the quarterback in his first home game of the season.
In a nice video posted on twitter on the official Bucs account, Tom is seen kissing his 12-year-old son Benjamin and his 9-year-old daughter Vivian, whom he shares with his wife Gisele Bündchen, and his 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, on her way to the pitch. The team captioned the clip, “All About Family.”
The afternoon marks the first NFL game Tom’s children have attended. However, one member of the Brady family was conspicuously absent: Gisele.
Since the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he was returning to football less than a month after announcing his retirement in February, reports have swirled that his marriage to Gisele may be on the rocks.
The cutest moments of Tom Brady and his children
The model – who married Tom in 2009 – recently opened up about her role as an NFL wife and the sacrifices she made to make their relationship work.
“I did my part, that is to say [to] to be there for [Tom]“, she shared with Elle in an interview published on September 13. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow and be there to support him and his dreams.”
Gisele, 42, also revealed her “concerns” about the 45-year-old returning to the game, saying she wanted Tom to be more available to his family.
“It’s a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish it were more present,” she shared. “I certainly had these conversations with him over and over again.”
Although Gisele hasn’t attended a game this season, she sent a message of support when Tom took to the field against the Dallas Cowboys.
“Let’s go @TomBrady!” she tweeted September 11th. “Let’s go Bucs!”
The Absolute Best Fantasy TV Shows on Netflix Right Now
Thanks to Dragon House and power ringsfantasy has a major moment.
Sadly, none of these shows are on Netflix, but fantasy fans are well served regardless. There are obvious choices like The sand man and the witcher but, beyond that, what is your time worth?
Here’s where we think you should start.
If you’re after fantasy movieshead here.
Our favorite Netflix fantasy shows
netflix
Based on the comic by Neil Gaiman and DC, The Sandman has been well received by almost everyone! Fans of the comic love it, people who have never heard of it before love it too. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch in the fantasy realm, this is the show for you.
The Sandman has been in development hell for decades, so it’s nice to finally see it on screen so effectively.
netflix
Arcane is so good.
Based on League of Legends characters and lore, Arcane is just an absolutely beautifully animated show about family, trauma, and the impact of poverty. Just a surprisingly good sight to watch.
netflix
When I first heard that Henry Cavill had starred as Geralt in The Witcher TV show, based on a novel that became a wildly popular video game, I thought, “That can’t be to be good.”
Then I watched the first episode and thought, “This is not good.”
But then, ultimately, the show was somehow good? Then it became a phenomenon. It is now one of the most popular shows on Netflix.
netflix
Shadow and Bones (2021—)
Shadow and Bone is based on a series of young adult fantasy novels written by Leigh Bardugo. There’s a feeling that this show wasn’t enough as good as some might have hoped, and didn’t enough go as mainstream as some expected. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check it out.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
All right, I’ll put Supernatural on the list.
Follow the supernaturally beautiful Winchester brothers as they hunt all manner of ghouls and goblins, demons, ghosts and monsters.
Get ready – there are a ridiculous 15 seasons of this show available on Netflix.
netflix
As a Scottish man, I am both grateful for Outlander and resentful of him.
It made Scottish men cool again, but also gave people ridiculously inflated and unfair expectations of us. We can’t hope to compete with Sam Heughan, who plays the main character Jamie Fraser. Ridiculous.
Outlander is a strange time travel show whose main character, Claire, is transported back in time from World War II to 1743 Scotland. It’s definitely romance novel nonsense, but it’s self-aware romance novel nonsense. It is built for binging.
Nickelodeon
Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
Avatar: The Last Airbender has to be one of the best animated shows already. Aang is the last titular airbender, a type of messiah who can control the four main elements: air, fire, water, and earth.
But even trying to describe what makes Avatar so charming, smart, and surprisingly heavy is pointless. Do yourself a favor and watch it.
netflix
The Umbrella Academy (2019—)
The Umbrella Academy is part of a whole series of adult-themed superhero shows that came out a few years ago. It takes itself a bit more seriously than The Boys, which released on Prime Video, but it’s still a very compelling watch.
It also has some of the best needle-drop moments on any show on Netflix. Do it.
Kevin Baker/Netflix
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019)
Based on the 1982 cult classic, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was pretty good for an exercise in nostalgic baiting. Unfortunately, production fees caused Netflix to cancel it before we got a second season. That doesn’t mean you can’t check out the first one.
netflix
OK, let’s do this one more time…
i can’t believe i have Three TV shows based on video games on this list! But again, Castlevania is very good. A dark fantasy spectacle based on the video game of the same name, Castlevania is super popular, captivating, and spectacularly well-animated. Give it a chance, even if you’ve never heard of the game.
BBC
A BBC TV show based on Arthurian legends, Merlin adds a Doctor Who aesthetic to the fantasy genre.
It’s a little dated, sure, but Merlin has a cult following thanks to fantastic performances. Don’t expect Game of Thrones-level production values.
Gonzalo Jimenez/CNET
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020)
Based on the Sabrina children’s sitcom The Teenage Witch, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reinvents itself as a dark drama focused on the occult. Miraculously, it works.
Prepare for a weird ending, but this show delivers.
netflix
Hellbound is a dark fantasy show about supernatural creatures that lead people to hell. If you’ve just finished Squid Game and are craving more Korean TV, look no further. This rules.
netflix
Sweet Tooth is a fantasy drama based on the comic book of the same name. After a pandemic — stay with me here — hybrid babies are born, half-human, half-animal.
As one might expect, a schism appears. Some people cannot handle the emergence of this new hybrid and blame them for the pandemic. The show has been renewed for a second season, so now is a good time to catch up.
netflix
We officially called it the second best show on Netflix. Is it a fantastic show? Kind of. It certainly contains some weird fantasy elements and, regardless, is worth your time. The story centers on Prairie Johnson, a woman who returns home after being missing for years. The twist: She used to be blind, now she can see.
Anything that comes from this weird twist just gets weirder and weirder. Give it a shot.
Nickelodeon
The Legend of Korra (2012-2014)
I can’t put Avatar on the list without adding The Legend of Korra.
Set in the same universe, years after the events of the original Avatar, The Legend of Korra is a much more adult take on the series, dealing with surprisingly mature themes. It is dramatically underestimated. Look at this.
Weekly Shonen Jump
Can I get away with adding anime to this list? Sorry, I do.
If you’re an anime fan, chances are you’ve already watched Demon Slayer, or at the very least are aware of its existence. Right now, it’s probably the most popular anime on the planet. Demon Slayer is basically a show about a guy who kills demons. The twist: His sister is also part demon, and they travel together. It’s beautifully animated and the fight scenes are ballistic.
Funimation
Attack on Titan (2013-2022)
Since we’re doing anime now, might as well do Attack on Titan.
Attack on Titan is an anime set in a vaguely medieval universe where humans are constantly threatened by humanoid, skyscraper-sized “Titans” who eat humans.
It’s absolutely insane. You should watch this.
netflix
The Dragon Prince (2018—)
The Dragon Prince is often compared favorably to another legendary show on this list – Avatar.
That’s about the praise you can get for an animated fantasy show.
Live stream Netherlands v Belgium: The football giants face off in the Nations League semi-final as both teams continue their preparations for the World Cup
The Netherlands host Belgium on Sunday with a place in the Nations League semi-finals up for grabs.
But it’s also the last time these teams will play before the World Cup in Qatar, so it’s an important game for Louis van Gaal and Roberto Martinez.
The hosts lead by three points but could miss out on a place in the next Nations League stage with a loss of three or more goals.
Meanwhile, Belgium will have to put on a show to seal a place ahead of the Dutch.
But either way, it should be a stunning game as these two teams play good football and have the best players.
We should have fun.
Netherlands v Belgium: Date and how to follow
This Nations League clash will take place on Sunday September 25.
Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena is scheduled for 7.45pm UK time.
The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 or on the subscriber website or Premier Player app.
Fans can purchase a subscription for £9.99 per month.
talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
DIRECT
Wales 0-1 Poland REACTION: Lewandowski puts up winner brilliantly, hosts relegated
STAT
Sunderland’s average home attendance this season eclipses Serie A giants Juventus
have that
YouTuber Speed takes revenge on KSI with brutal tackle in charity match
past
Keane booed and Berbatov scores a fine goal, but Liverpool legends beat Man United
see
Maguire criticizes ‘a disaster’, says Matic, who sends message to Man United icon Keane
blow
Partey injured but Arsenal boost as Odegaard returns as North London derby looms
Netherlands v Belgium: Team News
Teun Koopmeiners and Memphis Depay are doubts for this one.
But Remko Pasveer, 38, could keep his place in goal after keeping a clean sheet on his international debut against Poland.
Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Romelu Lukaku, giving Michy Batshuayi the chance to impress.
Timothy Castagne could replace Thomas Meunier.
But other than that, there are no other injury concerns for either of them.
Netherlands vs Belgium: what was said?
Roberto Martinez: “If you were to ask me which would be the perfect match to prepare for the World Cup, I would say playing against the Netherlands because of the rivalry, because of what it means, because of the fans.
“Play it away from home and play with the game you have to have real direction and real meaning in the score. And then from there, let’s see how we can finish this Nations League campaign.
Martinez on Kevin De Bruyne: “I think this is a message to all of our fans. Don’t take it for granted to watch Kevin De Bruyne play.
“To me, he is the most incredible playmaker in world football right now.”
