Source – Mac Jones of the New England Patriots ready for MRI; initial belief is that QB has a high ankle sprain

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly sprained his ankle on Sunday in the final stages of a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter from ESPN.

The sophomore quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine its severity, the source said.

Jones had jumped off the field without putting weight on his left leg and walked straight to the locker room. Initial tests revealed the injury was not something that would end his season, according to a source.

During his post-game press conference, coach Bill Belichick said he had no update on Jones’ condition. Jones was not made available for his post-match press conference but is due to speak to reporters on Monday.



The injury happened on Jones’ last pass attempt of the day, an interception late in the fourth quarter, when he was tagged by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell and immediately grabbed his ankle left.

The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell came off his feet hitting Jones, then landed on top of him. Jones’ left leg bent and Campbell landed on the lower part of it.

Jones reached for his left ankle, got up, and jumped onto the Patriots sideline. While injured players typically enter the pop-up tent on the sideline, Jones instead went straight to the locker room.

Campbell explained what he saw happening on the game.

“The game is on the line, in the fourth quarter. They made a few plays to get the ball moving, and it’s just a pass-rush mentality all over the court,” Campbell said. “I think I was just trying to put pressure on him, hit him, make him feel uncomfortable and get him to throw an interception. And I think it was just a good game of football. I hate to see him get hurt. That’s the worst part of this game. You never want to see guys get hurt. Hope he’s okay.

Jones went 22 of 32 for 302 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He added five carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots (1-2) visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“I know if he’s got something he can go play with, he’s going to play with it,” said safety and longtime captain Devin McCourty. “We will have to see what it is and go from there as a team. We will continue to rally around him.”

Linebacker Matthew Judon added: “We don’t know what happened, we’ll see in the next few days. But I’m rolling with it. [No.] 10. Hope he’s okay.”

Veteran Brian Hoyer is the Patriots’ top replacement, with rookie Bailey Zappe the No. 3 option.

Center David Andrews, one of the team’s captains, was asked about the Patriots’ confidence in Hoyer if he’s pushed into action.

“Tons. Brian’s been here a long time,” Andrews said. “I have a lot of respect for the way he arrives and works every day and prepares like he’s going to play.”

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.