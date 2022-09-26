Still judge at 60, Yanks get cut short win over Red Sox

Sign up for Red Sox updates
Red Sox
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, when the New York Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night was overturned. after six innings due to rain.
The judge went 1 for 2 with a double and then had to play for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called off after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge on the road to chase Maris in Toronto this week.
New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night.
The delay left Yankee Stadium fans with a tough decision: wait out a big storm with hopes of seeing a historic moment, or go home before it’s too late.
Many in the sold-out crowd of 46,707 stayed until the game was called, leaving their seats for dry blankets in the concourses and under the overhangs. Some booed when the referees called for the tarp at 9.15pm, but torrential rain soon poured down on the stadium. Loud thunder and lightning accompanied a severe thunderstorm that lasted past 11 p.m.
“We’re not leaving,” said Joe G., who declined to give his last name, during the delay. He made the trip from Pennsylvania and got the tickets last month as a 30th birthday present for his first game since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The game marked Judge’s last chance to catch Maris on the field 6-0 to New York – the Yankees play a three-game series in Toronto starting Monday night, then return home for three games against Baltimore at the weekend next weekend before concluding the regular season in Texas.
“I don’t think we’re leaving. I wish they would hurry, but I don’t think we’re going anywhere,” said Brian Cassidy of Ocean View, Delaware.
Cassidy bought tickets as a birthday present for her dad in mid-August, and they got to see the judge chase Maris’ home run record in person.
“I want to see two – one to tie and one to break,” Cassidy’s father Patrick said as they took cover in a hall between the second and third decks on the third base side.
The judge had gone four games without a home run. Since connecting for the No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh to spark a ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 from homestand, the four-time All-Star has been 4-for-15 with three doubles, six walks and six outs. at bat.
The closest he’s come to tying Maris’ mark in 1961 was a 404-foot drive taken just outside the center field fence on Thursday.
The judge opened up the bottom of first by making a double inside third base against Red Sox rookie Brayan Bello (2-7). The slugger fought back from an 0-2 count to walk in the third and was visibly disappointed when he flew to center field on a hanging slider in the fifth.
Moments before play was stopped, Boston right fielder Rob Refsnyder dropped a two-out fly ball as he looked up at the raindrops. The error allowed Aaron Hicks to score from the opening goal, making it 2-0.
Bello then threw a called third strike past Oswald Peraza, ending the sixth inning with Judge on deck.
As the rain intensified, fans donned ponchos and opened umbrellas in the stands. Two umpires huddled with a member of the Yankee Stadium field crew in foul territory, and the tarp was rolled onto the infield.
Amanda Peso, from nearby Westchester, bought tickets on Thursday and said she and her friend Jennifer Lamond, a Manhattan Red Sox fan, would wait hours for the game to resume.
“I wanted to wait because you never know if Aaron is going to make it tonight,” Peso said. “So I’m here to support him. I’m a Yankees fan, period. Regardless of this story, it wasn’t about to happen, I would be here and probably waiting anyway, because I took tomorrow off for this reason.
Nestor Cortes (11-4) allowed one hit and struck out five in a rain-shortened complete game.
Bello also went the distance allowing an earned run and six hits.
Oswaldo Cabrera doubled in the lead of New York’s fourth and scored on Jose Trevino’s two-out single.
AP freelance writer Larry Fleisher contributed to this report.
Coming up in US time today:
10:00 a.m. New York time (1400 GMT)
12:00 p.m. New York time (1600 GMT)
12:30 p.m. New York time (4:30 p.m. GMT)
How long until we get more acknowledgment from Fed officials about the toll taken on non-US economies (and financial markets) by Fed policy. Is this a Fed concern? Should it be? In the comments please friends!
Amidst the Richardsonian Romanesque pillars of the Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul, a cohort of dancers, musicians and a poet came together for a collaboration that asked, “What is an instrument?” It was the first presentation of the Schubert Club Mix season, a series put together by the Schubert Club that pushes classical music outside of traditional genres and settings.
The performance centered around a curious sound sculpture designed by Masary Studios, an artist collective based in Boston. Masary Studios’ co-founder and principal Ryan Edwards was joined by cellist Michelle Kinney, the STRONGmovement Dance Company, and spoken word artist Alexei Casselle, otherwise known as Crescent Moon, for the event.
As the 24 white cubes were moved around the performance area by the performers, the objects triggered a Musical Instrument Digital Interface, lighting up, changing colors and making music. Layered with avant-garde classical music by Kinney, Casselle’s wordsmithing and Edwards’ own percussion and sound mixing, the multidimensional installation was dynamic and surprising in its blend of technology and interdisciplinary conversation.
Before the sculpture was activated, Kinney performed an introductory solo on her cello, exploring the sounds of her instrument with an unconventional style. At times she’d slide her fingers up multiple strings, playing the yawning notes all at once. At other moments, she played with harmonic sounds, pizzicato, all the while looping the sounds with a pedal.
In “Fugue,” choreographer/dancer Darrius Strong and dancers Gabby Abram and Kelsey Charlotte moved the boxes around the space, piling the cubes up into a pyramid-type structure as they danced. They handled the sculpture with reverence, transmitting their energy into the light, and also finding moments of rest within it. Strong’s choreography juxtaposed sweeping, elegant lyricism with idiosyncratic diversions of shape and rhythm.
In “Laughing Heart,” a more percussive work musically, the dancers squatted down, holding their arms at a bent angle in front of them as they stepped quickly from side to side. That movement was accompanied by Edwards’ heartbeat rhythms and Kinney’s airy bowing.
Alexei Casselle’s spoken word performance was added to the collaboration later on in the performance. Casselle’s emotionally charged words were abstracted as his voice became notes resonated by the boxes.
In “Marcel,” Edwards stepped away from his computer to play a hand drum in a duet with Kinney. The song had the sound of a lullaby, with Kinney’s lilting cello. The work was the most cheerful of the works presented.
All six of the performers joined together for the last piece, “White Noise,” an experimentation in sound wave frequencies, space and movement. The ghostly piece was structured with the Hertz of each of the box’s notes being dictated by their position. In the work, Casselle’s vocals became abstracted sounds, while the dancers moved from pose to pose as a storm of sound swirled around them.
As a whole, the evening offered interesting experiments in layered sound, and offered a thought-provoking exercise about how we create music, and how music moves us.
Anthony Joshua spent his Saturday night giving back to the community as Tyson Fury threatened to cancel their proposed fight on December 3.
AJ recently returned to the UK after suffering a second straight loss to WBO, WBA and IBF world champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.
Despite being on a losing streak, Joshua had the chance to fight for Fury’s WBC world title later in 2022 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
As it stands, Fury and Joshua have publicly agreed terms for a Dec. 3 fight, which includes a 60/40 split in Fury’s favor, with that split increasing to 50/50 in a rematch if “AJ ” won.
However, contracts have yet to be signed for the fight and “The Gypsy King” is growing impatient.
The 34-year-old recently imposed a Monday night deadline on Joshua to sign his half of the deal and insisted he would seek another opponent if his longtime rival missed the deadline.
“Monday is the deadline,” Fury told talkSPORT Fight Night on Saturday.
“If they don’t sign the contract by Monday, he’s out the window and he’ll be exposed for the shit he is!”
Jake Paul reacts as Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae announce they are expecting their first child
pure joy
“One of the best heavyweight fights you’ll ever see” – Joyce knocks out Parker
Angry
Hearn hints he will take legal action after Paul suggests paying Usyk-Joshua 2 judge
karma
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard suffers faceplant KO loss to Japanese kickboxer
enthusiastic
Jake Paul agrees to rebook Tommy Fury fight after Brit hijacks Amanda Serrano FaceTime
OPTIMISTIC
Warren says Fury’s issues against Joshua are ‘insignificant’ and will be resolved by deadline
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who has guided Joshua’s career since turning professional in 2013, says despite Fury’s demands there is ‘zero chance’ the contract will be signed by Monday as there is still work to be done before the fight is made official.
Unfazed by all the drama surrounding his upcoming fight, Joshua traveled to the Meriden Estate in Watford on Saturday night and spent time giving back to his people.
The 32-year-old was filmed handing out gifts, taking photos and shadowboxing in front of a large group of fans before pulling a wad of cash from his bag and handing out cash to people .
AJ then took to social media to address concerns that his proposed fight with Fury was on the verge of collapse.
“I’ve been signing contracts for years,” Joshua said.
“It’s not in my hands, it’s with a legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers.
“If you know the history of boxing, you make sure you understand your legal terms. That’s why you have good management and good lawyers.
“So, of course, I will sign the contract.
“It’s just with a few lawyers a minute.”
“We go way back.”
So says a character in the first scene of “Merrily We Roll Along,” the Stephen Sondheim musical currently being presented by the Twin Cities’ expert purveyors of intimate musical theater works, Theater Latte Da. And the audience soon gets a sense of how far back.
For “Merrily We Roll Along” rolls backward. It chronicles a three-cornered friendship that begins in the characters’ idealistic youth and collapses 19 years later. That’s not a spoiler, for audiences witness its final throes in the first scene. Then we proceed gradually backward in time, scene by scene, watching how key events and decisions gradually decayed the bonds between these three.
That may sound like a downer, but Latte Da’s production is a surprisingly uplifting experience. As we watch the characters grow younger and increasingly energetic over the course of the show, this staging’s effervescence makes it hard to linger long in the darkness of the denouement. Sure, foresight is 20/20 in this musical, but there’s some comfort in knowing that better days are inevitably on the way. Because we’ve already heard folks reminiscing about them.
The musical presents several crossroads in the life of composer Frank Shepard. When we meet him around age 40, he’s a producer of film fluff throwing Hollywood bacchanals and having an affair with a budding star. Soon, we’re traveling backward to 1973, watching the explosive breakup with his songwriting partner, then on to 1968, ’67, ’65 and so forth. Most scenes follow a pattern of opening on a bright note and ending with a decision that’s going to make someone very unhappy.
Whatever Latte Da’s artistic director, Peter Rothstein, creates seems to turn out slickly produced, tightly choreographed, and full of energy and heart. And “Merrily We Roll Along” is among the most expertly executed productions his little company has done. Each of the 12 actors seems deeply committed to their characters (some playing several) and the whole enterprise feels like a heartfelt tribute to Sondheim, his songs treated with as much care and attention to detail as George Furth’s strong script.
At the center of it all is Reese Britts as a Frank of vivacious spirit but insecure core. But this story is more about how others react to Frank’s decisions than it is the “why” of his choices. Delivering the show’s first tour de force number is Dylan Frederick as Frank’s lyricist partner and oldest friend, Charley, who colorfully divorces him on a TV talk show. The third member of the trio at the show’s center is Becca Hart as Mary, the writer who goes from self-destructive to supportive as we travel backward. She’s the most open-hearted of the three, yet the most jaded by the end, er, beginning.
Theirs is not the only relationship we watch change over time, as Vie Boheme and Charlie Clark offer a fascinating complement as a very believable theatrical power couple whose roles become reversed.
Rothstein’s design is a simple but effective one, and Jason Hansen’s music direction and leadership of a tight five-piece band are excellent throughout. Praise is also due Renee Guittar’s smooth, seamless choreography and the period-perfect costumes of Rich Hamson.
It’s a musical that could inspire reflection of how one’s own life would look if viewed through a backward lens. But it’s also a warm and hopeful show that will likely leave you smiling despite its seemingly fatalistic premise.
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa momentarily left the team’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills late in the first half on Sunday before returning for the second half, and now the NFL Players Association is reportedly investigating if his concussion check was properly handled.
The NFLPA initiated the investigation shortly after the Dolphins’ thriller against the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium went final, according to NFL Network.
The Dolphins declined to comment, but Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel, after the game, said it was actually a back injury that caused the third-year signal-caller to miss the end of the first half. The team initially called it a head injury.
Tagovailoa was pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano after a pass he completed on the final play before the first half’s two-minute warning. Milano was flagged for roughing the passer. The back of Tagovailoa’s head banged against the ground in a whiplash effect. Appearing woozy after getting up, Tagovailoa was walked off the field and into the locker room, under his own power, with trainers alongside him.
“I’m feeling good,” Tagovaila said. “Feels a lot better after a win.”
Tagovailoa said he got his legs stuck under someone on an earlier quarterback sneak and, amid the pushing, he felt his back was hyperextended. He said he stumbled after the Milano hit because his back locked up on him as he was getting up.
Said McDaniel: “When he hit his head on the ground, I assumed it was a head injury, but his legs got wobbly because his lower back was completely loose and, as he described it, he said his lower back was like Gumby or something.”
Tagovailoa added he did have to pass concussion protocol before he came out to the field for the second half. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater entered for Miami’s starting signal-caller to finish off the final series of the first half.
Tagovailoa’s best throw in his return was a 45-yard connection to Jaylen Waddle deep over the middle on third-and-22 that led to the go-ahead Chase Edmonds touchdown run.
“They ran quarters coverage, and they played really deep, so I tried to hold the field safety to Tyreek’s side,” said Tagovailoa, who finished 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass to River Cracraft, “and then I came back to Waddle, trusting that Waddle would beat his guys, which he did.
“It was uncomfortable going in. I guess you could say it was the adrenaline that was keeping me going with the throwing.”
Added McDaniel: “That’s a big play that I think Tua will always remember, that a lot of his teammates will because he was battling through, and that’s really hard.”
It’s the third consecutive time Tagovailoa has gotten hurt in a game against the Bills. In last year’s Week 2 meeting in Miami Gardens, an A.J. Epenesa hit sidelined Tagovailoa with fractured ribs and put him on short-term injured reserve to miss the ensuing three weeks. In the 2021 Oct. 31 game in Orchard Park, Tagovailoa finished the game but came away with a finger injury on his throwing hand that cost him the next one and a half games.
Tagovailoa’s availability will be a hot topic throughout the short week before a Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Dolphins had left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard, who have six Pro Bowls between them, start in Sunday’s game after both entered questionable.
Meanwhile, the already-ailing Bills added safety Jordan Poyer to their inactives. Buffalo’s entire starting secondary of Poyer, fellow Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde and cornerbacks Tre’Davious White (reserve/PUP) and Dane Jackson were out against the Dolphins.
The Bills had rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam and backup safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin start.
Armstead played and made it through Sunday, holding up against All-Pro Bills edge rusher Von Miller despite missing the week of practice nursing a toe injury.
Howard, who was limited with a groin injury at Thursday and Friday practices after missing Wednesday’s session, largely drew the assignment of limiting Buffalo star receiver Stefon Diggs. Howard had six tackles and two pass deflections. Diggs finished with seven receptions for 74 yards.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs) was available for Miami after going in questionable, but he didn’t record a catch. The other Dolphin that entered questionable, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), was out Sunday. Miami started with a three-man defensive front that included Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah. Cornerback Kader Kohou also got a start along with Nik Needham in the nickel formation.
Miami already had tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) listed as out entering Sunday.
Other Dolphins inactives were running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. The rookie signal-caller and wideout are healthy scratches for the third time in three weeks.
The Bils also had defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips and center Mitch Morse among inactives. Wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox, who entered questionable, played.
Greg Little, who has been playing right tackle for the injured Austin Jackson, twice made exits with a finger injury but returned both times.
Little first came off the field late in the first half, and Larnel Coleman entered for him at right tackle. Little tried to return early in the second half, but quickly exited again. That time, right guard Robert Hunt slid out to right tackle, with Robert Jones inserted at guard until Little went back in again.
A number of players were affected by the South Florida heat and humidity, especially in the second half, as the official game-day weather was 89 degrees with 63 percent humidity.
Howard was seen running into the locker room in the third quarter, dealing with cramps. Diggs, Bills tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie were also dealing with heat issues in the second half.
Buffalo right tackle Spencer Brown was out due to heat illness as the Bills were already dealing with Morse, their starting center, out. His backup, Greg Van Roten, exited at one point, and right guard Ryan Bates left to be evaluated for a head injury in the third quarter.
Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts suffered a quadriceps injury. Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow exited Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.
Serena Williams defeat at the US Open: Oprah, Tiger Woods and others react
Tennis ‘GOAT may not be gone forever.
Serena Williams may have recently retired from the sport, but the athlete admitted she was not opposed to returning at some point in the future.
“I feel like if I want to come back, I can always come back,” she said. bradley cooper at an A+E Networks and History Channel History Talks event in Washington D.C. on Sept. 24, according to Variety.
For now, Serena, 40, is comfortable with her decision to hang up her racket, explaining that she “just needed to stop”.
“I always said I wanted to quit when I was playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players,” she said. “For me, it’s really about things that I want to do spiritually and spend time with my daughter and my family.”
Serena welcomed her daughter Olympia in 2017 with her husband Alexis Ohanian.
“As a super involved mum, I can’t tell you how hard it was. I lost so many games after having Olympia because it was so hard to be on the pitch,” said- she continued. “I feel like I’ve given so much of my life to tennis, my whole life, that it’s time to do something different for me and also work on other things.”
