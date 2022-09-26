Tata Motors unveils Yodha 2.0, Intra V50 and Intra V20 as part of its ‘Future of Pickup Trucks’ launch

Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Libra.

Happy Birthday Monday, September 26, 2022:

You are tough. You have incredible stamina, stamina and perseverance. You are also warm, friendly and utterly charming. This year is a year of change for you. Therefore, be open to new directions and new opportunities. Also, be open to letting go of whatever is holding you back.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★★

It’s a wellness day! It’s a wonderful way to start the week, because relations with colleagues are warm and friendly. Ditto for relationships with partners and close friends. Many of you will see how to improve the look of your workspace. You could improve your work in general. Tonight: serious discussions.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★★★

You are in work mode today and you are happy to be productive. If you’re making a list, you might be a little optimistic about what you can accomplish. Nevertheless, you will do a lot because you are optimistic and energetic! Work-related travel is likely. Perhaps, you will have contact with an old flame. Tonight: work.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★★★

It’s a fun day! (Lucky Geminis are on vacation.) Enjoy sports, activities, movies, anything related to the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Playful moments with the children will delight you. Perform home repairs to improve your living space. Tonight: Have patience.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★

Family members can gather at home today as it is a good day for any type of gathering at home. People will be optimistic and friendly. Family reunions and encounters with relatives you haven’t seen in a while are likely. It’s a good day to finish a writing project. Tonight: Home repairs.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★★

Conversations with others are upbeat and friendly today. Be careful not to promise more than you can deliver just because you’re feeling optimistic about something. Old business might attract money to you. Or maybe you will buy something beautiful that interests you. Tonight: Study.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★★★

It’s a great day for business and finance because your ability to increase your income or increase your assets is great. Granted, something might look more promising than it is. If you have any doubts, listen to that little voice in the back of your mind. Meanwhile, conversations with old friends are reassuring. Tonight: Watch out.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★★★

Today, the Sun is in your opposite sign to Jupiter, which is a great way to start your week. This is a particularly auspicious planetary event that promotes the conquest of friends and influences people in a positive way. Research will also be fine. Tonight: get organized.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★

It’s a wellness day. You might like to play things low key today working alone or behind the scenes. Whatever you choose to do, others will support you. You might also be connecting with an old friend, especially someone who is creative or artistic. Tonight: Research.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★★

It’s a wonderful day for chatting with others. Enjoy interacting with friends or clubs and organizations as people are upbeat and friendly; moreover, you are ready to nurture big goals and ambitious future plans. Discussions of old business with bosses and parents will be fine. Tonight: get advice.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★★★

You make a big impression on others today, especially parents, bosses, and VIPs. (This includes the police.) However, if you do volunteer for something, be careful not to accept more than you can handle. Be reasonable. In the meantime, the travel plans promise to be exciting! Tonight: Show respect.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★★★

At the beginning of the week, you have a strong desire to travel or do something to broaden your horizons. It’s a good day for studying or exploring opportunities in publishing, medicine, law, or higher education. You can also settle old financial disputes in your favor. Tonight: Study.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★

Condominium discussions will go well today. (Be careful not to give the farm.) Relationships with others are mutually beneficial and friendly, especially when it comes to finishing up old business or dealing with someone from your past, perhaps an ex. partner. Tonight: Check your finances.

BORN TODAY

Tennis champion Serena Williams (1981), singer, actress Olivia Newton-John (1948), composer, pianist George Gershwin (1898)