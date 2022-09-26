Terra’s Do Kwon Has Been Issued a Red Notice by Interpol

Tokyo, Japan, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire

CROOZ, Inc. (Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market; Head office: Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo; CEO: Koji Obuchi; hereinafter: CROOZ) has announced that the blockchain game known as “PROJECT XENO” under development by CROOZ is going to collaborate with Floyd Mayweather Jr. who is a former professional boxing world champion in five weight classes.

Collaboration with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

As announced earlier, the token that is published by EPOCH FACTORY and used in “PROJECT XENO” is just about to be listed on the Cryptocurrency exchange “MEXC Global” on 3rd of Oct.

“PROJECT XENO” is going to launch the first auction and for this memorial event, the project will collaborate with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The company will hold an NFT auction, including special limited Mayweather characters. Prizes for the participation will also be distributed for winners.

For further information about the collaboration, please visit following URL:

https://project-xeno.com/content/collaboration_mayweather/

For further information about the first auction, please visit following URL:

https://project-xeno.com/auction-nft/

Upcoming in-game token listing (“GXE”) on MEXC Global on 3rd of Oct

The token “GXE” published by EPOCH FACTORY which will be used in “PROJECT XENO” a blockchain game is going to be listed on the Cryptocurrency exchange “MEXC Global” on 3rd of Oct. The PROJECT XENO team hopes that this special event will raise awareness to this project, and will continue to expand the community.

MEXC Global is known as a leading exchange of high performance and transaction matching technology. Founded in 2018 and currently caters to more than 6 million users in more than 70 countries around the world., MEXC Global aims to become the go-to platform for new traders and experienced investors as they move forward in their financial journey.

YouTuber “Hikaru” has been appointed as an ambassador

“PROJECT XENO” reached an agreement with The YouTuber “Hikaru”, one of the top and most popular YouTuber in Japan who has more than 4.8 million subscribers to become an ambassador.

This year, which is said to be the first year of Web3, is attracting increasing attention to blockchain and NFTs as the next generation of the World Wide Web. Hikaru, who continues to challenge a lot of new efforts, has been appointed as the ambassador for the project.. XENO will continue to take on new challenges that will create a new wind in the NFT game industry with Hikaru and provide new experiences to everyone.

“I am grateful to be appointed as the ambassador for “PROJECT XENO”, said Hikaru. “As some of you may know, my career as a YouTuber was started from a gaming channel. My starting point will challenge the industry that is attracting attention in the future. I will for sure fully enjoy these challenges! And I hope my viewers on YouTube and all parties related to the “PROJECT XENO” will also enjoy the project!” he adds.

About “PROJECT XENO”

PROJECT XENO is a tactics game with GameFi and e-sports aspects. Players who own NFT characters can acquire tokens and NFTs by playing this game. They can also trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace. Their earnings are securely stored in the “General” in-app account.

For further information, please visit the web site or follow the official Twitter account.

About CROOZ Blockchain Lab, Inc.

Crooz Blockchain Lab, Inc. is a company that focuses on blockchain technology and game development, and also a consolidated subsidiary of CROOZ, Inc.

About CROOZ, Inc.

https://crooz.co.jp CROOZ, Inc . is an “EC solution company” that develops multiple services related to the EC area, centered on “SHOPLIST.com by CROOZ”. Based on the know-how and achievements cultivated through “SHOPLIST.com by CROOZ”, we aim to become a leading company in the EC solutions field.

*The impact of this business on the consolidated earnings results of the current fiscal year is minor.

CROOZ, Inc.

Head Office ：Ebisu SS building 1F, 4-3-14 Ebisu, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, JAPAN

Established ：May 24th, 2001

Capital ：460.16 million yen（as of the end of March in 2022）

Description ：

-Formulate management strategies for group companies as a pure holding company

-Invest in subsidiaries

-Formulate management targets and support efforts to attain the targets

CROOZ Blockchain Lab, Inc.

Head Office ：Ebisu SS building 1F, 4-3-14 Ebisu, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, JAPAN

Established ：September 19th, 2018

Capital ：40 million yen（including capital reserve. as of the end of March in 2022）

Description ：Planning and consulting services in the FINTECH area and NFT game planning and operation services

