The Basics of the Amazon Affiliate API

What is the “Working From Home” Secret Report? It is the latest product from Ewen Chia after his “No Sales System”. Every affiliate marketer alive or making real money online should know who he is. This is the man who is behind many successful launches of make money online reports like Secret Affiliate Weapon aka SAW. He is also adored by many gurus today as their favorite JV partner. But is the “Working From Home” Secret Report worth your read?

The Working from Home or WorkingfromHome.com sales page is not ready yet so hold your horses. It will be launched on 21 April. But for now, Ewen Chia has put up a cool video showing the 5 simple steps you need to get rich online. It comes with a free video transcript. The video sounds a little fuzzy. You can watch it as I have put up the link on my online marketing blog below.

After reading through the “How to Get Rich From Home in Just 5 Simple Steps”, I find the 5 steps rather practical. This man is a logical marketer and the steps are simple to grasp and timeless. All these will work today, tomorrow or in the future.

1. Find a Market with a Growing Demand

It is critical to find a market with an ever increasing demand to consume. This is the best market to get into. Forex trading, stock investing, weight loss and make money online markets are good examples. Selling to such a market, working from home will make you rich.

2. Find a Top-Quality Product That is a Solution to Someone’s Problem

Using the solution-problem approach is the most effective way to sell. With a quality product, all you need is to market it and be focused. However, I like to add that it is always better to focus on one, then duplicate and multiply your success to other markets.

3. Finding an Affiliate Program with a Complete Sales Funnel

As an affiliate, you want to make the most money out of your prospect. If he is going to buy the $20 ebook through your affiliate link, why not sell him an upsell for $67?

An affiliate program that comes complete with such a system and rewards the affiliate is worth considering. This point, I agree.

4. Focus on Cash Earning Activities

Many a times, I find myself distracted just like many affiliates. When you see an interesting email title or video post, you will be curious to watch it. Hours go by quickly if you do not channel your energies to the tasks or work that really matter to your business.

This is not a money making technique or a SEO trick but still, it is good advice for people working from home and wanting to get rich from home using the internet.

5. Take Action

I love to tell all my online marketing students and subscribers this. I am glad that Mr Super Affiliate, Ewen Chia himself agrees completely.

Many affiliates know a lot. But why is it that only 95% succeed?

There is one big problem. Most know but fail to APPLY!

Taking action will get you to a good start. Inculcate that into your lifestyle and you will be well on your way to quitting your job. Start working from home and enjoying the kind of lifestyle you can dream of in your rat race.

Judging from this free report on the “5 Simple Steps to Get Rich from Home on the Internet”, I expected the report to be a no-nonsense, zero-fluff 50-page report.

I had the opportunity to look at it. Ewen Chia’s Working From Home Secret Report will teach one:

1. How to create a new website and bring it from $0 to a 5 figure in 30 days

2. What are the 4 important stages of excellent online businesses

3. How to research a market and know if it is profitable within minutes, ie whether people are buying stuff

4. How to earn without your own website, piggybacking on one of the most popular sites.

5. Ewen Chia’s “one million dollar” blueprint and duplicate it for your own success.

6. Learn why even a “One Page” website you create can beat all the super affiliates with huge lists of 10,000s of subscribers. Real examples will be revealed.

7. Master the 4 ways to get ready buyers ready to spend their money on your products.

8. How to create a product ready to sell in less than 7 days sharp.

There are other secret techniques illustrated in the report. It is ideal for anyone working from home or anyone desiring to do so.