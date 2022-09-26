Finance
The Basics of the Amazon Affiliate API
For those who are not technically minded when it comes to programming or affiliate marketing through Amazon, one has to know the basics of an Amazon affiliate API.
An API stands for application programming interface. It is a specific set of codes or rules and also, specifications, which are used in software programs in communicating with one another. It basically functions as a crossing point between several software programs and their interactions.
An API is usually created for various things like, computer applications, inventories, libraries, and even operating systems. An API can be very meticulous and detailed, including specifications for protocols, routines, and structures of clusters of data. All these are used in the interactions between the program that implemented the API and the program that uses it, or the “consumer program”.
In the context of web development and marketing through the Internet, publishing API’s have allowed several communities in the web to share content and data between several and different applications and programs. While the content is created in one specific place, it can be dynamically shared, posted, updated, and edited in several locations in the World Wide Web.
An API usually allows a very large range of calculating functions that can be written in several ways as for them to be able to operate in different systems. However, this usually requires the re-compiling of each operating system platform. Once compatible, an API can allow compiled codes to function without having any changes to the system.
Once an API is made, there are two options in releasing them. The first is that the general public be protected of information regarding the API’s released or to be released. The second option offers that the API be freely available to the public. Some API’s, however, offer a mix of the two options mentioned.
One of the top online shopping and auction websites in the world is Amazon. And, like most online companies nowadays, they also offer affiliate programs. Being a trusted website, many people have now signed up an account with Amazon and use affiliate programs through the Amazon affiliate API. Affiliate marketing has not only enhanced the business of sellers in Amazon, but also help many people generate additional income as affiliates.
While the Amazon affiliate API is free to the public, it only requires the affiliate marketer to create an account with Amazon. No need to worry, however, as signing up in Amazon is absolutely free of charge. There can be some premium accounts or options, but downloading the API is totally free.
Using the Amazon affiliate API can be a huge asset to small and large businesses alike. Not only can it help generate the traffic of interactive blogs or websites, it also helps them expand their networks in business. Also aside from earning some profit out of this, merchandise can also easily and quickly be promoted through an affiliate program or network.
So, the next time you think about venturing into affiliate marketing, go ahead and check out Amazon and the Amazon affiliate API.
Working From Home Secret Report By Ewen Chia – A Full Review
What is the “Working From Home” Secret Report? It is the latest product from Ewen Chia after his “No Sales System”. Every affiliate marketer alive or making real money online should know who he is. This is the man who is behind many successful launches of make money online reports like Secret Affiliate Weapon aka SAW. He is also adored by many gurus today as their favorite JV partner. But is the “Working From Home” Secret Report worth your read?
The Working from Home or WorkingfromHome.com sales page is not ready yet so hold your horses. It will be launched on 21 April. But for now, Ewen Chia has put up a cool video showing the 5 simple steps you need to get rich online. It comes with a free video transcript. The video sounds a little fuzzy. You can watch it as I have put up the link on my online marketing blog below.
After reading through the “How to Get Rich From Home in Just 5 Simple Steps”, I find the 5 steps rather practical. This man is a logical marketer and the steps are simple to grasp and timeless. All these will work today, tomorrow or in the future.
1. Find a Market with a Growing Demand
It is critical to find a market with an ever increasing demand to consume. This is the best market to get into. Forex trading, stock investing, weight loss and make money online markets are good examples. Selling to such a market, working from home will make you rich.
2. Find a Top-Quality Product That is a Solution to Someone’s Problem
Using the solution-problem approach is the most effective way to sell. With a quality product, all you need is to market it and be focused. However, I like to add that it is always better to focus on one, then duplicate and multiply your success to other markets.
3. Finding an Affiliate Program with a Complete Sales Funnel
As an affiliate, you want to make the most money out of your prospect. If he is going to buy the $20 ebook through your affiliate link, why not sell him an upsell for $67?
An affiliate program that comes complete with such a system and rewards the affiliate is worth considering. This point, I agree.
4. Focus on Cash Earning Activities
Many a times, I find myself distracted just like many affiliates. When you see an interesting email title or video post, you will be curious to watch it. Hours go by quickly if you do not channel your energies to the tasks or work that really matter to your business.
This is not a money making technique or a SEO trick but still, it is good advice for people working from home and wanting to get rich from home using the internet.
5. Take Action
I love to tell all my online marketing students and subscribers this. I am glad that Mr Super Affiliate, Ewen Chia himself agrees completely.
Many affiliates know a lot. But why is it that only 95% succeed?
There is one big problem. Most know but fail to APPLY!
Taking action will get you to a good start. Inculcate that into your lifestyle and you will be well on your way to quitting your job. Start working from home and enjoying the kind of lifestyle you can dream of in your rat race.
Judging from this free report on the “5 Simple Steps to Get Rich from Home on the Internet”, I expected the report to be a no-nonsense, zero-fluff 50-page report.
I had the opportunity to look at it. Ewen Chia’s Working From Home Secret Report will teach one:
1. How to create a new website and bring it from $0 to a 5 figure in 30 days
2. What are the 4 important stages of excellent online businesses
3. How to research a market and know if it is profitable within minutes, ie whether people are buying stuff
4. How to earn without your own website, piggybacking on one of the most popular sites.
5. Ewen Chia’s “one million dollar” blueprint and duplicate it for your own success.
6. Learn why even a “One Page” website you create can beat all the super affiliates with huge lists of 10,000s of subscribers. Real examples will be revealed.
7. Master the 4 ways to get ready buyers ready to spend their money on your products.
8. How to create a product ready to sell in less than 7 days sharp.
There are other secret techniques illustrated in the report. It is ideal for anyone working from home or anyone desiring to do so. Find out more about Ewen Chia’s Working from Home Secret Report at my online marketing blog.
Two Way Pagers
Two-way pagers are so called because they can not only display a message, but allow the recipient to send a reply as well. Two-way paging is mainly offered in large metropolitan areas.
These pagers use the Personal Communications Services (PCS) band, which relies upon low-power signals that are picked up by many small signal towers within a given area. Even a small pager is capable of containing all the necessary PCS technology to receive and send messages. Two-way narrowband pagers enable users to reply to the alphanumeric message directly from the paging unit, and offer guaranteed delivery.
A two-way pager, in some cases, can serve as an alternative to a mobile phone. Paging Network, a pager manufacturing company, lets you record a message and have an answering service on the machine. Big companies such as Apple Computer, Hewlett-Packard, MobileMedia Corporation, Motorola, AirTouch Communications, Casio Computer, Mobile Telecommunication Technologies (Mtel), and Sharp either manufacture two-pagers or offer a two-way paging service.
Apart from sending and receiving pages, two-way pagers can handle e-mail and brief voice messages in both directions.
Prices of these tiny devices manufactured by companies like Motorola, Glenayre and Research in Motion range from $200 to $400. Many vendors, however, are now putting emphasis on rent-to-own programs to eliminate this up-front expense and attract more customers.
Carriers like SkyTel, PageMart, PageNet and Bell South Wireless Data charge $25 to $100 every month for two-way service provided by them. The actual rate depends on the volume of characters a user sends and receives.
Two-way paging offers the same convenience as email does. A user can receive a message in the middle of a meeting, and reply immediately without the distraction of using a cellular phone.
Two-way pager manufacturers now hope to rope in third-party software developers to create add-on services and transform these pagers into something like a cross between a laptop and a personal organizer.
How Do Websites Make Money For Their Owners?
Some people start websites for no specific purpose. In reality, however, a website can be a good source of money. You just need to know how it can be used for money. This starts with picking the right web design expert who can create your web pages with your purpose for making money online in mind. There are usually two main ways that a site can earn money for you. One of those ways is advertising. This may sound new to you right now because you are just a novice. When you visit websites, though, do you see banners displayed on those pages? These are tools for advertising.
How does advertising work?
It starts with you. All you need to do is to attract advertisers to your blog or website via internet marketing. They will come to your web portal and request to advertise their businesses there. The site does not require a lot of popularity and authority on search engines to succeed. If it can draw real human beings from socio sites like Facebook and Twitter its age will not matter. Your site will still be picked by advertisers for their marketing needs. What you will need is a price tag that different categories of businessmen can accept.
The other method of earning money through your website entails affiliate marketing. This type of marketing is very common among web entrepreneurs. It can be done in two ways. First you can create a service or a product and attract affiliate marketers who can promote it on your behalf. Another way to do affiliate marketing is to sign up as an affiliate of various companies. You could as well join an affiliate network to avoid dealing directly with individual companies. Whatever method you choose, just stay focused. Prior to joining any affiliate program, just consider the following opportunities.
Pay Per Click – Simply called PPC, this kind of money-making opportunity entails getting paid only when a web visitor clicks the affiliate company’s banner. The trick to getting a high conversion rate with PPC is using properly designed banners. They should be irresistibly gorgeous, catchy and meant for targeted audience.
Pay Per Impression – Also called CPM, this opportunity pays according to the amount of banner impressions displayed on a site. This is the number of times a banner is displayed on your website. The M stands for a thousand in Latin numerical structure. This amount is very easy to earn because each time a web visitor opens a page you receive some money. It can be a very good strategy to make money online with if you get a lot of traffic per day.
Cost per Action – Alternatively called Pay Per Sale, this opportunity offers the least conversion rate. It however offers the highest payment rate. This simply means that a lot of hard work will be needed to make bucks with this method. Money is only earned if the customer who clicks a banner on your site actually buys the item from the advertiser’s shop. Another call to action may include signing up for a service. To have success with this method you must first select an advertiser that suits your target audience. Also you will require a nice web design or layout to capture the attention of your prospects.
How Much Compensation Can I Claim For A Head Injury
Damage to any part of the head will have a different effect on the quality of life of a sufferer. For example, if you have a detached retina as a result of a blow to the head then this will mean a different level of compensation than if you have endured stitches because of a blow to the head. If the brain has been affected then you are likely to receive much more because the negative influence on your life is usually greater.
Please note that the amounts detailed below should be taken for guidance only.
Eye injury compensation amounts vary from £1,450 – £25,750 but if you experience complete loss of sight in one eye then figures usually start from £32,250. Often psychological conditions can occur following a head injury and claimants have received up to approximately £66,000. Damage to teeth, cheekbones, the jaw, hair and facial scarring see claimants awarded from £1,000 to £64,000. Brain damage is the most severe form of head injury and figures vary greatly.
Brain injuries range from minor to severe. Below is an approximation of what you will receive in each case.
Severe brain injuries – £185,000 – £265,000.
Moderate to severe brain injuries – £144,000 – £185,000.
Moderate brain injuries – £28,250 – £144,000
Minor brain injuries – £10,000 – £28,250.
Minor head injuries – £1,450 – £8,400
Factors considered in a head injury compensation claim
If a person is unable to continue work then financial losses will be awarded. Special damages may also be granted if a victim has suffered a brain injury, taking into account any particular adaptations to a home, specialist care or equipment needed as a direct result of the injury.
Under normal circumstances the following aspects are considered: –
What the life expectancy of the injured party is
The level of dependency on others
The presence of epilepsy and the likelihood of it developing in the future
The extent of physical limitations
The level of communication possible
Next steps
It may not be your first reaction to contact a personal injury lawyer straight after a head injury. You might not think it is a major enough injury to seek compensation for or you may have experienced a lot of stress as a result of an accident. Either way, please contact specialist head injury claims lawyers who will be able to give you straightforward advice on whether or not you are likely to receive compensation and what amount you will be looking to pursue.
Whose Phone Number is This? Find Out Using a Reverse Phone Lookup Directory
Do you want to satisfy your curiosity on who owns a particular phone number or you want to locate a loved one who has not been picking your calls? There are various websites on the internet that offer reverse phone lookup services. These websites allows their subscribers to have access to details of a particular phone number they are interested in. These services are carried out through an easy process online even right from the comfort of your home.
If you are receiving prank or threatening calls and you are wondering whose phone number is this? or you want to know the details of the person behind it, there are three major ways to find out.
If the number is a listed number, you can easily make use of the white or yellow pages to know the details of the owner of the said phone number. Most times, these services are free and are easily accessible on the internet.
However, if the phone number you want to lookup is an unlisted or cell phone number, then, you can carry out your search using the various search engines on the internet. Many numbers and their details do float on the internet. Daily on the internet, many people do list their numbers and details on social networking sites, blogs, message boards, business websites etc with the search engines indexing the numbers and their details.
By simply inputting the number on the search box of your favorite search engine, click on search and from the information generated you will know whether you are successful with your search or not. The down side to this method is that most times the information generated by the search engine may not correct or outrightly outdated.
For a fast and convenient method of tracing a phone number, getting an accurate and updated information, and moreover, being on a safer side, it is highly recommended to use the services of a paid reverse phone lookup directory.
Reverse phone lookup directory work in tandem with telecommunication carriers by paying to have access to their various databases and thereafter compiling the information in a central database and made ready to be accessed by their subscribers.
By subscribing and paying a minor fee of $15 for a single search and $40 for unlimited searches, you will be availed the substantive information you need like the full name, past and current address, marital status, office address etc.
The benefits of using the services of reverse phone lookup service is that you can easily find out the owner of any phone number regardless whether it is a land line or cell phone number. More so, you will be provided the full details of any phone number.
In addition to these, they offer money back guarantee for up to 60 days in the event that you are not satisfied with their service.
Affiliate Marketing – Make Money Online – But How?
Affiliate programs are a revenue sharing sales and marketing method that is used by large and small internet entrepreneurs. The idea had its origin with Amazon.com. The first affiliate marketing programs were for selling books through website reviews. Today, a whole range of products are sold by affiliates. The success of this form of marketing and the increase in the number of players have made it a low cost and revenue earning method of online marketing. The manufacturer or entrepreneur, the affiliate and the broker all get a slice of the marketing pie. Affiliate marketing is the best business for part timers and those who work from home.
The process is easy to set up. The manufacturer and the affiliate require a website of their own.
The manufacturer or the entrepreneur requires an advanced and easy to use website. The reason for this is that the affiliate does not market directly. The affiliate merely links the customer with the producer. The website should be easy to navigate. Details of products, offers, discount and other important features should be available to the customer when the link lands on the manufacturer’s landing page.
Some businesses use turnkey or ready to run websites. These websites are duplicated and given to the affiliate to start marketing immediately. This eliminates the need for affiliates to have websites of their own.
The affiliate requires a website. It is on this website that the advertisement of the product is placed by the manufacturer. The best affiliate websites are those that have content, designs and graphics related to the product they market. If the affiliate is marketing books, a website reviewing the latest or classic books as the case may be will generate more traffic. A website for insurance policies should have content of the many types of insurance policies and how the customer should choose among insurance plans and companies. The principal website should provide the affiliate with text links, banner links and a search box to make it easy for the traffic to reach the website from the website of the affiliate. While the content and design will be that of the affiliate, these important link options will supplement the content and help to reach the principal website easily
Payments are crucial in an affiliate program both for the manufacturer and the affiliate. Successful revenue sharing can only be achieved by prompt payments.
The manufacturer or entrepreneur should have an efficient payment system in place. This is done by software that automatically places a cookie on the PC of every customer who clicks on the advertisement on an affiliate website. The software used is called a tracker. The manufacturer should also have strict terms and conditions in place. There are affiliate scams where affiliates buy the products themselves and earn a commission. There is software that can trace and block this method of scam marketing by affiliates by offering fraud protection. Payment of a commission should reach the affiliate after each legitimate link o the website. A different rate is paid for every link that converts into a purchase. Some websites allow their affiliates to recruit other affiliates. A two tier payment is done in this case. A percentage is given for customers brought by the affiliate and a smaller percentage for customers brought in by the recruit of the affiliate.
The affiliate should choose a company that has a method of giving the affiliate details of sales made and the internet traffic that came in through the affiliate and converted into sales. In this way both the entrepreneur and the affiliate will have a win- win relationship with regard to payment.
Thus Affiliate programs work by using smaller websites called affiliates. These websites are packed with information about the product. When an internet visitor looks for products, they can get an overview of the product from the content on the website and can purchase the product through the links to the principal website.
