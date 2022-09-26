Finance
There Is Someone to Help in Case of a Train Accident
It is difficult to even think of an accident when it comes to trains, which are the safest mode of transportation. Why an accident, you may say, when they have got a separate track to run on? You are right in a way, as trains do not face any traffic and hence there is theoretically no chance of them facing any accident. But train accidents do take place, and in fact the number of train mishaps has significantly gone up with advancement of technology and an increase in their speeds.
Train accidents are disastrous, to say the least. They cause havoc as there is a lot of damage to the property and significant loss of lives. These mishaps leave a heavy trail of destruction every time they take place. Authorities are naturally concerned, and wish to stop them for ever. Human error has emerged as the single most important factor responsible for a train accident, and it is only to be expected considering the harsh nature of the duty of a train driver.
Trains are part of public transport system and it is the duty of the authorities to see that they are absolutely safe for the commuters. Transport companies earn profit, and hence they are also responsible for their maintenance and safe running. These companies are accountable whenever there is any train accident. If you or any of your acquaintance has been involved in any train accident, it is your right according to the law, to receive compensation for any injury that you might have sustained. As told earlier, mishaps involving trains are of serious proportions and apart from many losing lives, those surviving these disasters carry injuries of grievous nature that require not only hospitalization, but costly treatment for a lengthy period of time.
In any train accident, it is easy to see that you are not at fault from any angle, and it is the error and lapse on the part of the transport company that cause you so much of pain and suffering. It therefore becomes imperative to consult an experienced train accident attorney from your area to represent you in the court of law and fight for a decent compensation on your behalf. As the accident is almost always a result of human error or mechanical failure, the transport company is liable to pay you compensation for the damages caused to you which may be of serious proportions.
The attorney is expert in handling such cases and he can pinpoint the causes of disaster which may be negligence in maintenance, driver’s lapse, faulty tracks or any other reason. The transport company can be held accountable for all your injuries, both physical and psychological, and you stand to get monetary compensation for your loss on all accounts.
You can get the number of train accident lawyer in telephone directory or you can conduct a search on the internet to find the nearest attorney. Make sure that the legal fee of the lawyer is manageable. In many cases, these attorneys claim a fee only if they are able to win compensation for you. As such there is no harm in taking the services of an experienced lawyer.
Finance
The Reverse Funnel System Members Area Review – A Look Inside the Exclusive RFS Backend
If you haven’t joined The Reverse Funnel System online home based business yet and are wondering what types of tools and training are included in the members area, read on. In this brief article, I’m going to reveal what Reverse Funnel System members get access to and how the area is laid out. Hopefully by the time you’re done reading this, you’ll have a better idea of what to expect when you join the RFS.
The layout of the Reverse Funnel System members area is very straight forward. There are 8 icons at the top of the page:
1. Home – Drop down menu contains login and logout links, as well as a link to the help area.
2. Leads – Navigate through the various parts of the “funnel” and track leads as they work through the Reverse Funnel System process.
3. Stats – Complete campaign and email stats tracking.
4. Mail – View pre-written autoresponders.
5. Calendar – Contains the daily training call schedule as well as a personal calendar to track your business activities.
6. Tools – A suite of tools to manage your RFS operations.
7. Marketing – Grab banners, form codes, create campaigns, and search the RFS advertising database.
8. Training – Provides access to pre-recorded training calls.
Also, in the main area there is an “In the Spotlight” section which shows all of the RFS members who made at least $1,000 in the past week, the 10 newest Reverse Funnel System members, a motivational quote of the day, a schedule of the live training events going on for the day, and last but not least your upline’s contact details.
Hopefully this short article has given you a helpful overview of what is included in The Reverse Funnel System members area. Having a “dashboard” like this where you can login and view the stats of all campaigns to see exactly what is going on in your business is extremely helpful. Overall, it’s quite impressive.
Finance
Prepare Your Staff Members For a New Electronic Medical Records System
‘Buy-In’ from your employees is a factor in implementing big changes.
Managing and having a positive influence on the staff is one of the most important elements in the implementation of an EMR (Electronic Medical Records) system.
Executive search firm Korn/Ferry International states that one of the biggest mistakes made is when execs join a company to implement changes, they fail to recognize the existing culture in the corporation or office. For example, a controlling manager enters a company which utilizes a more collaborative system, which leads to struggles and resistance.
It is preferable to find ways to adapt into the pre-existing culture of the office, to assist with the staff’s acceptance of the shift from paper-based record-keeping to EMR.
Planning is Key
Proper planning and the ability to make minor adjustments is a great way to evade the necessity of completely pulling the plug on an EMR project. A great tool to make use of during a transitional phase of significance is the “change management” concept, undergoing change in a pre-planned and systematical way.
Below find some important factors in change management which are adaptable for EMR system implementation:
Acknowledge the human aspect
There will be change and this could cause anxiety. Without ‘buy-in’ from employees, a new system will probably become a failure.
Begin at the top
It’s particularly important for top staff members, including doctors and administrators, to get on board. Among the physicians, a ‘champion’ is required; that is, a doctor who is committed to realize this project through to completion, hopefully someone savvy with technology but not over-optimistic.
Every layer needs to become involved
Set up an employee committee which will develop proposals to be delivered to the physicians. These committee members should be the people who will be utilizing the EMR system, such as admin, business office, and assistants.
Formally present your case
A need for change will be questioned by the status quo. You’ll need a written statement of the vision, explained so that the how, who, what and why of the change to EMR is fully explained. Include proof that the move to a paperless system is a clearly better alternative. Otherwise, people won’t use it.
Ownership
Group leaders have ownership over different elements of the projects. These members have better cred with their subordinates, in comparison to the doctors. These core individuals should be first trained, then taught to train others in the practice.
Communication
Keep the dialogue channels open, encouraging feedback at every step. Keep a plan with sequence of actions. Make sure the staff has the necessary information and is involved in the implementation process.
Assess
Identify the top values, perceptions, beliefs and potential sources of resistance when assessing the cultural landscape. At times people are set in their ways; for example, the physician who is unable to check email, or the assistant who doesn’t like to use a computer mouse.
Explicitly address the culture
People should gradually learn new skills, at least in small steps. This will enable them to learn more about using computers, including hardware, applications, and more advanced systems such as EPM practice-management software, finally leading up to EMR. Unless you’re able to get the more resistant doctors involved, they could pose problems or delays.
Expect the unexpected
Problems will surely crop up. Events may cause a delay in the ‘live’ date of conversion onto the updated system. These delays will cause ripple effects which can be better managed with the right flexibility in planning by the committee.
Be clear in speaking to every individual
What’s expected from everyone must be clearly understood. Confidence is good, if not to the point of being unrealistic. When problems do arise it’s helpful to be able to counter the fears of the staff members.
In cases of EMR systems failing, often this has much to do with improper planning, inadequacies in implementation, or software deficiencies. The changes which will be occurring on the humanistic side will show this to be especially true. Planning the integration into a particular practice before doing the actual program install will be planning time well spent. This will have an ultimate effect on the bottom line.
Finance
Cross-Media Marketing: Taking Direct Mail to the Next Level
The progressive innovations today launch numerous doors of company chances for desperate online marketers and entrepreneur in reaching more customers to be thinking about their company brand and offers. When incorporated with a well created online marketing technique in producing natural leads that are feasible and helpful to company development, a direct mail might be an efficient marketing device.
It is not unexpected to keep in mind the enhancing innovative methods of marketing utilized by aggressive online marketers making use of the very best of innovations. A well developed marketing mix might consist of possible “conventional” direct-mail advertising marketing which might add healthy varieties of capacity causes business.
This consists of incorporating blog sites, short article directory sites, social networks websites, internet search engine and lots of other sites and platforms that might be important to a company’s success using cross-media marketing.
Cross-Media Marketing
Cross-media marketing is ending up being increasingly more popular as it incorporates several marketing channels in performing a more efficient marketing project with a certain target market. Such marketing applications are extremely reliable as they cover a great deal of scope for business in regards to greater capacity leads and sales.
There are specific essential distinctions in between cross-media marketing and traditional direct-mail advertising marketing albeit lots of resemblances.
Direct mail marketing is individualized about each recipient with certain name and address as well as URL to direct the recipient to an individual landing page. There is an individual interaction with receivers who are directed to a suitable landing page with quality material.
Direct-mail advertising on cross-media marketing provides a range of alternatives for measurability and tracking of reaction rates. There would be suitable reports to expose the status of every marketing project that would contribute in establishing future effective projects.
A great deal of advantages might come through cross-media marketing that would benefit business and online marketer.
1) Clearer Targets for Business
Cross-media marketing is really vibrant in targeting a recognized audience or sectors of it to benefit business. Direct-mail advertising marketing might be integrated to provide tailored mails to this recognized segmented group with pURL and QR codes leading the receivers to their tailored landing pages straight.
The marketing efforts would be more effective and concentrated without losing unneeded time and effort on unenthusiastic leads for a certain item or service promoted. Faster outcomes might be protected with more appealing ROIs that please online marketers based upon the expense sustained.
2) Trustworthy and Accurate Tracking
Cross-media marketing with direct-mail advertising provides marketing outcomes that might be easily kept an eye on and tracked in genuine time to offer precise info about the marketplace and the success of the marketing project. Comprehensive details about every visitor to the site is caught and looked at, consisting of page visits and link clicks with opt-in and study reactions if carried out.
Direct-mail advertising in cross-media marketing steps reactions on every marketing project to comprehend the effective aspects that might be used to future projects to take pleasure in greater success.
3) Flexible Marketing Options
There is a greater versatility with direct-mail advertising marketing that might engage a multipage pamphlet or a basic postcard. Several project stages might be executed to the very same targeted specific niche markets by means of cross-media platforms.
Such a marketing technique shows to be promoting and fascinating to the target market with arise from earlier stages to benefit subsequent stages. This would enable improvements to subsequent marketing methods to be tweaked for greater enhancements. Various direct-mail advertising parts might be sent to in a different way directed sections for screening reaction rates on print media types.
4) Costing and Budget Management
Direct-mail advertisings in cross-media marketing strategies might be traced and tracked for much better responsibility in expense and ROIs. Online marketers would be notified of the variety of mails sent with an accurate expense of each mail and the variety of reactions from targeted receivers.
These marketing figures enable online marketers a more precise ROI analysis from any marketing project to enhance company profits easily besides making sure a close watch on the marketing budget plan.
5) Boosted Print Elements
It is not unexpected that direct-mail advertisings would move forward through cross-media marketing as print innovation enhances with vibrant print options such as sophisticated print methods and software application.
A well prepared print and digital marketing project takes pleasure in easier and much cheaper marketing tools that induce greater ROIs that please companies. Conventional printers who get on the cross-media bandwagon quicker would conquer the obstacle with the most recent innovations easily offered.
Effective Cross-Media Marketing Project
The crucial aspect of an effective cross-media marketing project surely is organization of the lists which have to be precise and targeted, even if segmented. Landing pages should consist of call to action functions such as sign-up types or opt-in choices for web visitors to be on business newsletter as consenting customers.
Making use of an auto-responder system would be a plus point for effective cross-media marketing with direct-mail advertisings updated where an organized follow-up is carried out for each opt-in customer. Analytical reports of every marketing project are examined for enhancements on future marketing projects.
When incorporated with proper digital channels, direct mail holds a popular position in direct marketing with a high hand on printed marketing interactions that might improve ROIs. Customer reactions and sales conversion rates enhance enough to benefit companies in protecting their market positions. When printed direct mail integrates efficiently with well created e-mails and customized web pages (PURLs) as well as emerging mobile aspects, this takes place.
Conclusion
Cross-media marketing with direct-mail advertisings integrated shows to be a vital marketing device for any aggressive Web online marketer to delight in greater returns by means of innovative incorporated marketing innovation.
Standard printers who accept innovative innovations to place direct-mail advertising marketing even more in today’s aggressive marketing patterns would be forming the international market with a synergy that prefer both companies and customers.
Finance
From Love to Despair: Are You an Enabler?
At first you just want to help the one you love. He had a little bit too much to drink and you called in sick for him. She gambled away her funds and you transferred some money into her account. Or you covered for him when he embarrassed you with his dysfunctional behavior because he refused to seek therapy. These are just a few examples of situations in which you begin by trying to help someone you care about, but you end up between a rock and a hard place.
It all springs from a noble instinct-you want to help the ones you love. But when you cover up or fill in for someone who should be responsible for doing things himself, you ultimately delay his progress. You’ve temporarily ‘solved’ his problem so his motivation to change is gone. It will take him longer to find a solution, and you may even prolong the problem.
But there are times when it does make sense to help. If you let your child stay home from school because he hasn’t studied for his test, you’re enabling his irresponsibility. But if you let him off the hook from doing his chores so he can study for the test, you’re helping. It can be a fine line.
So how do you know when you’re enabling?
1) Do you repeatedly put aside your own needs to ‘help’ your loved one? It can be a heavy load taking care of someone else’s problems on a constant basis. Because once you enable someone, you’ll have to do it again and again until they have incentive to change. Which they won’t have unless you stop ‘helping.’
2) Do you ignore his unacceptable behavior? Even though he embarrasses you in front of your friends-he’s inappropriately loud, he’s obviously drunk, he’s completely out of control. Whatever his problem, you bravely soldier on as if nothing is wrong. But it’s stressful and it takes a toll on you. And it doesn’t help him get better.
3) Do you fear that if you don’t lie or cover for him something terrible will happen? He will have a temper tantrum, he’ll hit you or he’ll leave you. So you continue to live in a state of angst that, over the long term, is not good for your health. And think about this. If you stop lying or covering, and the terrible thing does happen, then it’s over. And so is your angst.
If you answer yes to even one of these questions, chances are you are an enabler. You may have not noticed it at first. You may have become one over a period of time-the more you ‘helped,’ the deeper in trouble your loved one became. And the more you had to do to ‘fix’ things, until it became intolerable. That’s when you need to assess how you can change your behavior, and get out of the downward spiral you’re in. I’ll write about strategies for making those changes next week.
Finance
38% of Lesbians Have PCOS – Be Aware of the Symptoms
Are you a lesbian and suffering from irregular periods, or unexplained weight gain? You may have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).
Studies have shown that homosexual women are twice as likely as heterosexual women to develop Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) [1], the most common endocrine disorder amongst pre-menopausal women.
PCOS is often misdiagnosed. Many women waste years undergoing treatment for the wrong diagnosis, or simply wondering, “What is wrong with me?”
PCOS was cited by Reader’s Digest in the article “10 Diseases Doctors Miss Most” as one of the most commonly misdiagnosed diseases, often being mistaken for Cushing’s syndrome or Menopause.
It’s important to know the symptoms and to realize they can vary drastically from woman to woman. Not all women experience all of these symptoms.
o Absent or irregular periods
o Fatigue and lack of mental alertness
o Acne
o Skin Tags
o Brown patches on the skin
o Excess hair growth in unwanted places like the chin, chest, arms and abdomen
o Hair loss and bald spots
o Unexplained weight gain
o Anxiety and depression
o Thyroid problems
o High cholesterol
o Infertility
PCOS wreaks havoc on hormones: excessive amounts of insulin stimulate the ovaries to produce large amounts of testosterone. The underlying cause of PCOS is insulin resistance, a condition that can be reversed with diet and lifestyle changes.
Long term, PCOS can lead to serious conditions like diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and emotional and mental disorders.
If you feel you may be suffering from PCOS, take the PCOS online self-test.
1. Prevalence of Polycystic ovaries and polycystic ovary syndrome in lesbian women compared with heterosexual women. – Agrawal R, Sharma S, Bekir J, Conway G, Bailey J, Balen AH, Prelevic G., Fertil Steril. 2004 Nov;82(5):1352-7.
Finance
Cancer Translational Research Seeks New Procedures, Treatment and Prevention Techniques
Cancer translational research combines caused by laboratory and clinical findings to seek for brand new procedures, treatments and prevention techniques. A novel strategy in this applied studies the search of the latest effective and safe treatment strategies. Future treatment programs are non-selective and can potentially kill normal cells in addition to cancer cells.
Present treatments
You can find four standard methods of treatment for cancer. Included in this is surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and biological therapy.
Surgical excision can be achieved to eliminate tumors or cancerous tissues. This is accomplished not only as being a treatment option, but like a protection. The excised tumors can also be used to determine the stage of cancer. Surgery is used as a treatment option in conjunction with chemotherapy, radiation therapy or both.
Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells. These medicines are often toxic to cancer cells. As opposed to surgery which excises a little area, chemotherapy affects the entire body. Unfortunately, other cancer cells can survive chemotherapy and cause secondary cancers. Because chemotherapeutic medicine is non-selective, actively dividing normal cells such as hair and stomach cells will also be killed. This is the reason chemo may also cause hair loss and stomach upset. Chemotherapeutic prescription medication is usually given orally or intravenously. They could be also joined with other treatment tactics.
Radiation therapy uses radiation to reduce cancer cells. It works by damaging DNA, which makes it struggling to multiply. Healthy cells can even be damaged but recovers later. This sort of therapy can also be coupled with other strategies, depending on the type and stage of cancer.
Biologic treatment therapy is the phrase presented to drugs that targets attributes of cancerous cells. This therapy operates by blocking some biological processes. Examples are drugs that promote cell death or apoptosis. Other biologic drugs cutoff circulation thereby starving cancer cells. Targeted biologic treatment therapy is given in conjunction with other cancer treatments.
Future treatments
Cancer Translational Research studies discovering latest treatments are continually being conducted. These applied researches involve human volunteers to try the security and effectiveness of new strategies. It ought to be noted however that numerous studies are certainly not restricted to searching for new treatment, but in addition for new diagnostic procedures and prevention strategies. Total well being trials will also be conducted to explore solutions to improve total well being of cancer patients. Treatment trials for cancer usually involve 3 phases. Phase 1 employs a couple of volunteers to recognize the most effective route, the dosage and the schedule of therapy. Phase 2 identifies the safety as well as the mechanism of action of the drug. Phase 3 usually compares the brand new treatment plan to the existing ones.
