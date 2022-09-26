News
Three shot in St. Paul Saturday night at large gathering on White Bear Avenue
St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in which three people were shot at a strip mall where a large group of people were gathered, several of them reportedly under the influence or inebriated.
None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, police say.
About 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue on a report of a man shot. When the arrived they found two additional shooting victims, according to police Sgt. Mike Ernster.
All three had gunshot wounds in their lower extremities, such as their legs and buttocks, and were taken to the hospital, Ernster said.
A fourth man was treated for a laceration to his head. It wasn’t clear whether the cut came from a fight or a fall from the confusion when the shooting started, Ernster said.
The location of the shooting was at a strip mall that holds an event center where more than 300 people can gather. It was unclear what type of event, if any, was being held, Ernster said, but a large number of people were at the location when police arrived. Officers said some of those they encountered were under the influence or inebriated.
As of Sunday the shootings were still under investigation.
Tua Tagovailoa exits Dolphins-Bills game after late hit, is questionable to return
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after a late hit that resulted in a roughing-the-passer penalty deep into the first half.
Tagovailoa escaped pressure on a third-and-3 play right before the two-minute warning, threw a pass that was completed to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and was pushed to the ground after the throw by linebacker Matt Milano. The back of Tagovailoa’s head banged against the ground in a whiplash effect.
Tagovailoa was walked off the field and into the locker room, under his own power, with trainers alongside him. He is officially questionable to return with a head injury.
The Dolphins have a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football, facing the Bengals on the road in Cincinnati and Tagovailoa’s availability for that game could be in doubt.
The Dolphins and Bills were tied at 14 at the time of the injury and going into halftime. Tagovailoa was 8 of 10 for 76 yards with a touchdown pass when he exited. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater then entered for Miami’s third-year signal-caller.
It’s the third consecutive time Tagovailoa gets hurt in a meeting with the Bills. In last year’s Week 2 meeting in Miami Gardens, an A.J. Epenesa hit sidelined Tagovailoa with fractured ribs and put him on short-term injured reserve to miss the ensuing three weeks. In the 2021 Oct. 31 game in Orchard Park, Tagovailoa finished the game but came away with a finger injury on his throwing hand that cost him the next one and a half games.
The Bills struck first on their opening drive Sunday that was capped by a fourth-down 1-yard pass from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen to an open Devin Singletary in the end zone. Allen was 6 of 6 for 70 yards on the opening series after his first completion, a 28-yard strike over the middle to Stefon Diggs, was nearly a fumble lost with Diggs losing the back. It was ruled that cornerback Xavien Howard barely contacted the receiver.
The Dolphins defense set the offense up to tie later in the first quarter. Jevon Holland broke free on a safety blitz for a strip-sack on Allen, and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram recovered the fumble at the Buffalo 6-yard line. Miami scored on a Chase Edmonds plunge from a yard away after a pass to Trent Sherfield got the team to the 1-yard line.
Buffalo responded early in the second quarter with Allen again finding another South Florida product, Isaiah McKenzie, wide open for a short touchdown pass. The Bills picked up the Dolphins blitz on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, with Singletary blocking Holland in the backfield.
Tagovailoa responded with a nine-play, 83-yard drive yard that was capped by a touchdown pass to practice-squad elevation River Cracraft, his second touchdown in as many weeks up from the practice squad. Tagovailoa threw a dart to Cracraft for the 11-yard scoring strike after also completing chunk plays to Waddle and Tyreek Hill earlier in the drive.
This story will be updated.
Ravens LT Patrick Mekari, OLB Justin Houston, DT Michael Pierce exit game vs. Patriots as injury woes continue
Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (left arm) suffered injuries during the first half of Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots, continuing a worrying trend after last season’s injury-marred season.
Mekari suffered a left ankle injury during the first quarter, further depleting an already banged-up offensive line.
Baltimore was facing a third-and-5 with 9:42 on the clock when Mekari stepped on running back Justice Hill’s foot while blocking a New England defender. Mekari punched the field in frustration before being taken to the medical tent and was later carted to the locker room with his shoe and sock removed form his left leg.
Mekari, who signed a three-year extension Dec. 30 and has served as a versatile piece of the offensive line since joining Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2019, is questionable to return Sunday.
With Mekari out, the Ravens are down to their fourth-string left tackle. Ronnie Stanley is still working his way back from an ankle injury, while Ja’Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Baltimore’s season opener against the New York Jets.
Rookie Daniel Faalele, who did not play a single snap at left tackle at Minnesota, replaced Mekari and allowed a sack during the Ravens’ 11-play, 69-yard scoring drive that ended with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews with 4:14 left.
Early in the second quarter, the Ravens announced that Houston was questionable to return with a groin injury. The Ravens are also thin at outside linebacker, as Steven Means suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon last week and Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are recovering from the same injury. Brandon Copeland, who was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday and elevated for Sunday’s game, replaced Houston.
Pierce, who signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in the offseason, suffered an apparent left arm injury after trying to tackle Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson with 7:38 left in the second quarter. Pierce walked to the sideline under his own power while grabbing his left arm and was eventually carted off into the locker room. He is questionable to return.
This story will be updated.
Week 3 updates: Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery doubtful to return with a knee/ankle injury
The 1-1 Chicago Bears will host the 0-1-1 Houston Texans at Soldier Field in a Week 3 matchup. Here’s the latest updates.
Get our free Bears alerts | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Bears first | More Bears news
Injury update
David Montgomery went down with a right leg injury midway through the first quarter. After the trainers tended to him for a few minutes, he walked off the field on his own into the medical tent. He then left the tent to go to the locker room.
The Bears announced Montgomery has a knee and ankle injury and is doubtful to return. Wide receiver Byron Pringle also is doubtful to return because of a calf injury.
Running back Khalil Herbert entered the game after Montgomery left and had carries of 8 and 11 yards and then scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Bears up 10-0 midway through the first quarter.
Week 3 inactives announced
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans with a quad injury he suffered in practice Thursday.
But linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed practice all week with a hip injury, will play.
Linebacker Matt Adams, safety Dane Cruikshank and rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. all are inactive with hamstring injuries. Tight end Ryan Griffin will sit out with an Achilles injury, and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter also is inactive.
Johnson’s absence is big for a young Bears secondary. Opposing teams largely have stayed away from targeting Johnson, instead going after rookie Kyler Gordon, who moves between outside cornerback and nickel, and Kindle Vildor. Gordon had a rough night against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 2.
For the Texans, tight end Brevin Jordan, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, defensive back Isaac Yiadom, linebacker Jake Hansen, offensive lineman Austin Deculus and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish are inactive.
Soldier Field guide — and a weather report
There’s a slight chance of rain in Sunday’s forecast, but nowhere near the amount of precipitation fans endured in the Week 1 win over the 49ers (so, no Slip ‘N Slide celebrations this time around). The expected high is set for 69 degrees, with wind of the WNW at 19 mph.
Chicago experiences higher temperatures longer than outlying suburbs due to the heat-island effect. Its location next to Lake Michigan’s warm waters explains why the city and nearby suburbs freeze later in the year than their farther-out counterparts.
Locally, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures leaning above normal and “equal chances” of above or below precipitation from October through December.
If you’re headed to Soldier Field, here’s our guide — including where (and what) to tailgate. And no, you won’t be hearing the Bear Raid siren this year.
OC defends the Bears’ run-pass balance
The comparisons were all over social media this week.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 28 pass attempts in two games this season. Every other team in the league has at least 28 completions and 52 attempts.
The Bears’ measly passing-game numbers, which total 15 completions and 191 yards, have dominated talk, with coach Matt Eberflus saying the Bears need to strive for a better balance in the running and passing games.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy understands it: “I love to throw because I’m a quarterback guy, right?”
And surely Getsy knows Fields needs to throw to develop in his second season. But Getsy also believes in following a plan tailored to what a defense is presenting them. Read the full story here.
Latest stadium news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights officials rejected a petition to ban village financial incentives for Chicago Bears or any other business, stating that the petition didn’t have enough valid signatures — and warning that such a move would hurt businesses and taxpayers.
The petition calls for the village to create an “Anti-Corporate Welfare Ordinance” that would prohibit any financial or other incentive to a business to operate in the village. The petition was submitted by Americans for Prosperity Illinois, part of a libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers. Read the full story here and read all our coverage here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up on our coverage.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Texans game — plus our Week 3 predictions
- Column: Patience is required to evaluate QB Justin Fields — especially with the Bears offense around him
- Bears QB Justin Fields says ‘my job is not to call pass plays’ after attempting only 11 passes in a lopsided loss
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Texans
- Column: Justin Fields apologized to Bears fans. It was mature and sincere — but also unnecessary.
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Do the coaches doubt Justin Fields as a passer? What is with Kyler Gordon’s rookie struggles?
Gophers ranked in AP poll for first time since preseason 2020
The volume is being turned up on the Gophers football program.
That’s otherwise known as “outside noise” surrounding Minnesota’s team, according to head coach P.J. Fleck, and it’s source is what pundits, or pretty much any outsider, has to say about the squad in a subjective context.
It’s things such as: The Gophers’ nonconference schedule was softer has been softer than a panda wearing a cashmere sweater.
Minnesota showed Saturday they are far from supple, and can run over Big Ten foes just the same with a 34-7 win over Michigan State in East Lansing. That result has more outsiders are taking notice.
The Gophers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) were ranked Sunday in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since the 2020 preseason poll. After receiving less than 50 votes in each of the first four polls this season, Minnesota debuted at No. 21 with 288 votes.
The USA Today/AFCA coaches poll put Minnesota at No. 23 in this week’s poll.
The volume has gone up, but it’s not necessarily loud.
If Minnesota beats Purdue (2-2, 0-1) for homecoming on Saturday, and after the bye week, tops Illinois (3-1, 0-1) in Champaign on Oct. 15, then the sound will resemble decibels coming from bullhorn when Minnesota travels to Penn State on on Oct. 22.
The Nittany Lions are ranked 11th in this week’s poll and that game is set to be Happy Valley’s annual “white out” game in prime time. Volume could reach 11 for that matchup.
Fleck will want nothing to do with looking ahead, but he doesn’t try to hide pride and hype from his players.
“They are going to hear it. I know that. I’m not dumb,” Fleck said Saturday in Spartan Stadium. “But we need the internal message to be way louder than the external message because everything from the external is (uncontrollable). It’s all what-ifs. It’s all circumstantial and subjective; everybody can have their opinion. What we need to do is make sure we have facts inside our walls.”
One fact has been Minnesota’s huge success on third down this season. Their offense and defense are both No. 1 in the nation and are outpacing the best marks in that category in years.
Fleck pointed to their huge success in that department against a Spartans team, which was ranked 11th in the AP poll two weeks ago. Minnesota’s offense converted on 10 of 12 third downs against MSU, and the U’s defense kept Michigan State to conversions on on only 2 of 8 third downs.
The Gophers, meanwhile, turned down the racket this week on one burning question: Who will step up after the season-ending injury No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell?
Minnesota spread the ball out to 10 pass-catchers, and Mike Brown-Stephens led the way with six grabs for 73 yards. Daniel Jackson, Dylan Wright and Brevyn Spann-Ford each caught three balls for at east 40 yards. Jackson had a pair of TDs.
Fleck was asked Saturday if he expects more attention this week and revealed he will work filter it.
“You guys have had outside noise from the start,” Fleck told reporters. “That’s your job. You do a really good job of it. I love ya for it. It gives me something to talk to our team about.”
A lot went right for Wild in 2021-22. Is it realistic to expect that to happen again?
A lot went right for the Wild last season, mostly on offense, which Minnesota rode to its best season in franchise history — 53 victories and 113 points.
The Wild expect to be in that rare air again this season, but seven of their top nine forwards recorded offensive career highs during the 2021-22 regular season, six of whom are returning in 2022-23: Kirill Kaprizov (100 points), Mats Zuccarello (79), Ryan Hartman (65), Joel Eriksson Ek (49 points), Freddie Gaudreau (44) and Marcus Foligno (42).
All that offense helped the Wild earn 25 come-from-behind victories, second to only to President’s Trophy winner Florida.
Is it realistic to expect more career years in 2022-23?
“That,” general manager Bill Guerin said as training camp began last Thursday, “should be their goal.”
“You don’t know if that’s going to happen as a player,” he added, “but that’s what you aim for. Ryan Hartman got 34 goals last year. He probably wants 35 this year, and see what he can do. Whether he gets it, we don’t know. The challenge has been issued.”
The Wild’s regular-season achievement was tempered somewhat by another in a long string of first-round playoff exits, six and counting after they were bounced, 4-2, by St. Louis last spring.
“We met a really good St. Louis team that was better than us,” said Zuccarello, who notched a career-high 55 assists last season playing on a line with Kaprizov and Hartman. “Now we go into this season and we try to improve.”
Coach Dean Evason has been insisting he and his staff have only one expectation from any of their players this season, that they “compete their butts off.”
The fact remains, the NHL’s best teams finish with well over 100-plus points, so unless the Wild, returning most of the same team, become a defensive juggernaut — their 3.06 goals-against average ranked dead center of the NHL’s 32 teams last season — they’ll need the same kind of firepower they brought to bear in 2021-22 to accomplish their goals.
“So many guys had career years. Well, do it again,” Guerin said. “We need you to do it again. Let that be the standard for your game because if you do it once, you can do it again.”
One player who can’t do it again, not for the Wild, is Kevin Fiala, who played with rookie Matt Boldy and Gaudreau on the only top-three line that doesn’t return this season intact. The winger crushed his previous highs with 35 goals and 52 assists last season, then was allowed to walk in a salary cap move and now plays for the Los Angeles Kings.
Replacing Fiala’s skill and production won’t be easy, and in all likelihood won’t fall to one player. That line combined for 62 goals last season. Boldy, called up on Jan. 6, finished with 15 goals and 29 assists in 49 games. He said Saturday he’s not concerned with filling Fiala’s skates but excited to play a bigger role this season, “Which is what I want.”
“You want to have as much responsibility as you can, I think, as a competitor and a player,” Boldy said. “So, I don’t look at this as pressure. … I think if I don’t score 80 points, I’m still going to be OK. But just taking on a bigger role and having a bigger role, for sure that’s where my head’s at.”
Sam Steel, a free-agent addition from Anaheim, has been playing wing opposite Boldy, with Gaudreau in the middle, during camp. The line has looked good, Evason said, but it’s entirely too early to call it a trio. The Wild likely want to see rookie Marco Rossi center Boldy and Gaudreau — and Tyson Jost, acquired near the trade deadline last season, too — before the regular-season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 13.
Evason has seven preseason games to tinker, starting this afternoon against a split squad from Colorado at Xcel Energy Center.
“We’re expecting our guys to compete to win, that’s it,” Evason said. “Some guys are going to have great years, some guys maybe aren’t, some guys are right in the middle. We just want guys to compete their butts off, and we’ll see where we sit at the end of the year as far as points and goals and all that kind of stuff.
“Obviously, you have to score goals to have a chance to win hockey games, but … we’re very happy with the group that we have starting here in training camp.”
