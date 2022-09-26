News
Week 3 updates: Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery doubtful to return with a knee/ankle injury
The 1-1 Chicago Bears will host the 0-1-1 Houston Texans at Soldier Field in a Week 3 matchup. Here’s the latest updates.
Injury update
David Montgomery went down with a right leg injury midway through the first quarter. After the trainers tended to him for a few minutes, he walked off the field on his own into the medical tent. He then left the tent to go to the locker room.
The Bears announced Montgomery has a knee and ankle injury and is doubtful to return. Wide receiver Byron Pringle also is doubtful to return because of a calf injury.
Running back Khalil Herbert entered the game after Montgomery left and had carries of 8 and 11 yards and then scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Bears up 10-0 midway through the first quarter.
Week 3 inactives announced
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans with a quad injury he suffered in practice Thursday.
But linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed practice all week with a hip injury, will play.
Linebacker Matt Adams, safety Dane Cruikshank and rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. all are inactive with hamstring injuries. Tight end Ryan Griffin will sit out with an Achilles injury, and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter also is inactive.
Johnson’s absence is big for a young Bears secondary. Opposing teams largely have stayed away from targeting Johnson, instead going after rookie Kyler Gordon, who moves between outside cornerback and nickel, and Kindle Vildor. Gordon had a rough night against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 2.
For the Texans, tight end Brevin Jordan, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, defensive back Isaac Yiadom, linebacker Jake Hansen, offensive lineman Austin Deculus and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish are inactive.
Soldier Field guide — and a weather report
There’s a slight chance of rain in Sunday’s forecast, but nowhere near the amount of precipitation fans endured in the Week 1 win over the 49ers (so, no Slip ‘N Slide celebrations this time around). The expected high is set for 69 degrees, with wind of the WNW at 19 mph.
Chicago experiences higher temperatures longer than outlying suburbs due to the heat-island effect. Its location next to Lake Michigan’s warm waters explains why the city and nearby suburbs freeze later in the year than their farther-out counterparts.
Locally, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures leaning above normal and “equal chances” of above or below precipitation from October through December.
If you’re headed to Soldier Field, here’s our guide — including where (and what) to tailgate. And no, you won’t be hearing the Bear Raid siren this year.
OC defends the Bears’ run-pass balance
The comparisons were all over social media this week.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 28 pass attempts in two games this season. Every other team in the league has at least 28 completions and 52 attempts.
The Bears’ measly passing-game numbers, which total 15 completions and 191 yards, have dominated talk, with coach Matt Eberflus saying the Bears need to strive for a better balance in the running and passing games.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy understands it: “I love to throw because I’m a quarterback guy, right?”
And surely Getsy knows Fields needs to throw to develop in his second season. But Getsy also believes in following a plan tailored to what a defense is presenting them. Read the full story here.
Latest stadium news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights officials rejected a petition to ban village financial incentives for Chicago Bears or any other business, stating that the petition didn’t have enough valid signatures — and warning that such a move would hurt businesses and taxpayers.
The petition calls for the village to create an “Anti-Corporate Welfare Ordinance” that would prohibit any financial or other incentive to a business to operate in the village. The petition was submitted by Americans for Prosperity Illinois, part of a libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers. Read the full story here and read all our coverage here.
News
Gophers ranked in AP poll for first time since preseason 2020
The volume is being turned up on the Gophers football program.
That’s otherwise known as “outside noise” surrounding Minnesota’s team, according to head coach P.J. Fleck, and it’s source is what pundits, or pretty much any outsider, has to say about the squad in a subjective context.
It’s things such as: The Gophers’ nonconference schedule was softer has been softer than a panda wearing a cashmere sweater.
Minnesota showed Saturday they are far from supple, and can run over Big Ten foes just the same with a 34-7 win over Michigan State in East Lansing. That result has more outsiders are taking notice.
The Gophers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) were ranked Sunday in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since the 2020 preseason poll. After receiving less than 50 votes in each of the first four polls this season, Minnesota debuted at No. 21 with 288 votes.
The USA Today/AFCA coaches poll put Minnesota at No. 23 in this week’s poll.
The volume has gone up, but it’s not necessarily loud.
If Minnesota beats Purdue (2-2, 0-1) for homecoming on Saturday, and after the bye week, tops Illinois (3-1, 0-1) in Champaign on Oct. 15, then the sound will resemble decibels coming from bullhorn when Minnesota travels to Penn State on on Oct. 22.
The Nittany Lions are ranked 11th in this week’s poll and that game is set to be Happy Valley’s annual “white out” game in prime time. Volume could reach 11 for that matchup.
Fleck will want nothing to do with looking ahead, but he doesn’t try to hide pride and hype from his players.
“They are going to hear it. I know that. I’m not dumb,” Fleck said Saturday in Spartan Stadium. “But we need the internal message to be way louder than the external message because everything from the external is (uncontrollable). It’s all what-ifs. It’s all circumstantial and subjective; everybody can have their opinion. What we need to do is make sure we have facts inside our walls.”
One fact has been Minnesota’s huge success on third down this season. Their offense and defense are both No. 1 in the nation and are outpacing the best marks in that category in years.
Fleck pointed to their huge success in that department against a Spartans team, which was ranked 11th in the AP poll two weeks ago. Minnesota’s offense converted on 10 of 12 third downs against MSU, and the U’s defense kept Michigan State to conversions on on only 2 of 8 third downs.
The Gophers, meanwhile, turned down the racket this week on one burning question: Who will step up after the season-ending injury No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell?
Minnesota spread the ball out to 10 pass-catchers, and Mike Brown-Stephens led the way with six grabs for 73 yards. Daniel Jackson, Dylan Wright and Brevyn Spann-Ford each caught three balls for at east 40 yards. Jackson had a pair of TDs.
Fleck was asked Saturday if he expects more attention this week and revealed he will work filter it.
“You guys have had outside noise from the start,” Fleck told reporters. “That’s your job. You do a really good job of it. I love ya for it. It gives me something to talk to our team about.”
News
Ravens LT Patrick Mekari carted off with ankle injury vs. Patriots, further depleting offensive line
Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots, further depleting an already banged-up offensive line.
Baltimore was facing a third-and-5 with 9:42 on the clock when Mekari stepped on running back Justice Hill’s foot while blocking a New England defender. Mekari punched the field in frustration before being taken to the medical tent and was later carted to the locker room with his shoe and sock removed form his left leg.
Mekari, who signed a three-year extension Dec. 30 and has served as a versatile piece of the offensive line since joining Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2019, is questionable to return Sunday.
With Mekari out, the Ravens are down to their fourth-string left tackle. Ronnie Stanley is still working his way back from an ankle injury, while Ja’Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Baltimore’s season opener against the New York Jets.
Rookie Daniel Faalele, who played mainly right tackle at Minnesota, replaced Mekari and allowed a sack during the Ravens’ 11-play, 69-yard scoring drive that ended with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews with 4:14 left.
This story will be updated.
News
A lot went right for Wild in 2021-22. Is it realistic to expect that to happen again?
A lot went right for the Wild last season, mostly on offense, which Minnesota rode to its best season in franchise history — 53 victories and 113 points.
The Wild expect to be in that rare air again this season, but seven of their top nine forwards recorded offensive career highs during the 2021-22 regular season, six of whom are returning in 2022-23: Kirill Kaprizov (100 points), Mats Zuccarello (79), Ryan Hartman (65), Joel Eriksson Ek (49 points), Freddie Gaudreau (44) and Marcus Foligno (42).
All that offense helped the Wild earn 25 come-from-behind victories, second to only to President’s Trophy winner Florida.
Is it realistic to expect more career years in 2022-23?
“That,” general manager Bill Guerin said as training camp began last Thursday, “should be their goal.”
“You don’t know if that’s going to happen as a player,” he added, “but that’s what you aim for. Ryan Hartman got 34 goals last year. He probably wants 35 this year, and see what he can do. Whether he gets it, we don’t know. The challenge has been issued.”
The Wild’s regular-season achievement was tempered somewhat by another in a long string of first-round playoff exits, six and counting after they were bounced, 4-2, by St. Louis last spring.
“We met a really good St. Louis team that was better than us,” said Zuccarello, who notched a career-high 55 assists last season playing on a line with Kaprizov and Hartman. “Now we go into this season and we try to improve.”
Coach Dean Evason has been insisting he and his staff have only one expectation from any of their players this season, that they “compete their butts off.”
The fact remains, the NHL’s best teams finish with well over 100-plus points, so unless the Wild, returning most of the same team, become a defensive juggernaut — their 3.06 goals-against average ranked dead center of the NHL’s 32 teams last season — they’ll need the same kind of firepower they brought to bear in 2021-22 to accomplish their goals.
“So many guys had career years. Well, do it again,” Guerin said. “We need you to do it again. Let that be the standard for your game because if you do it once, you can do it again.”
One player who can’t do it again, not for the Wild, is Kevin Fiala, who played with rookie Matt Boldy and Gaudreau on the only top-three line that doesn’t return this season intact. The winger crushed his previous highs with 35 goals and 52 assists last season, then was allowed to walk in a salary cap move and now plays for the Los Angeles Kings.
Replacing Fiala’s skill and production won’t be easy, and in all likelihood won’t fall to one player. That line combined for 62 goals last season. Boldy, called up on Jan. 6, finished with 15 goals and 29 assists in 49 games. He said Saturday he’s not concerned with filling Fiala’s skates but excited to play a bigger role this season, “Which is what I want.”
“You want to have as much responsibility as you can, I think, as a competitor and a player,” Boldy said. “So, I don’t look at this as pressure. … I think if I don’t score 80 points, I’m still going to be OK. But just taking on a bigger role and having a bigger role, for sure that’s where my head’s at.”
Sam Steel, a free-agent addition from Anaheim, has been playing wing opposite Boldy, with Gaudreau in the middle, during camp. The line has looked good, Evason said, but it’s entirely too early to call it a trio. The Wild likely want to see rookie Marco Rossi center Boldy and Gaudreau — and Tyson Jost, acquired near the trade deadline last season, too — before the regular-season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 13.
Evason has seven preseason games to tinker, starting this afternoon against a split squad from Colorado at Xcel Energy Center.
“We’re expecting our guys to compete to win, that’s it,” Evason said. “Some guys are going to have great years, some guys maybe aren’t, some guys are right in the middle. We just want guys to compete their butts off, and we’ll see where we sit at the end of the year as far as points and goals and all that kind of stuff.
“Obviously, you have to score goals to have a chance to win hockey games, but … we’re very happy with the group that we have starting here in training camp.”
News
5 questions facing the Timberwolves as training camp begins
Timberwolves training camp starts Tuesday, preceded by media day Monday. That marks the start of a season with an anticipation level that rivals that of Jimmy Butler’s first season in Minnesota back in 2017.
The rise of Anthony Edwards and offseason acquisition of Rudy Gobert has the Timberwolves, and their fans, thinking big — in more ways than one. Expectations are high and reasons for optimism are plentiful.
Still, even with loads of talent and momentum stemming from last season’s playoff appearance, there are questions that face the team ahead of its regular-season opener Oct. 19.
WHO IGNITES THE FLAME?
It’s not surprising that Patrick Beverley views himself as a catalyst for the Timberwolves’ soar up the Western Conference standings last season. The veteran point guard has always felt underappreciated.
Beverley, who was traded to Utah this summer before later being re-routed to the Lakers, responded on Twitter to NBA legend Paul Pierce’s take that Minnesota will be a top-four seed in the West this year by saying “Yal take Tony Allen off (Pierce’s championship) Celtic squad yal a different team. That’s all I’m saying. Toughness and Dog mentality goes farther when skill doesn’t work hard.”
Former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett shared his concerns about losing players such as Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the Rudy Gobert trade on his show, KG Certified, noting Anthony Edwards was “mixed up in a group of dogs” with those two players — “some of those personalities and presences.”
No one is questioning that Minnesota’s ceiling and overall core improved with the addition of Gobert, regardless of what the Wolves had to give up. And there is no guarantee a second year with a grinding personality like Beverley would have worked, either.
But there is no denying the impact the likes of Beverley and Vanderbilt had on Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and, to some extent, D’Angelo Russell. Their consistent and relentless effort and energy was a spark that ignited more out of their higher-profile teammates.
Previously, all three of Minnesota’s “star” players had raps of being bad defenders who frankly weren’t invested enough on that end of the floor. The 2021-22 Timberwolves were scrappy and fiery. That was their identity. That was how they won games.
Now the road map is, first and foremost, to just be better than opponents. But they have to maintain at least some semblance of that edge Vanderbilt and Beverley instilled. Can Gobert be the source of that? Or did Towns and Edwards learn the value of such energy to understand they’ll need to bring it themselves?
WHAT’S THE PLAN ON ‘D’?
The Timberwolves finished 13th in NBA defense last season, an ascension that can be credited for the team’s playoff appearance. The success on that end was born out of the hectic style of run-around-and-recover defense that stemmed from Minnesota’s “high wall” pick-and-roll coverage that challenged ball handlers on the perimeter.
Towns, Edwards and others thrived in the chaotic system that relied more on athleticism than structure.
Gobert-based defenses in Utah have been the opposite. To this point in his career, the 30-year-old center has dominated structure-based systems that intentionally funnel opponents toward the big man. That can require more discipline and intentionality than some of Minnesota’s younger players have previously displayed on the defensive end.
So where will the Wolves land between the two styles? Will they cater toward Gobert? Will they revert to what worked last season? Will it be a combination between the two, depending on whether or not Gobert is on the floor?
Wolves coach Chris Finch and Co. will look to strike a balance that works for all involved.
HOW HIGH IS EDWARDS’ ASCENT?
It is universally agreed upon that Minnesota raised its ceiling via this summer’s Gobert trade. But the exact height of said roof, particularly this season, will be determined by Edwards’ progression.
Another jump is expected of the 21-year-old guard. If he is and plays like an all-star, the Wolves have a clear path to being a top-four seed in the West. If he’s an All-NBA player and a top-three shooting guard in the league, that would likely make Minnesota a legitimate NBA Finals contender.
That would entail Edwards being more consistent offensively on a night-to-night basis while continuing to grow into an on-ball defensive stalwart.
DO THE BIGS FIT?
Finch has stated time and again since Minnesota acquired Gobert that the Wolves will not allow other teams to force Minnesota’s best players off the floor. That means Towns and Gobert will likely share the floor for roughly 24 minutes a game.
The Wolves’ great size experiment has a high upside, but things have to fall into place. Can Towns consistently defend smaller players on the perimeter? Can the Wolves punish opponents offensively on the interior? Can Minnesota improve its transition defense, which Finch believes is paramount, with 40 percent of the lineup standing at 7 feet tall?
WHO PLAYS?
The Timberwolves enter training camp with one of the deeper rosters in the league in terms of sheer volume of NBA-caliber players. That’s a luxury but will create some challenging choices for Finch and rotation guru Micah Nori to consider.
Most teams play nine to 10 guys consistently. Locks for rotation spots figure to be Towns, Edwards, Russell, Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson and Jordan McLaughlin. Taurean Prince is likely a good bet to play, which would leave Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes all in a battle for minutes at backup guard spots. It also remains to be seen if Naz Reid will play on a regular basis.
News
Business People: Robert Doty, who led the state’s Dept. of Revenue, joins Science Museum of Minnesota
OF NOTE – ATTRACTIONS
The Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul, announced the appointment of Robert Doty as its chief financial officer. Doty previously was commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Revenue, executive director of the Minnesota State Lottery and CFO/COO of Dunwoody College, Minneapolis Public Schools and Harvest Network of Schools.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Brunton Architects and Engineers, North Mankato, announced that retired Andover, Minn., fire chief and emergency manager Jerry Streich has joined the firm in the role of business development in its Public Safety Division, helping local government officials through the process of designing new facilities.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
St. Paul-based Bremer Bank announced the opening of branch at 2130 East Lake St., Minneapolis, part of a racial equity plan established in 2020 to establish a greater presence to serve the region’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Asian and other businesses and communities of color. … Stearns Financial Services, the St. Cloud-based holding company for three Stearns Bank charters, announced it has added Margrette Newhouse to its board of directors. Newhouse is the John and Elizabeth Myers chair in management and director of the Donald McNeely center for entrepreneurship at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University in central Minnesota.
HEALTH CARE
UCare, a Minneapolis-based health insurer, announced the hire of Dr. Tenbit Emiru as executive vice president and chief medical officer. Emiru previously was a critical care neurologist at Hennepin Healthcare (formerly HCMC) in Minneapolis.
MANUFACTURING
Malco Products, an Annandale, Minn.-based maker of professional hand tools for workers in the HVAC, construction and automotive trades, announced the hires of Jim Finneman as executive vice president of supply chain management and Jeff Widdel as director of engineering and plant operations. … Liberty Diversified International, a New Hope-based maker of packaging, office furniture and building products for industry, announced that Greg Theis has been named president and CEO. Theis has served as vice president of the company’s Packaging North Division since 2018.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
MediMatrix, a Minneapolis-based provider of connectivity software and services to the mobile medical imaging industry, announced that Marvel Myrtile has been named CEO in conjunction with the company’s acquisition by ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors. Founder and previous CEO Ken Kern remains with the company as chief technology officer.
ORGANIZATIONS
The St. Paul Chamber of Commerce announced that Kevion Ellis has joined as vice president of business & talent development. Ellis previously has held positions with Education Minnesota, Goff Public and U.S. Bank. … Minneapolis-based BIPOC business development group Meda (Metropolitan Economic Development Association) announced Dorothy Bridges is its interim president and CEO. Bridges is on the board of directors at U.S. Bancorp and formerly was an executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
RETAIL
Miller Hill Mall, Duluth, announced the return of The Lost Cove Co., a pop-up tattoo studio and shopping experience operated by MTV realty show artist Travis Ross, from Oct. 1 – 15.
SERVICES
Regis Corp., a Minneapolis-based franchisor and operator of branded retail hair salon chains, announced that Michelle DeVore has joined the company as senior vice president, head of marketing. Most recently DeVore was vice president, customer experience at European Wax Center.
UTILITIES
Allete Inc., a Duluth-based multi-state energy utility, announced the following executive appointments: Vice President Nicole Johnson takes on the additional role of president of Allete Clean Energy; Al Rudeck, promoted from president of Allete Clean Energy to the newly created role of safety and external affairs officer, and Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer, adds the title of vice president.
News
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, rookie DT Travis Jones to make season debut vs. Patriots; 5 players inactive
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Nick Boyle and rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make their season debut in Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin), Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle) and Marcus Peters (knee) as well as defensive back Brandon Stephens (quad) are active after being listed as questionable to play. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Patriots.
Jones, who suffered a knee injury in Baltimore’s preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals last month, will play after being a full participant in practice this week. Boyle will make his debut in Gillette Stadium, where he suffered a brutal knee injury two years ago.
Dobbins hasn’t played since tearing his ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee, along with his hamstring, in last year’s preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. Dobbins practiced fully for the second straight week, but when coach John Harbaugh was asked about the running back’s availability, he said “You’ll know it when you see it.”
Dobbins told reporters before Week 2′s matchup against the Miami Dolphins that he felt “amazing” more than a year after his knee injury, which he called “one of the toughest injuries I’ve had.”
Dobbins, who led all NFL running backs in yards per carry as a rookie, was cleared to practice in training camp in early August and has been slowly ramping up. The Ravens have been cautious with Dobbins, as he didn’t fully participate in practice until two weeks ago.
Dobbins’ return is a major boost for a struggling run game. The Ravens are 13th in the NFL in yards per carry (4.7) and 18th in rushing offense (109.0 yards per game) while running backs Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill have amassed 74 yards on 29 carries (2.6 per attempt).
The Ravens have five players inactive. Wide receiver James Proche II (groin), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive end Brent Urban, running back Kenyan Drake and cornerback Daryl Worley will not play against the Patriots.
For the Patriots, leading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will not play due to a knee injury. Starting safety Kyle Dugger (knee), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), defensive tackle Sam Roberts, quarterback Bailey Zappe and cornerback Shaun Wade are inactive.
