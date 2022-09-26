Whale Alert: 270 Million XRP ($130M) Bought by Whales

- The largest ever buy was on the Bitso crypto market for 54.1 million XRP.
- XRP prices have increased by around 50% during the last week.
The native XRP token of Ripple has seen the most growth over the previous seven days. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have both had big price declines recently, XRP has seen a sharp increase. The current price increase of XRP may be attributed to a number of factors. Whales hoarding Ripple tokens is one instance.
Tokens worth around $130.2 million in XRP, almost 270M XRP have been transmitted from several cryptocurrency exchanges to many unknown addresses in the past 24 hours, according to data from Whale Alert. The largest ever buy was on the Bitso crypto market for 54.1 million XRP. Approximately $27.5 million worth of XRP coins were purchased by Whale all at once.
High Volatility Expected After Judgement
However, whales have been buying up XRP on the Bitstamp platform to the tune of nearly $84.1 million. To their XRP holdings, whales have just added more than $41.4 million over many trades. Meanwhile, a massive transaction involving 132 million XRP (about $62.1 million) was also spotted by the whale tracker.
Since the SEC and Ripple submitted their summary judgement papers, there has been a dramatic increase in the whale stockpiling of XRP tokens. The current increase was caused by new court documents. It also noted a surge in the number of active addresses holding between 1 and 10 million XRP tokens in late 2022.
On the other hand, XRP prices have increased by around 50% during the last week. Since word of the case’s resolution circulated favorably across the market, this is the result. At this moment, the price of XRP is $0.5015 as per CMC.
