WR Devin Duvernay proving to be an all-around playmaker for Ravens: ‘Dude continues to do it’
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay is proving to be a reliable playmaker for the Ravens this season, and Sunday’s 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots was yet another example.
In the middle of the third quarter, Duvernay returned a punt 43 yards before making a beautiful 4-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone that gave the Ravens a 28-20 advantage. Through three games, Duvernay has more touchdown receptions (three) than his first two seasons combined (two).
“Dude continues to do it,” coach John Harbaugh said.
Duvernay only has eight catches this season, but he has shown that he doesn’t need a lot of receptions to be productive. The 2020 third-round draft pick entered Sunday ranking 16th in the NFL in yards per reception, totaling 121 yards while averaging 15.1 per catch.
On Sunday, Duvernay only had two catches for 25 yards, but his 21-yard reception over the middle proved to be a crucial play during a 75-yard touchdown drive that gave the Ravens a 21-20 lead early in the third quarter.
“In Year 3, that’s usually, for wide receivers, the year that you’re going to be counted on,” receivers coach Tee Martin said during minicamp in June. “And so, he took his route running to the next level. He’s always had good hands, he’s always been a dependable receiver as far as catching the ball for us. He took the running after the catch to the next level.”
Heading into the season, Duvernay wanted to show he was more than just a special teams ace after being named to his first Pro Bowl and an All-Pro as a returner. “I just come out in practice and show them that I’m a very capable wide receiver and can help this team win,” he said in June.
Duvernay wanted to fly around the field and make plays, and he has done that thus far, using game-breaking speed in the return game and incredible balance and reliable hands as a receiver.
A week after he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, Duvernay burst down the right sideline for a 43-yard punt return with 6:33 left in the third quarter Sunday, making several Patriots miss before getting pushed out of bounds by punter Jake Bailey.
He became the beneficiary of his own big play. On third-and-goal from the Patriots’ 4 with 4:47 left in the third, quarterback Lamar Jackson lofted a pass into the back corner of the end zone that Duvernay caught over defensive back Myles Bryant while keeping both feet in bounds. It was the kind of acrobatic touchdown catch that might make Duvernay a go-to target for Jackson in the red zone this season.
“He’s mad about a couple other ones that I thought were still pretty darned good plays,” Harbaugh said. “I told him, you made two plays there, and he goes, ‘The punt return doesn’t count.’ I thought it was pretty good. He looked hemmed in, guys made some blocks, he got up the sideline.”
Whether Duvernay was pleased about his performance or not, he has become a valuable weapon for this Ravens offense.
Dolphins’ Trent Sherfield draws social media craze — and maybe an endorsement — for taking punt to backside
Among everything seen in the Miami Dolphins’ exhilarating 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, maybe most unique was wide receiver Trent Sherfield taking a punted football straight to his backside.
With less than two minutes to play and the Dolphins punting up against their own goal line, Sherfield, in as an upback on the special teams unit, backed up into punter Thomas Morstead’s kicking motion as he tried to block for him.
The ball went off the foot of Morstead, ricocheted directly off Sherfield’s buttocks and shot up into the air and out of the back of the end zone for a comical, blooper-reel safety.
It could’ve taken a drastically different tone had it cost Miami the game against the AFC East rival. Buffalo then just needed a field goal to win after previously trailing by 4 points, but the Dolphins stopped the Bills one last time to protect the 2-point lead and snap a seven-game losing streak against their divisional foe.
The commentary and reaction to the special teams blunder turned entertaining faux pas began immediately after the game.
“Never seen a butt punt before,” Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill said in the locker room. “Next time, he’s going to catch it with his butt cheeks because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”
Sherfield was just happy it took place in a win for the Dolphins.
“My cheeks have a big W tatted on them,” he tweeted with a smiley face on Sunday night.
But he also had fun with the craze.
The NFL’s primary Twitter account posted an image of the football getting booted straight into Sherfield’s hind parts, asking followers, “Is this the greatest photo of all time?” Sherfield quote-tweeted it: “Indeed it is.”
Toilet paper brand Charmin tweeted to Sherfield: “Those cheeks are going to need something soft. Check your [direct messages],” insinuating an endorsement could be on the way.
Sherfield replied: “I’m commercial ready whenever you guys are…”
The DUDE Wipes brand added to Charmin’s tweet: “We’ll cleanup what you leave behind…always up for the sloppy seconds.”
Morstead, who was having a fine afternoon with two punts of 59 yards plus others of 52 and 48, said postgame it was only the second time he had a punt blocked in his 14-year career.
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
By CRISTIANA MESQUITA
HAVANA (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days.
Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday.
Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations Monday as Ian was forecast to strengthen before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida.
A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane before a likely landfall in Florida around the middle of the week, possibly the state’s western coast or Panhandle.
Cuba state media outlet Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday in the far-western province of Pinar del Rio. Classes there have been suspended.
At 5 a.m. EDT on Monday, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph), about 90 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
Meanwhile, residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on a path toward the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.
Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida’s west coast or panhandle regions, he said.
“We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”
Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.
The agency placed a tropical storm watch over the lower Florida Keys on Sunday evening and has advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm’s evolving path.
President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.
John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based center, said in an interview Sunday that it is not clear exactly where Ian will hit hardest in Florida. Residents should begin preparations, including gathering supplies for potential power outages, he said.
“It’s a hard thing to say stay tuned, but that’s the right message right now,” Cangialosi said “But for those in Florida, it’s still time to prepare. I’m not telling you to put up your shutters yet or do anything like that, but it’s still time to get your supplies.”
Local media in Florida have reported a consumer rush on water, generators and other supplies in some areas where residents moved to stock up on goods ahead of the storm.
Associated Press writer Julie Walker contributed to this report from New York.
Eli Manning on his unexpected ESPN career and his viral Chad Powers tryout before calling Giants-Cowboys on ‘Monday Night Football’
It didn’t take long for Eli Manning to become a giant at ESPN.
The two-time Super Bowl winner continues to revolutionize sports TV with the “Manningcast,” an alternate telecast of “Monday Night Football” in which the former Giants quarterback and older brother Peyton Manning break down plays, tell stories and interview guests as they watch a game live.
Now in his second season, Eli Manning loves the informal nature of their show, which they shoot remotely from their homes. He’s especially excited to call this Monday’s game between the Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.
“I pretty much said I do not want to do broadcasting,” Manning told the Daily News. “I did not want to do games, and technically I don’t think I’m a broadcaster. I don’t know, I just kind of feel like I’m just sitting at home on my couch with my brother, talking football.
“It’s a more casual approach,” he said. “If I make a mistake, I know Peyton’s going to call me out before the media’s going to have an opportunity to call me out the next day, or on social media. That’s what we like. We’re not sensitive, and we can take criticism, but if you’re going to take criticism, you’d rather take it from your brother.”
The “Manningcast” airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+, while the traditional “Monday Night Football” broadcast airs on ESPN and ESPN+ with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the same game.
The idea for a separate telecast hatched during the COVID-19 pandemic after both Mannings appeared on football broadcasts as guests.
“We basically took that idea and said, ‘We can make it much better,’ ” said Eli Manning, who retired from the NFL after the 2019 season.
The “Manningcast” quickly emerged as a smash hit, averaging well over a million viewers during its first season while earning praise as an innovative new choice for football fans. Guests included Tom Brady, LeBron James and Charles Barkley.
ESPN extended the broadcast through 2024 and introduced a similar alternate telecast of “Sunday Night Baseball” with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.
The Mannings will call 10 games this season and embrace the challenge of finding ways to enhance each show.
“We definitely looked at last year and tried to look at what worked and what we can improve on,” Eli Manning said. “I think we’ve done a good job at that, just with, ‘Hey, how many guests do we want to have on? When’s the best time to have guests on? When do you have current players versus veteran players versus an actor, a comedian?’ Just trying to get the flow of things.”
Manning, 41, played each of his 16 seasons with the Giants, winning MVP of Super Bowls XLII and XLVI and setting franchise passing records with 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns.
The “Manningcast” schedule included two Giants games last year — losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Manning looks forward to analyzing the new-look Giants, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 under a new coaching staff.
“The good teams, they find a way to win the close games,” Manning said. “It’s not always pretty. It’s still a lot of new players and a new offense and a new scheme. I feel like the defense can learn a scheme faster than an offense. Offense, it can take four or five weeks into the season before you really can get into a rhythm.
“They’re finding ways to win as they get more comfortable with what’s going on, and I think that’s a great ability to have.”
The “Manningcast” is only a piece of Manning’s burgeoning sports TV career. He also hosts the ESPN+ college football show “Eli’s Places,” which takes him to different universities to explore what makes the sport so popular. Like the “Manningcast,” “Eli’s Places” is executive-produced by Omaha Productions, an entertainment company created by Peyton Manning.
The latest episode of “Eli’s Places” included a viral segment in which Manning disguised his appearance with a long wig and facial prosthetics and tried out for the Penn State football team as a walk-on quarterback named Chad Powers.
“I was like, ‘This can be pretty funny.’ They were asking, ‘Can you still throw?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I can still throw, I’m not gonna forget how to do that.’ Or, ‘Do you need to warm up and practice a few weeks beforehand?’ I’m like, ‘No, it’ll be there. It’ll come back,’ ” Manning said.
“I didn’t know I was going to have to run a 40, or do a 5-10-5 and broad jump and all these things. I’m saying, ‘Think fast, run fast,’ but I’m thinking, ‘Don’t pull a hammy. Don’t go all out on this.’ I still got to make it through the rest of the workout and do the throwing and do all the quarterback drills.”
Beyond ESPN, Manning hosts “The Eli Manning Show” for the Giants, interviewing fans and celebrities with connections to the team.
He’s enjoying his work as an oncamera personality and is open to adding to it.
“That’s keeping me pretty busy and entertained,” Manning said. “The more you do … some of these projects, other opportunities might come up, so I think it’s just weighing those opportunities and seeing what else can be a fun project to get involved in.”
These former Giants stars are making plays on TV, too
The roster of former Giants on TV is stronger than ever.
Eli Manning is only one of the former Big Blue stars enjoying a post-NFL career in broadcasting, with ex-Giants currently headlining sports telecasts, morning programs and even game shows.
Here are some of the ex-Giants you can see on TV.
Michael Strahan
The Hall of Fame pass rusher has been just as prolific off the field, currently hosting “Good Morning America” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” on ABC.
He also provides football insight every Sunday as a studio analyst for Fox Sports.
Strahan won Super Bowl XLII with Manning and recorded 141.5 sacks during his 15 seasons in the NFL, all with the Giants.
Victor Cruz
The fan-favorite wide receiver quickly caught on with multiple networks, previously serving as a football analyst for ESPN and as a host of the E! pop-culture show “Pop of the Morning.”
The Paterson, N.J., native also repeatedly guest-hosted CBS’ “The Talk” last year.
Cruz won XLVI with the Giants, catching a touchdown pass from Manning in the team’s 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots.
Shaun O’Hara
Another longtime teammate of Manning, the former center is a staple of multiple NFL Network broadcasts, serving as an analyst and frequently filling in as a co-host on the “Good Morning Football” talk show.
Originally from Hillsborough Township, N.J., O’Hara played college football at Rutgers. He spent 2004 to 2010 with the Giants, winning Super Bowl XLII.
Phil Simms
The former Giants quarterback has been a football analyst for ESPN, NBC and CBS, where he’s currently part of the network’s studio coverage on Sundays. He previously called games for CBS alongside Jim Nantz.
Like Manning, Simms spent his entire NFL career with the Giants and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXI, which the team won, 39-20, over the Denver Broncos.
Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons the greatest obstacle between Giants and 3-0
Saquon Barkley was a Daniel Jones overthrow away from roasting the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in man coverage for a 75-yard touchdown pass last October in Arlington, Texas.
Instead, the ball sailed incomplete over the running back’s slant route, Barkley inadvertently stepped on the ankle of Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis and the Giants’ 2021 season spiraled into disarray.
Barkley and Parsons are friends. They both played at Penn State. They hang out. Barkley claims he never trash-talked Parsons about what should have happened on that play.
“No, I don’t think that conversation came up,” Barkley said with a smirk Thursday. “I kind of tried to put that game behind me.”
But the Giants have it on tape: proof they have an answer to Parsons.
That’s significant because Parsons is the main man standing between the Giants and their first 3-0 start since 2009 on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.
“He’s a problem,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said of Parsons. “He’s a dynamic football player. He has rare pass-rush ability. We’re going to have to have a good plan for him. He’s fun to watch when you’re not getting ready to play him.”
Of all the Giants’ personnel mistakes under previous GM Dave Gettleman, the decision not to draft Parsons last spring – and let him slip to Dallas at No. 12 – might end up being the most regrettable of all.
“One of the best players in the league,” Barkley said. “You can make an argument [he’s] playing like the best player in the league.”
The Giants traded back from pick No. 11 and took wide receiver Kadarius Toney at No. 20 instead. New GM Joe Schoen used the extra first-round pick acquired in that trade to select right tackle Evan Neal No. 7 overall this year.
Parsons racked up 13 sacks as a rookie to earn first-team All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021. He now has four sacks in two games to open his second pro season.
The Cowboys (1-1) have won nine of their last 10 against the Giants from 2017 to the present day. And they’re 2-0 in this NFC East rivalry with Parsons on their side.
He missed most of Dallas’ practices this week due to an illness, but he posted a video of Michael Jordan fighting through the NBA star’s famous flu game to indicate he’s a go.
“I don’t think people realize how much I train my mind!!” Parsons tweeted. “Your mental is everything!”
The Giants aren’t intimidated. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is playing well. Neal, the rookie from Alabama, said he respects Parsons but in no way fears him.
“He’s a football player just like me,” Neal said. “He puts his pants on one leg at a time just like me, straps up his shoulder pads one strap at a time just like me and he’s a really good player. Excited to go against him, for sure.”
At the same, the Giants’ poor pass protection for Jones through two weeks does not bode well entering Monday’s matchup with the Cowboys (1-1).
Jones has been pressured on a league-high 50.8% of his pass dropbacks (32 of 63), according to NFL NextGen Stats and sacked eight times.
The Cowboys’ defense only ranks 26th in QB pressure rate at 21.1% of opponents’ pass dropbacks, with eight total sacks. And the Giants’ Jones has only turned the ball over twice this season, both in Week 1 at Tennessee.
But the Giants’ margin for error is slim: they won the turnover battle, 2-0, with the Carolina Panthers last week and only won the game by three, 19-16.
Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn – who pulled out of the Giants’ head coach running in January after a first interview – takes advantage of Parsons’ versatility and moves him around the field to maximize favorable matchups.
The Cowboys also carry themselves with confidence against the Giants due to their recent dominance of the rivalry.
Antagonist DeMarcus Lawrence, another stud pass rusher, called Jones “Little Eli” this week – using the same nickname he used to apply to Eli Manning.
“I’m excited to see Little Eli again,” Lawrence told Dallas reporters with a smile.
Dallas is playing Sunday’s game with backup QB Cooper Rush, though, not injured starter Dak Prescott.
And Daboll’s Giants have Barkley, possibly their answer to the Parsons problem.
“A guy like Micah, you want to compete with a guy like that,” Barkley said. “You know how talented he is. You know how special of a player he is… We know it’s going to be a tough task, but we’ve got to continue to love the process and stick with each other.”
China extends tax relief for electric vehicles; Li Auto shares fall after delivery outlook cuts
Li Auto warned that the “supply chain constraint” will mean the company will deliver fewer cars than expected in the third quarter. Meanwhile, China has extended a tax exemption for new energy vehicles until the end of 2023 as it seeks to boost the growth of electric cars.
CFOTO | Edition of the future | Getty Images
Shares of Li Auto fell in premarket trading in the United States on Monday after the Chinese electric carmaker cut its third-quarter delivery forecast.
Meanwhile, rival electric car companies Nio and Xpeng surged when Beijing announced an extension of tax breaks for electric car purchases.
Li Auto said it now expects to deliver 25,500 vehicles in the third quarter, down from a previous forecast of between 27,000 and 29,000 units. Shares of Li Auto were down about 2% in premarket trading.
“The overhaul is a direct result of the supply chain constraint, as underlying demand for the company’s vehicles remains robust,” Li Auto said in a statement. “The company will continue to work closely with its supply chain partners to resolve the bottleneck and ramp up production.”
Chinese electric carmakers have faced a number of headwinds stemming from a resurgence of Covid-19 and Beijing’s continued strict lockdown policy to contain the virus. This “zero-Covid” policy has caused supply disruptions at factories across China and put pressure on the economy and consumer spending.
To help maintain the growth of electric cars, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Ministry of Finance have extended the period that new energy vehicles will be exempt from purchase tax until as of December 31, 2023. New energy vehicles include all-electric vehicles as well as -in hybrid cars.
Beijing has repeatedly extended the shopping tax exemption since the policy was first introduced in 2014 in a bid to stimulate demand. Along with other incentives, the policy has helped make China the biggest market for electric vehicles in the world.
Shares of Xpeng rose more than 4% in premarket trading, while Nio rose around 1.6%.
Even though the market is facing challenges, Chinese electric car startups continue to launch new products this year to drive growth.
Last week, Xpeng launched the G9 sport utility vehicle, its most expensive car to date, to move into the high end of the market. Li Auto will unveil a new SUV called Li L8 on Friday with deliveries expected to begin in November.
