Yankees beat Red Sox in rain-shortened game as Aaron Judge gets stuck at 60 homers – The Denver Post
Now even Mother Nature stands in the way of Aaron Judge’s swing in the story. The Yankees slugger would have led late in the seventh inning on Sunday night, but rain and lightning closed in on the stadium and the game was delayed before Judge could get his fourth at bat of the night. Judge is therefore left without a homer for the fifth straight game and travels to Toronto on Sunday night, one homer shy of tying the American League single-season record. A small reconciliation for the 46,707 at the Stadium on Sunday night, the Yankees beat the Red Sox 2-0 in a weather-shortened six-inning game.
“I think everyone will want more at bats, but I think (if) you’re going to ask everyone in this room that we’re thrilled that we came away with a narrow win and we’re one game away from clinching in the division,” Judge said.
The Yankees (94-58) won their seventh straight game and dropped their magic number to bring the American League East down to two. The Bombers head north to face the Blue Jays, who trail them by 8.5 games, on Monday with a chance to clinch the title.
Judge hit his 60th homer of the season on Tuesday, shooting within one of Roger Maris’ 61-year-old record set in 1961. Maris’ kids were at Yankee Stadium waiting to congratulate Judge when he gets the record.
“You can’t think like that,” Judge said when asked if he was disappointed he didn’t hit the record home run in that six-game home stand. “It’s not our last home game, so we’ll have one or two more.”
Going forward, it could give home fans a chance to see history. Judge is without a homer in his last eight games against the Blue Jays and has homered just three in 16 games against them this season and just one at Rogers Center. The Bombers return to the Bronx for a three-game series against the Orioles on Friday.
And there’s the possibility that Judge could have a day in Toronto, Yankees manager Aaron Boone left that open. Judge has played every game since Aug. 5 (46 straight), but after the game he was adamant he had work to do.
“I’m playing until we clinch this split and put ourselves in a good position (for the playoffs),” Judge said. “So I’m not going to ask for a day off.”
It’s only the fourth time this season that he’s played five straight games with a home run. During that streak, five Yankees hit nine home runs. Gleyber Torres hit three. Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera each hit two and Aaron Hicks and Anthony Rizzo have one.
It’s getting harder and harder for Judge to get anything to shove into the seats. Of the 81 pitches he has seen since hitting No. 60 against the Pirates, there have only been 34 inside the strike zone. He has six walks and seven strikeouts in that span.
“It’s tough. I mean, you can ask any hitter in the league, it’s not easy,” Judge said of the home runs. so arrived by accident. I think more homers are thrown more than hit, to be honest. It really takes the right one, in the right situation and it’s hard to describe, but they kind of happen.
Nestor Cortes pitched six scoreless innings, allowing one hit on six innings pitched. He walked two and struck out five.
Cortes has allowed 1 or fewer hits in four starts this season, the most such starts by a Yankees pitcher in a single season, excluding flyhalf. He has a 2.56 ERA in 27 starts this season, which the Elias Sports Bureau says is the fourth-lowest ERA by a Yankee pitcher in his first 27 starts in a season since 1969, behind Ron Guidry (1.77 ERA in 1978), Steve Jack Kline (1.97 ERA in 1972) and Mel Stottlemyre Sr. (2.51 ERA in 1969).
And yet, Cortes knows he was only the opening act of the sold-out stadium on Sunday night.
“It was amazing. Fans show up every night. Obviously, they want to witness history. But I guess for us gamers, it’s just cool to be front and center for all of this,” Cortes said of the Judge lawsuit.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘League level defensively’, says ex-Chelsea defender, who believes England and Liverpool full-back can only play in Jurgen Klopp’s system
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive abilities have been described as “championship level” by former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf.
The England and Liverpool full-back has come under fire amid the Reds’ shaky start to the season.
He has earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for their Nations League clashes against Italy and Germany, however, it looks like he is behind Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier for that coveted starting spot at right-back.
There is no doubt that Alexander-Arnold’s qualities are going forward, but Leboeuf thinks his defensive skills are nowhere near the level he plays at.
Leboeuf, who was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 1998, also believes the 23-year-old is only capable of playing in the system devised by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
“Look at Trent Alexander-Arnold. I love the guy, his offensive qualities. But defensively, he is at championship level,” he said in an interview with Journal du Dimanche quoted by Goal.
“Only Klopp’s system works for him. When it doesn’t work as well as it did this season, all you see is his defensive shortcomings.
“I want to take him with me to work on the basics. I said to him: ‘Turn your head and look behind you, it will already be better’.
“It was Roberto Carlos who deformed generations of defenders.”
Alexander-Arnold didn’t feature in England’s loss to Italy and it remains to be seen if he will play a part in their final game before the World Cup, which will see them face Germany, live on talkSPORT.
And former Liverpool star Danny Murphy believes Southgate will not take Alexander-Arnold to Qatar in November.
Murphy told talkSPORT: “I don’t think he’s going. I don’t think Gareth will choose him. Would I choose him? Yes.
“As far as the right-backs we have, people will have different choices because we are blessed with them.
“The thing Trent gives you that none of the others do is that even if you don’t start him, he can do things from an attacking standpoint that the others can’t.
“He sees passes that others don’t and he can cross the ball better than any of them.
“I’m not saying Kieran Trippier and Reece James aren’t good crossers, but Trent is a creative player.”
Yankees beat Red Sox in rain-shortened game as Aaron Judge stays stuck at 60 homers
Cuba evacuates as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida with hurricane fears: NPR
Luis Santana/AP
HAVANA — Cuban authorities have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations on Monday as Tropical Storm Ian was expected to develop into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island in road to Florida.
A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The US National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to reach far western Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, striking near the country’s most famous tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane on Tuesday.
Cuban state media Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday in the far western province of Pinar del Rio. Classes have been suspended there.
As of 11 p.m. EDT Sunday, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h), about 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h).
Meanwhile, Florida residents kept a wary eye on Ian as he rumbled ominously across the Caribbean on his way to the state.
Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to hit large swaths of the state with heavy rain, high winds and rising seas.
Forecasters still don’t know exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida’s west coast or begging areas, he said.
“We will continue to monitor the path of this storm. But it’s really important to highlight the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a press conference on Sunday, warning that “even if you don’t not necessarily right the eye of the storm’s path, there will be fairly broad impacts across the state.”
Flash and urban flooding are possible in the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula through mid-week, then heavy rains were possible for northern Florida, Florida and the southeastern United States later this week.
The agency placed a tropical storm watch over the lower Florida Keys on Sunday evening and advised Floridians to put hurricane plans in place and watch for updates on the storm’s changing track.
President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. . The president postponed a planned Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.
John Cangialosi, senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based center, said in an interview Sunday that it was unclear exactly where Ian would hit hardest in Florida. Residents should begin preparations, including collecting supplies for potential power outages, he said.
“It’s a hard thing to say, stay tuned, but it’s the right message right now,” Cangialosi said. “But for those in Florida, there’s still time to get ready. I’m not telling you to close your shutters or do anything like that yet, but there’s still time to stock up.”
Local Florida media reported a rush for water, generators and other supplies in some areas where residents traveled to stock up on supplies ahead of the storm.
BOJ’s Kuroda: Rapid Currency Fluctuations Are Undesirable
- It is desirable for the currency to move in a stable manner, reflecting the fundamentals
- Ready to take various easing measures without hesitation if necessary, should risks to the Japanese economy materialize
There is nothing here that hasn’t been said before. But as the BOJ continues to maintain the rhetoric that it is sticking to its super easy policy, it will keep the pressure on the yen and the handle at 145.00 USD/JPY should be tested once again.
This article was written by Justin Low at forexlive.com.
More people should watch the best documentary series on Netflix
For about a year now, we’ve been rounding up TV and movie recommendations here at CNET. It was funny! Discuss the best show on netflixor the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time, it’s pretty easy for us to choose our favorites.
Not this time.
When someone suggested I select “Best Documentary on Netflix”, I started to sweat. Immediately. I maintain CNET’s list of best documentaries. I almost watch all documentary, whether it’s a movie or a mini-series, as soon as they come out.
And folks, Netflix has a plot good documentaries.
I would say documentaries are the best thing about Netflix, period. There are genre-defining true-crime series like Making a Murderer, Oscar-winning films like Icarus, incredible nature docos like Our Planet. That’s before we even mention viral hits like tiger king Where Drive to survive.
It is almost impossible to choose just one.
But the nature of our recommendations to GameSpot is to pick something audiences might have missed or something underappreciated. This is why we tend to call shows like Dark Where For All Mankind on Apple TV Plus on established classics like Stranger Things.
So with that in mind, I’m selecting Untold as my pick for Best Documentary Series on Netflix. Because he reigns. It governs so much.
Produced by the people behind the also very good Wild Wild Country, Untold is a series of feature-length sports-focused documentaries. Which amounts to saying game of thrones is the story of an iron chair or Harry Potter is a franchise about a kid with glasses. It is obviously much more than that.
Untold doesn’t just tell a series of sports stories that defy your expectations of what a sports documentary should be. It tells these stories so effectively that you hardly need to care about the sport to be captivated. It really is so good.
Take the subjects. There’s Crimes and Penalties, which tells the slap shot tale of the Danbury Trashers, a minor hockey team led – incredibly – by the 17-year-old son of a family-related waste management tycoon. Genoese criminal. Total chaos ensues.
Then there’s Mischief in the Palace, a definitive and privileged account of the infamous 2004 basketball game when Ron Artest walked through the crowd and sparked a massive brawl between players and fans.
And there are profiles. Really good. On Caitlyn Jenner, best known for her connection to the Kardashians, but once an Olympic gold medalist. This episode is decent, but Christy Martin’s profile is perhaps more compelling. Martin, once the most famous female boxer in the world, was a truly revolutionary athlete, but was also the victim of a savage attempted murder. His story is terrifying, told with expertise and sensitivity by the Untold team.
The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist is arguably the best of the bunch. If you’re going to watch an episode, I suggest this one. Manti Te’o was a superstar college football player, consensus All-American who fell victim to an incredible catfishing scam with so many layers it would be impossible to explain it here. Just look. And get ready for one of the most unique stories in all of sport.
So yes, Untold is awesome. More than awesome, actually. It’s a series of mini-masterpieces, each more intriguing than the next. Incredibly, it looks like a show that is gaining momentum. Season 1 is fantastic, but Untold’s just-concluded second season comes with a confident confidence to tackle tougher stories, with better and deeper reporting.
Even if you have no interest in sports, you owe it to yourself to watch. Untold transcends sport. It is the best documentary series on Netflix.
Source – Mac Jones of the New England Patriots ready for MRI; initial belief is that QB has a high ankle sprain
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly sprained his ankle on Sunday in the final stages of a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter from ESPN.
The sophomore quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine its severity, the source said.
Jones had jumped off the field without putting weight on his left leg and walked straight to the locker room. Initial tests revealed the injury was not something that would end his season, according to a source.
During his post-game press conference, coach Bill Belichick said he had no update on Jones’ condition. Jones was not made available for his post-match press conference but is due to speak to reporters on Monday.
The injury happened on Jones’ last pass attempt of the day, an interception late in the fourth quarter, when he was tagged by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell and immediately grabbed his ankle left.
The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell came off his feet hitting Jones, then landed on top of him. Jones’ left leg bent and Campbell landed on the lower part of it.
Jones reached for his left ankle, got up, and jumped onto the Patriots sideline. While injured players typically enter the pop-up tent on the sideline, Jones instead went straight to the locker room.
Campbell explained what he saw happening on the game.
“The game is on the line, in the fourth quarter. They made a few plays to get the ball moving, and it’s just a pass-rush mentality all over the court,” Campbell said. “I think I was just trying to put pressure on him, hit him, make him feel uncomfortable and get him to throw an interception. And I think it was just a good game of football. I hate to see him get hurt. That’s the worst part of this game. You never want to see guys get hurt. Hope he’s okay.
Jones went 22 of 32 for 302 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He added five carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots (1-2) visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
“I know if he’s got something he can go play with, he’s going to play with it,” said safety and longtime captain Devin McCourty. “We will have to see what it is and go from there as a team. We will continue to rally around him.”
Linebacker Matthew Judon added: “We don’t know what happened, we’ll see in the next few days. But I’m rolling with it. [No.] 10. Hope he’s okay.”
Veteran Brian Hoyer is the Patriots’ top replacement, with rookie Bailey Zappe the No. 3 option.
Center David Andrews, one of the team’s captains, was asked about the Patriots’ confidence in Hoyer if he’s pushed into action.
“Tons. Brian’s been here a long time,” Andrews said. “I have a lot of respect for the way he arrives and works every day and prepares like he’s going to play.”
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.
espn
