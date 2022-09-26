Yankees’ Frankie Montas still won’t pitch

Frankie Montas has yet to return to pitch after being on the disabled list with an inflamed right shoulder, casting further doubt on his potential availability for the ALDS – at least as a starting pitcher.

Monday will mark the 10th day of a stoppage that was originally expected to last around 10 days, and although manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday he did not yet know when Montas would start throwing again, he was hopeful the right-hander would be ready for it. “in the next few days.”

Still, the schedule is working against Montas’ chances of making the Yankees’ playoff rotation at least for the ALDS, which begins Oct. 11.

“It’s probably getting to a point where it’s going to be tough as a starting option,” Boone said Sunday ahead of the Yankees’ 2-0 cut short victory over the Red Sox in the Bronx. “Especially if, in a few days, we are at 14 days. Then you start rebuilding that. So that could be a challenge. But I think there is a chance that he could play a role and have an impact on us. It’s just a question of how the next two weeks will go.

Frankie Montas PA

Boone indicated that Montas could be limited to 30-40 pitches at best.

The Yankees should have Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino as their top three starters for a playoff series, with Jameson Taillon and Domingo German likely battling for fourth.

Before landing on IL retroactive to Sept. 17, Montas had struggled since joining the Yankees in a trade from the Athletics, posting a 6.35 ERA in eight starts.

Aaron Judge made his DH debut on Sunday, with Giancarlo Stanton among the Yankees enjoying the day off. But Boone was coy about when Judge, who went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk on Sunday, would have had his own day off amid his 61 homer chase.

“Hopefully we get to a point where we have a few days to decide what makes the most sense and how to rest it where we can,” Boone said. “I’m really going day to day with it right now.”

Miguel Andujar’s Yankees tenure is officially over.

After the Yankees designated the infielder/outfielder for assignment on Thursday, Andujar was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Sunday.

Since being a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year in 2018, Andujar has only hit .228 with a .573 OPS in 105 games. The 27-year-old had a strong season this year in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but couldn’t replicate it in the major leagues. He plans to get a longer leash to re-establish himself with the rebuilding pirates.

Boone said it’s “possible” DJ LeMahieu (toe) could return from IL to play in the Yankees’ three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, but his status remains up in the air.

When asked if LeMahieu would play before the end of the regular season, Boone replied, “I think so, and I hope so.”