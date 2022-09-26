News
Yankees’ Frankie Montas still won’t pitch
Frankie Montas has yet to return to pitch after being on the disabled list with an inflamed right shoulder, casting further doubt on his potential availability for the ALDS – at least as a starting pitcher.
Monday will mark the 10th day of a stoppage that was originally expected to last around 10 days, and although manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday he did not yet know when Montas would start throwing again, he was hopeful the right-hander would be ready for it. “in the next few days.”
Still, the schedule is working against Montas’ chances of making the Yankees’ playoff rotation at least for the ALDS, which begins Oct. 11.
“It’s probably getting to a point where it’s going to be tough as a starting option,” Boone said Sunday ahead of the Yankees’ 2-0 cut short victory over the Red Sox in the Bronx. “Especially if, in a few days, we are at 14 days. Then you start rebuilding that. So that could be a challenge. But I think there is a chance that he could play a role and have an impact on us. It’s just a question of how the next two weeks will go.
Boone indicated that Montas could be limited to 30-40 pitches at best.
The Yankees should have Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino as their top three starters for a playoff series, with Jameson Taillon and Domingo German likely battling for fourth.
Before landing on IL retroactive to Sept. 17, Montas had struggled since joining the Yankees in a trade from the Athletics, posting a 6.35 ERA in eight starts.
Aaron Judge made his DH debut on Sunday, with Giancarlo Stanton among the Yankees enjoying the day off. But Boone was coy about when Judge, who went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk on Sunday, would have had his own day off amid his 61 homer chase.
“Hopefully we get to a point where we have a few days to decide what makes the most sense and how to rest it where we can,” Boone said. “I’m really going day to day with it right now.”
Miguel Andujar’s Yankees tenure is officially over.
After the Yankees designated the infielder/outfielder for assignment on Thursday, Andujar was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Sunday.
Since being a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year in 2018, Andujar has only hit .228 with a .573 OPS in 105 games. The 27-year-old had a strong season this year in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but couldn’t replicate it in the major leagues. He plans to get a longer leash to re-establish himself with the rebuilding pirates.
Boone said it’s “possible” DJ LeMahieu (toe) could return from IL to play in the Yankees’ three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, but his status remains up in the air.
When asked if LeMahieu would play before the end of the regular season, Boone replied, “I think so, and I hope so.”
Bears’ David Montgomery doubts coming back with ankle/knee injury – NBC Chicago
David Montgomery doubtful of returning with leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Texans. He didn’t return in the game against the Texans and that’s “day to day” according to head coach Matt Eberflus.
Montgomery had a worrying time on the court with the help of coaches after a rushed play. The running back left the game under power but went to the locker room after an assessment in the team’s blue medical tent.
On the same drive as Montgomery’s injury, backup running back Khalil Herbert scored an 11-yard touchdown in place of the starter, giving the Bears a 10-point lead.
Montgomery recorded three carries for 11 yards before leaving the game. He is coming off a 122-yard game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle also left the game with a calf injury. Like Montgomery, he doubts he will return to Sunday’s game.
‘I’m ready’ – Joe Joyce prepares for Tyson Fury fight after knocking out teammate Joseph Parker to line up for Oleksandr Uysk title shot
Joe Joyce believes he’s ready to fight the best after making a serious statement by becoming the first man to stop Joseph Parker last night.
A jaw-dropping fight finally came to an end in the 11th round when Parker’s stunning defense was cut short by a superb left hand from Joyce.
Joyce, 37, now holds the interim WBO heavyweight title, and with an unbeaten record of 15-0 his best victory put him among the elite with his sights now on WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2023 .
Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren revealed after the fight that Joyce would fight next in February or March 2023, and assured that he would “move heaven and earth” to ensure his fighter gets a world title at some point next year.
While a fight with Usyk seems like Joyce’s clearest path to a title shot, a brief post-fight interaction with Tyson Fury, who was at ringside in support of teammate Parker, sparked a possible dust between the two Britons.
‘The Juggernaut’ insists he was just nice and has nothing but respect for Fury, although he also added that he was ready to take on ‘The Gypsy King’.
“It was just a friendly hello,” Joyce told talkSPORT after his post-fight chat with Fury.
“I don’t say anything, but he knows I’m there. He knows I’m here and if he wants to fight me, let’s go.
“I have a lot of respect and love for the Fury but yes I will fight Tyson.
“It’s a tough challenge, but I’m ready.”
Usyk beat Anthony Joshua for the second time earlier this month to cement his reign as WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion and set up a tantalizing undisputed clash with Fury.
However, the Ukrainian has ruled himself out for the rest of 2022 due to injury, prompting Fury to try a long-running fight with Joshua for December 3 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
Fury and Joshua have publicly agreed terms for a fight which includes a 60/40 split in Fury’s favor, with that split increasing to 50/50 in a rematch if ‘AJ’ wins.
Despite this, the fight appears to be in jeopardy as the WBC heavyweight champion claims he will walk away from negotiations if Joshua does not sign to fight him by Monday.
AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn says there’s “zero chance” they’ll be ready to make the fight official in the next 24 hours and expressed his belief that Fury is looking to avoid fighting his compatriot without lose face.
The U.S.-British trade failure – WSJ
By the Editorial Board
September 25, 2022 6:36 PM ET
The Biden administration’s trade policy has been largely a failure, only marginally better than Donald Trump’s, and the latest evidence of that is the collapse of hope for a bilateral deal with the UK.
new prime minister Liz Truss admitted to reporters ahead of her visit to New York last week that “there are currently no ongoing negotiations with the United States” – and she doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon.
Broncos defense bails out AWOL offense with safety, two late takeaways in 11-10 win over 49ers
When the Broncos offense faded into prime time, Denver’s defense was there to save the day.
The Broncos forced two turnovers in the final 2:13 of the game, and also had a safety that ended up being the difference in an 11-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field.
Melvin Gordon’s one-yard run with 4:13 to go was the Broncos’ only touchdown, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit did the rest. Jonas Griffith knocked out Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers’ second-to-last possession, on Kareem Jackson’s tip, then Jackson’s fumble recovery on PJ Locke’s strip on San Francisco’s final drive sealed the game.
Gordon’s touchdown capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive late in the fourth quarter and gave the Broncos their first lead. It also broke Denver’s 0-6 start in the red zone to start the season, and was the highlight of a day when the offense had little. The two teams combined for 16 punts, and San Francisco’s Jimmy G (81.2 score) was slightly better than Wilson.
Denver limited San Francisco’s rushing offense to just 88 yards, as the Broncos’ D line won the trench battle early and often.
“We knew we had to stop the run and force them to do something else, which they weren’t comfortable doing,” tackle Mike Purcell said. “We were pretty good at doing that… For us in defense, we’re going to grind and not worry (from the limelight), and make sure we get the knockout win.”
Inside linebacker Josey Jewell played with his hair on fire on his season debut after a calf injury. Jewell led the Broncos with nine total tackles (five solo), with one sack, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
After the Broncos forced a punt on San Francisco’s first practice, Denver went three times. The 49ers took the lead on second possession, with a six-play, 75-yard walk culminating in Jimmy Garoppolo’s three-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk.
The Broncos quickly went to three, but Denver’s defense bowed to prevent the 49ers from running away with the game early. Josey sacked Garoppolo for a 10-yard loss to force a punt.
But the Broncos again scored a hat-trick and only managed Brandon McManus’ 55-yard field goal in the second quarter, the team’s lone scorer in the second half. Also, outside linebacker Baron Browning injured his knee in the final moments before halftime and did not return.
The second half brought more of the same obsolete offense by the home team, and a chorus of boos from the Empower Field faithful who expected much more from No 3 & Co.
Denver got its first two possessions in the third quarter, squandering a San Francisco fumble on a sloppy snap from Garoppolo between the two. But the defense capitalized on a precision punt from Corliss Waitman, which pinned the 49ers on their own two-yard line.
Two plays later, Garoppolo backed up to pass and lost consciousness of where he was in his own end zone. Pursued by Purcell, the QB went out of bounds. San Francisco was hit by a safety and Purcell was credited with a sack to make it 7-5.
On the ensuing possession, the Broncos had a drive but stalled, and McManus missed a 53-yard field goal on the right. The 49ers held on to a two-point lead and added to that advantage the next practice with Robbie Gould’s 51-yard field goal.
The 3 biggest signs of ‘passive-aggressive’ and ‘childish’ behavior: Harvard body language expert
We’ve all had to deal with passive aggression at some point. A boss raises a dismissive eyebrow when you talk, or a friend shuts you out of the conversation at a group brunch.
But the lines are often blurred. I certainly struggled with this myself, which is why I spent much of my career at Harvard researching body language and communication.
I always recommend taking the high road, rather than fighting back or being hostile. Here are three signs of passive-aggressive or childish behavior, and how to respond effectively:
1. Extreme brevity
You send your boss an email asking, “should we go ahead and schedule a meeting with this potential client?” — and they respond with a brief one-word response like “yes,” “good,” or “OK.”
Some people just prefer to give short and precise answers. But if you notice that they mostly react that way to you, and not to others, then that level of brevity could be an indication of passive-aggressiveness.
How to answer:
- Ask clarifying questions: ” Thanks ! What day and time suits you best? or “Is there anyone else I should invite?”
- Stay calm: Don’t take the bait. Stay focused on the present and avoid acting defensive.
- Use humor: Humor is a great way to dissipate tension. You might say, “If we don’t get them as a customer, at least we get a free lunch for the company!”
- Address gently: This can be useful in some cases. The goal is to show sincere intent and a desire to understand: “I feel like you might be mad at me. Is it true ? »
2. Slow responses
The silent treatment can show up in the form of delayed emails or text messages, or even ghosting behavior.
Being the recipient of these actions can trigger what I call “timing anxiety,” an intense worry we feel when we wonder about all the possible meanings behind slow responses.
Unfortunately, there are no hard and fast rules to know for sure if someone is using silence as a deliberate insult, or just an oversight.
How to answer:
- Don’t jump to conclusions. Unless it’s essential that you get an answer as soon as possible, remember that you never really know what someone is going through. Maybe they have a lot to do or they have personal problems.
- Send a gentle reminder: Some people really forget, so a follow-up can be helpful: “I know you’re very busy. But when you get the chance, I’d love to chat about it.”
- Switch to another mode of communication: If you follow up twice with no response, try sending a professional DM instead of an email. Or go to their office if they don’t answer the phone.
3. Moving from informal to formal language
If you’re texting and emailing someone and they change their tone from informal to formal out of nowhere, it could mean they’re trying to assert their power.
A similar situation might be a friend who is suddenly very cold or detached in their language from the text. For example, going from “Yes, that looks like fun!” to “Of course, it doesn’t matter.”
How to answer:
- Don’t automatically assume they’re mad at you: It’s easy to jump to the conclusion that you’re being targeted, but often it’s not. In fact, their behavior may have nothing to do with you.
- Contact us by phone, video chat or in person: It can be difficult to decipher how someone is really feeling through digital communication. Reach out in a more personal way and explain the source of your anxiety. Don’t apologize or accuse. Just be honest and ask for clarification. It will help you build trust and connection no matter the distance.
Erica Dhawan is a Harvard researcher, keynote speaker and author of “Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, Regardless of Distance.” She is also the founder and CEO of Cotential, a company that has helped leaders and teams leverage collaboration skills. Follow Erica on Twitter @ericadhawan.
Central banks can fuel risk by raising interest rates together
Central banks around the world are raising their key interest rates as part of the most broad-based monetary policy tightening on record. Some economists fear going too far if they do not take into account their collective impact on global demand.
According to the World Bank, the number of rate hikes announced by central banks around the world was the highest in July since records began in the early 1970s. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its third rate hike of 0, 75 percentage points in as many meetings. Last week, its counterparts in Indonesia, Norway, the Philippines, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom also raised their rates.
