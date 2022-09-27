News
4 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including Cole Kmet finally making his 1st catches and Kyler Gordon’s mental load
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus and players met with reporters Monday after going over film of the 23-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Here are four things we learned as they turn the page to their Week 4 game against the New York Giants.
1. Cole Kmet was happy to get his first two catches but emphasized the Bears need more from all parties in the passing game.
Kmet had gone nearly 10 quarters without a catch when he reeled in Justin Fields’ throw and rumbled a few more yards for a 24-yard gain late in the second quarter. Along with a 16-yard catch in the fourth quarter, Kmet finished with two catches for 40 yards on three targets, the other a poorly thrown interception by Fields.
For a player looking to break out in his third season, the catches were a long time coming. Kmet was targeted twice in the first two games and had a glaring drop against the Green Bay Packers.
“It obviously took way longer than I thought it would,” Kmet said. “That’s where we’re at. We’re going to keep working this thing in the pass game and keep moving along with it.”
While Fields admitted after the game how poorly he played while completing 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, the Bears continue to spread around the accountability. Kmet said he needs to be better both as a skill player and as a pass protector.
He said the Bears rushing for 281 yards Sunday should set up more opportunities for the passing game to start clicking — but they have to take advantage when they come up.
“The defense, since I’ve been here, has been able to bail us out multiple times, and obviously Roquan (Smith finished) with a great play at the end with the interception to seal the game,” Kmet said. “But I want to be a part of the reason why we win. I don’t know if that sounds selfish, but I want the offense to be a reason why we win a game. That’s what we’re working toward.”
2. Eberflus is working personally with Kyler Gordon as the second-round pick adjusts to the NFL.
Eberflus mentioned Sunday night that he and other defensive coaches are working closely with Gordon as the rookie settles into playing both outside cornerback and nickel.
“Just to help, to be of service to him,” Eberflus said. “To make sure that he understands I know where he is, I know where he is going and to help him with the experiences. That’s all. Because I have a lot of experience coaching DBs. I’m just trying to help.”
Gordon again had good and bad in Sunday’s game, which Eberflus said gives him another round of learning experiences to build on.
In the third quarter, Gordon charged forward on a third-and-1 blitz and batted down quarterback Davis Mills’ pass. But Gordon also gave up a couple of big plays, including losing wide receiver Chris Moore on a 52-yard catch in the first quarter that led to the Texans’ first touchdown.
“The breakdown on that was … we were playing single-high coverage. We have to do a better job of just staying on that guy,” Eberflus said. “That was his guy. He has to stay on him.”
Eberflus was asked whether the Bears would consider keeping Gordon at one position to lighten his mental load.
“You always have got to look at that, especially when you’re working with a rookie, a guy that’s been in there and it’s the first time,” Eberflus said. “But he’s shown that he can do it. His techniques are good. In terms of knowing his assignments are good, inside and outside, so we’re pleased with where he is relative to that.”
3. Eberflus said David Montgomery remains day to day after the running back injured his right leg Sunday.
Eberflus’ designation likely means he coach doesn’t consider it a long-term injury, though he wouldn’t comment on whether injured reserve is an option.
There have been instances over the last two months in which a “day-to-day” injury has caused a player to miss a week or more, including rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who still is dealing with a hamstring injury from the beginning of August.
Eberflus also said Montgomery’s issue is with his ankle. The Bears originally called it knee and ankle injuries Sunday.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle also left Sunday’s game with a calf injury.
4. The Bears could do better in the return game to help the offense.
Jones, who was one of the top return options entering the season, was limited in practice last week as he continues to recover. It will be worth watching to see if he can return and make a difference on offense — and in the return game.
The Bears started with poor field position on several of their drives Sunday after the defense forced the Texans to punt.
Dante Pettis had two punt returns for 1 yard and a fair catch at the 10-yard line. The Texans also downed a fourth-quarter punt at the 8.
“The one, Dante just lost that in the sun,” Eberflus said of one of the returns. “He just looked up and didn’t see it, ball bounced right to him, so that was a lost opportunity there.
“But it’s been solid. We’ve got to sustain our blocks a little bit better. We talked about that this morning. But we’ve got the athletes to do it.”
Vikings continue to address foes constantly double-teaming star WR Justin Jefferson
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was in for 72 offensive snaps on Sunday. He drew double coverage on more than 60 of them.
Jefferson caught just three passes for 14 yards in Minnesota’s 28-24 win over Detroit while being targeted six times. And on Monday, head coach Kevin O’Connell broke down what Jefferson faced.
“I think he had about eight or nine total snaps in the game where he didn’t have some variation of a double,’’ O’Connell said. “And not all doubles are the same. I thought they tried to be very physical with him at the line of scrimmage, almost to a point where a couple of times, they were flagged, throwing him on the ground and things like that.”
In Week 1, Jefferson caught nine passes for a career-high 184 yards in a 23-7 win over Green Bay. Since then, foes have focused even more on him.
Philadelphia, with star cornerback Darius Slay playing a big role, held Jefferson to six catches for 48 yards in a 24-7 win in Week 2. And the Lions worked on Jefferson on Sunday, although that opened up things for other receivers, including K.J. Osborn, who caught the winning 28-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 45 seconds left.
“He’s going to see different variations of defenses that he’s going to have to have a plan for,’’ O’Connell said. “We’re going to have to have a plan for him that obviously allows him to kind of move within our offense but still stay true to what we want to be.”
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.
The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit.
“We have impact!” Mission Control’s Elena Adams announced, jumping up and down and thrusting her arms skyward.
Telescopes around the world and in space aimed at the same point in the sky to capture the spectacle. Though the impact was immediately obvious — Dart’s radio signal abruptly ceased — it will be days or even weeks to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.
The $325 million mission was the first attempt to shift the position of an asteroid or any other natural object in space.
“We’re embarking on a new era of humankind,” said NASA’s Lori Glaze, planetary science division director.
Earlier in the day, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson reminded people via Twitter that, “No, this is not a movie plot.” He added in a prerecorded video: ”We’ve all seen it on movies like ‘Armageddon,’ but the real-life stakes are high.”
Monday’s target: a 525-foot asteroid named Dimorphos. It’s actually a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.
The pair have been orbiting the sun for eons without threatening Earth, making them ideal save-the-world test candidates.
Launched last November, the vending machine-size Dart — short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — navigated to its target using new technology developed by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, the spacecraft builder and mission manager.
Dart’s on-board camera, a key part of this smart navigation system, caught sight of Dimorphos barely an hour before impact.
“Woo hoo,” exclaimed Adams, a mission systems engineer at Johns Hopkins. “We’re seeing Dimorphos, so wonderful, wonderful.”
With an image beaming back to Earth every second, Adams and other ground controllers in Laurel, Maryland, watched with growing excitement as Dimorphos loomed larger and larger in the field of view alongside its bigger companion. Within minutes, Dimorphos was alone in the pictures; it looked like a giant gray lemon, but with boulders and rubble on the surface. The last image froze on the screen as the radio transmission ended.
Flight controllers cheered, hugged one another and exchanged high fives.
A mini satellite followed a few minutes behind to take photos of the impact. The Italian Cubesat was released from Dart two weeks ago.
Scientists insisted Dart would not shatter Dimorphos. The spacecraft packed a scant 1,260 pounds, compared with the asteroid’s 11 billion pounds. But that should be plenty to shrink its 11-hour, 55-minute orbit around Didymos.
The impact should pare 10 minutes off that, but telescopes will need anywhere from a few days to nearly a month to verify the new orbit. The anticipated orbital shift of 1% might not sound like much, scientists noted. But they stressed it would amount to a significant change over years.
Planetary defense experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth. Multiple impactors might be needed for big space rocks or a combination of impactors and so-called gravity tractors, not-yet-invented devices that would use their own gravity to pull an asteroid into a safer orbit.
“The dinosaurs didn’t have a space program to help them know what was coming, but we do,” NASA’s senior climate adviser Katherine Calvin said, referring to the mass extinction 66 million years ago believed to have been caused by a major asteroid impact, volcanic eruptions or both.
The non-profit B612 Foundation, dedicated to protecting Earth from asteroid strikes, has been pushing for impact tests like Dart since its founding by astronauts and physicists 20 years ago. Monday’s feat aside, the world must do a better job of identifying the countless space rocks lurking out there, warned the foundation’s executive director, Ed Lu, a former astronaut.
Significantly less than half of the estimated 25,000 near-Earth objects in the deadly 460-foot range have been discovered, according to NASA. And fewer than 1% of the millions of smaller asteroids, capable of widespread injuries, are known.
The Vera Rubin Observatory, nearing completion in Chile by the National Science Foundation and U.S. Energy Department, promises to revolutionize the field of asteroid discovery, Lu noted.
Finding and tracking asteroids, “That’s still the name of the game here. That’s the thing that has to happen in order to protect the Earth,” he said.
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw off to good start in quest to make first Pro Bowl
It’s only been three games, but Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is off to a good start in the quest to make his first Pro Bowl.
In Minnesota’s 28-24 win over Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Darrisaw had perhaps the best game of his two-year NFL career. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single pressure on 47 pass-blocking snaps. And he was going at times against Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who didn’t make a single tackle after having three sacks the previous week against Washington.
Pro Football Focus ranked Darrisaw as the Vikings’ top run blocker in the game. And according to ESPN, Darrisaw is the fourth-best tackle in the NFL this season in its run-block ratings.
Darrisaw said in June that he’s “trying to get to that Pro Bowl” this season. And Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on Monday raved about his recent play.
“(Darrisaw) has had a really great start to his season,’’ O’Connell said. “I think he continues to kind of take the next steps with where he’s at in his growth as a player. … I’m just excited about the trajectory he’s on as a player and just continuing to evolve and becoming one of the premier left tackles in football is where he’s headed.’’
Darrisaw has heard plenty of other praise. In August, during a joint practice with San Francisco, he met star 49ers left tackle Trent Williams for the first time. After going against Darrisaw for two straight days, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection said, “I do see a lot of myself in him, especially the young Trent.”
Through it all, Darrisaw is determined to maintain a level head.
“I can’t really like look too far ahead,’’ he said Monday. “I know I got to take it a day at a time and just continue to get better. If I take those steps, then I will be in that position hopefully (of being one of the NFL’s top left tackles).’’
Darrisaw was taken with the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech. He missed time in spring drills, the entire preseason and the first three regular-season games with a groin issue before finally taking the field in Week 4. Darrisaw moved into the starting lineup in Week 6 and continued to get better as the season progressed.
Still, he was far from satisfied with the strides he made in 2021.
“From a pass-game perspective, I feel like last year that was one of my weaknesses and I really took it hard on myself,’’ he said. “Breaking down my film and watching my footwork and things like that, I just tried to break bad habits that I had in college and the type of stuff that I used to get away.”
Darrisaw is pleased with the steps he has made so far in 2022 for the Vikings (2-1), who next face New Orleans and star defensive end Cameron Jordan on Sunday in London.
“I feel like I’ve been playing very well, especially from last season and coming into this season, I feel like there’s been way much more improvement in my game,’’ he said. “But there’s still room for improvement. … But definitely I feel like I took that step to become the player that I want to be.”
As for Sunday’s showing against Hutchinson, Darrisaw gave plenty of credit also to Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill. Darrisaw said the two “dominated” Hutchinson, who played 57 of Detroit’s 72 defensive snaps while lining up on both sides.
As far as Darrisaw is concerned, the praise for his play has continued. Defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Vikings, sure likes what he has seen.
“His potential is high,’’ Bullard said Monday. “I know he works hard. I know he wants to be great. … If he puts his head down and continues to work hard and actually goes and hits that potential that he has, (he can be one of the NFL’s top left tackles).”
Chicago Bulls are prepared for increased competition in the conference: ‘This is the toughest the East has been’
After establishing themselves as an Eastern Conference contender last season, the Chicago Bulls enter the new season with higher expectations — and a higher bar for competition in the East.
“This year is going to be way harder than last year,” coach Billy Donovan said Monday. “The East is better and we’ve got a lot more challenges in front of us. It is going to be a lot harder and we’re going to have to put more into it to for us to take another step.”
The East dominated the trade windows this summer, headlined by the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blockbuster move to bring in All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.
The Boston Celtics return all five starters who led them to the NBA Finals last season. The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers remain reliably stalwart behind stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. The Cavaliers made a colossal jump in the power rankings, while teams such as the Atlanta Hawks improved their core through transactions.
“This is the toughest the East has been since I’ve been in the league,” Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said. “That makes it exciting.”
Players across the roster acknowledged that this season will be particularly challenging as the Bulls fight for a second straight playoff berth, but they also voiced eagerness to prove themselves against tougher conference opponents.
Or as DeRozan put it: “You don’t want to go to the movies and watch 10 movies and (have them all be) crappy movies. I want to see all blockbuster thrillers.”
Already short-handed to start the season without point guard Lonzo Ball, the Bulls will be tested by the Eastern Conference’s depth.
They were well-positioned to secure a high playoff seed heading into the All-Star break last season only to disintegrate because of injuries, finishing sixth in the East before bowing out of the first round against the Bucks.
The three teams who finished immediately below the Bulls — the Brooklyn Nets, Cavaliers and Hawks — made some of the largest improvements for the upcoming season, deepening the challenge to maintain playoff positioning.
DeRozan said he welcomes the pressure as an opportunity for the team to build through the season.
“I love the competitive island that the East is on,” DeRozan said. “That’s what brings the best out of you when you have the best around you. You have to compete.
”People get so caught up in the rankings. You put me in a room with the best, it brings out the best in me. That’s the approach that we have to take this whole season.”
5 things we learned from Chicago Bulls media day, including no restrictions for Zach LaVine and who might start at point guard
The Chicago Bulls ushered in a new season with heightened expectations during media day Monday at the Advocate Center.
Training camp begins Tuesday in preparation for four preseason games, starting Oct. 4 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. The season opener is Oct. 19 in Miami with the home opener three days later against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here are five things we learned from media day.
1. Zach LaVine is ready for action.
LaVine voiced excitement about returning at full strength after a left knee injury hampered the All-Star shooting guard’s availability throughout the second half of the 2021-22 season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in May to address lingering swelling and discomfort in the knee.
After struggling with discomfort for months in the spring, LaVine said he now feels pain-free and confident in his physical abilities following the procedure.
“I feel really good,” he said. “Surgery is surgery, but being able to have a small invasive surgery like that is great. Being able to get back to 100% was all I was looking for, so I feel great going into camp.”
Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said LaVine — who signed a five-year, $215 million max contract extension in July — won’t have any restrictions to start the season.
“He’s good to go,” Karnišovas said.
2. Lonzo Ball’s absence creates point guard competition.
Ball’s lingering knee injury loomed large over media day as the Bulls plan to start the season without their primary playmaker and ballhandler.
LaVine said he speaks regularly with Ball, who is understandably frustrated by his situation as he enters his 10th month sidelined by the injury.
As the Bulls await Ball’s return, coach Billy Donovan will draw from a pool of four guards during training camp to determine the starting point guard to start the season: Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.
Each brings his own strengths. Dragić, 36, is the most experienced but unable to play a starter’s load of minutes. Caruso is a competent veteran ballhandler but struggled to stay on the court because of injuries last season. Dosunmu was a reliable backup but sputtered at the end of the season as he hit the rookie wall. White’s on-ball confidence grew throughout last season, but he thrives more as a spot-up shooter than as a primary ballhandler.
Donovan said he doesn’t have a favorite to start entering the preseason.
“I don’t want to sit here and say it’s wide open, but we need to compete,” Donovan said. “I’m more concerned about how groups function and play together more so than just one position. … Who starts, how it goes, the starting job — I’m not really that wrapped up in that right now.”
3. Patrick Williams faces pressure in his 3rd season.
All eyes are on Williams as the power forward enters his third season in Chicago. Expectations were high for the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft, but Williams still is finding his footing after injuries decimated his sophomore NBA season.
After feeling “a little overweight” when he returned from a wrist injury in the spring, Williams spent the offseason focused on slimming his body. Although he enters the 2022-23 season at the same weight (215 pounds), Williams said he feels more confident with his visibly lighter build.
Williams will be challenged this season — both by expectations throughout the league and by his teammates and coaches. He spent part of the offseason training in Los Angeles with DeMar DeRozan, who emphasized the importance of growth between a player’s second and third seasons.
A major jump in efficiency and confidence from Williams could serve as the biggest difference maker for the Bulls this season.
“Him being more aggressive is where it starts,” Donovan said. “We need him to take another step as a player and I think he can do that. This was a very, very good summer for his progress going into the season.”
4. New additions bring experience.
Players, coaches and executives alike emphasized one key factor in the additions of Dragić and big man Andre Drummond: veteran leadership.
This will be Drummond’s 11th NBA season and Dragić’s 15th. Both have extensive backgrounds facing their new teammates such as Caruso and DeRozan.
“I’m excited to be his teammate and not playing against him,” Caruso said of Dragić.
Neither player is an immediate fix to concerns like perimeter shooting, which plagued the Bulls last year after the All-Star break. But their leadership as supporting players off the bench will be key as the Bulls look to strengthen their rotations.
5. Alex Caruso honors Bill Russell while wearing No. 6.
Caruso’s jersey number carries added weight this season as he honors the life of Bill Russell, the legendary Boston Celtics center and racial justice pioneer who died in July at age 88.
Every NBA jersey will have a No. 6 patch on the right side of the chest this season to honor Russell’s impact on the league and the sport, but Caruso also will wear No. 6 as his own number.
Caruso switched to No. 6 when he joined the Bulls last season from No. 4, which he wore with the Los Angeles Lakers and which is retired in Chicago in honor of Jerry Sloan. Caruso planned to change his number after Russell’s death, but the NBA required him to keep No. 6 for the 2022-23 season because his jersey is among the league’s top 75 sellers.
Caruso said he likely will change numbers next season but hopes to honor Russell this season as he wears his number.
“I want to do nothing but honor him, his legacy and what he stood for,” Caruso said. “He’s a pioneer, a racial advocate for the game of basketball and just all around a great person.”
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards apologizes for video: ‘I just got to be better’
For the first time since he posted a since-deleted video to his Instagram account in which he used a slur toward the gay community, Anthony Edwards faced the media Monday.
In the post, Edwards took a video of what appeared to be a group of men, called them a gay slur and added, “look at what the world done came to.”
Edwards said Monday that he respects “everybody,” adding that he knows what he posted was “immature, and I’m sorry for that if I hurt anyone.” The 21-year-old third-year pro said apologizes to all Minnesota fans, noted he’s working with the team and is “working to be better.”
Edwards repeated a number of those sentiments throughout his press conference at Monday’s team media day.
“I’m sorry for what I said and my actions,” he said. “I’m looking to be better.”
Both Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly noted they hoped this serves as a “period of growth” for Edwards. Edwards didn’t yet have specific examples of how he plans to do start that process of improvement, but when asked specifically, he did say he would clamp down on any homophobic slurs he heard uttered in the locker room and would have no issue with having a gay teammate.
“I’m willing to do whatever, whatever it takes to make it right,” Edwards said. “To show everybody that I come with respect and that’s not who I am. I’m willing to take it as far as I need to.”
Finch said he met with the guard shortly after the video was posted and expressed his disappointment. He spoke to Edwards about fighting the urge to feel as though everyone needs to know what he thinks at any given time, and made sure Edwards understood the damage and hurt he caused.
“He was extremely regretful, sorry, owned it,” Finch said.
Connelly reiterated that the Timberwolves want to be “a proud representation of the community” that acts without judgement.
“Ant is a wonderful kid. Certainly, it’s not something we condone, we’re not going to allow organizationally. But anytime you screw up, it’s a period of growth, ideally, so we’re trying to use any instances where our guys are not where they should be or are not representing us in a way that’s first class, as a potential to grow,” Connelly said. “We’ve had countless conversations, and I know he’s disappointed in his own actions, he’s disappointed that he put himself in that position, and hopefully he’ll continue to grow and we’ll continue to educate these guys on the importance of being really positive community members and respectful of all people that we’re lucky enough to have in our community.”
Edwards called the incident “a wake-up call” that showed him how much weight his words carry. In the past two weeks, he said he’s learned “in the blink of an eye, things can be gone.”
Included in that is a segment of fans. Edwards’ relationship with the fan base has always clearly meant a lot to the young guard, who previously had given people no reason to dislike him. That is no longer the case.
“It’s kind of messed up. I want people to love me. I don’t want to give nobody a reason to hate me or talk bad about me. I felt bad for myself and for what I said, for sure,” Edwards said. “You got to think before you speak. Words hurt people, and like I said, I just got to be better.”
