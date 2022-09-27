News
5 things we learned from Chicago Bulls media day, including no restrictions for Zach LaVine and who might start at point guard
The Chicago Bulls ushered in a new season with heightened expectations during media day Monday at the Advocate Center.
Training camp begins Tuesday in preparation for four preseason games, starting Oct. 4 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. The season opener is Oct. 19 in Miami with the home opener three days later against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here are five things we learned from media day.
1. Zach LaVine is ready for action.
LaVine voiced excitement about returning at full strength after a left knee injury hampered the All-Star shooting guard’s availability throughout the second half of the 2021-22 season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in May to address lingering swelling and discomfort in the knee.
After struggling with discomfort for months in the spring, LaVine said he now feels pain-free and confident in his physical abilities following the procedure.
“I feel really good,” he said. “Surgery is surgery, but being able to have a small invasive surgery like that is great. Being able to get back to 100% was all I was looking for, so I feel great going into camp.”
Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said LaVine — who signed a five-year, $215 million max contract extension in July — won’t have any restrictions to start the season.
“He’s good to go,” Karnišovas said.
2. Lonzo Ball’s absence creates point guard competition.
Ball’s lingering knee injury loomed large over media day as the Bulls plan to start the season without their primary playmaker and ballhandler.
LaVine said he speaks regularly with Ball, who is understandably frustrated by his situation as he enters his 10th month sidelined by the injury.
As the Bulls await Ball’s return, coach Billy Donovan will draw from a pool of four guards during training camp to determine the starting point guard to start the season: Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.
Each brings his own strengths. Dragić, 36, is the most experienced but unable to play a starter’s load of minutes. Caruso is a competent veteran ballhandler but struggled to stay on the court because of injuries last season. Dosunmu was a reliable backup but sputtered at the end of the season as he hit the rookie wall. White’s on-ball confidence grew throughout last season, but he thrives more as a spot-up shooter than as a primary ballhandler.
Donovan said he doesn’t have a favorite to start entering the preseason.
“I don’t want to sit here and say it’s wide open, but we need to compete,” Donovan said. “I’m more concerned about how groups function and play together more so than just one position. … Who starts, how it goes, the starting job — I’m not really that wrapped up in that right now.”
3. Patrick Williams faces pressure in his 3rd season.
All eyes are on Williams as the power forward enters his third season in Chicago. Expectations were high for the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft, but Williams still is finding his footing after injuries decimated his sophomore NBA season.
After feeling “a little overweight” when he returned from a wrist injury in the spring, Williams spent the offseason focused on slimming his body. Although he enters the 2022-23 season at the same weight (215 pounds), Williams said he feels more confident with his visibly lighter build.
Williams will be challenged this season — both by expectations throughout the league and by his teammates and coaches. He spent part of the offseason training in Los Angeles with DeMar DeRozan, who emphasized the importance of growth between a player’s second and third seasons.
A major jump in efficiency and confidence from Williams could serve as the biggest difference maker for the Bulls this season.
“Him being more aggressive is where it starts,” Donovan said. “We need him to take another step as a player and I think he can do that. This was a very, very good summer for his progress going into the season.”
4. New additions bring experience.
Players, coaches and executives alike emphasized one key factor in the additions of Dragić and big man Andre Drummond: veteran leadership.
This will be Drummond’s 11th NBA season and Dragić’s 15th. Both have extensive backgrounds facing their new teammates such as Caruso and DeRozan.
“I’m excited to be his teammate and not playing against him,” Caruso said of Dragić.
Neither player is an immediate fix to concerns like perimeter shooting, which plagued the Bulls last year after the All-Star break. But their leadership as supporting players off the bench will be key as the Bulls look to strengthen their rotations.
5. Alex Caruso honors Bill Russell while wearing No. 6.
Caruso’s jersey number carries added weight this season as he honors the life of Bill Russell, the legendary Boston Celtics center and racial justice pioneer who died in July at age 88.
Every NBA jersey will have a No. 6 patch on the right side of the chest this season to honor Russell’s impact on the league and the sport, but Caruso also will wear No. 6 as his own number.
Caruso switched to No. 6 when he joined the Bulls last season from No. 4, which he wore with the Los Angeles Lakers and which is retired in Chicago in honor of Jerry Sloan. Caruso planned to change his number after Russell’s death, but the NBA required him to keep No. 6 for the 2022-23 season because his jersey is among the league’s top 75 sellers.
Caruso said he likely will change numbers next season but hopes to honor Russell this season as he wears his number.
“I want to do nothing but honor him, his legacy and what he stood for,” Caruso said. “He’s a pioneer, a racial advocate for the game of basketball and just all around a great person.”
()
News
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards apologizes for video: ‘I just got to be better’
For the first time since he posted a since-deleted video to his Instagram account in which he used a slur toward the gay community, Anthony Edwards faced the media Monday.
In the post, Edwards took a video of what appeared to be a group of men, called them a gay slur and added, “look at what the world done came to.”
Edwards said Monday that he respects “everybody,” adding that he knows what he posted was “immature, and I’m sorry for that if I hurt anyone.” The 21-year-old third-year pro said apologizes to all Minnesota fans, noted he’s working with the team and is “working to be better.”
Edwards repeated a number of those sentiments throughout his press conference at Monday’s team media day.
“I’m sorry for what I said and my actions,” he said. “I’m looking to be better.”
Both Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly noted they hoped this serves as a “period of growth” for Edwards. Edwards didn’t yet have specific examples of how he plans to do start that process of improvement, but when asked specifically, he did say he would clamp down on any homophobic slurs he heard uttered in the locker room and would have no issue with having a gay teammate.
“I’m willing to do whatever, whatever it takes to make it right,” Edwards said. “To show everybody that I come with respect and that’s not who I am. I’m willing to take it as far as I need to.”
Finch said he met with the guard shortly after the video was posted and expressed his disappointment. He spoke to Edwards about fighting the urge to feel as though everyone needs to know what he thinks at any given time, and made sure Edwards understood the damage and hurt he caused.
“He was extremely regretful, sorry, owned it,” Finch said.
Connelly reiterated that the Timberwolves want to be “a proud representation of the community” that acts without judgement.
“Ant is a wonderful kid. Certainly, it’s not something we condone, we’re not going to allow organizationally. But anytime you screw up, it’s a period of growth, ideally, so we’re trying to use any instances where our guys are not where they should be or are not representing us in a way that’s first class, as a potential to grow,” Connelly said. “We’ve had countless conversations, and I know he’s disappointed in his own actions, he’s disappointed that he put himself in that position, and hopefully he’ll continue to grow and we’ll continue to educate these guys on the importance of being really positive community members and respectful of all people that we’re lucky enough to have in our community.”
Edwards called the incident “a wake-up call” that showed him how much weight his words carry. In the past two weeks, he said he’s learned “in the blink of an eye, things can be gone.”
Included in that is a segment of fans. Edwards’ relationship with the fan base has always clearly meant a lot to the young guard, who previously had given people no reason to dislike him. That is no longer the case.
“It’s kind of messed up. I want people to love me. I don’t want to give nobody a reason to hate me or talk bad about me. I felt bad for myself and for what I said, for sure,” Edwards said. “You got to think before you speak. Words hurt people, and like I said, I just got to be better.”
News
Kevin Durant’s trade request forced the Nets to look in the mirror
It can’t be a good feeling as an organization when your best player — who happens to be one of the best basketball players in the sport’s history — asks for a trade because he doesn’t believe in the direction of the team.
It has to be an even worse feeling when that player demands both the general manager and head coach are fired if his trade request isn’t fulfilled.
Yet the Nets are somehow in better shape after the trade request than they would have been had it never happened. They never ultimately traded Durant because of the lack of offers that met the asking price, but superstar’s demand alone forced the Nets to look in the mirror.
It forced Nets general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash to reflect on things that hadn’t gone right in yet another season with championship expectations that came crashing down far too early.
This time in an embarrassing first-round sweep.
“[Rather than hold a grudge against Kevin, it’s better] to say, ‘alright, if that’s the way he feels, what’s going on here? What do we need to change? Is it personnel driven? Is it logistics? Processes? What is it?’” Marks said during his joint press conference with Nash to conclude Monday’s Media Day availability. “What can we do to get back to that? I totally understand his frustration. I don’t know if there was anybody more frustrated than the two of us [Marks and Nash]. We’re all-in on this. We all know what’s at stake here, what our ultimate goal is.”
Durant kicked off Media Day with his reasoning for requesting a trade: He believed there was a lack of accountability at all levels and that the Nets lacked the culture-driving characteristics he enjoyed while winning back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors.
As a result of his period of reflection, Marks said proper communication and establishing an identity are areas that can help the team make up championship ground.
“The biggest proof is, to me, how the guys come out here and play, how they perform,” Marks said. “You’ll get to ask them three weeks into the season, a month into the season, three months into the season, you’ll get a sense of ‘this is the identity of the Nets.’ This is who we are; this is how we play. Is there a collective unity for the whole group? That’s what we hope. As Steve has said throughout this summer, teams win. It’s about being a team.”
Nash said the only way the team can put Durant’s concerns at ease is to get to work every day and improve on the simple things. He believes things outside of the team’s control — mostly injuries, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that rendered Kyrie Irving ineligible for most of the season and James Harden’s midseason trade request — were responsible for the early playoff exit.
“At the end of the year, I think it gets blown a little out of proportion because you lose,” Nash said. “So then everything is heightened. Everyone is emotional. Everyone is frustrated. Now looking back we did a lot of great things last year. We survived a stretch of the season without our three stars.”
Yet Durant still called for his job, and Marks’, which blindsided both of them. The demand for Nash’s firing didn’t look good, especially considering Nash had just gotten swept out of the first round by the Celtics, whose head coach Ime Udoka served on his staff before taking Boston to the NBA Finals as a rookie head coach.
Nash downplayed the idea of Durant trying to get his coach fired as just something that happens in sports.
“Kevin and I go way back. So families go through things like this — go through adversity, go through disagreements,” he said. “This is not new to the NBA. It has happened dozens of times, I’m sure every organization has faced that. So, you know, it’s a part of the process. It’s a part of working in this business.
“We all have expectations and when we get dinged up like we did last year, everyone’s disappointed. We cleared the air and we spoke and we got on the same page… So I’m glad we got it behind us and he’s been outstanding since we had our chat. He’s coming in and been amazing in our gym and I think he’s putting in a tremendous amount of work this summer as have we. So everyone’s done their part. Now it’s time for everyone to get on the floor tomorrow and come together.”
And here comes the potential for concern in the future. Will Durant revisit his trade request if things get rocky? Will he call, once again, for Marks’ and Nash’s jobs if the Nets get off to a slow start?
Durant suggested he won’t bail on the team if things don’t go well to start the season.
“Nets fans should know me after three years, the work I put in,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot as a team and I still go out there and do my job so I don’t feel like I have to prove anything to Nets fans after three years. I’m committed to moving forward with this team so If they’ve got doubts I can’t control it that’s on you. You’ve seen me. You know what I do. You know how much I care about playing and how much I care about my teammates and this organization by what I’ve shown these last three years.”
Marks suggested the Nets won’t have to worry about Durant in the future if they handle things correctly in the present moment.
“He knows there’s going to be ups and downs, but how do we combat that, whether it’s that anxiety or the ups and downs [of the season] as a collective unit, how we manage those,” Marks said. “There won’t be surprises on the KD front, our front, any of it.”
()
News
Yankees Notebook: Special Judge home run balls, DJ LaMahieu and Matt Carpenter injury updates
TORONTO — As Aaron Judge chases history, it’s not just the Yankees that have to deal with it.
Before the slugger comes to bat, the Yankees’ bat boy runs out two stamped baseballs to the home plate umpire. Every ball he sees as he is one home run away from Roger Maris’ American League and Yankee single-season record, is now numbered so that a historic home run ball can be authenticated.
So every opposing pitcher has to use a new ball whenever he comes to the plate. On Saturday, Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta threw one of the specially marked balls out. Pivetta wasn’t protesting though, he was pleasantly surprised that the special Judge baseballs are no different than the others.
“They’re the same baseball and they feel the same. Yeah, the only difference [Saturday] is the regular game balls were rubbed up more than those balls,” Pivetta said. “I think that’s just like, they have certain people rub up the balls and maybe sometimes somebody doesn’t rub up as much or as the other.
“I’m pretty picky about the ball,” Pivetta continued. “It just so happened to be one of those balls at the time. But I mean, I need a good ball throw at the end of the day. It makes sense to do this and as far as the hardness or softness of the ball is the same.”
So Monday night when the Yankees go into Rogers Centre for a three-game series against the Blue Jays, right-hander Kevin Gausman will have to use the special baseballs.
“I think it’s the right way to do it,” Pivetta said. “They are no more inconsistent than the regular balls. I mean they are all pretty different so this doesn’t make it any harder.”
Judge leads the majors — by a wide margin with Kyle Schwarber at 42 — with 60 homers, but he’s going through a home run drought. After hitting No. 60 on Tuesday night, Judge has gone five games without a homer. He’s only had a home run drought that long four times this season.
HOLDING OUT HOPE
Matt Carpenter was out of the walking boot Sunday, but clearly limping. The Yankees, however, are still holding out hope that the slugger who helped spark their season can get back in the lineup before the regular season ends on October 6.
“I think we’re holding out hope to that but we’re still a ways from even having an idea if that’s going to be possible or not,” manager Aaron Boone said before Monday night’s game against the Blue Jays. “Obviously a lot depends on how his week unfolds. He’s just starting to do a lot of weight-bearing things. So, we’ve tried to keep that in-play with how we maneuvered the roster and stuff, but we’ll just have to see how each day and where we are this time next week.”
Carpenter, signed as a free agent after opting out of a minor league contract with the Rangers in May, was a huge left-handed boost to this lineup. After hitting seven home runs in 418 plate appearances over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the former All-Star crushed 15 homers in 154 plate appearances over 47 games with the Yankees and drove in 37 runs. He hit .305/.412/.727 with a 1.138 OPS before fracturing his left foot on a foul ball Aug. 8.
LEMAHIEU TEST
DJ LeMahieu has to find out if he can manage and contribute with the painful inflammation in his second/big right toe area that has had him on the injured list since Sept. 5. So, the infielder will ramp up his workouts this week.
“He’s gonna do a little more here these next couple of days. He’ll be hitting early tomorrow and probably testing it more intensely. So we’ll see,” Boone said. “Again, that will be in the hands of the medical team and DJ about when that day we work him back in is, but I know the plan is to up the intensity here these next couple of days.”
LeMahieu had said he hoped to play in one of the games here, perhaps Wednesday’s series finale. Boone said he does expect LeMahieu to be back in the regular season — just to see if he can contribute.
“I feel like he’s gonna come back. Yes, in some way, shape, or form and then we’re gonna see what we got,” Boone said.
()
News
Best Essay Writing Services 2022: Top 5 Paper Writing Websites
In a perfect world, essay writing services should not exist. Yet, our world is far from perfect. For this reason, they are around to cover some fundamental needs and weaknesses of the education system. Essay writing companies provide relief for tired students and a break for those who may wish to concentrate on other subjects.
The academic life of a modern college student can be a rough patch. Maybe you are exhausted, want to spend time with alienated loved ones, or just need to study another subject. If you’re looking for a legit essay writing service, these reasons are perfectly justifiable to get some writing assistance.
Top 5 Legit Essay Writing Services Loved by College Students
- PaperHelp — Best Paper Writing Service
- BBQPapers — Best Essay Quality
- SpeedyPaper — Best Price
- EssayPro — Big Pool of Writers
- ExpertWriting — Timely Delivery
According to the anonymous survey conducted among 5,000 American college students, these paper writing companies proved to be the most popular and trustworthy. Read on to learn more about each site.
1. PaperHelp — All-Around Best Essay Writing Service
Pros
- Professional college essay writing service, a dozen years of experience
- The customer support team is always quick to respond
- No need to provide personal information to place an order
- Easy to use website, quick ordering process
Cons
- The company is actively selling extra services
PH is an online platform that pledges its writers towards producing adequate quality. They are owned by Search Novations Inc. and are some of the most common names seen on the top 10 lists.
Although their legitimacy is not the issue, the business does have some shortcomings. For example, the people working on the support lines are relatively slow to answer. This may be because they are poorly trained, or they simply have too much on their plate.
Regardless, this area needs to see some improvement.
They deliver a solid service, and the writing stands up. Depending on how strict your teacher is, you can even get an A, or 10, or whatever marking system is used. Nobody can guarantee that you will get a maximum score. However, it is indeed guaranteed that you won’t fail the class.
PH manages to maintain a steady rate of quality. This safe essay writing service has helped many people and it has been around for a while.
Students are infamously poor, and they are PaperHelp’s primary demographic. Taking this into consideration, the company does all that it can to keep rates fairly low. A longer essay will still sting your wallet, but the rates aren’t out of the ordinary.
Finally, as is the case with all writing sites, it is possible for the client to be disappointed. If that occurs, you are able to ask for a full refund. You can also solicit a full rewrite of the essay if the deadline is not urgent.
2. BBQPapers — Professional Essay Writers
Pros
- Top-rated service, Ph.D. level academic papers
- Worry-free money-back guarantee, you have ample time to get a refund
- Essential features are free (plagiarism report, revisions, editorial review)
- BBQPapers doesn’t store your paper in its database
- Loyalty discounts
Cons
- The price per page is higher than elsewhere
- No price calculator
Vegetarians beware because a website named after barbecue has somehow become among the most legit ones online. Claims are notoriously hard to verify, so we’ll go forward under the presumption of innocence unless the evidence points to the opposite.
First, one of BBQ’s main pitch points is that it is an American company and that you are supporting Americans by buying some of their essays. This statement cannot be proven, but their website domain is registered in Texas.
Still, going by papers alone, the quality is beyond reproach. Even if the papers are written by foreigners, you can’t tell. This means that they hire some very legit essay writers.
Affordability is not one of this business’s strong points. BBQ papers are one of the most expensive legit writing services in the world. Be very careful when considering an order.
As is customary within the industry, their front page cites the prices. For most platforms, they will showcase the price per page. BBQ displays the price per 100 words.
As a result, if you’re not paying attention, you could be relieved that a single page costs only 7 USD. In reality, an average page has 250 words, meaning that the total would be around 17 USD (give or take depending on word count).
17 USD is almost unreasonable, considering your target customer base of poor students. For certain the essays deliver on what is promised, but there are other places with superior price/quality ratios. As mentioned before, the selling point is you are not using offshored labor.
Everything stands on the claim that they operate from the USA. If you’re feeling patriotic, go ahead and work with this essay writing company.
3. SpeedyPaper — Good Price
Pros
- Quick and helpful customer support
- Wide range of essay services offered (writing, editing, grading, proofreading)
- Convenient price calculator, reasonable price
- Welcome discount, as well as regular discounts for loyal customers
Cons
- Some orders contain typos and require additional revisions
- Limited paper amendments
Here’s how you can be a smart consumer: you should never trust a website’s own claims. Search for reviews from previous students instead.
For example, if you were to visit SpeedyPaper’s comment and review section, you won’t find many negative reviews. That is statistically impossible, especially in a domain that’s as fickle and subjective as writing.
That does not mean that SP isn’t one of the best essay writing services. As a matter of fact, it is, but this superiority isn’t because it has good reviews on its site.
It is not uncommon for bad platforms to cherry-pick 5-star impressions and post them on their page. There are many writing sites with poor quality that adopt this practice. Thankfully, SP is not one of them.
It is to be appreciated that SpeedyPaper goes through the trouble of detailing their price range. A single page can cost somewhere between 10 USD and 88 USD. This fluctuation is dependent on several factors, including the deadline or the difficulty of the paper itself.
You are also able to pay extra for a confirmed top write, which can cost 25-50% more. Although this decision seems a bit shady, it is legitimate. It is a company’s right to set its own business model.
There isn’t much to be said about this company, one way or the other. They provide a decent service, you pay them, and it’s over. They aren’t scammers and are completely legitimate.
4. EssayPro — Big Pool of Professional College Essay Writers
Pros
- The biggest pool of seasoned professionals in the industry
- Secure and confidential service
- Affordable prices
Cons
- Bidding nature of service (finding a suitable professional can take quite some time)
- Slow website, not too user friendly
- Lack of phone support
A good review should capture the essence of a product or service. If you were to characterize EssayPro in just a few words, you would say that it is a generic and reliable service.
These guys haven’t invented new technologies or innovated the way online writing works. And, to be honest, we don’t need them to do so. All customers require is to have a decent paper delivered on time. Anything else is just window dressing.
The saying “Practice makes perfect ” definitely applies in this case. If the numbers are to be believed, EssayPro has completed over nine hundred thousand assignments in the year 2020. That is an astronomical workload, even if you were given their small army of 400 writers.
So, how do they do it? Well, similar to every company ever, they use the globalized offshoring model. This company services first-world, English-speaking customers, but is based in Ukraine.
The lowered living costs coupled with the difference in currency make it possible to charge relatively modest rates and still keep everyone happy.
In terms of quality of writing, it is mostly ok. Obviously, with a roster of 400 professional writers, the quality can vary somewhat. It is not impossible to receive a professional writer that doesn’t pay attention to instructions closely or is simply inexperienced.
Yet, these cases are well within the expectable margin for error. Overall, this essay service is legit and reliable, and eventual mistakes can be corrected via revisions and rewrites.
5. ExpertWriting — Timely Delivery
Pros
- High rate of orders delivered in a timely manner
- Unlimited revisions
Cons
- It took almost 10 minutes to get a response from a customer service representative in a live chat
- The company wants you to pay for additional services
Many paper writing services are legitimate. Still, given that some are not, how can you distinguish between the two?
A common shorthand, albeit not perfect, is the age of the paper writing service itself. Scam sites usually run for a while, until the customers start catching on to their foul play. After losing all of their business, they shut down and reopen under a different name.
This means that most veteran trustworthy sites deserve to be where they are. If they were scammers, the negative reputation would have tanked their numbers a long time ago.
ExpertWriting is among the veteran companies in this market niche. The platform has been operating for the last 5 years and counting. The site looks organic, and it showcases both positive and negative customer experiences.
Nobody can guarantee that they will produce a perfect paper with the first draft. However, EW works on your project and dedicates its resources to perfecting it. Their writers are willing to rewrite and tweak every aspect until you are satisfied with the results.
As mentioned, there are some negative reviews out there. This should not discourage you too much. It’s not the case that other college paper writing services do not have negative reviews, it’s just that they do not showcase them.
There is a margin for error when it comes to academic writing services like these. That fact is beyond doubt. Yet, you should look for measures and systems that compensate for human errors. Rewrites, refunds, and accurate comment sections are just some of the most popular measures.
Why Should I Care About Essay Services?
Whenever you find an area with high demand, services and products will flood in to meet said demand. These providers will range and fluctuate in quality. You will see stalwart professionals and scammers alike.
While searching for a freelance professional who can provide assistance, choosing a reliable essay writing service is a solid option. There are scammers out there, in addition to platforms that provide underwhelming papers.
Overall, this online market niche is doing much more good than it is harming. By informing yourself on which essay companies are trustworthy, you will be able to avoid any problems.
Most of us distinctly remember feeling that homework was unfair. After all, we just spent 6-8 hours in school, and now we had to spend another few hours at home, doing homework. It is physiologically impossible for the human brain to concentrate for 12 hours per day.
At a certain point, homework is just meant to keep kids out of the way, so their parents can work and feed the economy. Also, the number of subjects is too vast. Maybe the system would work if you had to worry about 2-3 subjects.
However, an average student is supposed to learn everything from music to biology and chemistry. Not to mention math, physics, and so on. The basic theory is solid: you are supposed to build a generalized base of knowledge. But that is only theory.
In reality, at some point, you have to pick a subject and stick with it. Most doctors have little political or historical knowledge, and most lawyers are outstandingly poor chemists. There is only so much attention and brain power that you can dedicate to a pursuit.
In college, the situation changes a bit. Indeed, you will be focusing more on the subjects that matter. However, the issues of money and socialization arise. Most college students will be young and relatively poor. Many need to work to pay for living expenses and tuition.
Even a normal 3-4 year college run is exhausting, let alone having to work a part-time job along the way.
In conclusion, the modern education system is highly impractical. It is a vestige of a previous time, unadapted for the times that we live in. As a result, students take advantage of any help they can get.
College essay services, just like their name suggests, are sites that provide papers in exchange for money. The fact that they are popping up like mushrooms after a rainstorm is proof of the market’s high demand.
In terms of hours spent working, people are more overworked than even medieval peasants. These companies provide a bit of relief. You can hand over an assignment to them in total or in part, while you rest, socialize, or catch up on housework.
Commonly Asked Questions
1. Is It Safe to Use a Paper Writing Service?
First, the online world is generally less safe for transitions when compared to going to a brick-and-mortar store. The web is freer, and with that freedom comes both opportunity and risk. However, it is safe to assume that using a trusted essay writing service is legal.
You just have to pay attention. This is not a question of whether to use legitimate essay writing services. You should ask which sites to use. You just read about 5 examples that are perfectly safe.
Otherwise, there are community forums and reviewers that can point you to others.
2. What Should Go Into My Decision-Making Process?
One of the best essay writer services will showcase the prices. As you explore, you will notice that they use 3 main criteria to calculate your price: the academic level of the paper, the price, and the urgency of delivery.
While these factors will determine the price, you as the customer should use them to pick the service provider.
Can they deliver on time? Is their price reasonable and affordable? And does it match the expectations and academic level of your assignment?
In addition to these main three considerations, there is also the question of online reputation, ease of use, and availability of customer support.
3. I Have a List. Which Essay Writing Service Do I Choose?
So, you’ve googled some reviews and are looking at an interminable list of suggestions. Do you choose the first three results, or do you explore further?
When making this decision, keep in mind two things: when it comes to writing companies, go for the ones that are older and popular. As was explained in a previous point, scam essay services tend to not stick around for long.
Thus, longer-lived platforms are more trustworthy.
4. Can I Trust Claims About the Writers?
If you access some of these sites, you will find that they tend to promise you the Moon. They will tend to brag that each and every one of the writers is a dedicated professional and former teacher/writer/academic.
While it is true that some teachers tend to moonlight as online freelance writers, it is much cheaper to hire regular freelancers. People with degrees are vastly more expensive to hire, especially for companies that write in bulk.
Although there is no definitive proof, either way, it is doubtful that every member of the writing staff of any site is a pro. The odds dictate that most employees are online freelance writers.
This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as even freelancers can provide quality work. Teachers usually rely on salaries and are rarely graded on performance. Meanwhile, a freelancer that fails to deliver will starve.
5. How to Spot a Scammer?
The most obvious sign is that some of their claims are untrue. For example, if they brag about customer support efficiency and then they answer your mail after 5 days, you should consider doing business somewhere else.
The second is word of mouth. There will be detractors in every business. But if you start noticing a pattern among the complaints, then you should probably play it safe.
Other warning signs were mentioned already in previous sections.
Conclusion
So, are writing companies legit? The answer is some of them.
No matter what you do in life, a simple rule applies: Know what you are getting involved with. Do not treat these companies as a crutch that will do your work for you.
At the end of the day, you are trying to get an education, and will damage your chances of actually learning something. A responsible student will order a paper only to cope with difficult conditions.
Once the decision is made, look for platforms that have positive reviews and have been around for a while.
“The news and editorial staffs of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Twincities.com had no role in this post’s preparation.”
News
Don’t have Amazon Prime? Here’s how to watch Dolphins’ Thursday night game vs. Bengals
If you’re concerned about missing your upstart Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football” this week, have no fear.
And no, you don’t have to sign up for Amazon Prime or NFL+ at the last minute, or make plans to head to a sports bar — unless of course you want to.
The Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be available locally in South Florida for those who do not have either subscription service. The matchup between the undefeated Dolphins and defending AFC champion Bengals will be shown locally on WSFL (The CW) and available on the radio on WQAM 560 and KISS 99.9 Thursday at 8 p.m.
As part of Amazon’s new 11-year agreement with the NFL to carry “Thursday Night Football”, games are available on stations in the markets of the participating teams each week, which is the same policy for games carried on ESPN and NFL Network.
And Bars, restaurants and hotels are able to access the games through a deal with DirecTV.
The $1.2 billion per year the NFL is getting from Amazon for 15 Thursday night games is 80% more than it was received from Fox, which carried most of the Thursday night matchups the previous four seasons.
The Dolphins are off to a surprising 3-0 start. They defeated the New England Patriots in the season opener, had an historic comeback to stun the Ravens in Baltimore, and just pulled out a gritty 21-19 victory Sunday over the Buffalo Bills, who are seemingly everyone’s pick to make the Super Bowl this season.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s availability in Cincinnati could be in question due to the quick turnaround as he was among several Dolphins to get banged up in the bruising victory over the Bills.
The Bengals (1-2), who lost in the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams in February, are off to slow start. They just won their first game of the season on Sunday, beating the Jets 27-12 in New York. Cincinnati was out of sorts in its first two games of 2022, dropping close games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys after star quarterback Joe Burrow missed almost all of training camp and the preseason following surgery to remove his appendix.
For those who have an Amazon Prime membership, the game is available on the Prime Video app on televisions, phones and tablets or Amazon.com on computers.
You can also watch the game on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league’s new streaming service, by taking advantage of the seven-day free trail.
Information from The Associated Press contributed to this story.
()
News
Mets get final breather against bottom-feeding Fish before showdown with Braves
The Mets have quite the balancing act to pull off this week.
With two games against the Miami Marlins and a crucial road series against the Atlanta Braves on tap, management has to try to assess certain players to determine whether or not they select them to the postseason roster while the team needs to win on the field in order to secure the NL East crown.
It’s tough, but this is a good problem to have considering the Mets are about to make their first postseason appearance since 2016. The club currently holds a 1.5-game lead over the Braves in the divisional standings and the magic number is eight, with any combination of Mets wins and Atlanta losses.
With two days off and two games against a bottom-dwelling team at home, the Mets are set up nicely to create some momentum and stay fresh against a hungry Braves squad. The pitching works out in the Mets’ favor as well, with Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker going against the Marlins, then Chris Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer slated to pitch against the Braves.
But since there is never a lack of drama with the Mets, there is, of course, a potential wrench: Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the Atlanta area on Friday, the start of the series. It will be fascinating to watch what the league does with this series. With the playoffs already pushed back because of the lockout, there really isn’t any room for makeup games.
MLB could try to play weatherman and monitor the storm’s path to determine whether or not to move a game to Thursday and reconfigure the rest of the series. They could move it to another location.
But first, the Mets have to get past the Fish.
Earlier this month, New York struggled against some lesser competition and had many wondering if it was an indicator of a larger trend. It lost a series to the Washington Nationals immediately after a strong showing against the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month. They also lost another to the Chicago Cubs at home.
But the Mets appear to have overcome that slump, having gone 8-2 in their last 10 games against Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Oakland.
The Marlins could be considered one of those lesser teams. They have some tough pitchers and the Mets will face two of them in Jesus Luzardo and Pablo Lopez, but the club is in the midst of its 11th losing season in 12 years.
The team announced Sunday that manager Don Mattingly would not be back next season. It appears to be a mutual decision between the organization and the former Yankee captain.
As for the postseason roster questions, they start in the bullpen.
Will we see Tylor Megill get some high-leverage opportunities this week? Can New York afford to give him or Drew Smith high-leverage innings with the division on the line?
Would they put speedster Terrance Gore on the roster? The Mets have not been a big base-stealing team this season, but a pinch-runner who has historically performed well in high-leverage situations can be an asset. The matchups could impact this decision, with the Mets opting not to carry Gore if the opposing team’s closer has a strong pickoff move, but teams do get to set their rosters before every series so there is a chance Gore appears at least once.
What do they do with Darin Ruf this week? The DH did have two hits and a run over the weekend in Oakland but has been dismal for New York, hitting just .152 since he was traded from San Francisco and .103 in the month of September.
The levels of intrigue and excitement this week are high, and after a lull to start the week, the Mets will be flying right into the heart of the storm.
()
5 things we learned from Chicago Bulls media day, including no restrictions for Zach LaVine and who might start at point guard
Why Investing In Terra Classic (LUNC) May Be A Bad Idea
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards apologizes for video: ‘I just got to be better’
Kevin Durant’s trade request forced the Nets to look in the mirror
Yankees Notebook: Special Judge home run balls, DJ LaMahieu and Matt Carpenter injury updates
Best Essay Writing Services 2022: Top 5 Paper Writing Websites
Don’t have Amazon Prime? Here’s how to watch Dolphins’ Thursday night game vs. Bengals
Mets get final breather against bottom-feeding Fish before showdown with Braves
Jets still waiting on green light on return of Zach Wilson
Yankees enter Toronto with two stats in mind: AL East magic number and Judge’s home run record
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops