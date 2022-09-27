News
All eyes on QB Tua Tagovailoa’s availability on Dolphins’ short week before facing Bengals; plus other Monday injury updates
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins usually notes there’s a “24-hour rule” after NFL games — win or lose — before the emotions of one result must shift into preparation for the next opponent.
But even that’s too long when the Dolphins only have three days between Sunday’s thrilling 21-19 win over the AFC East Goliath Buffalo Bills and a Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
“It’s the 12-hour rule,” said Wilkins at the news conference podium postgame, meaning the expiration time was around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. “We just get [Sunday night], and [Monday] we’re already getting ready for the next opponent so we can turn the page and get ready for Thursday night.”
Those 72 hours between game days will be under a microscope, especially quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s availability in Cincinnati on the quick turnaround after fighting through what is officially going down as a back injury.
“He’s feeling sore,” was Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s update on Monday afternoon. “As far as everything else, we’re just acquiring information right now.
“It wasn’t out of the extreme norm of bumps and bruises after a game, but as far as me being able to access my crystal ball, it’s broke right now.”
McDaniel also said Tagovailoa’s ankle is sore from what he called “inner-trench warfare.”
Tagovailoa was initially said to have suffered a head injury when he exited at the first half’s two-minute warning after getting pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, causing Tagovailoa to fall back and hit the back of his head on the turf. Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled upon getting up from the hit before being escorted by trainers into the locker room.
He was cleared in concussion protocol and returned for the second half, finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass. Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said postgame it was actually a back injury Tagovailoa was dealing with, as the roughing-the-passer play exacerbated earlier discomfort Tagovailoa experienced in his lower back from a quarterback sneak.
The NFL Players Association on Sunday afternoon initiated an investigation of the handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion check.
“We’re happy to comply and feel fine about that whole process, really,” McDaniel said Monday. “This is the exact reason there are protocols in place. I was very much with a lot of people, I think. When you saw it, you assumed one thing, but that’s why there’s also an independent neurologist that clears him. We have to clear him.”
McDaniel added he’s emotional and sensitive to player health.
“I don’t mess around with that — at all,” he said, also confirming Monday Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol.
In a second half where the Bills continued their dominance in time of possession, limiting how much Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense were on the field, the quarterback made a stellar 45-yard throw deep over the middle to Jaylen Waddle on third-and-22 that set up a go-ahead score.
“It was uncomfortable going in,” said Tagovailoa of his second half. “I guess you could say it was the adrenaline that was keeping me going with the throwing.”
Of his back, Tagovailoa added postgame Sunday: “It’s tight. It was sore when it first happened.”
McDaniel noted Monday that Tagovailoa boosted the level of respect he has inside Miami’s locker room.
“He got to show a hunger and a yearning to be with his brothers,” McDaniel said. “That’s something that sits with you.”
Added tight end Durham Smythe: “He’s a guy that’s going to battle for his team. If his back was aching or whatever it was, he fought through that and came back and made big plays for us in the second half.”
Before his injury, Tagovailoa was 8 of 10 for 76 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft where he fit the ball into a tight window and tough read of the defense.
“I would put that up against any play that he’s made this year,” McDaniel said. “It was more than just a bang-bang. He had to see the coverage right and really, really hung the ball in there because it was a tight window in that low red area.”
Said Cracraft Monday: “That was a dart, man. Tua’s a dangerous man back there.”
The Dolphins did not practice on Monday, but they are still required by league rules to release an injury report in an estimation of what practice participation would’ve been for injured players.
Tagovailoa was listed as a non-participant with, officially, back and ankle ailments. The injury report also had tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (shin), safety Brandon Jones (chest), tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) not participating.
Miami’s estimated limited participants would’ve been: Safety Jevon Holland (neck), defensive tackles Raekwon Davis (knee) and Zach Sieler (hand), offensive tackle Greg Little (finger), cornerback Kader Kohou (ankle) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe).
Dolphins’ Trent Sherfield spurs social media craze — and maybe an endorsement — for ‘butt punt’
Among everything seen in the Miami Dolphins’ exhilarating 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, maybe most unusual was wide receiver Trent Sherfield taking a punted football straight to his backside.
With less than two minutes to play and the Dolphins punting up against their own goal line, Sherfield, in as an upback on the special teams unit, backed up into punter Thomas Morstead’s kicking motion as he tried to block for him.
The ball went off the foot of Morstead, ricocheted directly off Sherfield’s buttocks and shot up into the air and out of the back of the end zone for a comical, blooper-reel safety.
It could’ve taken a drastically different tone had it cost Miami the game against its AFC East rival. Buffalo then just needed a field goal to win after previously trailing by 4 points, but the Dolphins stopped the Bills one last time to protect the 2-point lead and snap a seven-game losing streak against their divisional foe.
The commentary and reaction to the special teams blunder turned entertaining faux pas began immediately after the game.
“Never seen a butt punt before,” Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill said in the locker room. “Next time, he’s going to catch it with his butt cheeks because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”
Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, infamously known for the “butt fumble” in his playing days before turning commentator, tweeted at Morstead, “Woah… stay out of my lane bro.”
Sherfield was just happy it took place in a win for the Dolphins.
“My cheeks have a big W tatted on them,” he tweeted with a smiley face on Sunday night.
But he also had fun with the craze.
The NFL’s primary Twitter account posted an image of the football getting booted straight into Sherfield’s hind parts, asking followers, “Is this the greatest photo of all time?” Sherfield quote-tweeted it: “Indeed it is.”
Toilet paper brand Charmin tweeted to Sherfield: “Those cheeks are going to need something soft. Check your [direct messages],” insinuating an endorsement could be on the way.
Sherfield replied: “I’m commercial ready whenever you guys are…”
The DUDE Wipes brand added to Charmin’s tweet: “We’ll cleanup what you leave behind…always up for the sloppy seconds.”
Morstead, who was having a fine afternoon with two punts of 59 yards plus others of 52 and 48, said postgame it was only the second time he had a punt blocked in his 14-year career.
Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley, who was on the special teams unit that had the butt punt, made a case Monday as to why it may have helped Miami at the end of the game, even though it created a scenario where the Bills only needed a field goal to win instead of a touchdown.
“If we punt that ball, they get way better field position,” Riley said. “Thomas had one of the best punts I’ve ever seen on the [free kick]. Ball stayed in the air so long, and then the returner gave us extra time by trying to chase the field. It honestly worked out in our favor, as crazy as it sounds. At the time, it was like, ‘They only need to get in field-goal range now,’ but we never blinked. We moved on from it.”
Morstead and Sherfield may not even have had the most viral moment of Sunday’s game. Video of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, a former national-champion quarterback with the Miami Hurricanes, slamming his headset, tablet and notes in a Hard Rock Stadium booth on Sunday really made the rounds.
Rest and recovery
The Dolphins, especially on defense, will have a critical three days of recovery before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Miami’s defense was on the field for 92 snaps on Sunday against a Bills offense that dominated time of possession, 40:40-19:20. That much reactionary football in the South Florida heat and humidity is not ideal on a short week.
“Everything just speeds up. The recovery, you got to lock in on the recovery,” said linebacker Jerome Baker, who played 83 defensive snaps and added he’ll get plenty of sleep and time in the ice tank before facing the Bengals. “It is Thursday night. You’re the only ones playing. When it comes down to it, you’re going to have the energy. You’re going to be fine.”
Second-year safety Jevon Holland played a whopping 96 total snaps, between all 92 on defense and four on special teams.
“The guy’s a dog,” Baker said of Holland. “He throws his body in there. He’ll run 100 yards in one play. Whatever it is that our defense needs, he’ll do it. … That’s the work he put in. Now, we just expect that out of him every game.”
“That kid has a lot of energy,” added Riley on Holland. “I didn’t even know he was tired during the game because he never said anything about it. The whole time he was like, ‘We got to lock in!’ It’s great to see a young leader in our eyes.”
Said tight end Durham Smythe of rewarding the Dolphins defense that more than doubled the offense in snaps, 92-43: “We’ll give them a pat on the back and send some extra rest before Thursday, but we’re obviously proud that they were out there for 90 snaps and they gave up 17 points. That’s impressive.”
Riley said defenders were drinking pickle juice on the sideline to avoid cramping. Already disliking the taste, Riley added the juice was warm, to boot.
“Just think about drinking hot pickle juice,” Riley said. “You got to do what you got to do to not cramp.”
Scottie Pippen’s Ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, Busted Making Out With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan
Celebrities will never cease to amaze us! Barely a year after Larsa Maria Pippen and the former basketball player Scottie Pippen divorced, Larsa has moved on and is now dating Pippen’s rival’s son Marcus Jordan.
31-year-old Marcus Jordan is the son of former basketball star Micheal Jordan and you know the rivalry between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen right? It’s going to be messy in the coming months.
The 46-year-old actress Larsa Pippen together with Scottie Pippen has four children, Scottie Jr, Sophia, Preston, and Justine Pippen. The age difference appears to be no bother to Marcus as the pair have been going on trips to enjoy their bond.
The new couple has not made their relationship public yet possibly due to the messy relationship between Michael and Larsa’s husband, Pippen. The pair according to wild rumors shared some intimate moments on one of their many trips.
Via Media Takeout:
It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has moved on to be with Scottie’s teammate Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.
“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Larsa and Marcus, who have yet to publicly address their romance, looked “very cuddled up” at an intimate dinner at Catch Steak in New York City on Thursday, September 22.
There are online reports which claim that Larsa and Marcus may actually be trying to have a Pippen/Jordan baby.
Here are the pictures of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Pippen busily making out:
The post Scottie Pippen’s Ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, Busted Making Out With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Kevin Durant: Lack of accountability, team culture responsible for trade request
Nets star Kevin Durant said he requested a trade from Brooklyn this offseason because of the uncertainty around the team – both its players and the direction of its culture.
Durant requested a trade twice this offseason, including a sit-down with Nets owner Joe Tsai in which he issues an ultimatum to either be traded or for both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks to be fired. The Nets never found a deal for Durant that gave close to equal value for a two-time NBA Finals MVP and decided not to trade him.
“My whole thing was, I want everybody to be held accountable for their habits as a basketball player everyday,” Durant said at the HSS Training Facility on Monday, “and I think a lot of stuff was getting swept under the rug because we’re injured or these guys (the stars) aren’t around.”
Speaking to reporters for the first time since shortly after the Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Durant said he became concerned with the future of the team after last season disintegrated. He said he felt everyone top-to-bottom wasn’t being held accountable for what became another lost season that began with championship expectations.
“I mean, I’m getting older and I want to be in a place that’s stable and trying to build a championship culture,” he said. “So I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe (Tsai), and we moved forward from there. But in my mind, I did like what we did, what Sean (Marks) put together this summer with the team. I knew that with all the adversity that we hit, and a lot of failures that we hit as a team last year, guys are gonna be working to get better and be better and try to not make that a trend. So, you know, in the back of my mind it was still there. And I had conversations with Steve, Joe, Clara and Sean. And we came to a mutual agreement that we should keep moving forward.”
Durant said when he signed his four-year contract extension worth $198M two summers ago, he did so with the idea that he’d still be playing alongside his friends Kyrie Irving and James Harden for the foreseeable future.
But the wheels fell off shortly after the Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, with Irving’s unvaccinated status and ineligibility for home games complicating matters for Harden – who ultimately forced a midseason trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. When Durant missed a month-and-a-half of action with an MCL injury last season, the Nets tailspun from No. 1 in the Eastern Conference to as low as the 10th seed.
During that stretch, the Nets lost 11 games in a row – including several in which Irving and Harden played – and were effectively removed from championship contention by virtue of their poor seeding.
“I thought we could’ve fought through that (losing streak) a little bit more and focused on the guys that were here a little bit more. When I went out with the injury, we lost (11) in a row, and I’m like ‘we shouldn’t be losing some of these games that we lost, regardless of who’s on the floor,’ Durant said. “So I was more so worried about how we’re approaching every day as a basketball team. And I felt like we could have fought through a lot of stuff that I felt held us back.
“I didn’t like the fact that it’s like, ‘when KD comes back,’” he continued. “I get it. I know I can affect the game so much but like, what about these other guys that get an opportunity to maybe showcase what they can do but also help the team in a different way so when I come back I can jump on their train instead of them adapting to me? I just felt like that’s what great teams do. I’ve been a part of some great groups regardless of me being in that lineup or out. It’s not just me. Any guy being out of the lineup, the train keeps going, so I felt like we could have done that better and Steve (Nash) agreed with me.”
Durant also said Irving’s contract standoff with Nets management did not play a role in his request to ask for a trade. Irving’s camp and Nets brass could not come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension and the star guard ultimately opted into the final year of his contract. Durant requested a trade days after Irving opted in.
“I felt like their relationship, they had to figure that out on their own,” he said. “I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization. I always told them that, I always told Sean and Kyrie ‘y’all gotta build your relationship how y’all do it’ because everybody’s separate, everybody’s different, you approach each player differently. So I didn’t want to get in between that. Whatever they negotiated, I had no talks in, and I let them handle that.”
Durant said he wasn’t surprised the Nets were unable to trade him after his request. The Nets balked at a number of underwhelming offers from Phoenix, Boston and New Orleans, and Durant said he appreciated the fact that Marks and Tsai didn’t trade him for pennies on the dollar.
“I know that you’re not going to just give me away,” Durant said. “‘You’re too great for us to give you away.’ Just that easy, that simple. I get that. I know who I am.”
Durant was complimentary of the moves Marks made with the roster this offseason. The Nets acquired vaunted 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a first-round pick. He also signed enforcer Markieff Morris, forward scorer TJ Warren and combo guard Edmond Sumner. Not to mention both Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will return from their respective injuries to kickoff this season.
What’s on paper, however, doesn’t always provide an accurate projection for a team’s ceiling. At the root of Durant’s trade request, he wants everyone to be accountable to playing at a championship level – every day. While the Nets struggled in games Durant missed, Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies finished the season with a 22-5 record in games the All-Star guard missed.
“I’ve been on championship teams, I’ve been on teams that’ve been right at the brink of winning a championship, and they (played well both with and without their stars),” he said. “So I wanted to be a part of a group that did that. Winning and losing, I could take all that. I’ve been in the league for a long time. So it’s not more so about just a result. It’s how we get to that point. And I wasn’t feeling how we were getting to that point. I didn’t want it to affect the game so I waited until the offseason to tell people how I felt.”
Downtown St. Paul to celebrate neighborhood improvement program Tuesday
The St. Paul Downtown Improvement District will host a community event on Tuesday to celebrate the work of its street ambassadors.
The party will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Landmark Plaza with food trucks, live music, yard games and free snacks.
The improvement district, which works with property owners across a 40-block section of the city, developed the “safe and clean program,” which employs street team ambassadors to pick up trash, remove graffiti and help visitors navigate the downtown area.
So far this year, the street team has conducted 1,500 escorts and cleaned out 371 garbage cans, among other types of outreach and support.
Scheduled speakers for the event include Mayor Melvin Carter.
INFO: Learn more about the Street Team Appreciation Event at growstpl.com.
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov held out of practice after leaving preseason game early
After taking a shot off the foot in Sunday’s preseason opener, Wild star Kirill Kaprizov did not participate in Monday’s practice.
Any cause for concern? None, according to Wild coach Dean Evason.
“No issues,” Evason told reporters after a lengthy practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. “He doesn’t need to skate today. He’s fine.”
It sounds as if the Wild are simply being cautious with Kaprizov at the moment. He is the lifeblood of the team, and there’s no sense in rushing him back. Not with the Oct. 13 season opener off in the distance.
“Why put his boot in it today?” Evason said. “Let’s let it calm right down and get better.”
If this was the playoffs, or even the regular season, it’s likely Kaprizov would already be back on the ice. He didn’t want to come out of the preseason game when he was hit by the puck, and actually had to be convinced to leave the ice before the final buzzer sounded.
Nonetheless, the next few days should give Kaprizov some time to rest.
“We’ll make sure we’re doing the right things,” Evason said. “In all honesty, I don’t think he’s scheduled to play again until the next home game.”
ADDISON IMPRESSES
While everyone was talking about top prospect Marco Rossi in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s preseason opener, and for good reason, fellow prospect Calen Addison also had an impressive showing. He scored a goal in the game and looked cool, calm and collected on the blue line.
That could go a long way as Addison tries to make the team out of training camp. There’s a spot open for him after the Wild traded veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov last month.
Has that been on Addison’s mind at all?
“That’s not really the way I look at it,” he said. “It’s a business and everyone has to come in and earn their job every day and play the best they can no matter what age they are. It’s been a couple of years of showing what I can do and doing whatever it takes every night.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Wild cut their training camp roster down to 51 players on Monday.
The Wild assigned center Caedan Bankier and defensman Kyle Masters to the Kamloops Blazers (WHL), center Hunter Haight to the Barrie Colts (OHL), center Servac Petrovsky to the Owen Sound Attack (OHL), winger Josh Pillar to the Saskatoon Blades (WHL), and defenseman David Spacek to the Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL).
In a separate move, the Wild released goaltender Thomas Milic from his amateur tryout.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, stock up, stock down for upset victory over Bills
Say it any way you want — the Dolphins (3-0) are undefeated, in first place in the AFC East, the only team in the AFC with a perfect record — and it still doesn’t accurately capture what Miami has done so far this season.
The crowning achievement to this point has been Sunday’s 21-19 victory over Buffalo. But that incredible 42-38 comeback victory at Baltimore was pretty darn impressive. And coach Mike McDaniel starting his career by leading the Dolphins to a 20-7 victory over New England and coach Bill Belichick was cool, too.
Still, knocking off Buffalo — the team that had a seven-game winning streak on the Dolphins, was favored by most to win the division and favored by many to go to the Super Bowl — was special.
Passing game: A
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13 for 18, 186 yards, one touchdown, 123.8 passer rating) came through with some big plays, most notably the 11-yard pass he zipped to wide receiver River Cracraft and the 45-yard deep pass he dropped into Jaylen Waddle’s hands. And he showed toughness with the head/back injury. Waddle (four receptions, 102 yards) led the way statistically, but Tyreek Hill (two receptions, 33 yards), Durham Smythe (three receptions, 23 yards) and Cracraft (one reception, 11 yards, touchdown) played roles. Pass protection only allowed one sack despite rotating right tackles at one point. There was at least one dropped pass, but overall it was a strong, timely performance.
Running game: C
Chase Edmonds (six carries, 21 yards, including an 8-yard carry) had two touchdowns, which is the saving factor here. Raheem Mostert (eight carries, 11 yards, including a 9-yard carry) didn’t do much. The Dolphins only had 41 yards rushing on 17 carries, which is 2.4 yards per carry. Granted, the Dolphins only ran 43 plays. But you’d like to see more production, considering Buffalo was missing a couple of run-stuffing defensive tackles in Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Still, the running game participated in a winning effort.
Defending the pass: B
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (42 of 63, 400 yards, two touchdowns) was pretty good. But Miami’s defense was even better among its four sacks, nine passes defended and 10 quarterback hits. Cornerback Xavien Howard kept Stefon Diggs (seven receptions, 74 yards) under control, and fellow cornerback Nik Needham played an exhausting 90 of 92 snaps (98%). Safety Jevon Holland (10 tackles, 1.5 sacks) was the only defender to play all 92 snaps. Melvin Ingram had 2.0 sacks. Allen did some damage, but he had 63 attempts, for goodness sake. The Dolphins defense was better than Allen.
Defending the run: B
Buffalo rushed for 115 yards on 23 carries, which is 5.0 yards per carry. The numbers don’t look great, but the run defense wasn’t bad. Running back Zack Moss (four carries, 46 yards) had a 43-yard run that boosted the statistics. But he was ineffective otherwise. Allen (eight carries, 47 yards, 5.9 ypc) did the heavy lifting for the Bills’ ground game. The Dolphins’ front seven, led by linebacker Jerome Baker (team-best 13 tackles), was active all day. Safety Brandon Jones (nine tackles) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (eight tackles) were also good.
Special teams: C-
Obviously the “butt punt” — punter Thomas Morstead punted from his own end zone and hit wide receiver Trent Sherfield’s butt before the ball bounced out of bounds for a safety — is the memorable occasion here, and it could have lost the game if not for a strong defensive stand. Otherwise, it was a good showing that included punts downed at the Bills’ 2-, 12- and 20-yard lines. The Dolphins didn’t attempt a field goal and their kickoff and punt coverage units were decent.
Coaching: A
The Dolphins, for the third consecutive week, were prepared and excited to play. Those are good first steps when you plan to win. Coach McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith continue showing offensive variety while defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is overseeing a unit that continually makes plays. The Dolphins have rarely been caught off guard, even by Buffalo’s 63 pass attempts. Game plans are solid and in-game adjustments are good. No issues here.
Stock up: Tua Tagovailoa
The man just keeps making plays. Tagovailoa’s deep throws have been masterful, such as Sunday when he hit Waddle in stride on a crucial 45-yard pass. Tagovailoa also showed admirable guts by returning to the game in the third quarter after sustaining a back/head injury. You already knew he could throw the short and intermediate passes with accuracy, and you saw that with the touchdown pass to Cracraft. Tagovailoa is having an outstanding start to the season.
Stock down: Chris Perkins
Did I really pick this team to win eight games?! Am I the guy who loudly questioned whether Tagovailoa improved his ability to throw the deep pass?! Yikes. I’ll admit the obvious, I’m looking very, very bad on both fronts.
