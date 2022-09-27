News
Colin Kaepernick’s Fans Label Rihanna A “Hypocrite” After 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
To you, the deluded fans of Colin Kaepernick listen up: Money must be made at all cost—and that’s what new mother-in-town Rihanna is doing. The fact that Rihanna rejected to perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show in 2019 in support of Colin Kaepernick doesn’t mean she should reject another juicy offer in the year 2022. Go for it girl!!!
Y’all Colin Kaepernick’s fans can go meet Satan in hell and rant to him about Rihanna “selling out” if you don’t get why she has accepted to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can label her a hypocrite but she will be walking to the bank in the end.
Via HNHH:
Rihanna shook the Internet earlier this week after announcing that she’ll be taking the stage at during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Fans were excited that Riri is making her way back to the stage after taking years away from music to start a billion dollar business and have a child with beau A$AP Rocky.
The 34-year old beauty announced the news via Instagram with a photo of her hand holding a football, while showing off her signature wrist tattoos. The photo has already spawned several different memes as both Rih fans and football fans unite in preparation for the big day. However, not everyone was excited about the Fenty Beauty creator taking the stage during Super Bowl LVII. Many critics accused Rihanna of being a hypocrite since she initially sided with Colin Kaepernick in his protest against the National Football League.
In 2019, the “Rude Boy” singer turned down the opportunity to perform during the Pepsi Halftime Show in support of Kaepernick. That same year, she told Vogue, “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I don’t agree with at all, and I was not about to go an be of any service to them [the NFL] in any way.”
Several fans also pointed out that Jay-Z’s involvement with the league could have swayed Rihanna’s decision this time around. The Roc Nation founder recently spoke about the BadGal’s legacy in a statement, saying, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”
It’s showtime baby!
Ari Fletcher Reveals She Recently Lost A Pregnancy For Moneybagg Yo
It looks like Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo are playing with the minds of their fans and the bored people interested in their on-and-off relationship. During the summer, Ari tweeted suggesting that she and Moneybagg Yo were done with their relationship.
There were also wild rumors out that Moneybagg Yo had taken back the Lamborghini truck he bought for Ari Fletcher on her birthday in 2020. But in a recent interview Ari had with YouTube cooking show Dinner With The Don, it looks like they are still together.
In the interview, Ari Fletcher confirmed that the baby bump photo she went viral on Twitter with was her—but sadly added she lost the pregnancy which was for Moneybagg Yo.
Via HNHH:
However, the pair sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month after Moneybagg posted and deleted a photo of an unidentified woman showing off her burgeoning baby bump while rocking a chunky diamond encrusted ring. Fans immediately speculated that he and Ari were expecting their first child together— but the 27-year old influencer didn’t deny or confirm whether it was her bump in the photo when she went live on Instagram last week.
On Monday (September 26), she finally opened up about the cryptic photo on a new episode of her YouTube cooking show Dinner With The Don. After her friend and co-chef asked if it was her in the photo, Ari responded, “That Was Me.” Later on in the video, the mom of one revealed that she is no longer pregnant after the couple suffered a miscarriage.
The news comes just weeks after the young businesswoman celebrated her featured in Forbes Magazine. “I’m so happy and overjoyed. So thankful. This was such an amazing interview. I’m still in shock and can’t stop smiling,” she posted.
Moneybagg shared a snippet of the article, celebrating his lady, writing, “Ima Rich n*gga I need a Rich Bih! Congratulations! Get Da money !!! [purple heart emoji].” The unborn child will mark Ari’s second and Moneybagg’s ninth. Congrats to the couple.
From Ari Fletcher’s posture, it’s likely that she and Moneybagg Yo are still going strong even though I don’t see them sealing this relationship with marriage. It’s one of those Hollywood relationships.
Here is the interview of Ari Fletcher revealing her pregnancy loss:
Giants fear the worst with WR Sterling Shepard’s left knee injury
Saquon Barkley jogged over to Sterling Shepard as the Giants’ wide receiver was being carted off the field in Monday’s fourth quarter loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The look Shepard gave him told Barkley the news on his left knee was likely as bad as he feared.
“I’ve been in that situation. Everyone’s around you when they do the test [on your knee],” Barkley said. “So I kinda just tried to get a sense and read what happened. He just gave me a look of disappointment.
“I’ve been through this process,” Barkley added. “So I’m definitely gonna be there to help if it is that. But also [I’ll] go to sleep, say a prayer and hope for the best. You never know.”
Coach Brian Daboll confirmed “it didn’t look good on what I saw.”
Shepard rehabbed from last December’s torn left Achilles to be ready for the Giants’ Week 1 win in Tennessee. He even caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in that 21-20 win.
But he suffered a cruel fate Monday, dropping to the MetLife Stadium turf in agony with a non-contact injury on the Giants offense’s final play.
A family member or friend was seen wiping tears from her eyes as she was escorted into the Giants’ locker room postgame. The players were all despondent.
Daboll had given Shepard a day off from practice last Wednesday to rest the receiver’s Achilles and body, given the heavy workload he’d endured through the first two weeks (80% of the offensive snaps).
But on his 54th snap of Monday’s game, his leg gave out. His final catch, perhaps as a Giant, was a 12-yard completion from Jones to start that final drive.
Shepard, the longest tenured Giant dating back to his 2016 draft selection, was only back on a one-year contract after taking a paycut to stay with the team.
“It definitely hurt me when I saw him go down like that, grabbing his knee, still hurts,” receiver Kenny Golladay said. “Almost choked me up a little bit to be totally honest. I know how much he’s put in and how much he cares about it. And that’s tough.”
Safety Julian Love called Shepard the Giants’ “heart and soul.” And Barkley, who might be Shepard’s best friend, took it as hard as anybody.
“When I saw Shep, I was kinda like what the heck is happening?” he said, recounting the play that Shepard went down. “In that moment, you see him on the ground, I didn’t even wanna walk over there. I just dropped, said a quick prayer. It’s really tough. He got a lot of injuries recently and it’s hard to come back and battle from an Achilles. And then to go down on a play like that? It’s tough.”
KENNY DROPS THE BALL
Golladay played 22 snaps on Monday night, up significantly from his two snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. But he finished with no catches on three targets, including a bad drop on a third and 13 Daniel Jones pass in the fourth quarter that would have extended a drive while trailing, 20-13.
“I missed one opportunity that wish I had it back,” Golladay said. “[That was] me just not looking it all the way in, me just trying to make a play for the team and get upfield, running before you really secure the ball. That’s pretty much all that was.
“Stuff that can’t happen especially when eight [Jones] is pretty much doing everything to get us the ball and get us in the position to win the football game,” the veteran receiver added. “I want to be a guy that can make that play. So I definitely put that on myself. It’s third down and that can’t happen.”
Golladay said “I’m beating myself up” about the drop. He also said he “didn’t see” Monday’s NFL.com report about a possible trade.
“I’m not worried about that right now,” he said. “I just got done with a game.”
The report presented scenarios that the Giants might find amenable to offload the disgruntled veteran. Also, it noted that the Giants might be willing to eat the bulk of Golladay’s expensive contract to get rid of him in exchange for a late-round pick.
It amounted to an invitation for the NFL’s other 31 teams to call. Time will tell if anyone does. The reality is that while GM Joe Schoen has looked to drum up action on his receiver, he hasn’t found any takers yet this year.
POSTGAME PROBLEMS
Some Giants and Cowboys players were pushing and shoving after the game. Edge rusher Jihad Ward said one of the Cowboys’ rookie tight ends, either Jake Ferguson or Peyton Hendershot, was “talking crazy” while he and Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence were saying “what’s up.”
“We tried to push him back to the tunnel,” Ward said of the Cowboys tight end. “I guess he[’s] happy, but I’m gonna let you be happy. Laugh now, cry later, that’s all I gotta say, you know what I mean?”
Love said “there is animosity” between the Giants and Cowboys.
“We don’t like them at all,” he said. “They don’t like us. Things boil over.”
Center Jon Feliciano said he got in the middle of the pushing and shoving “to make sure none of our guys got in any extra trouble and missed any games.”
GAME NOTES
Barkley on how he executed his touchdown run: “We ran the same play earlier. I cut it back and Malik [Hooker] made a really good tackle for like six yards. So I kinda knew what I was gonna be able to do if the opportunity came again.” … Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said the Cowboys run-blockers “out-leveraged” the Giants’ defenders. “They found the little seams and squeezed through it,” he said. Asked if Leonard Williams’ absence on the defensive line was the reason for Dallas’ dominance on the ground, Lawrence said; “Nah. they [weren’t] challenging us inside. They were trying to get the edges and that’s what they were getting.” … Lawrence was livid on one third down in the second half because he was being subbed off the field. “It’s a divisional game so the stakes are higher,” he explained. “I wanted to do all I can to help the team win. And I can do that being on the field … and help leading from the sideline.” … Shepard was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter for leaving the Giants’ sideline to challenge Cowboys players after a late hit on Jones by Dallas defensive end Sam Williams. It was a surprising lack of discipline from Daboll’s sideline that will have to go addressed this week … Kicker Graham Gano had his right foot stepped on inadvertently late in the game by tackle Devery Hamilton. Gano finished the game, though.
WILLIAMS SITS FOR FIRST TIME
Williams missed a game due to injury on Monday for the first time in his NFL career. A sprained MCL in his right knee kept him out. Williams had played in 114 consecutive games from 2015-22 for the Jets (71) and Giants (43) prior to Monday’s scratch.
The Giants’ other inactives were WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), CB Justin Layne (hamstring) and healthy LB Tomon Fox.
Toney’s start to his second NFL season: In Week 1, seven snaps and two rushes for 23 yards. In Week 2, 28 snaps and two catches for zero yards.
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari were both active Monday for the first time this season. Thibodeaux, this year’s No. 5 overall pick out of Oregon, made his NFL debut.
The Cowboys’ inactives were QB Dak Prescott (right thumb), WR Michael Gallup (knee), S Jayron Kearse (knee), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), OL Connor McGovern (ankle), OLB Luke Gifford and CB Nahshon Wright.
Theater review: With ‘Tulu,’ Ethiopia’s Circus Abyssinia at its best when it soars
In gymnastics and diving, they speak of “degree of difficulty.” The harder the maneuver, the more points a competitor deserves for pulling it off.
There are plenty of difficult dives and gymnastic gems being offered at Children’s Theatre Company. For the second time in four years, it’s opening its season with a new production from Ethiopia’s Circus Abyssinia, a visiting troupe full of acrobats, aerialists, contortionists and jugglers.
So is “Tulu” as exciting as the “Ethiopian Dreams” of three years ago? Judging from the performance I attended on the show’s second weekend, not quite. What was slated to be a 90-minute show was reduced to a little less than an hour, and it’s not as varied in the number of acts and circus styles as the earlier show, nor as slickly produced.
But degree of difficulty should be considered. In 2019, Ethiopia wasn’t embroiled in a civil war. Today, Ethiopians in the Tigray region are trapped in what some international organizations have described as the greatest humanitarian crisis on the globe. While perhaps unrelated to why this production’s cast was reduced to 10 from the 17 listed in the program, it must be a challenge to perform feats that require this kind of concentration.
Ethiopia is clearly a strong source of pride for the cast of “Tulu,” which is named after an athletic legend from that country, Derartu Tulu. In 1992, she became the first Black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal, taking the 10,000 meter run at Barcelona by rallying past a white South African, then inviting her on a hand-in-hand victory lap in what was seen as a major moment in post-Apartheid Africa.
What does this national hero have to do with what’s onstage at Children’s Theatre Company? Well, the ties seem tenuous, mostly reduced to an opening evocation of her landmark victory, the wielding of multi-colored hula hoops that end up forming the Olympic rings, and a strong sense of pride in Ethiopia, complete with flag waving.
Oh, and adrenaline and excitement. You’ll certainly find a fair amount of that in “Tulu” when Betelhem Dejene Tola is twirling like an eggbeater while attached to her spinning, roller-skating companion. Or when tumblers are leaping through hoops of fire, or being thrown toward the ceiling by their muscle-bound compatriots.
Yet the show’s most powerful moments are often its most meditative. Daniel Amera Seid displays exceptional grace and strength, making of himself a human sculpture while performing handstands atop short poles. And he offers one of the show’s most awe-inspiring acts, using straps dangling from the ceiling as his tools for something like a combination of gymnastics’ still rings and floor exercise disciplines. Set to some hypnotic music by Anteneh Minalu, it’s a breathtaking performance.
That’s just one example of the show’s terrific recorded soundtrack, a compendium of widely varied Ethiopian music that soothes, rocks, stirs and explodes forth in funky fashion.
For a production inspired by a woman, it doesn’t allow the cast’s three women to show off their artistry very often, their chief contribution two sets of impressive contortions to wow you and make you wince. But the acrobats end up stealing the show with a final set of soaring, spinning flights off the “Russian Swing,” often sticking their landings in ways that any Olympian would envy.
‘Circus Abyssinia: Tulu’
- When: Through Oct. 23
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.
- Tickets: $69-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Capsule: Not as full a show as 2019’s “Ethiopian Dreams,” but there’s high-flying fun to be had.
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
Anthony Santander blasts 2 homers, Gunnar Henderson ends extended skid as Orioles outslug Red Sox, 14-8
The at-bats leading up to the sixth inning for Gunnar Henderson were promising, displaying the plate discipline that has made him such a standout player despite being the youngest in baseball. But with a crack that split the late evening chatter at Fenway Park, Henderson’s resounding swing broke him out of the first slump he has experienced in the majors.
Henderson clobbered a home run to straightaway center field Monday night, a two-run bomb that went 428 feet and left his bat at 111.1 mph — the hardest hit ball of his career. The blast was part of the offensive onslaught before and after a 100-minute rain delay from the Orioles in a 14-8 win against the Boston Red Sox, starting the final road trip of the season on a positive note.
Henderson had entered that at-bat on an 0-for-16 skid, but his plate appearances had been strong; he walked three times earlier in the game before coming to the plate and wowing in the sixth. The rookie sent his fourth homer 428 feet off right-hander Kaleb Ort.
Baltimore feasted on Boston’s pitching staff, even with a lengthy rain delay following the second inning. That barrage backed up a solid outing from right-hander Spenser Watkins, who entered in relief of right-hander Jordan Lyles.
The rain delay shortened Lyles’ outing to two innings, during which manager Brandon Hyde made an unusual mound visit to a starting pitcher. Lyles’ four-seam fastball velocity was 2.1 mph slower than average this season, according to Statcast. He still limited the damage, allowing a solo homer to J.D. Martinez before Kiké Hernández drove in a second run.
The cushion for Lyles and the rest of Baltimore’s staff was large, however, with Mullins’ leadoff homer setting up a four-run second inning off right-hander Connor Seabold. And after the delay, a triple from Kyle Stowers off the Green Monster — the second three-bagger of the game, following Cedric Mullins’ two-run triple — drove in another run in the third.
That cushion shrunk in the fourth, when Boston plated three runs off Watkins to cut the deficit to one. Yet the bats quickly made up the distance again, with Anthony Santander clubbing his 30th and 31st homers of the season, joining Eddie Murray and Ken Singleton as the only Orioles switch hitters to reach that number.
As Watkins and the rest of the bullpen settled, Baltimore tacked on offensively and moved to within 3 1/2 games of the Seattle Mariners for the final American League wild-card spot with nine games remaining.
Around the horn
- In order to get a fresh arm in the bullpen, Baltimore optioned left-hander Keegan Akin to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie. The Orioles said the decision wasn’t based on Akin’s performances, although he has an 8.13 ERA in six appearances this month.
- Infielder Ramón Urías said the spasms he has dealt with between his right shoulder and neck felt better Monday and that he should be available off the bench. He has been in and out of the lineup after he first experienced the spasms last week, reaching for a towel in the shower to trigger the painful reaction. “I talked to the manager and I said I’ll play with pain or without pain,” Urías said.
- Infielder Terrin Vavra is dealing with a sore hamstring and wasn’t in the lineup Monday. He exited Sunday’s game after playing six innings.
- Pitchers Beau Sulser and catcher Cam Gallagher joined the taxi squad. Gallagher, a recent waiver claim from the San Diego Padres, grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He said he was a fan of the Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies, and “I grew up watching Cal Ripken [Jr.] play,” he said.
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Daniel Jones puts up fight, but Cowboys overpower Giants and Sterling Shepard goes down
Daniel Jones ran for his life and Saquon Barkley ran for a highlight-reel touchdown.
But Brian Daboll’s Giants finished flat and fell to Cooper Rush and the division rival Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, on Monday Night Football for their first loss of the season.
They also lost veteran receiver Sterling Shepard to a non-contact left knee injury on Jones’ final throw of the night: an interception to Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs after receiver David Sills had slipped on his route.
Jones’ offense had gotten the ball back on their own 9-yard line, down 7, with 1:45 to play and a chance to tie. That was thanks to a third-down stop by safety Julian Love and defensive end Jihad Ward on Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.
The Giants simply couldn’t cash in.
Dallas (2-1) scored 17 answered points in a 10-minute second half stretch to overcome a 13-6 Giants lead. Barkley had put the Giants up seven with a blistering 36-yard TD run with 5:31 to play in the third quarter.
Rush and the Cowboys quickly answered, however, with 75-yard and 89-yard touchdown drives. Ezekiel Elliott’s 1-yard TD run through a Tae Crowder arm tackle tied it at 13 apiece with 27 seconds to play in the third.
Then CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed, 1-yard TD catch over Adoree Jackson on a beautiful Rush fade pass with 8:30 remaining in the fourth for the 20-13 lead.
A fairly loud “Let’s Go Cowboys” chant broke out at MetLife Stadium after the score.
Lamb made four catches for 48 yards on the go-ahead drive, including a key 4-yard catch on 4th and 4 from the Giants’ 41-yard line with 10:27 to play in a tie game. It was the right call by the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore.
Drops by Shepard and Kenny Golladay gave Dallas the ball back and a 28-yard punt return by the Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin set up Brett Maher’s 44-yard field goal to put the Cowboys up, 23-13, with 5:58 to play.
The Giants’ Graham Gano answered that with a 51-yard field goal, his third of the game, at 3:37 of the fourth quarter for the final score.
The Giants (2-1) lost for the 10th time in their last 11 meetings against the Cowboys dating back to the start of the 2017 season. Daboll’s team will look to rebound next Sunday in their third straight home game against the Chicago Bears (2-1).
Jones did all he could facing intense pressure. The Giants’ quarterback was hit 12 times and sacked five times, three by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence going by rookie Giants right tackle Evan Neal.
Jones ran for 79 yards to go with his 196 passing yards. He rushed for 30 yards alone on the Giants’ third quarter touchdown drive. Barkley capped it with his TD.
Barkley followed strong blocking from his offensive line, broke an Anthony Barr tackle, juked safety Donovan Wilson and then bounced outside and outran corner Diggs to the front left pylon.
It was the first rushing TD allowed by the Cowboys’ defense this season.
But Rush and the Dallas offense answered emphatically with a touchdown drive of their own to tie the game at 13 apiece with 27 seconds left in the third quarter.
A 29-yard completion to tight end Peyton Hendershot into busted zone coverage keyed a scoring drive finished off by a 1-yard Elliott TD run to the right side. Then the Cowboys’ defense pressured Jones into a quick four-and-out.
Dallas ran the ball for 176 yards to the Giants’ 167 led by Tony Pollard’s 105 on 13 carries. The Giants’ defensive front sorely missed stud D-lineman Leonard Williams (sprained right MCL), who had a 114-game streak broken with the first absence of his NFL career.
The Cowboys only led, 6-3, at halftime despite running the ball 14 times for 126 yards through two quarters, a 9.0 yards per carry average.
Pollard (six for 71), Elliott (eight for 55) and the Dallas offensive line had its way early. And Dallas defensive end Dorance Armstrong blocked Gano’s 47-yard field goal attempt on the game’s opening drive.
Maher then got the Cowboys on the board first with a 26-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead with 2:09 left in the first quarter.
Gano answered with a 42-yard field goal of his own at 11:17 of the second quarter for the 3-3 tie. Jones paced the Giants’ offense with 110 passing yards and 24 rushing.
But Dallas’ Maher added another 28-yard field goal with 9:09 to play for the 6-3 lead that would hold through halftime.
The Giants haven’t scored a first-half touchdown yet this season. They’ve been outscored 25-9 combined in their three first halves. And they were fortunate Monday’s halftime deficit wasn’t worse.
Lamb dropped a deep pass from Rush that would have resulted in a touchdown or Dallas possession inside the Giants’ five yard line.
And on the Cowboys’ second scoring drive, Giants slot corner Darnay Holmes got away with no flag despite tackling Dallas receiver Noah Brown in the end zone on a red zone third down.
Dallas then benefitted at the end of the half from an offensive pass interference flag thrown against Shepard that negated a 20-yard Jones completion to Golladay.
The pass to the Dallas 38-yard line would have had the Giants in field goal range. Instead, they ended up turning the ball over on downs and Dallas got a crack at a third field goal. But Maher’s 59-yard try hooked wide left.
()
Yankees get early lead but fail to clinch AL East in 3-2 walk-off loss against Blue Jays, Judge stuck on 60
TORONTO — The waiting is the hardest part.
Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. lined a walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the 10th to give the Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the Yankees at Rogers Centre Monday night. Toronto also held Aaron Judge homerless. The division-winning celebration and history will have to wait another day.
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Yankees (94-59) and delayed what the team hope is inevitable. The Bombers came into the game with a magic number of two, meaning they need one win in this three-game series to clinch the American League East and the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs. The Blue Jays (87-67) dropped their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to three.
For the sixth straight game, Judge did not hit a home run. He remains at 60 for the regular season and one shy of the American League single-season and Yankee franchise record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Monday was a little different than the last five.
Every time he came to bat over the last five nights, the sold-out crowd at the Stadium rose and held up their phones, hoping to record history. There was an eerie quiet of expectation as each pitch was thrown and then — even for doubles — a groan of disappointment. His family has been in the ballpark since the team returned from a road trip to Milwaukee on Tuesday night and Maris’ family has also been there to wait and congratulate Judge if he breaks their father’s record.
It’s been a lot, but Judge has continued to downplay it.
“I’ve played in New York for six years now, this is par for the course, especially the playoff games we’ve had, opening days are hectic,” Judge said. “It’s just another game to me.”
Monday there were cheers and some boos for the one walk, but the Blue Jays are playing for a postseason spot, so their fans, most of the 34,307, were thrilled to see Judge held within the ballpark.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit his fourth home run of the season in the second inning. The 404-foot shot to left-center field was the 10th home run the Yankees hit since Judge hit his last homer Tuesday night. It also gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.
But in the bottom of the fourth, the Yankees shortstop helped give it right back. With Bo Bichette on first, he let a Guerrero Jr. hard-hit ground ball eat him up, bouncing off his wrist and losing it. The Blue Jays official scorer ruled it a hit because it was 111 miles per hour off the bat.
Luis Severino walked Alejandro Kirk and then Teoscar Hernandez hit one off the center field wall. While he admired that, Judge fired the rebound to Kiner-Falefa. Hernandez got a late start out of the box after a slow walk and bat flip and the Yankees had a chance to get him at second base, but the shortstop fired home but could not beat the second runner.
Severino was charged with those two runs.
The lefty allowed two runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out four over four innings.
Judge is 5-for-18 with eight walks since his last home run.
In the first inning, Judge saw four pitches, lining a single into right field. He ended up scoring the Yankees’ first run on Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly. In his second at-bat, Judge got ahead in the count 2-0, before fouling off an 83-mile an hour slider. He swung over an 82-mph splitter and then worked a six-pitch walk. He was forced out at second on Anthony Rizzo’s ground ball to second for a double play. In the sixth inning, Judge battled back from 0-1, but Kevin Gausman caught Judge looking on an 85-mph slider that was low.
Manager Aaron Boone started his usual battle with the home plate umpire about the low strike to the 6-7 Judge, yelling “it was low, it was low, it was low.”
In the eighth, Yimi Garcia fell behind Judge 3-1, but got him to strike out swinging on a 91-mph slider that was low and away.
In the top of the 10th, the Blue Jays intentionally walked Judge to load the bases with two outs. The Blue Jays brought in lefty Tim Mayza to face Rizzo. It worked as Mayza got Rizzo to ground out to eliminate the threat.
Judge made a terrific running catch of Bichette’s fly ball in the bottom of the 10th to keep the game alive.
Batting .314 with his major league leading 60 homers and his 128 RBI, Judge is in the lead to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera achieved the milestone in 2012.
()
