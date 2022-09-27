Crypto Platform ‘hi’ Introduces the First NFT Personalized Card

Crypto platform, ‘hi’ has teamed with Mastercard, to offer the first NFT customized debit cards.

The eligible cardholders can personalize their cards with their own NFT avatar.

The first non-fungible token (NFT) customized debit cards have been released by the crypto financial app, “hi” in collaboration with the global financial services corporation, Mastercard. According to the recent announcement from hi, the eligible cardholders will be able to customize their debit cards’ faces with their chosen NFTs. The users can spend the card at more than 90 million Mastercard-accepting locations across the world.

Sean Rach, the co-founder of hi, stated:

Not only do the NFT cards look amazing, this is a great way for people to show which online community they belong to but in the real world. The flexibility to spend fiat, stablecoins, or other cryptos, combined with attractive financial and lifestyle rewards, makes us confident that our card is a game-changer in the market.

The platform offers multiple benefits to the users with the recent collaboration with Mastercard.

Benefits of the ‘NFT’ Debit Cards

hi’s Debit Mastercard comes in six variants, each with its own set of features based on the hi membership tier. According to the company’s announcement, the new debit card will let crypto users easily spend both fiat and cryptocurrencies. It also offers a 1-10% return on spending, rebates on 1-20 digital subscriptions, and also guarantees the best rates.

Moreover, In the beginning, hi members in more than 25 EEA nations, including the UK, will have access to the hi Debit Card. hi Gold members and above will be eligible for NFT avatar customization, which will support a small number of NFT collections, including CryptoPunks, Moonbirds, Goblins, Bored Apes, and Azukis. To apply for card personalization, NFT owners will need to provide proof of ownership.

