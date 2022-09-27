News
Defense asks for new judge in Lily Peters homicide case
The attorney representing the 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24 has requested a substitute judge be appointed.
Defense attorney Michael Cohen filed the request in Chippewa County Court, seeking that Judge Ben Lane be replaced. Cohen didn’t return calls for comment Friday on why he made the request.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell was reached but he declined to comment Friday on the substitution request.
The suspect, identified in court records as C. P-B., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond.
A scheduling conference is slated for Thursday; Newell said he didn’t know if the substitution request will cause that court date to be postponed.
Chippewa County has three judges: Lane, Steve Gibbs and James Isaacson. In nearly all scenarios, the case would be reassigned, randomly, to either Gibbs or Isaacson, and not to a judge outside the county.
C. P-B. is currently charged as an adult. At a hearing earlier this month, Cohen said he would be seeking a “reverse waiver,” to move it out of adult court and into a juvenile proceeding.
The attorneys agreed that a reverse waiver hearing could take four days, with each side spending two days presenting information to a judge.
Setting the four days for that reverse waiver hearing was the main reason for the scheduling conference set to take place this Thursday. C. P-B. is not expected to be present or attend via video during the hearing; he hasn’t appeared in person in court since his arrest.
At the preliminary hearing earlier this month, Lane found probable cause that C. P-B. committed first-degree intentional homicide and ordered the case to move forward.
Because he is a juvenile, Lane has prohibited the media and general public from taking video or pictures of him during court proceedings.
Peters’ body was discovered the morning of April 25.
When interviewed by investigators, the boy told police he punched Peters in the stomach, struck her on the head three times with a heavy stick, then strangled her until she was dead.
He then had sex with her body. He went home and put his dirty clothes in the laundry. He later returned to the scene, “drug her a few feet,” and covered her body with leaves.
News
Maureen Dowd: Solo soulless saboteurs
WASHINGTON — In the internet age, it’s almost impossible to get away with anything. (See: Adam Levine.)
And yet, some people still manage to pull off solo flights of destruction worthy of a megalomaniacal supervillain.
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, long entwined, continue on vile parallel paths: They would rather destroy their countries than admit they have lost.
They have each created a scrim of lies to justify lunatic personal ambition. And while it should be easy to see through these lies, both cult-of-personality leaders are able to con and bully enough people to remain puissant.
As our ancestors did, the Ukrainians are fighting an abusive overlord, against all odds, for democracy. It’s especially inspiring as a split screen with Trump and his MAGA forces trying to bulldoze democracy and rip away women’s rights. The Ukrainians are battling for a luminous ideal — unlike Trump and Putin, who are smashing a luminous ideal for their own benefit, driven by their dread of being called losers.
Both thugs are getting boxed in, Trump by a bouquet of investigations into his chicanery and Putin by an angry public pushback against his bloody vanity war.
America has its own history of lying itself into wars, in Vietnam and Iraq, for example, and then prolonging the killing of young soldiers as a sop to male politicians’ egos. Now it’s Russia’s turn.
Putin has doubled down on his unprovoked invasion of a neighbor — red-washed as a “special military operation” by the Kremlin. Now he has conscripted 300,000 men to join the front lines, commandeering school buses to drag the men to training camps — a move that sent draft-age men fleeing across the border and flocking to airports, amid tears and howls from women and children.
As Ian Bremmer noted on Twitter, Google searches in Russia for “How to break your arm” have skyrocketed.
The Washington Post said that 1,300 people were arrested at protests across Russia on Wednesday and Thursday. The Times reported that anti-draft protesters blocked a highway during a protest in Dagestan in southern Russia.
“When we fought in 1941 to 1945, that was a war,” a man yelled in a video that went viral. “And now it’s not war; it’s politics.”
Pressured by allies and humiliated by his awful judgment in thinking that swallowing Ukraine would be a cakewalk, Putin seems ever more unhinged. The bodies of critics and oligarchs dying in “accidents” and “suicides” are piling up around him, like a scene in “Goodfellas.” He is ruining countless lives in concentric circles, from former friends, to Russian citizens yanked into a war they don’t believe in, to Ukrainians willing to die for freedom.
George W. Bush thought he could see into Pootie-Poot’s soul, and Hillary Clinton thought she could have a reset with him. But no one can deal with someone so inhumane.
On Friday, Russia began sham referendums in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine to decide whether the territories want to be incorporated into the Russian state.
Ominous in balaclavas and hoisting guns, Russian soldiers forcing reluctant Ukrainians to vote stood next to election workers in Ukraine in what The New York Times called “a legally bogus pretext to gobble up their country,” recalling staged votes in 2014 in Crimea.
Of course, the United Nations, where world leaders gathered this past week for the General Assembly, has been toothless as Russia has pursued an illegal war reeking with criminal actions. But the United States has sent repeated warnings to Russia about severe consequences if it uses nuclear weapons.
“As we assemble here,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, “Ukrainian and international investigators continue to exhume bodies outside of Izium, a city Russian forces controlled for six months before they were driven out by a Ukrainian counteroffensive. One site contains some 440 unmarked graves. A number of the bodies unearthed there so far reportedly show signs of torture, including one victim with broken arms and a rope around his neck.”
Both Putin and Trump are famous for accusing everyone else of their own sins.
Speaking at the U.N. on Thursday, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said, “We have no doubt that Ukraine has finally turned into a Nazi-style totalitarian state where standards of international humanitarian law are trampled underfoot with impunity.”
Trump also constantly projects. And now he’s using telepathy. He told Fox’s Sean Hannity that he did not stash any classified papers at Mar-a-Lago because he merely had to think about declassifying them and it would be done. The Wizard of Id.
Just when you thought he couldn’t go lower, Trump said “Hold my Diet Coke.” He shared an image of himself sporting a “Q” pin, for QAnon, and has been reposting more QAnon garbage on his store-brand social media site.
It would be poetic justice to think the walls were closing in on Putin and Trump at the same time, because at some point, all this will become unsustainable. Losers, refusing to admit defeat.
News
Tommies men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi on Year 2: ‘It’s a totally different vibe’
Rico Blasi will begin his second season behind the bench for the St. Thomas men’s hockey team on Saturday, when the Tommies host St. Cloud State in the first game of a home-and-home series. With his team coming off a 3-32-1 record in its inaugural season at the Division I level, he knows the Huskies, one of the nation’s elite, will be just the first opponent to offer a stiff challenge for the fledgling Tommies.
The 50-year-old Blasi spent 20 seasons as the head coach at Miami (Ohio), highlighted by 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and two trips to the Frozen Four. Having also played the game, including collegiately at Miami, the Toronto native has plenty to draw upon as he guides the program through uncharted territory. He needed it all last season, and then some.
Blasi recently sat down with the Pioneer Press for a look back at the first season in St. Paul.
With 20-plus years as a head coach, I would assume that last season was not anything you had experienced before.
Blasi: When you transition from Division III to Division I, there really is no playbook for that. In some ways I didn’t know what I didn’t know. But I knew we had to go through a process that goes beyond just ice time and playing games but everything else — admissions, housing, and just the way St. Thomas goes about its business. Accounting, the budget, scholarship money, all of it. And then you add having to coach a team, trying to recruit some guys. You aren’t going to recruit guys in April, so we tried to piece together some transfers and some scholarships late, which I didn’t want to do.
Then we had to hire a staff. I believe I was solo from April 15, when I started, to July 1, when (assistant coach ) Leon (Hayward) was hired. We didn’t hire (assistant coach) Cory (Laylin) until Aug. 10. Our equipment guy didn’t start until mid-July. I had ordered equipment when I got the job, but it didn’t show up on time. It was a unique experience, but at the end of the day it was so much fun to be a part of. We’re all competitive, so wins and losses, that wasn’t great. But I’m so proud of our players for the way they handled themselves. Overmatched many nights, but we got better and were competitive at the end. Their attitude every day was incredible; I’m not sure how they did it.
Then, into April, we had to have some tough conversations. Our philosophy as a staff is to always be brutally honest, and love our players. So when you have those tough conversations I think they respect that. We only kept 11 players. We had five or six seniors, and the other guys it was best for them to explore other options. They all did, and they are going to be in a place where they are going to play. A lot of them were great and very respectful. A couple were disappointed and thought they could still be part of it. And that was tough. But we had to do that. In the meantime, we recruited 12 freshmen. We knew what we were bringing in and we knew what we needed to keep. And we had to keep some room for any transfers that wanted to come in. The nice thing about being in St. Paul is that there are a lot of kids playing Division I hockey that might want to come home. We have to be ready if those calls come, and thankfully, some of them came. Our academic standards are so high that there were probably some transfers we couldn’t get into school. But we were fortunate enough that they were really good students.
So it’s been, I’d say, 17 months of seeing this vision in our minds. We were able to get through the first year, we were able to put some policies and procedures in place, we were able to build our culture. The guys have been great about working out with our strength coach. Last summer we didn’t have a strength coach, so we didn’t have any workouts. The first time the team got together was in September. It’s a totally different vibe, one that we’re more accustomed to. And to be in this position, to be able to build a Division I program from the beginning, there’s nothing better. I wouldn’t want to do anything else.
Were there moments when it felt overwhelming?
Blasi: Yeah, 100 percent. There were a lot of days, and I was alone, too. My wife and my daughters were back in Ohio, so there were a lot of days where you’re sitting at home by yourself and thinking, “Is this really going to happen?” But then you quickly remind yourself that this is an awesome university with great people. And you thank God that you’re here and you go to work the next day and you get after it.
But yes, overwhelmed, disappointed, discouraged, angry; felt bad for the players. Felt bad for alums. Am I the right guy? All that stuff. But at the end of the day we have tremendous people here, and that’s what it’s all about. If, at the end of the year, you have a fellow coach tell you that the team they saw in October wasn’t the team they saw in March, then you know you did something right. When you have a tough meeting and the young person gives you a hug on the way out, knowing they aren’t going to be a part of the program again, then you know you did something right. At our level, yes, we want our players to play in the NHL, we want to win championships, but we also want to develop these young people to be better versions of themselves. That’s the underlying thing I go back to. This holistic approach we’ve taken in building our culture, it’s really that. We have be authentic. As coaches we have our own little mantra: To be authentic with purpose. And then everything else falls into place.
Did you learn anything during the season that affected your recruiting, in terms of who or what you would be going after?
Blasi: I think that’s a good point because when we did get the job in April we didn’t want to recruit too much, because we wanted to see what we needed. That was part of our learning curve; we needed to see who we’re playing against on a day-to-day basis. That helped us shape what kind of team we wanted to be and what kind of team we need to be. Some of the things we never compromise: compete and character, and make sure they are good students. OK, so what kind of skill set do we need? What kind of buildings will we be playing in?
What kind of things did you take out of that?
Blasi: I think you need to be a team that can compete, I think you need to be a team that can grind it out. I think you need to be a team that can get up and down the ice with some of the teams in our league. So you have to have a little bit of everything, You can’t just go with size, you can’t just go with skating. So, with the resources that we had, we needed to find that type of player. I think we made a step towards that. Now, it’s young, so it will have to develop. We’ll have to nurture it a little bit. But that’s the fun part.
News
Heat’s Udonis Haslem putting aside ‘Last Ride’ emotions, even at final camp; Butler keeps it clean
Udonis Haslem said he had not given it much thought before he was asked Tuesday. But, yes, he said, this is the beginning of the end.
In this case, with the veteran power forward announcing last month that this would be his 20th and final NBA season, all with the Heat, it also meant that this week at the Baha Mar resort stands as his final training camp.
“It’s just ‘The Last Ride’ for me. It’s just, ‘The Last Ride,’ that’s what I call it and gonna make it a good one,” he said, playing off former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade calling his own final season “The Last Dance.”
“It’s going to be a fun, fun, fun season,” Haslem, 42, said. “It’s going to be a successful season overall.”
While Wade meticulously chronicled his final NBA season, in 2018-19 with the Heat, Haslem said he would wait before culling his memories.
“I’m going to document some of it, but I don’t know what I’ll do with it,” he said. “I’ve never been a guy that goes back and watches film or anything of myself. So, for the most part, it’ll probably just be in those moments of solitude and I’ll just click some of this stuff on and look back and really enjoy it.
“Because I’m such a serious guy, in these moments, I don’t know if I’m enjoying this. Like, my mind is where it needs to be. It’s on basketball. It’s on getting better. It’s on banking equity and getting us where we need to go. I’m not really at the phase of enjoying the 20th year right now.”
Substitute teacher
The Heat’s first day of the five at the camp on New Providence came with assistant coach Chris Quinn in charge, with coach Erik Spoelstra starting the day in South Florida, after the Monday birth of his daughter.
“It’s a whole new experience for me, personally,” the former Heat guard said, with the assignment coming on Quinn’s 39th birthday. “Obviously, I’m constantly in communication with Spo, last night, this morning. The practice planning is still his.
“So we’re just forging ahead. Obviously there’s things bigger than basketball, him being with the birth of his child. And our job is just to get off on the right start of training camp.”
Spoelstra is expected to be in place to run Wednesday’s sessions on the makeshift courts in the resort’s convention center.
“This is a super cool experience for us, a way to really connect and bond,” Quinn said. “Obviously we’re here first to work, prepare for the season. It has a totally different feel than when we were in Miami. We want our guys to have fun, enjoy this place.”
Second home
Since signing with the Heat in 2019 free agency, forward Jimmy Butler has made the Bahamas a frequent getaway, including renting a home close to Baha Mar this week.
“It’s special,” he said. “So many good people here that I’m able to now call my family and my friends. Like seriously, I’m here all the time. I love these people here.”
Butler said the secondary goal this week is to beat the locals at dominos as often as possible.
As was the case at Monday’s media day at FTX Arena, Butler again arrived clean shaven, this time with his new dreadlocks concealed by a headband.
“I’m just being me,” he said of the new look. “I don’t know. I like it. I might keep it like this. I might shave my face again. I might have half of it shaved. You all be on the lookout.”
Three sit
Guard Gabe Vincent (knee swelling) did not participate in the opening session of camp. Center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and forward Nikola Jovic (Achilles) were limited for the practice.
()
News
Another challenge for the Chicago Bears passing game: WR Byron Pringle goes on injured reserve
The Chicago Bears passing game took another hit Tuesday when the team placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve.
Pringle suffered a calf injury in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, and he now must sit out at least four games per IR rules.
The Bears signed Pringle to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason, and he had two catches for 33 yards on three targets in three games. In three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pringle had 67 catches for 898 yards and seven touchdowns.
His absence is another challenge for a passing attack that ranks as the worst in the NFL with just 78.3 passing yards per game.
The Bears played their first three games without rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who has been dealing with an on-and-off hamstring injury since August. N’Keal Harry, whom the Bears acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots, is also on IR after having ankle surgery in August. The Bears released wide receiver Tajae Sharpe with an injury settlement earlier this month.
The Bears signed veteran linebacker Joe Thomas to the open spot on the active roster. Thomas played 26 defensive snaps Sunday with linebacker Matt Adams sidelined.
()
News
Giants WR Sterling Shepard has torn left ACL, season is over
The Giants’ worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday morning.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his left ACL during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, head coach Brian Daboll revealed.
Shepard suffered the injury on Big Blue’s final offensive play of the 23-16 loss.
Shepard rehabbed from last December’s torn left Achilles to be ready for the Giants’ Week 1 win in Tennessee. He even caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in that 21-20 win.
Developing story, check back for details.
()
News
Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing $1 million+
A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company.
Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
Xiong was arrested last week and awaits her next court hearing, which has not yet to be scheduled. Court records do not list an attorney for her or the company for whom she worked.
According to court documents, Xiong was hired as a financial manager for the company in May 2013 and “had little oversight and nearly unfettered access” to the bank accounts of the company’s clients, which are Twin Cities homeowner associations, or HOAs.
The indictment said the money she allegedly stole came from fees the HOAs collected from residents to cover maintenance, construction and other costs.
Prosecutors said Xiong transferred money into her personal bank accounts and mislabeled the transactions as legitimate HOA expenses. She also made cash withdrawals directly from the HOAs’ accounts, even for a month after she was fired.
Defense asks for new judge in Lily Peters homicide case
Maureen Dowd: Solo soulless saboteurs
Nubank Has 1.8 Million Users Within a Few Months of Its Launch
Tommies men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi on Year 2: ‘It’s a totally different vibe’
Heat’s Udonis Haslem putting aside ‘Last Ride’ emotions, even at final camp; Butler keeps it clean
5 Tips for First-Time Cryptocurrency Entrepreneurs
Upbit Discloses Terra Transaction Fees Utilization Plan
Another challenge for the Chicago Bears passing game: WR Byron Pringle goes on injured reserve
Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin
Giants WR Sterling Shepard has torn left ACL, season is over
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops