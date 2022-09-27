News
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde break down game vs. Bills and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Monday’s show, the Dolphins writers discussed Sunday’s huge win over the Buffalo Bills. They also look ahead to Thursday night’s matchup versus the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and answered viewers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
All eyes on QB Tua Tagovailoa’s availability on Dolphins’ short week before facing Bengals
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins usually notes there’s a “24-hour rule” after NFL games — win or lose — before the emotions of one result must shift into preparation for the next opponent.
But even that’s too long when the Dolphins only have three days between Sunday’s thrilling 21-19 win over the AFC East Goliath Buffalo Bills and a Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
“It’s the 12-hour rule,” said Wilkins at the news conference podium postgame, meaning the expiration time was around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. “We just get [Sunday night], and [Monday] we’re already getting ready for the next opponent so we can turn the page and get ready for Thursday night.”
Those 72 hours between game days will be under a microscope, especially quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s availability in Cincinnati on the quick turnaround after fighting through what is officially going down as a back injury.
“He’s feeling sore,” was Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s update on Monday afternoon. “As far as everything else, we’re just acquiring information right now.
“It wasn’t out of the extreme norm of bumps and bruises after a game, but as far as me being able to access my crystal ball, it’s broke right now.”
McDaniel also said Tagovailoa’s ankle is sore from what he called “inter-trench warfare.”
Tagovailoa was initially said to have suffered a head injury when he exited at the first half’s two-minute warning after getting pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, causing Tagovailoa to fall back and hit the back of his head on the turf. Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled upon getting up from the hit before being escorted by trainers into the locker room.
He was cleared in concussion protocol and returned for the second half, finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass. Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said postgame it was actually a back injury Tagovailoa was dealing with, as the roughing-the-passer play exacerbated earlier discomfort Tagovailoa experienced in his lower back from a quarterback sneak.
The NFL Players Association on Sunday afternoon initiated an investigation of the handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion check.
“We’re happy to comply and feel fine about that whole process, really,” McDaniel said Monday. “This is the exact reason there are protocols in place. I was very much with a lot of people, I think. When you saw it, you assumed one thing, but that’s why there’s also an independent neurologist that clears him. We have to clear him.”
McDaniel added he’s emotional and sensitive to player health.
“I don’t mess around with that — at all,” he said, also confirming Monday Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol.
In a second half where the Bills continued their dominance in time of possession, limiting how much Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense were on the field, the quarterback made a stellar 45-yard throw deep over the middle to Jaylen Waddle on third-and-22 that set up a go-ahead score.
“It was uncomfortable going in,” said Tagovailoa of his second half. “I guess you could say it was the adrenaline that was keeping me going with the throwing.”
Of his back, Tagovailoa added postgame Sunday: “It’s tight. It was sore when it first happened.”
McDaniel noted Monday that Tagovailoa boosted the level of respect he has inside Miami’s locker room.
“He got to show a hunger and a yearning to be with his brothers,” McDaniel said. “That’s something that sits with you.”
Before his injury, Tagovailoa was 8 of 10 for 76 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft where he fit the ball into a tight window and tough read of the defense.
“I would put that up against any play that he’s made this year,” McDaniel said. “It was more than just a bang-bang. He had to see the coverage right and really, really hung the ball in there because it was a tight window in that low red area.”
Said Cracraft Monday: “That was a dart, man. Tua’s a dangerous man back there.”
This story will be updated.
How an email from Tom Thibodeau pushed Derrick Rose to his lowest weight in 14 years
We know who to credit for Derrick Rose arriving shirtless to his first press conference.
“It’s all Thibs’ fault,” the point guard said. “Stop playing with me, stop trying challenge me, sending me emails and that type of s—t. He was on my ass the whole time.”
Rose, 33, was showing off his slimmed-down physique, the reward for cutting out sugar and taking suggestions about his weight personally.
The former MVP, who missed the final four months of last season because of complications with his ankle surgery (more on that later), said he’s down to roughly 194 pounds. It’s about 20 pounds lighter than last year.
Rose said the first email from Thibodeau about his weight was sufficient motivation. But apparently there were follow-ups and GM Scott Perry also sent him a text message.
“One is more than enough, like seriously. Don’t challenge me, bro. Out of all the people, I understand where (Thibodeau) was coming from because he’s a great coach. But I heard it when he first said it, like he mentioned to me, your weight. I’m like, ‘Bruh.’ I got offended in a way,” said Rose, who is now operating at his rookie weight from 2008. “So even though I don’t show it, I take it very personally when somebody challenges me like that. That’s why I’m on this right now.”
Rose was never considered heavy or out of shape, but it’s easy to understand why the Knicks would want him as light as possible after so many lower-body surgeries and lost games. His absence last season contributed to the team’s freefall out of the playoffs, with Rose undergoing minor ankle surgery in December and then suffering an infection at the incision. For the first time Monday, Rose detailed the complication.
He said one of the surgical stitches became infected and “they had to poke me 12 or 14 times to drain it” before cleaning the area.
“Been through a lot,” Rose said, “but I got myself in it and I got myself out of it was just my mentality.”
The issue was exacerbated last season because starting point guard Kemba Walker was ineffective and left the team at the All-Star break. The chemistry of the season prior – when the Knicks shocked the NBA by finishing fourth in the East – dissipated without Rose on the court. Julius Randle experienced the biggest regression, both in play and spirit.
Team president Leon Rose recently labeled Derrick Rose “the heart and soul” of the 2020-21 playoff squad.
“I wouldn’t say I was the heart and soul, but I wanted to win. I can say that,” Derrick Rose said. “I think what this year’s all about is accountability. Like being able to not get in your feelings or taking it personal when somebody comes over and gives you constructive criticism. As a man and as a professional, you’re supposed to understand that. Talk s—t back to each other or you get mad, but you leave it on the court after practice or after that game or after that moment so it doesn’t prolong itself.”
This season, Rose will serve as a backup to a young and durable point guard, Jalen Brunson, who signed a four-year, $104 million contract and will eat up most of the minutes. The circumstances underscore Rose’s elder status.
He knew Brunson as a kid because Brunson’s father, Rick, was an assistant coach with the Bulls during Rose’s peak about a decade ago. Now they’re teammates as the top Knicks point guards.
“To see (Brunson) blossom, it’s cool to look at,” Rose said.
For Rose, the biggest fight has long been about staying on the court. He stopped snacking toward that pursuit – which he admits is more difficult as the father of young children — and was provoked by his coach’s suggestion.
“He saw the way I ate in the past. At the time he was saying it, I knew it was a huge step for me, too,” Rose said. “It was a challenge to go the whole summer, this is the most I ever traveled this summer. Traveling places and being in nice spots and not being able to eat what you want and watching everything you eat, watching carbs and everything, it’s hard.”
Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds
By The Associated Press
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11.
Elementary school-aged children already received kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s original vaccine, a third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older — two primary shots plus a booster.
If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, they would start getting a kid-sized dose of the new omicron-targeted formula when it is time for their booster.
FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said last week he expected a decision on boosters for that age group soon.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech also announced a new study of the omicron-focused booster in even younger children, those ages 6 months through 4 years, to test different doses.
Updated boosters made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna rolled out earlier this month for everyone 12 and older. They’re a tweak to vaccines that already have saved millions of lives — a combination or “bivalent” shot that contains half the original recipe and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron relatives responsible for most of today’s COVID-19 cases.
The hope is that the modified boosters will help tamp down continuing COVID-19 cases and blunt another winter surge. As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 4.4 million Americans had gotten an updated booster so far.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Inside Twins’ clubhouse, fantasy football league takes center stage
After watching their fantasy football team lose its matchup last week with Philadelpha Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sitting on the bench, 7-year-old Gunnar Gray had a commandment for his co-general manager.
“He looked at me crazy and said, ‘You’ve got to play him, dad, every time,’ ” Twins pitcher Sonny Gray said. “And I said, ‘Well then, do you want me to trade Patrick Mahomes this week?’ And he said, ‘Yeah,’ and I was like, ‘Alright, alright.’ ”
Flush with quarterback talent, the Grays found a trade partner in relief pitcher Emilio Pagán, who was willing to part with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who he himself received in an earlier trade with Michael Fulmer, for Mahomes after watching his own team’s quarterback, Trey Lance, suffer a season-ending ankle injury.
Spend some time in the Twins clubhouse these days and you’re likely to hear people discussing their fantasy football league or lobbing trade proposals back and forth. The 12-team league, which has been around for 15-plus years and has a rotating cast of participants each season, has provided players and staff members another competitive outlet as well as an opportunity to bond and a chance to take their minds briefly off the day-to-day grind of the baseball season. While some players compete in the fantasy league on their own, others partner with staff members who take on more of the day-to-day GM duties.
“Yeah, it’s fun. Yeah, it’s competition. But it’s also a way for us to bond more over more than just like, ‘Hey, what were you thinking here? What was your approach there?’ ” Pagán said. “It’s a way to kind of keep it light. It’s a lot of fun.”
It’s fun, but it’s also taken seriously. While players might not be getting into fights over it — then-Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute earlier this season, earning himself a suspension — there’s plenty of trash talk being flung around.
After all, there was a hefty buy-in and a prize each week for the highest scorer, which keeps general managers engaged. Many participants said they had never been in a league as active as this one.
First-base coach Hank Conger is among those always on the lookout for a trade — though his proposals aren’t always met favorably.
Nobody took him up on his offer to swap his third overall pick for a second- and third-rounder, and after Conger tried to empty his bench in a trade, offering five players for a pair of back-up running backs, Gray called him out on the group text for his weak trade offers.
Reliever Griffin Jax’s issue with Conger’s proposals isn’t so much what’s being offered as much as when, though he did also say most of Conger’s offers are “really bad trades.”
“What he tries to do is he tries to send a trade at 5:15 in the morning,” Jax said. “He tries to get you to wake up really groggy and then accidentally click accept rather than decline, so he tries to weasel his way into a trade that way.”
What’s he even doing up at 5:15 a.m. anyways?
“Sometimes when feeding the breastmilk (to newborn daughter Kenna), things just happen to pop in my head at 5:15 in the morning. Yes, I did that one time,” Conger admitted. “Being a GM, you never get sleep.”
His current mission is to try to pry away Christian McCaffrey, who was the second overall pick, from “Duck Bustin,” a team comprised of center fielder Byron Buxton and vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse.
The duo, who are in their seventh season as fantasy football partners, haven’t budged, though Morse estimated the persistent Conger has offered up half a dozen offers for McCaffrey.
Over the last road trip, Morse turned down 11 trade proposals, most for McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley. Upon returning home, teammates trekked over to Buxton’s locker, hoping to find a more interested trade partner.
“Duck Bustin” hasn’t swung a trade yet, riding the team it drafted to a perfect 3-0 start this season. That remains one of the only undefeated teams, along with Pagán’s squad.
Shortstop Carlos Correa’s team, which is run by advance scouting analyst Holden Bridge, slipped to 0-3, and at one point last week before their latest loss, Correa joked in the clubhouse that his general manager was on the hot seat.
Competitors point to Pagán and Bailey Ober’s teams as two of the strongest. In their PPR league, which has two flex spots, both stocked up on wide receivers in early rounds. With the fourth overall pick, Ober nabbed Vikings star Justin Jefferson, the first receiver off the board.
Ober, who was on the injured list at the time, drafted from his phone in the car on the way back to Fort Myers, Fla., from a rehab start in Bradenton. It was his fourth fantasy draft of the year. In preparation for the draft, which was held on an off day at the team hotel in Chicago, Pagán ran mocks from each draft position to make sure he had his strategy down pat.
But if that sounds intense, consider this: Some of the more analytically-minded staff members used spreadsheets to inform their selections, and Conger enlisted the help of vice president of baseball operations strategy and innovation Josh Kalk to help create a projected points above replacement method — think WAR (wins above replacement) but for fantasy football.
“I’m sure all those guys have an algorithm or something,” Ober said. “I’m sure they’re around the computer before the draft — like probably still are, trying to throw an algorithm together to see who to start.”
But for all the barbs back and forth, the participants appreciate the league for what it is: a chance to strengthen ties within the clubhouse.
“It’s a good way to stay in touch with the guys, even after the season,” Jax said. “A lot of the guys in the clubhouse won’t be around here next year, trades, that kind of thing, so it’s a good way to keep a pretty good friendship going on, and it’s just fun to talk about for the next couple of months.”
Heat’s Kyle Lowry on Pat Riley’s conditioning concerns, ‘It’s whatever . . . everyone has their opinion’
No, Kyle Lowry did not open his media-day interview with a declaration that he is not fat.
The question-and-answer session with the veteran Miami Heat point guard at FTX Arena was more subtle.
But it also came against the backdrop of Heat President Pat Riley ending last season by saying of the player he spent $85 million on, “You have to be in world class shape, you just have to be. He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.”
And yet it wasn’t on Monday, as the Heat regrouped ahead of Tuesday’s start of training camp in the Bahamas.
“I didn’t even hear the comments,” Lowry said. “Someone else told me about ‘em.”
And when he heard what was said?
“It’s whatever,” Lowry said. “Honestly, he has his opinion, right? Everyone has their opinion and it doesn’t do anything for me. All I do is motivate myself, I always motivate myself.”
Beyond that, nothing quantitative offered.
“I don’t even know,” he said of his weight and body fat. “I’m just working and grinding. We’ll see what happens.”
For years, Riley has stressed that older players need to go above and beyond with their conditioning to remain competitive. Lowry turned 36 in March, now entering the second season of the three-year deal signed when he left the Toronto Raptors in 2021 free agency.
“That’s not a problem,” Lowry said. “That’s not a problem at all.”
In the wake of Riley’s comments, Lowry offered regular offseason updates on his social media of his workouts.
“Same summer as always, do the same thing every year,” he said Monday. “I just put it out a lot more [on] video. Same thing I do every single summer. It was a good summer.
“I don’t change what I do. I go out there and create my own environment and come back and do my jobs at the highest level.”
Riley also took issue at season’s end with Lowry calling 2021-22 a “waste of a year.”
To that assessment, Riley said, “I don’t think it was a waste of a year.”
The Heat finished last season one victory from the NBA Finals.
“I still feel the same way I felt when I spoke,” Lowry said Monday. “We only play for championships. We had a great year, but if it didn’t result in championships for me, I feel the same way. I only play for championships. I play the game to be the last man, last group standing.”
Ultimately, simply standing was its own issue for Lowry at the end of the season, limited through the playoffs by a hamstring injury.
He said Monday he is over that issue, but also acknowledged that the family issue that took him away for extended periods last season still is a concern.
“I missed a lot of time last year,” he said. “I wasn’t able to be me. It was simple as that. I definitely wasn’t able to be myself because I missed myself. That wasn’t because of injury. It was a personal reason. This is a new year. Whatever happened last year happened last year. I have to continue being a better basketball player this year.”
He did not rule out missing time for the family matter.
“We’ll see. We’ll see,” he said.
Still, he expects a smoother second season.
“It’ll be a lot different,” he said. “It’ll be a lot smoother transition. It’ll be a lot easier this time, just go, to be able to flow a little bit more. Last year was kind of choppy up and down. Now I’m more settled down more, I know where everything is. So it’ll be a lot easier.”
Ira Winderman: What was left unsaid at Heat media day? Everything
You sit and nod approvingly, because on days such as this, when talk carries the day, everyone gets what they want.
So Jimmy Butler stresses he is not going to play power forward, Bam Adebayo speaks about shooting more, Tyler Herro envisions his role as a starter.
And, as they work their way through the media stations, as well, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent, among others, speak about rotation roles.
Media day is about desires and expectations.
And also largely is idle chatter.
Monday’s Miami Heat media day was no different, but also very different, with coach Erik Spoelstra at the birth of his third child and not at FTX Arena.
So there also was no contrasting viewpoint, no tempering of expectations.
No matter.
Because what Butler, Adebayo, Herro and the rest ultimately will do is what Spoelstra says.
“And Spo can do a lot of things,” Strus said.
Such is the single-voice leadership that has been a Heat staple for decades.
Heat President Pat Riley sets the agenda going into the offseason, be it Kyle Lowry working on his conditioning, Robinson on his defense, Herro on his worthiness as starter.
And then he steps aside, defers, allows Spoelstra to set the agenda.
That is the process that comes next, with the Heat opening training camp Tuesday at Baha Mar in the Bahamas.
That’s when the truth will come through actions, with Spoelstra expected to join camp already in progress.
“There are going to be changes,” Butler acknowledged. “Everybody realizes roles are going to change. There are going to be a lot of changes that have nothing to do with me. As training camp comes along, it’s going to be exciting to see what this lineup is about.”
Take Yurtseven, who has actively lobbied for playing time, but acknowledged Monday that he has yet to have a face to face with Spoelstra regarding where he fits.
“That will come,” he said.
Same with Vincent. This time, with Lowry back up to speed (and, he says, shape), the opportunity could be more limited.
For his part, Herro said that as a starter the same volume of shots might not be there. Yet, many of his comments still came from the perspective of a starter.
And with Adebayo, it is one thing to talk about taking 18 shots a game and another thing to do it on a team that has thrived with an ensemble approach.
At media day, there are an unlimited number of shots to go around.
At media day, there is not the reality that games are only 48 minutes and only five can play at a time.
At media day, depth is the end-all, be-all, because rotations don’t have to be whittled with NBA common sense in mind.
The more Spoelstra’s players spoke, the more it became evident that expectations will have to be tamped down, tempered, aligned with reality.
Because Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo all can’t start.
As few as eight will play when the games matter most, assuredly no more than 10 or 11 when other games are in the balance.
On one hand, Spoelstra is working with less this season, with P.J. Tucker lost in free agency and no replacement of similar quality added.
But he also is working with more. Herro wants to show more. Adebayo wants to show more. Oladipo wants to show more. And on, through the likes of Yurtseven, Martin, Strus.
“I think we have an opportunity for guys to step up and guys to play a different way even
More,” Lowry said. “We can’t dwell on what happened in the past. This is a new year. Teams have gotten better. League has gotten better. Our conference has gotten better.”
When last seen, the Heat were simply attempting to endure, with Lowry and Herro limping to the close, with Adebayo and Butler playing to last breath.
Then an offseason exhale.
And now players with agendas
It is healthy that players want more.
But what is healthiest is the greater good.
That work starts Tuesday, offshore, on makeshift courts in a ballroom on the island of New Providence.
When the man in charge will set the actual agenda.
