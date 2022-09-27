News
Dolphins jump to No. 1 in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings
The undefeated Miami Dolphins surprisingly are atop ESPN’s latest NFL Power Rankings — something no one would have expected after last season’s 9-8 finish.
The Dolphins (3-0) jumped four spots in the poll, which was released Tuesday morning, after their second straight impressive win.
The biggest reason ESPN ranked the Dolphins No. 1 is the emergence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“Tua Tagovailoa is off to the start every Dolphins fan dreamed of in his third NFL season. He ranks second in the league in passing yards and is already halfway to matching his career high in touchdown passes with eight. He also leads the NFL in QBR and is second in yards per attempt. The new coaching staff and improved supporting cast around him seems to have unlocked the potential Miami saw when he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2020, and it’s a big reason the Dolphins are the AFC’s lone unbeaten team entering Week 4.”
Miami, off to its first 3-0 start since 2018, is in first place in the AFC East heading into Thursday night’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Dolphins held off the high-powered Buffalo Bills, 21-19, on Sunday after rallying from a 35-14 deficit to shock the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 in Week 2.
()
News
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett released from hospital after car crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is OK after flipping his Porsche on the way home from practice Monday.
Garrett, 26, was released from the hospital Monday night after the rollover crash that left him and an unidentified female passenger injured, according to Cleveland.com.
Photos taken by WKYC show the gray sports car totaled, with its front bashed in and grass and dirt embedded in the tires.
Police said drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be the cause of the crash and that both Garrett and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time.
“The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital,” his agent, Nicole Lynn, said in the statement.
It’s unclear if Garrett will be ready to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
()
News
Phoenix Suns players and staff respond to Robert Sarver’s report during NBA media day
CNN
—
Phoenix Suns players and coaching staff responded to the independent investigation into embattled owner Robert Sarver at NBA Media Day, with the findings described as “disturbing”.
The NBA suspended Sarver for a year and fined him $10 million following the investigation, which found Sarver engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior.
Last week, Sarver announced that he would sell the Phoenix Suns of the NBA and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.
“You know what’s going on in the workplace is really unfortunate – so I’m sure everyone felt thoughts and prayers for everyone involved,” 12-time star Chris Paul told reporters. . “You try to control what you can control, and I can’t speak for all the players or something like that, but it was disturbing.”
Paul was part of the Los Angeles Clippers team in 2014 who protested then-owner Donald Sterling for racist remarks by throwing their warm-up jerseys in midfield and hiding the Clippers logo on their shooting shirts by turning them inside out.
Sterling was then banned for life from the NBA, fined the then-maximum amount allowed by the NBA constitution, and forced to sell the franchise.
When asked if this Suns team was planning a similar protest, Paul said: “Obviously the situations are somewhat similar with a change in ownership and all that – but we were in the middle of the playoff series, I was much younger at the time – [and] it was during a summer when the guys are with their families and things like that.
“I think tonight will be the first time our team will have the chance to all be together before we start tomorrow.”
A report detailing the investigation, commissioned by the NBA last fall after an ESPN report into Sarver’s alleged behavior, found that Sarver had “on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns/ Mercury, repeated the N-word while recounting the statements of others.”
Asked about Sarver’s use of the N-word, Suns head coach Monty Williams said: “I don’t like it, I never did it, especially when I was younger and I learned what that word meant.
“When I saw the report I was not happy – frankly disgusted. It’s not a word you repeat anytime and when you read the report and read the bullet points and see it again and again in this way, it bothers you.
He added: “Just a number of emotions and, at the same time, thinking about my own children. I have a white wife. My stepson is white and I have five black children and just thinking that they live in a world where this kind of stuff still happens, it bothered me.
“I am no different from all of you. There was a range of emotions, of states of mind, that I had to deal with.
Suns star guard Devin Booker said the report was hard to take.
“It’s hard for me because it’s not the Robert Sarver that I know, not the Robert Sarver who welcomed me with open arms to Phoenix,” he said.
“But at the same time, I’m not insensitive to everyone involved in this situation, and I understand that everyone’s personal experience with other people will always be different.”
Sports
News
Omer Yurtseven again hopeful of something bigger from Heat
There was no bigger story, literally and figuratively, for the Miami Heat during 2021 summer league than Omer Yurtseven. Before the summer was over, there already was a guaranteed contract.
There was no bigger story for the Heat last December, amid the injury absence of starting center Bam Adebayo, than Yurtseven. During one stretch, he set a franchise rookie record with double-figure rebounds in 14 consecutive games. Included in that run were four consecutive games with at least 16 rebounds and four consecutive double-doubles.
Then Adebayo returned. And then it all ground to a halt, with minimal minutes for Yurtseven over the second half of the season, practically none in the playoffs.
Such can be the case with NBA rookie initiations, especially for undrafted players. Nonetheless, the runway was there.
And then, in July, the Heat reupped with veteran big man Dewayne Dedmon for $4.7 million this season, almost three times what Yurtseven will earn.
So how did Yurtseven process it all?
As up lifting.
No, not necessarily uplifting, but as staying up lifting weights to all hours in the offseason, body fat down to 6 1/2 percent with a goal of further sculpting.
“I have to get that down even lower,” he told the Sun Sentinel, with the Heat opening training camp Tuesday at the Baha Mar resort. “And once I get it down, then I start having the agility aspect. But I’ve been working on agility all summer, as well. Like lateral agility. Muscle is not just for lifting. Muscles are for running faster, and all those things add up. And that’s the focus, agility.”
In what the Heat profess as a meritocracy, Yurtseven’s meteoric rise was matched only by the suddenness of his disappearance from the rotation.
On one hand, there is appreciation for the opportunity, one not given when he went undrafted out of Georgetown in 2020, spending his first pro season with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate, after previous time in Turkish League.
On the other hand, there also is somewhat of a desire to speak up, make a claim for what the statistics say should be greater opportunity.
“I’m not really pushing it,” Yurtseven said, with that not an option at the moment, with coach Erik Spoelstra away from the team following the Monday birth of his daughter. “It’s more like I’m saying I have to show Coach and kind of earn it. Nothing is given. You’ve got to earn it here. And that’s my perspective and kind of attitude towards it.
“Because I can’t say anything. It’s all about what I’m given. So it’s all about that perspective to keep showing – every time you’re out there, every opportunity and second given, you’ve got to show it. And that’s all I can control.”
And if more patience is required, so be it, with an opening potentially to open at midseason, when Dedmon becomes trade eligible.
“It’s all about chipping away at it,” Yurtseven, 24, said. “And even last year, when I didn’t play, I improved. In the eight months, I put on 12 pounds of muscle, and that’s so hard, with the trials of the season. It’s hard to just stay in the gym and be in the weight room and you come back in at 3 a.m. and hit the weight room at 9 a.m. And those sacrifices, they add up. And they have a return.
“And that’s what I’m trying to stay confident about, my work. Because that’s what got me here.”
The commitment for Yurtseven was such that he bypassed playing for Turkey’s national team for World Cup qualifying and during EuroBasket, after previously working with the national team and being injured in a June game that took him out of the Heat’s summer league.
“This is a summer that I needed to lock in and be ready,” he said. “And that’s what I did.”
Including loading up from the 3-point line, to show he can play in tandem with Adebayo, not as an either/or option.
“I’d be at a minimum 300 makes a day, and that’s over 2 1/2 workouts,” he said of his offseason sessions. “And percentage-wise, about 80 percent. On average about 80 percent.”
This is when he hopes the payoff arrives.
“Camp is going to be a way for me to put everything together that I worked on in the summer and show what I can do,” he said.
()
News
Yankees fail to clinch AL East in 3-2 walk-off loss against Blue Jays, Judge stuck on 60
TORONTO — Aaron Judge walked to the plate in the top of the 10th with two outs and two on looking to put an end to all this Monday night.
With one good swing, the Yankees slugger could give the Bombers their first American League East title since 2019. With a really, really good swing, he could touch history. He waited patiently as the Blue Jays swapped out relievers. He studied from the on-deck circle as Tim Mayza warmed up.
Judge walked back to the plate as the crowd began to go crazy. And Blue Jays manager John Schneider held up four fingers. The Yankees and Judge would have to wait another day. Clarke Schmidt gave up a walk-off, line drive single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the Blue Jays rallied to beat the Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in front of 34,307 at Rogers Centre.
“A game on the line? That’s where you wanna hit. That’s why I did all the work to put myself in a position to go out there and help the team out and I was gonna win right there,” Judge said. “But I trust every single guy in our lineup and every single guy on our bench and especially the guys behind me, Anthony Rizzo day in and day out throughout this whole season has always come up with big spots, but today we didn’t do it.
“We just got to show up tomorrow and get it done.”
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Yankees (94-59) and delayed what the team hopes is inevitable. The Bombers came into the game with a magic number of two, meaning they need one win in this three-game series to clinch the American League East and the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs. The Blue Jays (87-67) dropped their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to three.
For the sixth straight game, Judge did not hit a home run. He remains at 60 for the regular season and one shy of the American League single-season and Yankee franchise record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Judge is 5-for-18 with eight walks since his last home run, No. 60, which came almost a week ago. His longest home run drought this season is nine games.
Right now, he’s not getting a lot to hit.
“I know no pitcher wants to be the one who gives up No.61,” starter Luis Severino said. “So they are pitching him carefully.”
In the first inning, Judge saw four pitches, lining a single into right field. He ended up scoring the Yankees’ first run on Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly. In his second at-bat, Judge worked a six-pitch walk. In the sixth inning, Kevin Gausman caught Judge looking at an 85-mph slider. In the eighth, Yimi Garcia fell behind Judge 3-1, but got him to strike out swinging on a 91-mph slider that was low and away.
In the top of the 10th, after the Blue Jays intentionally walked Judge to load the bases, Mayza got Rizzo to ground out to eliminate the threat.
In his second start back since coming off the injured list, Severino was able to get his pitch count up to 76 pitches. He probably could have gone deeper in the game, but some shaky defense behind him shortened his outing.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit his fourth home run of the season in the second inning. The 404-foot shot to left-center field was the 10th home run the Yankees have hit since Judge hit his last on Sept. 20. It also gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, the Yankees shortstop helped give it right back. With Bo Bichette on first, he let a Guerrero Jr. hard-hit ground ball eat him up. Severino walked Alejandro Kirk and then Teoscar Hernandez hit one off the center field wall. While he admired that, Judge fired the rebound to Kiner-Falefa. Hernandez got a late start out of the box after a slow walk and bat flip, giving the Yankees had a chance to get him at second base. But Kiner-Falefa fired home and could not beat the second runner.
Severino was charged with those two runs. He finished the outing with three walks and hits apiece in four innings of work.
()
News
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
By CRISTIANA MESQUITA and CURT ANDERSON
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday.
Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said “significant wind and storm surge impacts” were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian sustained top winds of 125 mph (205 kmh) as it moved over the city of Pinar del Rio. As much as 14 feet (4.3 meters) of storm surge was predicted along Cuba’s coast.
After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) before making landfall again. Tropical storm-force winds were expected in Florida late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.
The hurricane center said there’s a 100 percent chance of damaging tropical storm force winds and water along Florida’s west coast, and expanded its hurricane warning, from Bonita Beach north through Tampa Bay to the Anclote River.
Tampa and St. Petersburg could get their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
“Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said Monday at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.
Western Cuba is relatively lightly populated, but with tropical storm force winds extending outward 115 miles (185 kilometers) from Ian’s center, Cuba’s capital wasn’t spared. Havana’s residents openly worried about flooding ahead of the storm, with workers unclogging storm drains and fishermen taking their boats out of the water.
“I am very scared because my house gets completely flooded, with water up to here,” Adyz Ladron said, pointing to his chest.
In Havana’s El Fanguito, a poor neighborhood near the Almendares River, residents packed up what they could.
“I hope we escape this one because it would be the end of us. We already have so little,” health worker Abel Rodrigues said.
Ian’s forward movement was expected to slow over the gulf, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger before it brings punishing wind and water to Florida’s west coast. Forecasters said the surge of ocean water could reach 10 feet (3 meters) if it peaks at high tide. Rainfall could total 16 inches (41 centimeters) inches with as much as 24 inches (61 centimeters) in isolated areas. Coastal communities could be inundated.
As many as 300,000 people may be evacuated from low-lying areas in Hillsborough County alone, county administrator Bonnie Wise said. Some of those evacuations were beginning Monday afternoon in the most vulnerable areas, with schools and other locations opening as shelters.
“We must do everything we can to protect our residents. Time is of the essence,” Wise said.
Floridians lined up for hours in Tampa to collect bags of sand and cleared store shelves of bottled water. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency and warned that Ian could lash large areas of the state, knocking out power and interrupting fuel supplies.
“You have a significant storm that may end up being a Category 4 hurricane,” DeSantis said at a news conference Monday. “That’s going to cause a huge amount of storm surge. You’re going to have flood events. You’re going to have a lot of different impacts.”
DeSantis said the state has suspended tolls around the Tampa Bay area and mobilized 5,000 Florida state national guard troops, with another 2,000 on standby in neighboring states.
President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Tuesday trip to Florida because of the storm.
Playing it safe, NASA was rolling its moon rocket from the launch pad to its Kennedy Space Center hangar, adding weeks of delay to the test flight. The airports in Tampa and St. Petersburg announced they’ll close Tuesday afternoon. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said they would relocate football operations to the Miami area on Tuesday in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Damaging winds and flooding was expected across the entire peninsula as Ian moves north, reaching into Georgia, South Carolina and other parts of the southeastern United States on Friday and Sunday, the hurricane center said.
—
Associated Press contributors include Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida, Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida, and Julie Walker in New York.
News
With Bills coming to Baltimore in Week 4, Ravens are underdogs for first time this season
The Buffalo Bills are field-goal favorites over the Ravens ahead of their matchup Sunday in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (2-1), who have been favored in their first three games this season, are 3 1/2-point home underdogs after a solid road win Sunday over the New England Patriots.
Despite a narrow loss to the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo will enter Week 4 as the Super Bowl betting favorite. The Bills (2-1) lead the NFL in point differential (plus-53) and, like the Ravens, have an Most Valuable Player candidate in quarterback Josh Allen.
Both teams have piles of injuries at key spots. The Ravens could enter Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium with just one outside linebacker who’s played in every game this season, after Justin Houston suffered a groin strain in Week 3. Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are unavailable, and Steven Means, Vince Biegel and Daelin Hayes have all suffered injuries over the past two months. Starter Odafe Oweh, meanwhile, doesn’t have a sack in his first three games, and new signing Jason Pierre-Paul hasn’t started practicing yet.
Buffalo’s secondary, meanwhile, will be without several projected starters. All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White will miss Sunday’s game while he continues his recovery from a torn ACL last season. All-Pro safety Micah Hyde is out for the season with a neck injury, and Jordan Poyer, the Bills’ other All-Pro safety, was inactive Sunday because of a foot injury. Rookie cornerback Christian Benford (Randallstown), who started Buffalo’s first three games, fractured his hand Sunday and will miss several weeks.
The Ravens lead the all-time series against Buffalo 6-4, with wins in three of their past four meetings. The Bills won their last matchup, however, ending the Ravens’ 2020 season with a 17-3 win in their AFC divisional-round playoff game.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 52 points.
Week 4
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bills by 4
()
