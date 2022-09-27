Ethereum Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $1,400 is the Key

Ethereum is gaining pace above $1,360 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance zone.

Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,320 and $1,350 support levels.

The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,342 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could extend its rally if it clears the key $1,400 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Aims Higher

Ethereum was able to form a support base above the $1,260 level. ETH started a steady increase after it cleared the $1,300 resistance, similar to bitcoin.

The price cleared the $1,330 and $1,350 resistance levels to enter a positive zone. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,342 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,419 swing high to $1,219 low.

Ether price is also trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,395 and $1,400 levels.

The next major resistance is near $1,420 level. A clear break above $1,420 might start a decent increase towards the $1,465 level. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the downward move from the $1,419 swing high to $1,219 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,500 resistance, above which the bulls could aim $1,580 in the coming sessions.

Dips Limited in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,400 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,350.

The next major support is near the $1,320 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $1,320 level might send the price towards the $1,250 support in the near term. Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,200.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,320

Major Resistance Level – $1,400