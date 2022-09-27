Ftx Wins Auction For Voyager Digital Assets, Valued Over $1B

Voyager Digital has officially completed it’s auction for acquisition, with powerhouse exchange FTX securing the winning bid, according to emerging reports (and confirmed via press release) in recent hours. Reports in recent weeks had stated that the flagship exchange was in the bidding mix with competitors Binance and CrossTower, with all three supposedly in the final running for Voyager’s assets – and each of which were supposedly offering unique packages in the bidding process.
With FTX coming out on top, let’s take a look at what sort of implications can lie from this acquisition moving forward.
FTX & Acquisitions
FTX has long sought a ‘growth by acquisition’ model with mixed results. The firm is currently in the process of working through an acquisition of CeFi crypto lender BlockFi, which sought to avoid the same fate as competitor Celsius. FTX’s U.S. division is looking to acquire BlockFi, and can now add Voyager Digital to it’s list of new assets to build the FTX rolodex. While the aforementioned Binance and lesser-known exchange CrossTower were reportedly in the mix, it was FTX who came out with the most appetizing bid – despite rumors that Binance’s offer included a large cash sum payment.
Rumors had swirled in recent days around the deal’s closing, with commentators suggesting that FTX would shell out $50M in cash in it’s bid, and that the company desired that existing Voyager customers were moved over the FTX platform – where they could claim a pro rata share of the coins the debtors possess from the existing Voyager accounts. It remains to be seen if and how that will play out. According to the press release, FTX’s winning bid is valued at roughly $1.4B.
Voyager Digital (VOYG) is traded on OTC market, TSX, and has seen value dilution commensurate with the platform's downfall.
Where Things Go From Here
The closing of the deal will allow FTX to finalize acquisition of Voyager’s assets, but the timeline around these processes is still murky. Voyager can now still move forward with it’s Chapter 11 filing and look to reconcile debtors and former customers to some degree – but certainly not wholly. Nonetheless, FTX will see all of Voyager’s assets and customer accounts moved under their umbrella.
The move is likely seen as a win for FTX, who submitted a bid attempt for Voyager Digital back in July with no traction.
Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $19,500 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could rise further above $20,000 if it stays above the $19,000 support.
Bitcoin started a decent increase and was able to clear the $19,500 resistance zone.
The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $19,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair could stage a strong increase if it clears the $20,000 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Breaks Hurdle
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $19,000 support zone. The crypto market was able to recover and BTC climbed higher above the $19,200 resistance zone.
There was a clear move above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $19,220 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair even surpassed a major resistance zone near the $19,500 level to move into a positive zone.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It traded as high as $19,863 and is currently consolidating gains.
It is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $18,645 swing low to $19,863 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,850 level. The next major resistance sits near the $20,000 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $20,000 level might push the price further into a bullish zone. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $20,500. Any more gains might lead the price higher towards the $21,000 resistance zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,000 resistance zone, it could correct lower. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,550 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,250 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $18,645 swing low to $19,863 high. The main support sits near the $19,000 level, below which the price might move into a bearish zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,550, followed by $19,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,850, $20,000 and $20,500.
BNB price ranges below 50 and 200 EMA on the daily timeframe.
BNB shows bullish strength on the 4H timeframe as price breaks an asymmetric triangle.
The price could be poised to retest the 1D and 4H resistance of $280.
Binance Coin (BNB) price showed bullish strength in recent weeks, but the price has failed to match that run against tether (USDT). With the price of Binance Coin facing resistance to breaking above $337, acting as a tough resistance area, the price of BNB has maintained a downtrend as the price broke its bullish structure. (Data from Binance)
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of BNB has recently declined after bouncing from its weekly low of $210 as a price rally to a high of $340 before facing a stip rejection, and the price has struggled to re-establish its bullish trend.
The price of BNB is still above a critical support level of $270, which acts as a good demand zone for buy orders. The price of BNB must break through its weekly resistance of $280 in order to trend higher.
To restore a relief bounce, the price of BNB must break and hold above the $280 resistance, which is preventing the price of BNB from trending higher. If the price of BNB continues to reject $280, we may see a retest of $270 and possibly a lower support area of $210 on the weekly chart.
If the price of BNB breaks and holds above $340, this could start a major rally as this has proven to be a tough area to break out for BNB price.
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $340.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $270.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Four-hourly (4H) Chart
The price of BNB continues to show strength in the 4H timeframe, breaking out of its downtrend range after forming an asymmetric triangle with good volume.
The price of BNB is $278, which is higher than the 50 EMA but lower than the 200 EMA. The 50 EMA acts as a support for the BNB price, while the 200 EMA acts as resistance. Prices at the 50 and 200 EMA for BNB are $274 and $280, respectively.
Four-Hourly resistance for the BNB price – $280.
Four-Hourly support for the BNB price – $274-$250.
Onchain Analysis Of BNB
The price of BNB from the on-chain analysis looks more decent, producing a reasonable return on investment (ROI) compared to other crypto assets that have struggled for the past three months. With backing from investors and partnerships, the price of BNB could do well.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
The XRP price has depreciated considerably over the last 24 hours. The price of the altcoin continues to totter near the $0.47 price mark.
The bears seem to be back on the charts for XRP. Over the last 24 hours, the XRP price fell by 4.12%.
On the other hand, the coin has rallied by over 30% in the past week. The technical indicators of the altcoin also started to paint bearish price action on the one-day chart.
The bulls have lost steam in the past week owing to an increase in selling strength in the market.
The indicators have yet to move into the excess selling zone, but the major technical outlook indicated that the buyers were leaving the market.
This could be termed a price pullback for XRP after the positive investor interest over the last week that caused the rally.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $971 billion, with a 0.8% negative change in the last 24 hours.
XRP Price Action: One Day Chart
The altcoin had secured a rally in the last week when it surged to touch the $0.54 mark. The XRP price was trading within an ascending trendline from which it broke away due to a decline in buying strength.
The resistance mark for the coin stood at $0.48, a move above which XRP could falter near the $0.51 price level. The support zone for the coin rested at $0.42.
A fall from the aforementioned support line will drag XRP to $0.38. The amount of XRP traded in the last session was in red, signifying that buying strength fell slightly on the chart.
Technical Analysis
With buying strength increasing significantly as XRP rallied, the coin was overbought in the past week. Usually, when the coin is overvalued, a price pullback is anticipated. On the one-day chart, XRP fell from its overvalued zone.
The Relative Strength Index was falling near the 60-mark, which meant that the coin was meeting with an increase in selling pressure.
The XRP price was still above the 20-SMA line, signalling that demand was still present in the market and that buyers were also driving the price momentum.
If buyers hold onto the price momentum, then XRP can attempt to break past its immediate resistance mark.
Buyers have not completely faded out of the market because the XRP price displayed a buy signal on the 24-hour chart.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence tells us the price momentum and overall direction of the altcoin. MACD continued to show green signal bars, which were tied to the buy signal for XRP.
Despite the presence of the green signal bars, they were declining in size, meaning that bullish momentum was fading at the time of writing.
The Chaikin Money Flow shows the amount of capital inflows and capital outflows at a given time. CMF was also positive as the indicator was above the half-line, indicating more capital inflows compared to outflows.
Major crypto assets are not showing any significant upside in price. As such, it is hard to keep track of the top gainers in the crypto market. Still, a coin has shown impressive price action over major crypto assets.
The past week has been interesting for Quant ($QNT) despite the cryptocurrency market’s fall in price. $QNT is one of the few tokens to increase despite top coins bleeding. Considering this chart, the overall price movement for QNT looks exceptionally bullish.
Related Reading: Polkadot Price Watch: What A Drop In This Key Area Can Mean For DOT?
This article provides technical insights into Quant token price. Also, it gives a brief overview of Quant token, which could be of great value to potential crypto enthusiasts and investors. Take a look.
Technical Analysis of Quant price
The weekly chart shows the bullish movement of Quant. The price has broken out from a descending resistance line that had been in place since September. Furthermore, the breakout occurred after the price bounced at the long-term $40 horizontal support area.
Currently, the price is gearing up for an attempt at breaking out. So far, QNT has reached a high of $119, only slightly below the $150 horizontal resistance area. Since the weekly RSI has already broken out, the price will likely reclaim the $150 area.
The daily chart also provides a bullish outlook. The token has been following an ascending support line since June 13. It made a recent bounce on the support line on September 6. Afterward, the price reclaimed the $110 horizontal resistance area and is approaching the next resistance at $130.
Quant launched its token, QNT, in 2018. The token started trading at about 27 cents; by 2021, it reached nearly $12. It hit a high of $428 in September 2021 but fell to below $100 by February 2022.
At launch, Quat burned 9.5 million due to low ICO sales bringing its total supply to 14.6 million by April 2019. The supply is fixed, although the circulating supply may decrease when tokens are locked into Quant’s services.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Active Addresses Stay Low, A Hint That Demand Isn’t There Yet
The Quant Network lets blockchain developers launch their multi-DLT dapps (mDApps) on several blockchains at once. This interoperability prevents the risk that a developer will devote time and money to building on a blockchain that fades from popularity in a few years.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Early hours of Monday, September 26, Interpol issued a Red Notice against the founder of Luna Classic, DO Kwon. This issuance resulted from Do Kwon losing more than $60 billion in investors’ wealth.
The prosecutors in South Korea explained that Kwon is facing charges for the erosion of investors’ money. In addition to his charges, Do Kwon stands accused of violatingthe ‘Capital Markets Law,’ with multiple breaches cited.
Related Reading:Bitcoin Shows Resilience In Dollar-Driven Bloodbath | BTCUSD September 26, 2022
This issue has created conversations in the crypto market regarding the future of Terra firm and the algorithmic stablecoins. This article details events surrounding Do Kwon and how he made it into Interpol’s most wanted List.
Earlier Developments Leading To Kwon’s Red Notice
Earlier this year, the Terra ecosystem collapsed, unheard of in an evolving Defi space. The crash hurt the crypto market, with other financial markets feeling its effects. Crypto Analysts believe that investors lost over $45 billion in wealth.
After the crash, he relocated Terra Headquarters from South Korea to Singapore due to being under investigation fortax evasion charges in South Korea.In an interview, the Terra founder said he would cooperate with investigative agencies in the Terra crash and has nothing to hide. Further, Do Kwon acclaimed that he is a man with an “extremely high bar of integrity.”
However, South Korean prosecutors explicitly refute Do Kwon’s statement claiming he was not cooperating and was obviously on the run. As a result, Interpol hasissued a Red Notice on the Terra founder in over 196 countries.
Terra Classic Price Crash And Reversal
Following the news of Interpol’s Red Notice on Do Kwon, the downtrend price of Terra Classic continued. Taking effect of the notice, the $LUNC price declined by nearly 20% immediately after the news, leaving investors disturbed.
The crash of the Terra Classic token has also led to the collapse of a high-profile crypto hedge fund called Three Arrows Capital. This issue has also impacted several crypto lenders offering LUNC in the market.
But unexpectedly, the $LUNC has reversed in price action as there is an uptrend in the price. Per coinmarketcap.com, LUNC has gained over 50% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.0003074. Investors should be wary as it could lead to a classic pump and dump scheme. The crypto community awaits further development in price as the search for Do Kwon intensifies.
What Is The Future Of LUNC
A spokesperson for South Korea explained that the Red Notice against Kwon would set a wrong precedence for the crypto industry and may cripple future innovations in the market.
Related Reading:Avalanche Struggle To Break Downtrend, Is $20 Mark Possible?
The collapse of Terra stablecoin will lead to greater regulatory scrutiny in the crypto market. Reports from last week indicate the House of Financial Services Committee has issued a bill introducing a two-year ban on creating and issuing algorithmic stablecoins like Terra.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
The value of Terra Classic (LUNC) had plunged to below zero following the largest crash ever seen in the crypto space. The cryptocurrency had refused to ‘die’ and has instead found favor among crypto investors who are trying to make a quick buck from the highly volatile cryptocurrency. However, even with multiple pumps, investing in LUNC may not be as good an investment as some users expect due to a number of factors.
Uncertainty In Terra Camp
After the crash of the Terra network that caused users to lose billions of dollars, Terra founder Do Kwon and others had gone on to make another token which was airdropped to holders. But even this new cryptocurrency is having a tough go of it.
Most of the issues have arisen with the case against Terra founder Do Kwon and other associates. The hunt for the founder had escalated after South Korean authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him. Even though Kwon had taken to the social media platform Twitter to ‘plead’ his case and say that he was not on the run from authorities, the South Korean authorities had countered his claim that they had been unable to reach Kwon.
Singaporean police had further confirmed that the Terra founder was no longer in the country, where he had moved earlier in the year. Then on Monday, September 26th, it was confirmed that the International Polic (Interpol) had issued a red notice for the founder.
This red notice means that wherever Kwon is, Interpol will charge local law enforcement to apprehend him. Even though Kwon had claimed that he was in full cooperation with authorities, South Korean authorities said that he had not been cooperative in any way, hence the multiple arrest warrants.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Is A Bad Idea
With the issues that continue to plague the Terra network and its founders, the cryptocurrency has been very unstable. This is even made worse by the fact that there are now two tokens, and LUNA has proven to be the more stable of the two.
Right now, LUNC is a gambler’s token and has drawn those who are basically playing the market like a casino. This lack of long-term conviction makes the token a bad play, especially for those who are looking for a token to hold onto.
The recovery trends can be massive, but so are the declines. For example, while the rest of the market is actually seeing minor gains over the last seven days, the price of LUNC is down 25% during this time. Over the last 24 hours, LUNC has recorded more than 10% losses.
LUNC’s price has been reacting negatively to the news of the arrest warrants for Do Kwon. Now, with Interpol involved, it has become a matter of when, not if, Kwon is apprehended. When this happens, the price of Terra Classic will likely dump lower than it did during the network crash.
Featured image from Finbold, charts from TradingView.com