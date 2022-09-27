Ftx Wins Auction For Voyager Digital Assets, Valued Over $1B

Voyager Digital has officially completed it’s auction for acquisition, with powerhouse exchange FTX securing the winning bid, according to emerging reports (and confirmed via press release) in recent hours. Reports in recent weeks had stated that the flagship exchange was in the bidding mix with competitors Binance and CrossTower, with all three supposedly in the final running for Voyager’s assets – and each of which were supposedly offering unique packages in the bidding process.

With FTX coming out on top, let’s take a look at what sort of implications can lie from this acquisition moving forward.

FTX & Acquisitions

FTX has long sought a ‘growth by acquisition’ model with mixed results. The firm is currently in the process of working through an acquisition of CeFi crypto lender BlockFi, which sought to avoid the same fate as competitor Celsius. FTX’s U.S. division is looking to acquire BlockFi, and can now add Voyager Digital to it’s list of new assets to build the FTX rolodex. While the aforementioned Binance and lesser-known exchange CrossTower were reportedly in the mix, it was FTX who came out with the most appetizing bid – despite rumors that Binance’s offer included a large cash sum payment.

Rumors had swirled in recent days around the deal’s closing, with commentators suggesting that FTX would shell out $50M in cash in it’s bid, and that the company desired that existing Voyager customers were moved over the FTX platform – where they could claim a pro rata share of the coins the debtors possess from the existing Voyager accounts. It remains to be seen if and how that will play out. According to the press release, FTX’s winning bid is valued at roughly $1.4B.

Voyager Digital (VOYG) is traded on OTC market, TSX, and has seen value dilution commensurate with the platform's downfall. | Source: TSX: VOYG on TradingView.com

Where Things Go From Here

The closing of the deal will allow FTX to finalize acquisition of Voyager’s assets, but the timeline around these processes is still murky. Voyager can now still move forward with it’s Chapter 11 filing and look to reconcile debtors and former customers to some degree – but certainly not wholly. Nonetheless, FTX will see all of Voyager’s assets and customer accounts moved under their umbrella.

The move is likely seen as a win for FTX, who submitted a bid attempt for Voyager Digital back in July with no traction.