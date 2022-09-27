Ftx Won Voyager Digital Assets Acquisition Against Binance

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will lis tGenesis Token(GTN) on September29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, theGTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September29, 2022.

Based on the most advanced blockchain generation – Blockchain 5.0, Relictum Pro creates a global platform that covers all the aspects of human life in a distributed registry, offering unmatched solutions for real-world problems. Its native token Genesis Token (GTN) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on September29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Relictum Pro

Relictum Pro is a scalable, advanced public and private blockchain platform, where every device is a node able to conduct instant and cheap transactions.It’s a platform that can be used both with thin clients and with more powerful processors, basic stations, as well as with the latest electronic and computer technologies, including quantum computer.

A blockchain is a chain of blocks, and Relictum Pro is a system of event formalization having dynamic blocks in addition to the chains of blocks themselves. Thisgreatly expands the possibilities and brings to another level of the mathematical apparatus, and allows users to create not only one-dimensional models of chains, but two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and even four-dimensional models of event formalization.

Compared to the current blockchain, Relictum Pro network instantly self-organizes and establishes virtual channels between nodes, and its transaction speed (the rateof filling the entire network with blocks in each node) takes from 0.5 to 1 sec, with an estimated system performance value of 1,000,000 trns/s under ideal conditions.

Relictum Pro is a full-fledged blockchain platform capable of operating in both private and public access for government, commercial and private activities. It is an endless distributed registry with a developed system of smart contracts, describing (formalizing) any event in human life, ranging from buying and selling goods and services, recording logistic events, to tracking copyright and interacting with legal entities, including a number of self-executing transactions (smart contracts) in any field of activity.

In addition to the Relictum Pro Blockchain, there’s also a group of the most modern blockchain ideas created for the Relictum ecosystem in the form of products working on a single platform, including: Relictum Wallet; Relictum Decentralized Storage; Relictum DEX; Relictum NFT; Relictum Pay; Relictum Games; RelictumStartupLaboratory.

Solving the problems of existing platforms and having the most advanced parameters, Relictum Pro Blockchain can offer solutions on a global economic scale, making processes transparent and honest, and making human life simpler, safer, and more comfortable.

About GTN Token

Genesis Token (GTN)is the governance token that expresses the intellectual property (IP) right of Relictum Pro network. It allows users to receive rewards from the transactions within the network, and provides users with the possibility to receive royalties for using the intellectual property (IP) of the Relictum Pro network program code in the amount of 2% of the size of the forging (emission) of USDR,a completely transparent, secured stable coin, issued by Relictum’s special emission center Relictum Finance.

The total supply amount of GTN is 10 billion (i.e.10,000,000,000)tokens, of which 38% of is allocated for the team to build the blockchain network, develop the project and further develop the code, 50% is provided for early participants, 7% will be used for marketing, 2% is provided for bounty program, and the remaining 3% is allocated to advisers and experts.

The GTN token will be listed on LBank Exchangeat 10:00 UTC on September29, 2022, investorswho are interested inRelictum Proinvestment can easily buy and sellGTN token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing ofGTNon LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

