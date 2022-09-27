News
Giants WR Sterling Shepard has torn left ACL, season is over
The Giants’ worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday morning.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his left ACL during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, head coach Brian Daboll revealed.
Shepard suffered the injury on Big Blue’s final offensive play of the 23-16 loss.
Shepard rehabbed from last December’s torn left Achilles to be ready for the Giants’ Week 1 win in Tennessee. He even caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in that 21-20 win.
Developing story, check back for details.

Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing $1 million+
A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company.
Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
Xiong was arrested last week and awaits her next court hearing, which has not yet to be scheduled. Court records do not list an attorney for her or the company for whom she worked.
According to court documents, Xiong was hired as a financial manager for the company in May 2013 and “had little oversight and nearly unfettered access” to the bank accounts of the company’s clients, which are Twin Cities homeowner associations, or HOAs.
The indictment said the money she allegedly stole came from fees the HOAs collected from residents to cover maintenance, construction and other costs.
Prosecutors said Xiong transferred money into her personal bank accounts and mislabeled the transactions as legitimate HOA expenses. She also made cash withdrawals directly from the HOAs’ accounts, even for a month after she was fired.

Dolphins have ‘evolving chess match’ with DC Boyer’s blitzes; ‘butt punt’ not amusing for special teams coach
Are Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s blitzes becoming too predictable?
A staple for Boyer’s defenses since he began coordinating the entire unit in 2020, he has had back-to-back opponents figure the blitzes out for critical conversions and scores.
In the first half of Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills, twice Allen identified an open area vacated by an extra pass rusher for an easy touchdown pass. First, it was a fourth-down throw to Devin Singletary to cap the opening drive. The next time, it was Singletary picking up a blitzing Jevon Holland as receiver Isaiah McKenzie was wide open on a crosser.
This after the Ravens were overwhelmingly prepared for Dolphins blitzes, which were so effective the previous time they faced quarterback Lamar Jackson, in building a three-touchdown lead on Sept. 18 in Baltimore.
“I mean, you almost have 200 snaps of it over the last couple years on tape,” Boyer said in a Tuesday web conference with reporters. “People have done a lot of different things. We have different adjustments that we use, and I think it’s an evolving chess match as it goes. You got to prepare for it all.
“You’re not quite sure how people are going to approach it, but you have good ideas going in. Sometimes, people will copycat what other teams have done. Sometimes, teams will do what they’ve done in the past. And then, sometimes, we see new stuff. That’s just kind of the ebb and flow of probably all coverages, fronts, blitzes in general.”
While Buffalo and Baltimore entered with counters to Miami’s early blitzes the past two weeks, the Dolphins must also be credited for adjusting in the second half of those games. The Bills were entirely kept out of the end zone after halftime on Sunday, and the previous week, the Ravens only had the long Jackson touchdown run in the second half.
The Dolphins, which blitzed second-most frequently in 2021, actually rank toward the middle of the league in blitz percentage, at 25.5 percent, according to Pro Football Reference.
Over 90 offensive plays for Buffalo on Sunday, the Dolphins had four sacks, one which turned the Bills over for a fumble forced by Jevon Holland and recovered by Melvin Ingram. Ingram had two sacks and forced another fumble. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had four of Miami’s 10 quarterback hits overall.
‘Butt punt’ not amusing
Many from wide receiver Trent Sherfield to teammate Tyreek Hill and others from outside the Dolphins got a kick — no pun intended — out of Miami’s “butt punt” late in the win over the Bills, when punter Thomas Morstead booted a punt off Sherfield’s backside. The ricochet caused the ball to go through the back of the end zone for a safety.
One person who doesn’t find it humorous: Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman.
“Absolutely zero amusement, and 100 percent critical,” Crossman said on Tuesday of his reaction to the blunder. “A mistake that has an opportunity to possibly lose the football game. It never will get a smile from me.”
On Monday, linebacker Duke Riley, who was on the field for the play, tried to make a case that it actually helped Miami. Although giving up 2 points, Riley argued for the difference in field position before Buffalo ultimately ran out of time on its final drive.
Crossman didn’t agree, noting it results in similar yardage to defend but with the opponent only needing a field goal to win instead of a touchdown.
“It’s a momentum play, also, which you don’t ever want to give up,” Crossman said.
He did say it was “good to see” the special teams bounce back on that free kick where Morstead’s 74-yard boot with hangtime got the Bills to start at their own 23-yard line with 1:25 to play.
Crossman said the Dolphins never considered an intentional safety in the situation. He also said that Ogbah got a piece of Bills kicker Tyler Bass’ low missed field goal earlier, and the Dolphins are sending that in to the league for a stat correction.
This story will be updated.

Stolen BMW, Mercedes speed between Maple Grove and St. Paul, crash; 2 teens arrested
Drivers behind the wheels of two stolen vehicles, a BMW and Mercedes Benz, sped between Maple Grove and St. Paul Monday afternoon before one collided with another vehicle and injured the driver, according to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested a 15-year-old suspected of driving the BMW and a 14-year-old passenger, and are looking for two others who ran from the Mercedes.
The incident began after a man in Plymouth reported Monday morning that his 2018 BMW was stolen overnight. A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle near East Seventh and Atlantic streets in St. Paul about 1 p.m. Monday. The driver sped away and the same vehicle was spotted driving recklessly in Maple Grove about 90 minutes later.
A Maple Grove officer tried to pull over the BMW and the driver fled again, this time joined by a stolen Mercedes. The two vehicles “careened in and out of traffic at high speeds on Interstate 94,” as Minnesota Department of Transportation camera operators shared information about their locations with law enforcement, said Steve Linders, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
The vehicles missed stop sticks that officers put on I-94 in St. Paul and the Ramsey County sheriff’s office Carjacking and Auto Theft team started pursuing them near I-94 and Lexington Parkway.
The Mercedes exited the highway at Ruth Street, and crashed near Third Street and White Bear Avenue. No injuries were reported. Two people ran from the stolen vehicle and hadn’t been found as of Tuesday morning.
Deputies were pursuing the BMW, but not the Mercedes at the time of the crashes, Linders said.
VIDEO + AUDIO: The driver of a stolen BMW crashed into another vehicle earlier this afternoon near I-94 & McKnight Rd., with two suspects bailing on foot.
WATCH 👇
— MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) September 26, 2022
The BMW continued on I-94 to McKnight Road, where the driver crashed into a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old woman. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Linders.
The 15-year-old arrested after allegedly driving the BMW has past arrests for motor vehicle thefts, assaults and robbery.

Dolphins jump to No. 1 in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings
The undefeated Miami Dolphins surprisingly are atop ESPN’s latest NFL Power Rankings — something no one would have expected after last season’s 9-8 finish.
The Dolphins (3-0) jumped four spots in the poll, which was released Tuesday morning, after their second straight impressive win.
The biggest reason ESPN ranked the Dolphins No. 1 is the emergence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“Tua Tagovailoa is off to the start every Dolphins fan dreamed of in his third NFL season. He ranks second in the league in passing yards and is already halfway to matching his career high in touchdown passes with eight. He also leads the NFL in QBR and is second in yards per attempt. The new coaching staff and improved supporting cast around him seems to have unlocked the potential Miami saw when he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2020, and it’s a big reason the Dolphins are the AFC’s lone unbeaten team entering Week 4.”
Miami, off to its first 3-0 start since 2018, is in first place in the AFC East heading into Thursday night’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Dolphins held off the high-powered Buffalo Bills, 21-19, on Sunday after rallying from a 35-14 deficit to shock the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 in Week 2.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett released from hospital after car crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is OK after flipping his Porsche on the way home from practice Monday.
Garrett, 26, was released from the hospital Monday night after the rollover crash that left him and an unidentified female passenger injured, according to Cleveland.com.
Photos taken by WKYC show the gray sports car totaled, with its front bashed in and grass and dirt embedded in the tires.
Police said drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be the cause of the crash and that both Garrett and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time.
“The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital,” his agent, Nicole Lynn, said in the statement.
It’s unclear if Garrett will be ready to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Phoenix Suns players and staff respond to Robert Sarver’s report during NBA media day
CNN
—
Phoenix Suns players and coaching staff responded to the independent investigation into embattled owner Robert Sarver at NBA Media Day, with the findings described as “disturbing”.
The NBA suspended Sarver for a year and fined him $10 million following the investigation, which found Sarver engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior.
Last week, Sarver announced that he would sell the Phoenix Suns of the NBA and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.
“You know what’s going on in the workplace is really unfortunate – so I’m sure everyone felt thoughts and prayers for everyone involved,” 12-time star Chris Paul told reporters. . “You try to control what you can control, and I can’t speak for all the players or something like that, but it was disturbing.”
Paul was part of the Los Angeles Clippers team in 2014 who protested then-owner Donald Sterling for racist remarks by throwing their warm-up jerseys in midfield and hiding the Clippers logo on their shooting shirts by turning them inside out.
Sterling was then banned for life from the NBA, fined the then-maximum amount allowed by the NBA constitution, and forced to sell the franchise.
When asked if this Suns team was planning a similar protest, Paul said: “Obviously the situations are somewhat similar with a change in ownership and all that – but we were in the middle of the playoff series, I was much younger at the time – [and] it was during a summer when the guys are with their families and things like that.
“I think tonight will be the first time our team will have the chance to all be together before we start tomorrow.”
A report detailing the investigation, commissioned by the NBA last fall after an ESPN report into Sarver’s alleged behavior, found that Sarver had “on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns/ Mercury, repeated the N-word while recounting the statements of others.”
Asked about Sarver’s use of the N-word, Suns head coach Monty Williams said: “I don’t like it, I never did it, especially when I was younger and I learned what that word meant.
“When I saw the report I was not happy – frankly disgusted. It’s not a word you repeat anytime and when you read the report and read the bullet points and see it again and again in this way, it bothers you.
He added: “Just a number of emotions and, at the same time, thinking about my own children. I have a white wife. My stepson is white and I have five black children and just thinking that they live in a world where this kind of stuff still happens, it bothered me.
“I am no different from all of you. There was a range of emotions, of states of mind, that I had to deal with.
Suns star guard Devin Booker said the report was hard to take.
“It’s hard for me because it’s not the Robert Sarver that I know, not the Robert Sarver who welcomed me with open arms to Phoenix,” he said.
“But at the same time, I’m not insensitive to everyone involved in this situation, and I understand that everyone’s personal experience with other people will always be different.”
