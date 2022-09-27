News
Jets still waiting on green light on return of Zach Wilson
On Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh said he was hoping to get clearance on if quarterback Zach Wilson would return for Week 4.
A day later, it appears he and the rest of the Jets’ players are still waiting.
During his Zoom press conference Monday, Saleh said they need to hear from Wilson’s doctors in the next 24 to 36 hours before officially announcing him as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We are looking for confirmation,” Saleh said. “Once Zach’s doctors clear him, we will be ready to roll.
“I can’t really define that until we get clearance from the doctors.”
The Jets have been careful with Wilson as they didn’t rush him back after suffering a meniscus and bone bruise injury he sustained in the team’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12. Wilson shortly underwent arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 16 and Saleh said before the Jets Week 1 matchup that Wilson would return no sooner than Week 4.
During the last two weeks, Wilson returned to practice on a limited basis as he started to ramp up his regimen last week. If everything goes to plan, Wilson should fully practice Wednesday for the first time since training camp. As the Jet players were warming up before Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilson was throwing to receivers without a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee.
The Jets certainly could use a spark offensively as the team’s offense had another abysmal day in their 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Flacco, who has started the last three games because of Wilson’s injury, completed 28 of 52 passes for 285 yards and two interceptions. He also lost two fumbles.
Flacco struggled with decision-making that led him to hold on to the football and the offensive line failed to give him much time in the pocket.
This led to Flacco being sacked four times and fans begain chanting for backup Mike White to replace the starter during the second half.
Flacco has thrown 155 pass attempts in three games, which is the most in the league. The Jets played 180 minutes so far this season and have held the lead for 25 seconds, which is partly why Flacco’s pass attempts are so high.
“I think it would bring some motivation,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said about getting Wilson back under center. “I know Zach is ready to get out there and he’s been ready this whole offseason.
“It’s unfortunate with the injury and all. But it really doesn’t really matter who’s at that spot, we have to execute regardless. We can have the best quarterback in the world, or the worst quarterback in the world, or anywhere in between — if we are not executing as a team it won’t matter.
“We have to make sure when we come to work tomorrow and on Wednesday, we are trying to execute and do things the right way every play.”
WORKING ON MENTAL ERRORS
The season is just three weeks old and frustration seems to be mounting for the players.
It all came to a head on national television Sunday during the second quarter. Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and assistant Aaron Whitecotton were seen face-to-face after the team allowed Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd to run 56 yards for a touchdown.
Gang Green also had multiple personal foul penalties, blown coverages and turnovers, which all resulted in a 15-point loss. These types of mistakes also happened in the Week 1 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
“They’re all different things,” Jets guard Laken Tomlinson said. “From Week 1 to Week 3 going into Week 4, it is just little things that we can grow from.
“We are going to grow from it. We are going to do a good job of coaching up the guys throughout the week. I’m going to do everything I can do to help out the offensive line.
“It is just the little details that we have to lock in and just be keyed into.”
INJURY REPORT
Jets left tackle George Fant (knee) will be day-to-day after suffering an injury against the Bengals. He did not return to the game as he was replaced by Conor McDermott, who made his 2022 debut and allowed a sack.
Fant, who allowed two sacks himself, won’t be placed on injured reserve at this time. But he could potentially miss this week’s game against the Steelers.
The Jets are already without Duane Brown, who was signed during training camp to play at left tackle while Fant was scheduled to patrol the right tackle spot. Brown injured his shoulder before Week 1 and was later placed on injured reserve, meaning he would have to miss the first four weeks of the regular season.
Saleh said Brown will begin practicing once he is eligible to return after the game against the Steelers.
Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury. According to a source, Williams’ X-rays were negative, but he will miss some time as he appears to have sprained the ankle.
Yankees enter Toronto with two stats in mind: AL East magic number and Judge’s home run record
TORONTO — The Yankees go into the Rogers Centre Monday night with two numbers hanging over their heads. The first and most obvious, was 61. Aaron Judge is one home run away from reaching the single-season American League and Yankee record set 61 years ago by Roger Maris. The other was two. The Bombers need any combination of two Yankees’ wins or Blue Jays’ losses to clinch their first American League East title since 2019.
“We’re obviously excited for that win, to clinch but I think the ultimate goal is not clinching the division,” Nestor Cortes said Sunday night. “The ultimate goal obviously is going to be the World Series so the guys are excited. Obviously we’re looking forward to that game and we’re looking forward to that moment. But there’s a lot of work to do. We just can’t stay back and be complacent right by winning the division. I think we need to keep going out there and keep making that statement.”
For Judge, the plan to win the division, advance in the playoffs and reach the home run record appears to be the same.
“Stay focused, don’t try to do too much, keep doing what we’ve been doing the past couple days staying aggressive,” Judge said after Sunday night’s rain-shortened win over the the Red Sox. “Have quality at-bats, pass a baton the stuff we’ve been doing, you know, all year so, you know, especially when it comes down to crunch time like this, don’t overthink it won’t be where we want to be.”
A win over the Blue Jays gives the Yankees a division title and secures the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs. That comes with a first-round bye and home field advantage in the division series. Considering the Yankees brutal August, it’s a relief they are at this point. It took winning 15 of their last 19 games to get here.
“I think as a team, we never panicked,” Cortes Jr. said. “We never thought that there was a sense of urgency. Even though we were in a tough stretch. But we relied on the guys that were in there. We were obviously the best team the first half, hit a rough patch and obviously I think that when we were in there we said you know the weather will pass and we were just helping out each other and not blaming each other and I think these past 10 or 20 days have been different for us and we’re playing great baseball now and hopefully we’ll continue.”
The Bombers hit 35 homers to power that run, including nine from Judge.
He leads the majors — by a wide margin with Kyle Schwarber second with 42 — with 60 homers, but he’s going through a drought. After hitting No. 60 on Tuesday night, Judge has gone five games without a home run. He’s only had a home run drought that long four times this season.
Every time he came to bat over the last five nights, the sold-out crowd at the Yankees Stadium rose and held up their camera phones, hoping to record history. There was an eerie quiet of expectation as each pitch was thrown and then — even for doubles — a groan of disappointment. His family has been in the ballpark since the team returned from a road trip to Milwaukee on Tuesday night and Maris’ family has also been there to wait and congratulate Judge if he breaks their father’s record.
It’s been a lot, but Judge has continued to downplay it.
“I’ve played in New York for six years now, this is par for the course, especially the playoff games we’ve had, opening days are hectic,” Judge said. “It’s just it’s just another game to me.”
Judge is 4-for-15 with six walks since his last home run. Monday night, he faces Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman, who he has gone 8-for-22 against with three homers. All of those, however, came back in 2017. Judge has only hit one home run in the Rogers Centre this season. He is also just 0-for-5 with a walk against Gausman this season.
The 30-year old who is playing for a lot more than history this season goes into Monday’s game slashing .238/.314/.444 with three homers and 21 strikeouts against the Blue Jays this season.
Ex-girlfriend Of Future, Drake, Trey Songz, Micheal B Jordan, And A Bunch Of Famous Men, Lori Harvey, Is Now Dating Actor John Boyega
Lori Harvey — Steve Harvey‘s daughter is in the news once again over wild rumors that she’s now dating one of Hollywood’s best John Boyega after she got dumped by Michael B. Jordan. Lori Harvey who is known for dating prominent men in the entertainment industry like Future, Drake, Trey Songz, Micheal B Jordan, Diddy, and Meek Mill among others has once again grabbed a ‘big fish’.
According to Lori’s friend, “she’s, a big fan of the “Star Wars” actor hence the two hit it off pretty quick when Lori approached John Boyega at The Met Gala” where they exchanged contacts.
Via Media Takeout:
Media Take Out spoke with a person close to Lori who told us that the couple met 6 months ago, at the Met Gala in New York City.
The friend explained, “Lori was a big fan, from Star Wars, and so she started talking to John while at [The Met Gala].”
The two reportedly had a great conversation, and exchanged numbers. Over the summer the pair texted and Facetimed each other, and a few months ago they went on their first date.
And according to Lori’s friend – the romance moved quickly. The friend continued, “It’s moving very fast and Lori is really happy with the way things are moving.”
But according to her friend, John may be her soul mate. The friend told Media Take Out, “Of all the men she’s dated, he’s the most serious and they get along the best.”
Let’s see how this new rumored relationship goes but if I were to guess the outcome of this relationship, it wouldn’t be anything close to positive. It could end just like how it ended with the bunch of famous guys Lori Harvey dated.
The post Ex-girlfriend Of Future, Drake, Trey Songz, Micheal B Jordan, And A Bunch Of Famous Men, Lori Harvey, Is Now Dating Actor John Boyega appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
RJ Barrett says Knicks will prove everybody wrong: “We’re going to shock the world.”
With training camp on the horizon, All-Star hopeful RJ Barrett delivered the strongest message of confidence during Monday’s Media Day.
“I think we’re coming even more experience, even more hungry, a lot of guys with something to prove. Myself included, I have everything to prove,” Barrett said. “That’s my mindset and I definitely think we’re going to shock the world.”
Barrett declined to define such a shock – “it’s whatever you want it to mean,” he answered – but it’s fair to say a playoff series victory would exceed expectations.
The Knicks appeared on a path toward contention a year ago, but last season’s sputter left them an afterthought in the stacked Eastern Conference. It’s hard to squeeze them in the top-9 above the Bucks, Heat, Sixers, Cavs, Nets, Raptors, Bulls, Hawks or Celtics.
Still, Tom Thibodeau’s squad overcame similar odds during their rise to the fourth seed in 2020-21. This season, they’ll bank on the addition of Jalen Brunson, the recovery of Derrick Rose, the revitalization of Julius Randle and the continued ascension of Barrett.
For Barrett, who just signed a four-year, $107 million extension, the All-Star Game is a personal goal. It’s realistic for the 22-year-old — though probably not likely given his competition in the Eastern Conference — after Barrett averaged 20 points last season.
“I’ve thought that every year [about being an All-Star]. So, of course, I’m thinking that,” Barrett said. “Just being a better player every year is what I strive for. People think you should make this huge leap out of nowhere and it’s like — if you just add one or two things to your game and just get better every year steadily, you’re going to get to where you want to go, whether it comes right away or comes later. So that’s what I’m focused on.”
Barrett would’ve had a stressful offseason if he paid attention [he claims he didn’t]. He was dangled in trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell and declined to play for the Canadian national team because contract negotiations dragged until September.
Still, Barrett expressed no hard feelings with the Knicks or the process.
“I think lots of people are in trade rumors. I’ve been in trade rumors. A rumor is a rumor. That’s what I think,” Barrett said. “Whatever happened after that, I’m a Knick now. So I guess a rumor means nothing at this point.”
BRUNSON’S ‘AWFUL’ FREE AGENCY
Jalen Brunson was peeved about the publicity surrounding his free agency.
“Free agency was kind of awful, how public it got,” said the new Knicks point guard. “Not going to lie to you. For me, I’m a very simple person. I loved the opportunity to come back east, in a familiar area where I grew up, somewhat close. I’m just really excited for this opportunity with these guys.
“I think we can do something special.”
Brunson added “a lot of things” were reported inaccurately but he declined to specify. As a result of the timeline of the reporting — which had Brunson committed to the Knicks long before free agency started — the league opened an investigation into tampering.
The investigation is ongoing but Brunson said he wasn’t contacted by the NBA. The Knicks, who hired Brunson’s father as an assistant coach, risk losing a draft pick and/or a fine.
“My reaction to the league investigating? I didn’t really have one,” Jalen Brunson said. “Nothing really to investigate.”
Knicks team president Leon Rose also denied tampering.
RANDLE CLEARS OUT HEAD AND CALORIES
After last season’s disappointment, Julius Randle said he took some valuable reflection time.
“The first part of the summer I just had to get away, spend time with the family, clear my head, reevaluate all different normal processing-type stuff,” Randle said. “I think it really helped me this offseason. The offseason before, I didn’t. I just kinda got straight back into the work. And I think with anything, you need breaks. You need time to reflect and I gave myself that opportunity to recover.”
Randle arrived at training camp noticeably thinner, which could hurt his ability to bully in the paint but should relieve his joints.
“These boys, they’re moving fast, man,” Randle said. “Young dudes running up and down the court. Gotta keep up.”
A big part of Randle’s descent last season concerned his attitude and the multiple fines levied by the NBA. They became indictments on Randle’s leadership. He didn’t acknowledge an issue but Monday said he learned from last season’s travails.
“When it’s good, it’s easy to be a leader,” Randle said. “When things aren’t as good and you’re going through adversity, I think it’s even more important. So, I learned a lot.”
Kyrie Irving: Availability stigma ‘really unfair’ after declining COVID-19 vaccine
Nets star Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe it’s a fair narrative that his decision not to be vaccinated – and what that ultimately cost him – makes him an unreliable teammate.
Yet that’s how the chips fell in contract negotiations and it – his status as unvaccinated in a city that didn’t create a vaccine exemption for pro athletes until the final weeks of the regular season – ultimately decided his fate.
“At the end of the season, we started to have some (conversations) that I felt were going in the right direction,” the seven-time All-Star said from the lectern at the HSS Training Center on Monday. “But it just didn’t end up well going into free agency, and what that looked like for the long-term, and I understood all the Nets’ points, and I respected it and I honored it, (but) I didn’t appreciate how me being vaccinated all of a sudden came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play, or I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless. And which I will stand on here and say that, that wasn’t the only intent that I had, was to be the voice of the voiceless: It was to stand on something that was going to be bigger than myself.”
Irving was eligible for a four-year, $182M contract extension two summers ago when he and Nets GM Sean Marks began extension discussions – around the same time Marks said both Irving and James Harden would be “signed, sealed, and delivered” as franchise players for years to come. But shortly after that press conference, New York City instituted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that did not have an exemption for professional athletes.
“Once the vaccine mandates came in, then you knew how that would affect playing home games,” Marks said. ‘That’s when contract talks stalled.”
“We were supposed to have all that figured out before training camp last year and it just didn’t happen because of the status of me being unvaccinated,” Irving added. “I understood their point and I just had to live with it. It was a tough pill to swallow, honestly.”
As a result of that mandate, Irving only appeared in only 29 regular-season games last season. The Nets also ruled him ineligible to play in road games until a league-wide COVID-19 outbreak forced them to reintegrate the All-Star guard back into the rotation after the first quarter of the season. Irving has totaled just 103 regular-season games in Brooklyn through his first three seasons, and his lack of games played is why he and the Nets ultimately could not find common ground on a contract extension this offseason.
The Nets did not offer Irving the full five-year guaranteed max extension worth $245M. He will be a free agent entering next season after opting into his $36.5M player option this summer
“I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision with the contract: get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you’re going to be in this league, whether you’re going to be on this team,” Irving said. “So I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision. So I was dealing with all of those emotions while trying to secure my future for my family, ultimately. So a lot of decisions that had to be made, but a lot of truthful conversations that gave me peace of mind to come back and really just be all in.”
Yet his co-star Kevin Durant points to examples of Irving being reliable in his absence. While Durant nursed an Achilles injury for the entire 2019-20 season, Irving suited up and got injured several times before the league went on hiatus, and then went into the Orlando Bubble.
In Year 2, Irving played in 54 games while Durant played in 55. He missed, however, a two-week stretch due to the insurrection at the nation’s capital and also suffered a series-shifting ankle injury in the second-round against the Milwaukee Bucks.
“You can say he was more reliable than us that first year,” Durant said. “Last year if it wasn’t for the vaccine he would have played. There’s not a vaccine mandate this year. The year I played with him before, he was very reliable, so once the mandate was gone, I figured he’s going to be here every day. And he loves to play. I shouldn’t have to say it. You all know that.”
Irving also said the stigma about his availability stemming from his decision not to get vaccinated also scared teams away from trading for him. He is universally heralded as one of the most gifted players in basketball – both a member of the 50-40-90 shooting efficiency club and the player who hit an NBA championship-clinching shot over Steph Curry in the 2016 NBA Finals – but few teams were interested in trading for him when he sought sign-and-trade options this offseason.
“There were options — but not many. I’ll tell you that,” he said. “Because again this stigma, whether or not I want to play, whether or not I’m going to be committed to the team — which I thought was really unfair at times but also the timing was ideal to be able to put that on me because I wasn’t available.”
Marks said he stands by Irving’s decision against the COVID-19 vaccine, and that even though Irving said he felt like there was an ultimatum being given – to either get vaccinated or not have a long-term contract – no ultimatum was actually given.
Marks echoed Durant’s call for accountability.
“It goes back to: You want people who are reliable, people who are here, and accountable. All of us: staff, players, coaches, you name it,” he said. “It’s not giving somebody an ultimatum to get a vaccine. That’s a completely personal choice. I stand by Kyrie. I think if he wants, he’s made that choice. That’s his prerogative completely.”
Irving will have the opportunity to prove this season that the stigma is inaccurate, and that his availability patterns and vaccination status are two separate things.
Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving A Party With OnlyFans Model Juanita JCV While Khloe Kardashian Was At Home Taking Care Of Their Son
Tristan Thompson spent the whole damn time dating Khloe Kardashian and also cheating on her with different women but Khloe got fed up of his bullsh** and dumped his cheating a** in 2021 over his infidelity.
However, following their documentary together on the “baby boy TV debut”, we expected that the athlete shows some respect to the mother of his children but old habits hardly die, right? Tristan left Jack Harlow’s concept after party with 24-year-old Onlyfan star Juanita JCV. Juanita was later seen in Tristan’s Maybach SUV.
Khloe Kardashian seemed not bothered about her on and off boyfriend’s behavior. Perhaps she is confident he will come to her eventually or she’s done with Tristan completely. In a social media post by Khloe’s rep, she mentioned how the NBA star is free to do whatever he wants according to Khloe Kardashian.
Via Page Six:
Thompson’s outing comes two months after the power forward was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman while vacationing in Europe.
Kardashian, 38, seemingly approved of her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s flirty overseas outing at the time, “liking” a telling Instagram post.
“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting,” the July social media upload read.
“I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby.”
Tristan Thompson is a serial cheater and there is no way he would come to his senses and change for good. He will always be out there partying and peeing into any hole available to him.
Here is a photo of Tristan Thompson leaving a party his new catch Juanita JCV and also some pics of Juanita:
The post Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving A Party With OnlyFans Model Juanita JCV While Khloe Kardashian Was At Home Taking Care Of Their Son appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Dalvin Cook missed one game last year with shoulder injury but Vikings hope now to get him back sooner
Running back Dalvin Cook missed one game last season after suffering a shoulder injury. Now, the Vikings will see if he can come back earlier this time.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday that Cook is “day-to-day” after he suffered a subluxed shoulder injury in Sunday’s 28-24 win over Detroit, which is a partial dislocation. O’Connell said after the game that Cook told him he planned to play next Sunday against New Orleans in London.
The injury is similar to the one Cook suffered Nov. 28, 2021 at San Francisco. He sat out a Dec. 5 game at Detroit before returning to rush for 205 yards on Dec. 5 against Pittsburgh while wearing a shoulder harness.
“He’s pretty sore (Monday), but obviously something he’s familiar with with his shoulder,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s tough, he’s rip and ready to try to get back out there and go, but we’ll take it day-to-day.”
Cook was hurt late in the third quarter on a play in which he lost a fumble. He rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries against the Lions.
O’Connell called the subluxed shoulder injury “kind of an in-and-out type of thing.” The injury is medically described as a “partial dislocation of the shoulder joint.”
“He’s dealt with that at times, but I think it’s something he’s prepared to try to paly with while also knowing we’re going to do what’s best for him to make sure we can have him as much as possible throughout the ins and outs of the rest of the season,” O’Connell said. “We’ll take it, it truly is a day-to-day thing, see how the management goes, but he wants to be out there with his teammates.”
O’Connell said Monday he has little doubt that safety Harrison Smith will return after sitting out against the Lions with a concussion suffered Sept. 19 at Philadelphia.
“Harrison Smith will be we think pretty much ready to go,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s kind of cleared the protocols. We’ll kind of limit his contact early on in the week but the expectation is that Harry will be able to go in London.’’
O’Connell also said that the Vikings hope to get rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. back on the practice field. He has missed the past two games with a quadriceps injury.
