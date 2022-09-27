News
Kevin Durant: Lack of accountability, team culture responsible for trade request
Nets star Kevin Durant said he requested a trade from Brooklyn this offseason because of the uncertainty around the team – both its players and the direction of its culture.
Durant requested a trade twice this offseason, including a sit-down with Nets owner Joe Tsai in which he issues an ultimatum to either be traded or for both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks to be fired. The Nets never found a deal for Durant that gave close to equal value for a two-time NBA Finals MVP and decided not to trade him.
“My whole thing was, I want everybody to be held accountable for their habits as a basketball player everyday,” Durant said at the HSS Training Facility on Monday, “and I think a lot of stuff was getting swept under the rug because we’re injured or these guys (the stars) aren’t around.”
Speaking to reporters for the first time since shortly after the Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Durant said he became concerned with the future of the team after last season disintegrated. He said he felt everyone top-to-bottom wasn’t being held accountable for what became another lost season that began with championship expectations.
“I mean, I’m getting older and I want to be in a place that’s stable and trying to build a championship culture,” he said. “So I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe (Tsai), and we moved forward from there. But in my mind, I did like what we did, what Sean (Marks) put together this summer with the team. I knew that with all the adversity that we hit, and a lot of failures that we hit as a team last year, guys are gonna be working to get better and be better and try to not make that a trend. So, you know, in the back of my mind it was still there. And I had conversations with Steve, Joe, Clara and Sean. And we came to a mutual agreement that we should keep moving forward.”
Durant said when he signed his four-year contract extension worth $198M two summers ago, he did so with the idea that he’d still be playing alongside his friends Kyrie Irving and James Harden for the foreseeable future.
But the wheels fell off shortly after the Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, with Irving’s unvaccinated status and ineligibility for home games complicating matters for Harden – who ultimately forced a midseason trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. When Durant missed a month-and-a-half of action with an MCL injury last season, the Nets tailspun from No. 1 in the Eastern Conference to as low as the 10th seed.
During that stretch, the Nets lost 11 games in a row – including several in which Irving and Harden played – and were effectively removed from championship contention by virtue of their poor seeding.
“I thought we could’ve fought through that (losing streak) a little bit more and focused on the guys that were here a little bit more. When I went out with the injury, we lost (11) in a row, and I’m like ‘we shouldn’t be losing some of these games that we lost, regardless of who’s on the floor,’ Durant said. “So I was more so worried about how we’re approaching every day as a basketball team. And I felt like we could have fought through a lot of stuff that I felt held us back.
“I didn’t like the fact that it’s like, ‘when KD comes back,’” he continued. “I get it. I know I can affect the game so much but like, what about these other guys that get an opportunity to maybe showcase what they can do but also help the team in a different way so when I come back I can jump on their train instead of them adapting to me? I just felt like that’s what great teams do. I’ve been a part of some great groups regardless of me being in that lineup or out. It’s not just me. Any guy being out of the lineup, the train keeps going, so I felt like we could have done that better and Steve (Nash) agreed with me.”
Durant also said Irving’s contract standoff with Nets management did not play a role in his request to ask for a trade. Irving’s camp and Nets brass could not come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension and the star guard ultimately opted into the final year of his contract. Durant requested a trade days after Irving opted in.
“I felt like their relationship, they had to figure that out on their own,” he said. “I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization. I always told them that, I always told Sean and Kyrie ‘y’all gotta build your relationship how y’all do it’ because everybody’s separate, everybody’s different, you approach each player differently. So I didn’t want to get in between that. Whatever they negotiated, I had no talks in, and I let them handle that.”
Durant said he wasn’t surprised the Nets were unable to trade him after his request. The Nets balked at a number of underwhelming offers from Phoenix, Boston and New Orleans, and Durant said he appreciated the fact that Marks and Tsai didn’t trade him for pennies on the dollar.
“I know that you’re not going to just give me away,” Durant said. “‘You’re too great for us to give you away.’ Just that easy, that simple. I get that. I know who I am.”
Durant was complimentary of the moves Marks made with the roster this offseason. The Nets acquired vaunted 3-and-D wing Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a first-round pick. He also signed enforcer Markieff Morris, forward scorer TJ Warren and combo guard Edmond Sumner. Not to mention both Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will return from their respective injuries to kickoff this season.
What’s on paper, however, doesn’t always provide an accurate projection for a team’s ceiling. At the root of Durant’s trade request, he wants everyone to be accountable to playing at a championship level – every day. While the Nets struggled in games Durant missed, Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies finished the season with a 22-5 record in games the All-Star guard missed.
“I’ve been on championship teams, I’ve been on teams that’ve been right at the brink of winning a championship, and they (played well both with and without their stars),” he said. “So I wanted to be a part of a group that did that. Winning and losing, I could take all that. I’ve been in the league for a long time. So it’s not more so about just a result. It’s how we get to that point. And I wasn’t feeling how we were getting to that point. I didn’t want it to affect the game so I waited until the offseason to tell people how I felt.”
()
News
Downtown St. Paul to celebrate neighborhood improvement program Tuesday
The St. Paul Downtown Improvement District will host a community event on Tuesday to celebrate the work of its street ambassadors.
The party will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Landmark Plaza with food trucks, live music, yard games and free snacks.
The improvement district, which works with property owners across a 40-block section of the city, developed the “safe and clean program,” which employs street team ambassadors to pick up trash, remove graffiti and help visitors navigate the downtown area.
So far this year, the street team has conducted 1,500 escorts and cleaned out 371 garbage cans, among other types of outreach and support.
Scheduled speakers for the event include Mayor Melvin Carter.
INFO: Learn more about the Street Team Appreciation Event at growstpl.com.
News
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov held out of practice after leaving preseason game early
After taking a shot off the foot in Sunday’s preseason opener, Wild star Kirill Kaprizov did not participate in Monday’s practice.
Any cause for concern? None, according to Wild coach Dean Evason.
“No issues,” Evason told reporters after a lengthy practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. “He doesn’t need to skate today. He’s fine.”
It sounds as if the Wild are simply being cautious with Kaprizov at the moment. He is the lifeblood of the team, and there’s no sense in rushing him back. Not with the Oct. 13 season opener off in the distance.
“Why put his boot in it today?” Evason said. “Let’s let it calm right down and get better.”
If this was the playoffs, or even the regular season, it’s likely Kaprizov would already be back on the ice. He didn’t want to come out of the preseason game when he was hit by the puck, and actually had to be convinced to leave the ice before the final buzzer sounded.
Nonetheless, the next few days should give Kaprizov some time to rest.
“We’ll make sure we’re doing the right things,” Evason said. “In all honesty, I don’t think he’s scheduled to play again until the next home game.”
ADDISON IMPRESSES
While everyone was talking about top prospect Marco Rossi in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s preseason opener, and for good reason, fellow prospect Calen Addison also had an impressive showing. He scored a goal in the game and looked cool, calm and collected on the blue line.
That could go a long way as Addison tries to make the team out of training camp. There’s a spot open for him after the Wild traded veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov last month.
Has that been on Addison’s mind at all?
“That’s not really the way I look at it,” he said. “It’s a business and everyone has to come in and earn their job every day and play the best they can no matter what age they are. It’s been a couple of years of showing what I can do and doing whatever it takes every night.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Wild cut their training camp roster down to 51 players on Monday.
The Wild assigned center Caedan Bankier and defensman Kyle Masters to the Kamloops Blazers (WHL), center Hunter Haight to the Barrie Colts (OHL), center Servac Petrovsky to the Owen Sound Attack (OHL), winger Josh Pillar to the Saskatoon Blades (WHL), and defenseman David Spacek to the Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL).
In a separate move, the Wild released goaltender Thomas Milic from his amateur tryout.
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, stock up, stock down for upset victory over Bills
Say it any way you want — the Dolphins (3-0) are undefeated, in first place in the AFC East, the only team in the AFC with a perfect record — and it still doesn’t accurately capture what Miami has done so far this season.
The crowning achievement to this point has been Sunday’s 21-19 victory over Buffalo. But that incredible 42-38 comeback victory at Baltimore was pretty darn impressive. And coach Mike McDaniel starting his career by leading the Dolphins to a 20-7 victory over New England and coach Bill Belichick was cool, too.
Still, knocking off Buffalo — the team that had a seven-game winning streak on the Dolphins, was favored by most to win the division and favored by many to go to the Super Bowl — was special.
Passing game: A
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13 for 18, 186 yards, one touchdown, 123.8 passer rating) came through with some big plays, most notably the 11-yard pass he zipped to wide receiver River Cracraft and the 45-yard deep pass he dropped into Jaylen Waddle’s hands. And he showed toughness with the head/back injury. Waddle (four receptions, 102 yards) led the way statistically, but Tyreek Hill (two receptions, 33 yards), Durham Smythe (three receptions, 23 yards) and Cracraft (one reception, 11 yards, touchdown) played roles. Pass protection only allowed one sack despite rotating right tackles at one point. There was at least one dropped pass, but overall it was a strong, timely performance.
Running game: C
Chase Edmonds (six carries, 21 yards, including an 8-yard carry) had two touchdowns, which is the saving factor here. Raheem Mostert (eight carries, 11 yards, including a 9-yard carry) didn’t do much. The Dolphins only had 41 yards rushing on 17 carries, which is 2.4 yards per carry. Granted, the Dolphins only ran 43 plays. But you’d like to see more production, considering Buffalo was missing a couple of run-stuffing defensive tackles in Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Still, the running game participated in a winning effort.
Defending the pass: B
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (42 of 63, 400 yards, two touchdowns) was pretty good. But Miami’s defense was even better among its four sacks, nine passes defended and 10 quarterback hits. Cornerback Xavien Howard kept Stefon Diggs (seven receptions, 74 yards) under control, and fellow cornerback Nik Needham played an exhausting 90 of 92 snaps (98%). Safety Jevon Holland (10 tackles, 1.5 sacks) was the only defender to play all 92 snaps. Melvin Ingram had 2.0 sacks. Allen did some damage, but he had 63 attempts, for goodness sake. The Dolphins defense was better than Allen.
Defending the run: B
Buffalo rushed for 115 yards on 23 carries, which is 5.0 yards per carry. The numbers don’t look great, but the run defense wasn’t bad. Running back Zack Moss (four carries, 46 yards) had a 43-yard run that boosted the statistics. But he was ineffective otherwise. Allen (eight carries, 47 yards, 5.9 ypc) did the heavy lifting for the Bills’ ground game. The Dolphins’ front seven, led by linebacker Jerome Baker (team-best 13 tackles), was active all day. Safety Brandon Jones (nine tackles) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (eight tackles) were also good.
Special teams: C-
Obviously the “butt punt” — punter Thomas Morstead punted from his own end zone and hit wide receiver Trent Sherfield’s butt before the ball bounced out of bounds for a safety — is the memorable occasion here, and it could have lost the game if not for a strong defensive stand. Otherwise, it was a good showing that included punts downed at the Bills’ 2-, 12- and 20-yard lines. The Dolphins didn’t attempt a field goal and their kickoff and punt coverage units were decent.
Coaching: A
The Dolphins, for the third consecutive week, were prepared and excited to play. Those are good first steps when you plan to win. Coach McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith continue showing offensive variety while defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is overseeing a unit that continually makes plays. The Dolphins have rarely been caught off guard, even by Buffalo’s 63 pass attempts. Game plans are solid and in-game adjustments are good. No issues here.
Stock up: Tua Tagovailoa
The man just keeps making plays. Tagovailoa’s deep throws have been masterful, such as Sunday when he hit Waddle in stride on a crucial 45-yard pass. Tagovailoa also showed admirable guts by returning to the game in the third quarter after sustaining a back/head injury. You already knew he could throw the short and intermediate passes with accuracy, and you saw that with the touchdown pass to Cracraft. Tagovailoa is having an outstanding start to the season.
Stock down: Chris Perkins
Did I really pick this team to win eight games?! Am I the guy who loudly questioned whether Tagovailoa improved his ability to throw the deep pass?! Yikes. I’ll admit the obvious, I’m looking very, very bad on both fronts.
()
News
Wild prospect Marco Rossi’s quest to make the team: ‘He looked and played like he belongs’
Wild prospect Marco Rossi said all the right things in the lead up to training camp. Now he’s doing all the right things with the Oct. 13 season opener suddenly creeping into sight.
While there’s still a lot to figure out over the next few weeks, Rossi made a good first impression the preseason opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. He played big minutes throughout the game, working on both the power play and penalty kill, and most importantly, assisted on center Ryan Harrtman’s game-winner in overtime.
“Just a tremendous pass,” coach Dean Evason said of Rossi’s setup on Hartman’s goal. “That’s what he does, right? Just a distributor, and he’s going to make those type of plays. He looked and played like he belongs.”
The only reason Rossi, a 21-year-old center from Austria, was in that position was because star winger Kirill Kaprizov left the game with an injury after taking a puck off his foot. That provided Rossi an opportunity step up in overtime, and he did exactly that with a perfect pass to Hartman.
“It was a long shift,” Rossi said. “I was getting tired. I saw (defenseman Matt Dumba) on the blue line and I saw the room behind him. I knew if I got into the open space, he would drop pass it to me.”
Sure enough, Dumba dropped the puck to Rossi, who glided toward the net before snapping a pass to Hartman at the very last moment.
How’s it going Hartzy? Nice to be back 👍#mnwild pic.twitter.com/7tWWcwxkl6
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 25, 2022
“Just had the open space there and tried to give the pass to Hartzy,” Rossi said. “Just held it as long as I could and moved it over.”
Those types of plays from Rossi showcase why everyone is salivating over his potential. Not only is his vision superb for a player his age, he has the skill to make passes that other wouldn’t even attempt.
Asked what Rossi needs to do to stand out in training camp, Hartman noted how they are very different players. When he was trying to make a name for himself early in his career, for example, Hartman routinely dropped the gloves if he wasn’t feeling it on a particular night.
That doesn’t mean Hartman is suggesting Rossi do the same thing. He’s simply pointing out that he might need to dig deep over the next few weeks.
“Just do something to be noticed,” Hartman said. “You’re not going to have it every single night.”
As for Rossi, while he’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, his ultimate goal is to make the team out of training camp. He spent much of last season in the minors after an underwhelming training camp, and hopes things play out differently this time around.
“Now I have more expectations,” he said. “I know what’s going to be expected of me.”
While many expected Rossi to get the first crack alongside skilled winger Matt Boldy in the top half of the lineup, he has spent the early stages of training camp in the bottom half of the lineup.
“To be honest, I don’t care who’s left or right next to me,” Rossi said. “Just try to support them and make them better.”
It’ll be interesting to see how things play out as training camp progresses. If Rossi continues to play the way he did in the preseason opener, the coaching staff is going to have to move him up in the lineup at some point.
“I’m coming in and I know what’s going to be expected me,” Rossi said. “I’m just trying to prove to everyone that I belong here.”
News
Influencer Stella Barey Details How She Slept With Her Father’s Best Man On The Night Of His Wedding Without His Knowledge
A 22-year-old influencer has taken to TikTok to share how she had s** at his father’s wedding. The term “influencer” has been making waves lately. With no respectable occupation to one’s name, one can become an influencer by simply making up ridiculous stories and throwing them on the internet.
In Stella Barey‘s case, she chose to sleep with her father’s married best man at her dad’s wedding. How honey could one be to engage in such an absurd act and share it on social media?
According to Stella, it was her first time meeting his father’s best man/friend who came from Sweden for the occasion. But that didn’t stop her from making s*xual advances and finally sleeping with him. She further mentioned that she was attracted to the man the very moment she set eyes on him and later realized it was mutual. As the man later invited her to his Airbnb where they ended up sleeping together.
In a two-part video, she captioned, “how I got w my dad’s best man at his wedding” she narrated the story in a defiant manner.
Via NYP:
“My dad is having his wedding to his now wife in Montana, so I flew there with my best friend. I knew my dad’s best man was Swedish but I didn’t he was so hot.”
“During the wedding, ‘m sitting in the front row, and he’s a groomsman, so he’s standing right in front of me.”
“We keep making eye contact, and I’m feeling so much tension between us because he is so attractive. I just kept writing it off”
“I thought, why would he do that to my dad at his wedding? Why would he be interested in me in the first place? He runs a hedge fund, I just graduated”
“But cut to the after party, that’s where stuff got serious”.
She continued, in a relaxed tone to explain how the whole experience has been
“it was around 4: am. at this point, and we start talking, we are laughing, it’s all good”. ” My girlfriend has fallen asleep, and there were no Ubers around to get back to our hotel.
I was like, I will guess we have to sleep here, and I lay down next to him. I woke up the next morning next to my dad’s best man, and my friend.
Since Stella Barey has made this encounter public knowledge, TGS will follow keenly on updates on what her father thinks of his friend and daughter’s one-night stand.
Here are some pictures of the stubborn kid Stella Barey:
The post Influencer Stella Barey Details How She Slept With Her Father’s Best Man On The Night Of His Wedding Without His Knowledge appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s third child born Monday (on Heat media day)
The Miami Heat’s media day opened Monday with coach Erik Spoelstra away for the birth of his third child, and Spoelstra is also expected to miss Tuesday’s start of training camp.
He and wife Nikki Spoelstra gave birth to a daughter, Ruby Grace, on Monday. No other information was available.
Having missed road games for the births of his two sons, Spoelstra this time did not have to hustle back to South Florida, instead afforded the opportunity to join the team’s camp in the Bahamas later in the week.
In July, Nikki Spoelstra on social media revealed that their son Santiago was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a serious, fast-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, following an unexpected intestinal surgery the day after his fourth birthday.
The cancer required months of chemotherapy at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Nikki Spoelstra announced in July that Santiago’s cancer had entered remission, including the posting of a video that showed Santiago leaving the ward and preparing to ring the bell to signal completion of treatment.
Spoelstra missed a game in late March when the Heat announced one of his sons required a medical procedure.
Assistant Chris Quinn has been running the team in the absences of Spoelstra.
Staff changes
Jay Sabol, who had served as Heat trainer, has been shifted to the role of Vice President Sports Performance.
Sabol was away from the team for the second half of last season.
Wes Brown, who had served as trainer at the end of 2021-22, is now listed in the team’s directory as head athletic trainer.
Rob Fodor, the team’s shooting coach who had been away from the team last season, working remotely, again is listed in the team’s directory.
The NBA has changed workplace rules this season to no longer require COVID vaccination for in-person coaching, provided regular testing is completed.
()
Kevin Durant: Lack of accountability, team culture responsible for trade request
What A Drop In This Key Area Can Mean For DOT?
Downtown St. Paul to celebrate neighborhood improvement program Tuesday
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov held out of practice after leaving preseason game early
Mining GPU Prices in China Plummets Post ETH Merge
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, stock up, stock down for upset victory over Bills
Wild prospect Marco Rossi’s quest to make the team: ‘He looked and played like he belongs’
Influencer Stella Barey Details How She Slept With Her Father’s Best Man On The Night Of His Wedding Without His Knowledge
Bitcoin Active Addresses Stay Low, A Hint That Demand Isn’t There Yet
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s third child born Monday (on Heat media day)
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops