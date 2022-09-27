News
Kyrie Irving: Availability stigma ‘really unfair’ after declining COVID-19 vaccine
Nets star Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe it’s a fair narrative that his decision not to be vaccinated – and what that ultimately cost him – makes him an unreliable teammate.
Yet that’s how the chips fell in contract negotiations and it – his status as unvaccinated in a city that didn’t create a vaccine exemption for pro athletes until the final weeks of the regular season – ultimately decided his fate.
“At the end of the season, we started to have some (conversations) that I felt were going in the right direction,” the seven-time All-Star said from the lectern at the HSS Training Center on Monday. “But it just didn’t end up well going into free agency, and what that looked like for the long-term, and I understood all the Nets’ points, and I respected it and I honored it, (but) I didn’t appreciate how me being vaccinated all of a sudden came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play, or I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless. And which I will stand on here and say that, that wasn’t the only intent that I had, was to be the voice of the voiceless: It was to stand on something that was going to be bigger than myself.”
Irving was eligible for a four-year, $182M contract extension two summers ago when he and Nets GM Sean Marks began extension discussions – around the same time Marks said both Irving and James Harden would be “signed, sealed, and delivered” as franchise players for years to come. But shortly after that press conference, New York City instituted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that did not have an exemption for professional athletes.
“Once the vaccine mandates came in, then you knew how that would affect playing home games,” Marks said. ‘That’s when contract talks stalled.”
“We were supposed to have all that figured out before training camp last year and it just didn’t happen because of the status of me being unvaccinated,” Irving added. “I understood their point and I just had to live with it. It was a tough pill to swallow, honestly.”
As a result of that mandate, Irving only appeared in only 29 regular-season games last season. The Nets also ruled him ineligible to play in road games until a league-wide COVID-19 outbreak forced them to reintegrate the All-Star guard back into the rotation after the first quarter of the season. Irving has totaled just 103 regular-season games in Brooklyn through his first three seasons, and his lack of games played is why he and the Nets ultimately could not find common ground on a contract extension this offseason.
The Nets did not offer Irving the full five-year guaranteed max extension worth $245M. He will be a free agent entering next season after opting into his $36.5M player option this summer
“I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision with the contract: get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you’re going to be in this league, whether you’re going to be on this team,” Irving said. “So I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision. So I was dealing with all of those emotions while trying to secure my future for my family, ultimately. So a lot of decisions that had to be made, but a lot of truthful conversations that gave me peace of mind to come back and really just be all in.”
Yet his co-star Kevin Durant points to examples of Irving being reliable in his absence. While Durant nursed an Achilles injury for the entire 2019-20 season, Irving suited up and got injured several times before the league went on hiatus, and then went into the Orlando Bubble.
In Year 2, Irving played in 54 games while Durant played in 55. He missed, however, a two-week stretch due to the insurrection at the nation’s capital and also suffered a series-shifting ankle injury in the second-round against the Milwaukee Bucks.
“You can say he was more reliable than us that first year,” Durant said. “Last year if it wasn’t for the vaccine he would have played. There’s not a vaccine mandate this year. The year I played with him before, he was very reliable, so once the mandate was gone, I figured he’s going to be here every day. And he loves to play. I shouldn’t have to say it. You all know that.”
Irving also said the stigma about his availability stemming from his decision not to get vaccinated also scared teams away from trading for him. He is universally heralded as one of the most gifted players in basketball – both a member of the 50-40-90 shooting efficiency club and the player who hit an NBA championship-clinching shot over Steph Curry in the 2016 NBA Finals – but few teams were interested in trading for him when he sought sign-and-trade options this offseason.
“There were options — but not many. I’ll tell you that,” he said. “Because again this stigma, whether or not I want to play, whether or not I’m going to be committed to the team — which I thought was really unfair at times but also the timing was ideal to be able to put that on me because I wasn’t available.”
Marks said he stands by Irving’s decision against the COVID-19 vaccine, and that even though Irving said he felt like there was an ultimatum being given – to either get vaccinated or not have a long-term contract – no ultimatum was actually given.
Marks echoed Durant’s call for accountability.
“It goes back to: You want people who are reliable, people who are here, and accountable. All of us: staff, players, coaches, you name it,” he said. “It’s not giving somebody an ultimatum to get a vaccine. That’s a completely personal choice. I stand by Kyrie. I think if he wants, he’s made that choice. That’s his prerogative completely.”
Irving will have the opportunity to prove this season that the stigma is inaccurate, and that his availability patterns and vaccination status are two separate things.
Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving A Party With OnlyFans Model Juanita JCV While Khloe Kardashian Was At Home Taking Care Of Their Son
Tristan Thompson spent the whole damn time dating Khloe Kardashian and also cheating on her with different women but Khloe got fed up of his bullsh** and dumped his cheating a** in 2021 over his infidelity.
However, following their documentary together on the “baby boy TV debut”, we expected that the athlete shows some respect to the mother of his children but old habits hardly die, right? Tristan left Jack Harlow’s concept after party with 24-year-old Onlyfan star Juanita JCV. Juanita was later seen in Tristan’s Maybach SUV.
Khloe Kardashian seemed not bothered about her on and off boyfriend’s behavior. Perhaps she is confident he will come to her eventually or she’s done with Tristan completely. In a social media post by Khloe’s rep, she mentioned how the NBA star is free to do whatever he wants according to Khloe Kardashian.
Via Page Six:
Thompson’s outing comes two months after the power forward was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman while vacationing in Europe.
Kardashian, 38, seemingly approved of her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s flirty overseas outing at the time, “liking” a telling Instagram post.
“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting,” the July social media upload read.
“I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby.”
Tristan Thompson is a serial cheater and there is no way he would come to his senses and change for good. He will always be out there partying and peeing into any hole available to him.
Here is a photo of Tristan Thompson leaving a party his new catch Juanita JCV and also some pics of Juanita:
Dalvin Cook missed one game last year with shoulder injury but Vikings hope now to get him back sooner
Running back Dalvin Cook missed one game last season after suffering a shoulder injury. Now, the Vikings will see if he can come back earlier this time.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday that Cook is “day-to-day” after he suffered a subluxed shoulder injury in Sunday’s 28-24 win over Detroit, which is a partial dislocation. O’Connell said after the game that Cook told him he planned to play next Sunday against New Orleans in London.
The injury is similar to the one Cook suffered Nov. 28, 2021 at San Francisco. He sat out a Dec. 5 game at Detroit before returning to rush for 205 yards on Dec. 5 against Pittsburgh while wearing a shoulder harness.
“He’s pretty sore (Monday), but obviously something he’s familiar with with his shoulder,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s tough, he’s rip and ready to try to get back out there and go, but we’ll take it day-to-day.”
Cook was hurt late in the third quarter on a play in which he lost a fumble. He rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries against the Lions.
O’Connell called the subluxed shoulder injury “kind of an in-and-out type of thing.” The injury is medically described as a “partial dislocation of the shoulder joint.”
“He’s dealt with that at times, but I think it’s something he’s prepared to try to paly with while also knowing we’re going to do what’s best for him to make sure we can have him as much as possible throughout the ins and outs of the rest of the season,” O’Connell said. “We’ll take it, it truly is a day-to-day thing, see how the management goes, but he wants to be out there with his teammates.”
O’Connell said Monday he has little doubt that safety Harrison Smith will return after sitting out against the Lions with a concussion suffered Sept. 19 at Philadelphia.
“Harrison Smith will be we think pretty much ready to go,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s kind of cleared the protocols. We’ll kind of limit his contact early on in the week but the expectation is that Harry will be able to go in London.’’
O’Connell also said that the Vikings hope to get rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. back on the practice field. He has missed the past two games with a quadriceps injury.
Ravens finalize 1-year deal with OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
The Ravens finalized their one-year deal with edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on Monday, adding the veteran outside linebacker to a banged-up pass-rushing group.
Pierre-Paul agreed to terms last week and reported to the team facility Monday to finalize the deal. Terms of the contract weren’t disclosed but it is reportedly worth up to $5 million.
The Ravens have been hampered by injuries at outside linebacker since the end of last season, when starter Tyus Bowser tore his Achilles tendon. Achilles injuries, in particular, have ravaged the group: Second-round pick David Ojabo is recovering from a tear, while Vince Biegel and Steven Means were lost for the season with tears in training camp and Week 2, respectively. Justin Houston is also recovering from a groin strain suffered in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots.
Pierre-Paul, 33, missed five games last season because of injuries and finished with just 2 1/2 sacks, his fewest since 2015, and a career-low five quarterback hits. He underwent shoulder surgery in February and did not participate in training camp with a team.
Harbaugh said Friday that Pierre-Paul, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who had 9 1/2 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in 2020 with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could be ready for game action before long. The Ravens face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Baltimore.
“It’ll be hard to know until we see him; he worked out though, so we have a pretty good idea that he looks good,” Harbaugh said. “As soon as he’s ready, he wants to play. I know that. He’s not coming in here to take a lot of time to get ramped up. As soon as he looks like he’s ready to go, he’ll be out there.”
All eyes on QB Tua Tagovailoa’s availability on Dolphins’ short week before facing Bengals; plus other Monday injury updates
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins usually notes there’s a “24-hour rule” after NFL games — win or lose — before the emotions of one result must shift into preparation for the next opponent.
But even that’s too long when the Dolphins only have three days between Sunday’s thrilling 21-19 win over the AFC East Goliath Buffalo Bills and a Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
“It’s the 12-hour rule,” said Wilkins at the news conference podium postgame, meaning the expiration time was around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. “We just get [Sunday night], and [Monday] we’re already getting ready for the next opponent so we can turn the page and get ready for Thursday night.”
Those 72 hours between game days will be under a microscope, especially quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s availability in Cincinnati on the quick turnaround after fighting through what is officially going down as a back injury.
“He’s feeling sore,” was Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s update on Monday afternoon. “As far as everything else, we’re just acquiring information right now.
“It wasn’t out of the extreme norm of bumps and bruises after a game, but as far as me being able to access my crystal ball, it’s broke right now.”
McDaniel also said Tagovailoa’s ankle is sore from what he called “inner-trench warfare.”
Tagovailoa was initially said to have suffered a head injury when he exited at the first half’s two-minute warning after getting pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, causing Tagovailoa to fall back and hit the back of his head on the turf. Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled upon getting up from the hit before being escorted by trainers into the locker room.
He was cleared in concussion protocol and returned for the second half, finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass. Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said postgame it was actually a back injury Tagovailoa was dealing with, as the roughing-the-passer play exacerbated earlier discomfort Tagovailoa experienced in his lower back from a quarterback sneak.
The NFL Players Association on Sunday afternoon initiated an investigation of the handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion check.
“We’re happy to comply and feel fine about that whole process, really,” McDaniel said Monday. “This is the exact reason there are protocols in place. I was very much with a lot of people, I think. When you saw it, you assumed one thing, but that’s why there’s also an independent neurologist that clears him. We have to clear him.”
McDaniel added he’s emotional and sensitive to player health.
“I don’t mess around with that — at all,” he said, also confirming Monday Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol.
In a second half where the Bills continued their dominance in time of possession, limiting how much Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense were on the field, the quarterback made a stellar 45-yard throw deep over the middle to Jaylen Waddle on third-and-22 that set up a go-ahead score.
“It was uncomfortable going in,” said Tagovailoa of his second half. “I guess you could say it was the adrenaline that was keeping me going with the throwing.”
Of his back, Tagovailoa added postgame Sunday: “It’s tight. It was sore when it first happened.”
McDaniel noted Monday that Tagovailoa boosted the level of respect he has inside Miami’s locker room.
“He got to show a hunger and a yearning to be with his brothers,” McDaniel said. “That’s something that sits with you.”
Added tight end Durham Smythe: “He’s a guy that’s going to battle for his team. If his back was aching or whatever it was, he fought through that and came back and made big plays for us in the second half.”
Before his injury, Tagovailoa was 8 of 10 for 76 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft where he fit the ball into a tight window and tough read of the defense.
“I would put that up against any play that he’s made this year,” McDaniel said. “It was more than just a bang-bang. He had to see the coverage right and really, really hung the ball in there because it was a tight window in that low red area.”
Said Cracraft Monday: “That was a dart, man. Tua’s a dangerous man back there.”
The Dolphins did not practice on Monday, but they are still required by league rules to release an injury report in an estimation of what practice participation would’ve been for injured players.
Tagovailoa was listed as a non-participant with, officially, back and ankle ailments. The injury report also had tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (shin), safety Brandon Jones (chest), tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) not participating.
Miami’s estimated limited participants would’ve been: Safety Jevon Holland (neck), defensive tackles Raekwon Davis (knee) and Zach Sieler (hand), offensive tackle Greg Little (finger), cornerback Kader Kohou (ankle) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe).
Dolphins’ Trent Sherfield spurs social media craze — and maybe an endorsement — for ‘butt punt’
Among everything seen in the Miami Dolphins’ exhilarating 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, maybe most unusual was wide receiver Trent Sherfield taking a punted football straight to his backside.
With less than two minutes to play and the Dolphins punting up against their own goal line, Sherfield, in as an upback on the special teams unit, backed up into punter Thomas Morstead’s kicking motion as he tried to block for him.
The ball went off the foot of Morstead, ricocheted directly off Sherfield’s buttocks and shot up into the air and out of the back of the end zone for a comical, blooper-reel safety.
It could’ve taken a drastically different tone had it cost Miami the game against its AFC East rival. Buffalo then just needed a field goal to win after previously trailing by 4 points, but the Dolphins stopped the Bills one last time to protect the 2-point lead and snap a seven-game losing streak against their divisional foe.
The commentary and reaction to the special teams blunder turned entertaining faux pas began immediately after the game.
“Never seen a butt punt before,” Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill said in the locker room. “Next time, he’s going to catch it with his butt cheeks because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”
Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, infamously known for the “butt fumble” in his playing days before turning commentator, tweeted at Morstead, “Woah… stay out of my lane bro.”
Sherfield was just happy it took place in a win for the Dolphins.
“My cheeks have a big W tatted on them,” he tweeted with a smiley face on Sunday night.
But he also had fun with the craze.
The NFL’s primary Twitter account posted an image of the football getting booted straight into Sherfield’s hind parts, asking followers, “Is this the greatest photo of all time?” Sherfield quote-tweeted it: “Indeed it is.”
Toilet paper brand Charmin tweeted to Sherfield: “Those cheeks are going to need something soft. Check your [direct messages],” insinuating an endorsement could be on the way.
Sherfield replied: “I’m commercial ready whenever you guys are…”
The DUDE Wipes brand added to Charmin’s tweet: “We’ll cleanup what you leave behind…always up for the sloppy seconds.”
Morstead, who was having a fine afternoon with two punts of 59 yards plus others of 52 and 48, said postgame it was only the second time he had a punt blocked in his 14-year career.
Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley, who was on the special teams unit that had the butt punt, made a case Monday as to why it may have helped Miami at the end of the game, even though it created a scenario where the Bills only needed a field goal to win instead of a touchdown.
“If we punt that ball, they get way better field position,” Riley said. “Thomas had one of the best punts I’ve ever seen on the [free kick]. Ball stayed in the air so long, and then the returner gave us extra time by trying to chase the field. It honestly worked out in our favor, as crazy as it sounds. At the time, it was like, ‘They only need to get in field-goal range now,’ but we never blinked. We moved on from it.”
Morstead and Sherfield may not even have had the most viral moment of Sunday’s game. Video of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, a former national-champion quarterback with the Miami Hurricanes, slamming his headset, tablet and notes in a Hard Rock Stadium booth on Sunday really made the rounds.
Rest and recovery
The Dolphins, especially on defense, will have a critical three days of recovery before facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Miami’s defense was on the field for 92 snaps on Sunday against a Bills offense that dominated time of possession, 40:40-19:20. That much reactionary football in the South Florida heat and humidity is not ideal on a short week.
“Everything just speeds up. The recovery, you got to lock in on the recovery,” said linebacker Jerome Baker, who played 83 defensive snaps and added he’ll get plenty of sleep and time in the ice tank before facing the Bengals. “It is Thursday night. You’re the only ones playing. When it comes down to it, you’re going to have the energy. You’re going to be fine.”
Second-year safety Jevon Holland played a whopping 96 total snaps, between all 92 on defense and four on special teams.
“The guy’s a dog,” Baker said of Holland. “He throws his body in there. He’ll run 100 yards in one play. Whatever it is that our defense needs, he’ll do it. … That’s the work he put in. Now, we just expect that out of him every game.”
“That kid has a lot of energy,” added Riley on Holland. “I didn’t even know he was tired during the game because he never said anything about it. The whole time he was like, ‘We got to lock in!’ It’s great to see a young leader in our eyes.”
Said tight end Durham Smythe of rewarding the Dolphins defense that more than doubled the offense in snaps, 92-43: “We’ll give them a pat on the back and send some extra rest before Thursday, but we’re obviously proud that they were out there for 90 snaps and they gave up 17 points. That’s impressive.”
Riley said defenders were drinking pickle juice on the sideline to avoid cramping. Already disliking the taste, Riley added the juice was warm, to boot.
“Just think about drinking hot pickle juice,” Riley said. “You got to do what you got to do to not cramp.”
Scottie Pippen’s Ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, Busted Making Out With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan
Celebrities will never cease to amaze us! Barely a year after Larsa Maria Pippen and the former basketball player Scottie Pippen divorced, Larsa has moved on and is now dating Pippen’s rival’s son Marcus Jordan.
31-year-old Marcus Jordan is the son of former basketball star Micheal Jordan and you know the rivalry between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen right? It’s going to be messy in the coming months.
The 46-year-old actress Larsa Pippen together with Scottie Pippen has four children, Scottie Jr, Sophia, Preston, and Justine Pippen. The age difference appears to be no bother to Marcus as the pair have been going on trips to enjoy their bond.
The new couple has not made their relationship public yet possibly due to the messy relationship between Michael and Larsa’s husband, Pippen. The pair according to wild rumors shared some intimate moments on one of their many trips.
Via Media Takeout:
It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has moved on to be with Scottie’s teammate Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.
“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Larsa and Marcus, who have yet to publicly address their romance, looked “very cuddled up” at an intimate dinner at Catch Steak in New York City on Thursday, September 22.
There are online reports which claim that Larsa and Marcus may actually be trying to have a Pippen/Jordan baby.
Here are the pictures of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Pippen busily making out:
