News
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac vows to return in 2022-23: ‘I know I’m going to play’
For nearly two years, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has faced the same question: When will he return after sitting out the last two seasons?
The answer hasn’t changed much over the last year, but he feels closer to getting back on the floor than he has at any other point during his rehabilitation process, saying his “legs are the strongest they’ve been.”
“I want it to be sooner than later,” Isaac told the Orlando Sentinel during the team’s media day Monday. “I feel like it’s going to be sooner than later. We’re not putting anything out in terms of exactly when it’s going to be soon. I know it’s going to be soon.”
Isaac was one of few Magic players whose status was unknown entering Monday along with Gary Harris, who had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in late August after tearing his meniscus, and Markelle Fultz, who fractured his big left toe in mid-September.
Harris and Fultz will be sidelined for training camp, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told reporters, and timelines for their returns weren’t disclosed.
Their absences were expected since their injuries occurred recently.
Isaac’s status has been a mystery.
He missed the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the bubble on Aug. 2, 2020 — over 25 months ago.
The lone setback Isaac had came in mid-March when he suffered a right hamstring injury that required surgery, raising questions about why the journey of getting back onto the floor has taken as long as it has and how he’s not gotten frustrated.
“It’s a process,” Isaac told the Sentinel. “At the end of the day, it’s a timetable. Me getting frustrated isn’t going to accelerate it anymore. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know I’m coming back, I know I’m going to play this season. That’s what I’m holding onto.”
Isaac’s on-court work has mainly been sprinting, jumping, body-contact work and playing one-on-one with coaches.
Weltman said Isaac won’t participate in live-action group or five-on-five drills when training camp starts on Tuesday — a crucial step for a player looking to come back from injury.
“Jonathan will be integrated slowly,” Weltman said. “He won’t participate in a lot of the full-team, live-practice components. I hate to sound like a broken record. I know this has been a long process. We’re hopeful to have him back during the season.
“It’s a very slow, painstaking process. Obviously, I don’t want to put a timetable on it because it’s just open-ended. We just don’t know. Some of it is he has to put the work in and when that next level is reached, he’ll move up. That’s under the attention of our performance staff, medical staff and most importantly, it’s how Jonathan feels as he progresses.”
Isaac’s entering the second year of a 4-year, $69.6 million contract he signed with Orlando in December 2020 — four months after his ACL injury.
Because he didn’t play last season, his $17.4 million salaries for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons became partially or non-guaranteed because of an Exhibit 3 (Prior Injury Exclusion) clause in his contract, according to ESPN.
He’s guaranteed $16 million for 2022-23 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million if he’s on the roster past Jan. 10, 2023), $7.4 million for 2023-24 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million after Jan. 10, 2024) and has a non-guaranteed salary for 2024-25 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million if he’s on the roster past Jan. 10, 2025).
Isaac’s appreciated the Magic’s patience during his rehabilitation process.
“They’ve been great,” Isaac said. “Not even them putting pressure on me. It’s me putting the pressure on them, to be honest with you. I want to do this right and don’t want to have any more injuries. I want to take my time and get this thing solidified and get back to playing basketball.”
Isaac assured he’s fully recovered from the procedures to his left knee and right hamstring while also saying he isn’t 100% from the standpoint of being in game shape and playing at game speed.
“There are no more hurdles that we have to clear,” Isaac said. “We’ve kind of hit these different points of the sprinting work, the jumping work, the body contact work and now it’s time to put it all together with the way we’re working out where it’s like ‘you’re guarding this guy, you’re on offense over here and you’re hitting this guy’ can we put it all together and do it enough to where we feel comfortable to let you out there.
“If it’s on me, I feel comfortable right now. But they’re going to give me the timeline and just take one day at a time.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Kenny Golladay the latest Giants receiver possibly on market for active GM Joe Schoen
Joe Schoen has been “open for business,” in his words, pretty much since the day he took the Giants’ GM job in January.
His simultaneous tasks were to improve Daniel Jones’ supporting cast in the short term while rebuilding the roster for sustainable, long-term success.
Juggling both is not easy. Neither is finding takers for assets a GM wants to offload.
The Giants’ receivers have come into focus since the spring as the position group Schoen has tried to turn over unsuccessfully for 2022.
Kenny Golladay, who is unhappy after a Week 2 benching, is only the latest receiver caught in Schoen’s crosshairs.
A Monday report by NFL.com presented scenarios that the Giants might find amenable to offload the disgruntled veteran. The report noted that the Giants might be willing to eat the bulk of Golladay’s expensive contract to get rid of him in exchange for a late-round pick.
It amounted to an invitation for the NFL’s other 31 teams to call. Time will tell if anyone does. The reality is that while Schoen has looked to drum up action on his receivers, he hasn’t found any takers yet this year.
The Giants made calls looking to trade Kadarius Toney in the spring for all the reasons reinforced during Toney’s injury-filled spring, summer and early season. No one was going to pay big for a player with baggage, especially once word got out.
The Giants also sought a market for Darius Slayton in the spring and summer, eventually giving Slayton a paycut to stay on the team. Again, they couldn’t find a meaningful return, especially because teams expected him to be released at the end of camp anyway.
Schoen drafted Kentucky gadget receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round in April, reinforcing a planned turnover at the position.
The Giants also have shown consistent interest in Cole Beasley, according to ProFootballTalk, though he recently signed with the Buccaneers.
Truthfully, the Beasley-Brian Daboll Bills connection always made his signing in Big Blue a possible or even likely fit. The Giants just haven’t had any money to make it happen, nor were they supposed to be a contending team. So that union hasn’t happened — at least not yet.
Then there is Golladay, who said respectfully but sternly that “I should be playing regardless” after seeing only two snaps in the Giants’ win over the Panthers in Week 2.
The reality is that Schoen collaborates with Daboll on the Giants’ lineups each week.
They played Golladay in the final preseason game with mostly backups, which raised eyebrows and drew a no-comment from Golladay leaving the locker room in August.
Then they benched Golladay against the Panthers despite giving the receiver positive feedback on his work ethic.
Golladay’s role is expected to increase in Monday night’s NFC East battle with the Dallas Cowboys, as the Giants looked for their first 3-0 start since 2009.
Still, if he produces, it’s possible Schoen might use that production to try and support his argument for another team to take Golladay off his hands.
The obvious long-term plan here is to dramatically alter and upgrade the weapons at the Giants quarterback’s disposal. The only question is how long it will take Schoen to do it.
WILLIAMS SITS FOR FIRST TIME EVER
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams missed a game due to injury on Monday for the first time in his NFL career. A sprained MCL in his right knee kept him out. Williams had played in 114 consecutive games from 2015-22 for the Jets (71) and Giants (43) prior to Monday’s scratch.
The Giants’ other inactives were WR Toney (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), CB Justin Layne (hamstring) and healthy LB Tomon Fox.
Toney’s start to his second NFL season: In Week 1, seven snaps and two rushes for 23 yards. In Week 2, 28 snaps and two catches for zero yards.
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari were both active Monday for the first time this season. Thibodeaux, this year’s No. 5 overall pick out of Oregon, made his NFL debut.
The Cowboys’ inactives were QB Dak Prescott (right thumb), WR Michael Gallup (knee), S Jayron Kearse (knee), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), OL Connor McGovern (ankle), OLB Luke Gifford and CB Nahshon Wright.
()
News
Timberwolves are positioned for further success but know nothing is guaranteed
Leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping. In Minnesota, that’s known as fall. For new Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, those environmental shifts mean something different altogether.
“You know basketball is right around the corner,” he said.
That hasn’t necessarily been something to celebrate in Minnesota over the past 18 years. But it is now. The start of Timberwolves training camp is an event. The anticipation for season is palpable, both from the team and the public.
That’s what happens when a team with a budding superstar and a strong core responds to a surprising 46-win season by adding a top-tier basketball executive and an all-star center, who might just be the best defensive player in the world.
“It just seemed like one big move after another this summer,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.
Each won causing its own seismic shift within the NBA landscape, further announcing Minnesota’s arrival to the stage of relevance. The Timberwolves are stocked with the right mix of talent, experience and a now proven coach.
Last season, they achieved. Now, they plan to ascend.
Just how high is the only remaining question. The West will be better this season, as a number of previously injured star players in the conference return to action. But the Timberwolves have improved, as well. And they are now a year farther along in the building process under Finch, who Connelly called “one of the best and brightest coaches in the NBA” — which he believes will become an accepted truth on a national scale as Minnesota continues to win at even higher levels.
Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns are now armed with another year of experience and playoff battle scars upon which they can rely. Add Rudy Gobert to the mix, and the Wolves should match up well with most teams on any given night.
“Super excited to see what our team is going to look like,” Connelly said. “We have a really strong core – a core that’s gotten better this summer, a core that’s excited about what we could potentially accomplish this season.”
Gobert is among the most enthused. He couldn’t wait to get back from playing in Euro Basket — Europe’s premier international tournament this summer, where France netted a silver medal — to connect with his new teammates in Minnesota. Connelly noted how rare it is for a 30-year-old veteran to possess this type of eagerness heading into the season.
When asked about the team’s ceiling this season, Gobert suggested one doesn’t exist.
“When you look at the roster and the talent that we have in this group, it’s pretty incredible,” he said. “I’m lucky to be surrounded by a group of guys that can really accomplish anything. It’s about building the right habits and just keep learning, keep getting better every day. I think the sky’s the limit for this group.”
That habit building is a critical piece in all of this. Taurean Prince carries similar vibes into this season as he had last fall — that the Wolves can be really good. Yes, even “better than last year.” He noted Minnesota has made roster upgrades that should address the team’s shortcomings on the glass and the defensive end. But there is a caveat to all of this.
“At the end of the day you have to put it together and make it work,” Prince said. “You can have as many names, as many superstars as you want. But if you don’t make it work it doesn’t matter.”
The excitement is building, Finch noted. But Tuesday — the start of training camp practices — is indeed just day one. Minnesota must start the climb from Ground Zero, just like every other team. Last year’s accomplishments do not guarantee any victories, nor do the offseason acquisitions.
“It’s very cliche, but we’ve got to build it all over. We’ve got half a new roster again. It’s going to be a little bit different, for sure, but I know we’re really, really excited to get going again here,” Finch said. “Dealing with the weighted expectation season that’s ahead starts with how high of a standard you hold yourself to at the very beginning, and that’s our challenge as a coaching staff.”
“I don’t think we can just show up to the season and think we’re supposed to be whatever expectations are around us,” D’Angelo Russell said. “There’s a process to getting there. So just keeping that mentality, understanding that it’s a process and attacking it one day at a time.”
NOTES
— Karl-Anthony Towns missed media day with a non-COVID illness that Connelly doesn’t believe will cause the 7-foot center to miss time in training camp.
— Regarding Taurean Prince’s current legal situation — he was arrested in August for an incident in May in which he allegedly carried a gun while also possessing marijuana, a criminal offense in Texas — the veteran wing said “everything will be fine. Everything will be 100 percent OK.”
Prince is confident he’ll be available for action this season. “I’m not worried about it being a distraction or having to do anything during the season,” he said.
News
4 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including Cole Kmet finally making his 1st catches and Kyler Gordon’s mental load
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus and players met with reporters Monday after going over film of the 23-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Here are four things we learned as they turn the page to their Week 4 game against the New York Giants.
1. Cole Kmet was happy to get his first two catches but emphasized the Bears need more from all parties in the passing game.
Kmet had gone nearly 10 quarters without a catch when he reeled in Justin Fields’ throw and rumbled a few more yards for a 24-yard gain late in the second quarter. Along with a 16-yard catch in the fourth quarter, Kmet finished with two catches for 40 yards on three targets, the other a poorly thrown interception by Fields.
For a player looking to break out in his third season, the catches were a long time coming. Kmet was targeted twice in the first two games and had a glaring drop against the Green Bay Packers.
“It obviously took way longer than I thought it would,” Kmet said. “That’s where we’re at. We’re going to keep working this thing in the pass game and keep moving along with it.”
While Fields admitted after the game how poorly he played while completing 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, the Bears continue to spread around the accountability. Kmet said he needs to be better both as a skill player and as a pass protector.
He said the Bears rushing for 281 yards Sunday should set up more opportunities for the passing game to start clicking — but they have to take advantage when they come up.
“The defense, since I’ve been here, has been able to bail us out multiple times, and obviously Roquan (Smith finished) with a great play at the end with the interception to seal the game,” Kmet said. “But I want to be a part of the reason why we win. I don’t know if that sounds selfish, but I want the offense to be a reason why we win a game. That’s what we’re working toward.”
2. Eberflus is working personally with Kyler Gordon as the second-round pick adjusts to the NFL.
Eberflus mentioned Sunday night that he and other defensive coaches are working closely with Gordon as the rookie settles into playing both outside cornerback and nickel.
“Just to help, to be of service to him,” Eberflus said. “To make sure that he understands I know where he is, I know where he is going and to help him with the experiences. That’s all. Because I have a lot of experience coaching DBs. I’m just trying to help.”
Gordon again had good and bad in Sunday’s game, which Eberflus said gives him another round of learning experiences to build on.
In the third quarter, Gordon charged forward on a third-and-1 blitz and batted down quarterback Davis Mills’ pass. But Gordon also gave up a couple of big plays, including losing wide receiver Chris Moore on a 52-yard catch in the first quarter that led to the Texans’ first touchdown.
“The breakdown on that was … we were playing single-high coverage. We have to do a better job of just staying on that guy,” Eberflus said. “That was his guy. He has to stay on him.”
Eberflus was asked whether the Bears would consider keeping Gordon at one position to lighten his mental load.
“You always have got to look at that, especially when you’re working with a rookie, a guy that’s been in there and it’s the first time,” Eberflus said. “But he’s shown that he can do it. His techniques are good. In terms of knowing his assignments are good, inside and outside, so we’re pleased with where he is relative to that.”
3. Eberflus said David Montgomery remains day to day after the running back injured his right leg Sunday.
Eberflus’ designation likely means he coach doesn’t consider it a long-term injury, though he wouldn’t comment on whether injured reserve is an option.
There have been instances over the last two months in which a “day-to-day” injury has caused a player to miss a week or more, including rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who still is dealing with a hamstring injury from the beginning of August.
Eberflus also said Montgomery’s issue is with his ankle. The Bears originally called it knee and ankle injuries Sunday.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle also left Sunday’s game with a calf injury.
4. The Bears could do better in the return game to help the offense.
Jones, who was one of the top return options entering the season, was limited in practice last week as he continues to recover. It will be worth watching to see if he can return and make a difference on offense — and in the return game.
The Bears started with poor field position on several of their drives Sunday after the defense forced the Texans to punt.
Dante Pettis had two punt returns for 1 yard and a fair catch at the 10-yard line. The Texans also downed a fourth-quarter punt at the 8.
“The one, Dante just lost that in the sun,” Eberflus said of one of the returns. “He just looked up and didn’t see it, ball bounced right to him, so that was a lost opportunity there.
“But it’s been solid. We’ve got to sustain our blocks a little bit better. We talked about that this morning. But we’ve got the athletes to do it.”
()
News
Vikings continue to address foes constantly double-teaming star WR Justin Jefferson
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was in for 72 offensive snaps on Sunday. He drew double coverage on more than 60 of them.
Jefferson caught just three passes for 14 yards in Minnesota’s 28-24 win over Detroit while being targeted six times. And on Monday, head coach Kevin O’Connell broke down what Jefferson faced.
“I think he had about eight or nine total snaps in the game where he didn’t have some variation of a double,’’ O’Connell said. “And not all doubles are the same. I thought they tried to be very physical with him at the line of scrimmage, almost to a point where a couple of times, they were flagged, throwing him on the ground and things like that.”
In Week 1, Jefferson caught nine passes for a career-high 184 yards in a 23-7 win over Green Bay. Since then, foes have focused even more on him.
Philadelphia, with star cornerback Darius Slay playing a big role, held Jefferson to six catches for 48 yards in a 24-7 win in Week 2. And the Lions worked on Jefferson on Sunday, although that opened up things for other receivers, including K.J. Osborn, who caught the winning 28-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 45 seconds left.
“He’s going to see different variations of defenses that he’s going to have to have a plan for,’’ O’Connell said. “We’re going to have to have a plan for him that obviously allows him to kind of move within our offense but still stay true to what we want to be.”
News
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.
The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit.
“We have impact!” Mission Control’s Elena Adams announced, jumping up and down and thrusting her arms skyward.
Telescopes around the world and in space aimed at the same point in the sky to capture the spectacle. Though the impact was immediately obvious — Dart’s radio signal abruptly ceased — it will be days or even weeks to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.
The $325 million mission was the first attempt to shift the position of an asteroid or any other natural object in space.
“We’re embarking on a new era of humankind,” said NASA’s Lori Glaze, planetary science division director.
Earlier in the day, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson reminded people via Twitter that, “No, this is not a movie plot.” He added in a prerecorded video: ”We’ve all seen it on movies like ‘Armageddon,’ but the real-life stakes are high.”
Monday’s target: a 525-foot asteroid named Dimorphos. It’s actually a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.
The pair have been orbiting the sun for eons without threatening Earth, making them ideal save-the-world test candidates.
Launched last November, the vending machine-size Dart — short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — navigated to its target using new technology developed by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, the spacecraft builder and mission manager.
Dart’s on-board camera, a key part of this smart navigation system, caught sight of Dimorphos barely an hour before impact.
“Woo hoo,” exclaimed Adams, a mission systems engineer at Johns Hopkins. “We’re seeing Dimorphos, so wonderful, wonderful.”
With an image beaming back to Earth every second, Adams and other ground controllers in Laurel, Maryland, watched with growing excitement as Dimorphos loomed larger and larger in the field of view alongside its bigger companion. Within minutes, Dimorphos was alone in the pictures; it looked like a giant gray lemon, but with boulders and rubble on the surface. The last image froze on the screen as the radio transmission ended.
Flight controllers cheered, hugged one another and exchanged high fives.
A mini satellite followed a few minutes behind to take photos of the impact. The Italian Cubesat was released from Dart two weeks ago.
Scientists insisted Dart would not shatter Dimorphos. The spacecraft packed a scant 1,260 pounds, compared with the asteroid’s 11 billion pounds. But that should be plenty to shrink its 11-hour, 55-minute orbit around Didymos.
The impact should pare 10 minutes off that, but telescopes will need anywhere from a few days to nearly a month to verify the new orbit. The anticipated orbital shift of 1% might not sound like much, scientists noted. But they stressed it would amount to a significant change over years.
Planetary defense experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth. Multiple impactors might be needed for big space rocks or a combination of impactors and so-called gravity tractors, not-yet-invented devices that would use their own gravity to pull an asteroid into a safer orbit.
“The dinosaurs didn’t have a space program to help them know what was coming, but we do,” NASA’s senior climate adviser Katherine Calvin said, referring to the mass extinction 66 million years ago believed to have been caused by a major asteroid impact, volcanic eruptions or both.
The non-profit B612 Foundation, dedicated to protecting Earth from asteroid strikes, has been pushing for impact tests like Dart since its founding by astronauts and physicists 20 years ago. Monday’s feat aside, the world must do a better job of identifying the countless space rocks lurking out there, warned the foundation’s executive director, Ed Lu, a former astronaut.
Significantly less than half of the estimated 25,000 near-Earth objects in the deadly 460-foot range have been discovered, according to NASA. And fewer than 1% of the millions of smaller asteroids, capable of widespread injuries, are known.
The Vera Rubin Observatory, nearing completion in Chile by the National Science Foundation and U.S. Energy Department, promises to revolutionize the field of asteroid discovery, Lu noted.
Finding and tracking asteroids, “That’s still the name of the game here. That’s the thing that has to happen in order to protect the Earth,” he said.
News
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw off to good start in quest to make first Pro Bowl
It’s only been three games, but Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is off to a good start in the quest to make his first Pro Bowl.
In Minnesota’s 28-24 win over Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Darrisaw had perhaps the best game of his two-year NFL career. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single pressure on 47 pass-blocking snaps. And he was going at times against Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who didn’t make a single tackle after having three sacks the previous week against Washington.
Pro Football Focus ranked Darrisaw as the Vikings’ top run blocker in the game. And according to ESPN, Darrisaw is the fourth-best tackle in the NFL this season in its run-block ratings.
Darrisaw said in June that he’s “trying to get to that Pro Bowl” this season. And Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on Monday raved about his recent play.
“(Darrisaw) has had a really great start to his season,’’ O’Connell said. “I think he continues to kind of take the next steps with where he’s at in his growth as a player. … I’m just excited about the trajectory he’s on as a player and just continuing to evolve and becoming one of the premier left tackles in football is where he’s headed.’’
Darrisaw has heard plenty of other praise. In August, during a joint practice with San Francisco, he met star 49ers left tackle Trent Williams for the first time. After going against Darrisaw for two straight days, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection said, “I do see a lot of myself in him, especially the young Trent.”
Through it all, Darrisaw is determined to maintain a level head.
“I can’t really like look too far ahead,’’ he said Monday. “I know I got to take it a day at a time and just continue to get better. If I take those steps, then I will be in that position hopefully (of being one of the NFL’s top left tackles).’’
Darrisaw was taken with the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech. He missed time in spring drills, the entire preseason and the first three regular-season games with a groin issue before finally taking the field in Week 4. Darrisaw moved into the starting lineup in Week 6 and continued to get better as the season progressed.
Still, he was far from satisfied with the strides he made in 2021.
“From a pass-game perspective, I feel like last year that was one of my weaknesses and I really took it hard on myself,’’ he said. “Breaking down my film and watching my footwork and things like that, I just tried to break bad habits that I had in college and the type of stuff that I used to get away.”
Darrisaw is pleased with the steps he has made so far in 2022 for the Vikings (2-1), who next face New Orleans and star defensive end Cameron Jordan on Sunday in London.
“I feel like I’ve been playing very well, especially from last season and coming into this season, I feel like there’s been way much more improvement in my game,’’ he said. “But there’s still room for improvement. … But definitely I feel like I took that step to become the player that I want to be.”
As for Sunday’s showing against Hutchinson, Darrisaw gave plenty of credit also to Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill. Darrisaw said the two “dominated” Hutchinson, who played 57 of Detroit’s 72 defensive snaps while lining up on both sides.
As far as Darrisaw is concerned, the praise for his play has continued. Defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Vikings, sure likes what he has seen.
“His potential is high,’’ Bullard said Monday. “I know he works hard. I know he wants to be great. … If he puts his head down and continues to work hard and actually goes and hits that potential that he has, (he can be one of the NFL’s top left tackles).”
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac vows to return in 2022-23: ‘I know I’m going to play’
Kenny Golladay the latest Giants receiver possibly on market for active GM Joe Schoen
Timberwolves are positioned for further success but know nothing is guaranteed
4 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including Cole Kmet finally making his 1st catches and Kyler Gordon’s mental load
Quant (QNT) Adds In Value Daily When Top Coins Bleeds
Vikings continue to address foes constantly double-teaming star WR Justin Jefferson
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw off to good start in quest to make first Pro Bowl
LUNC Adds Over 50% In 24H After Interpol’s Red Notice
Chicago Bulls are prepared for increased competition in the conference: ‘This is the toughest the East has been’
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops