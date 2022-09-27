Connect with us

Blockchain

Mining GPU Prices in China Plummets Post ETH Merge

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

Bank Of America Suggest Wider Eth Adoption After Merge
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Altcoin News
  • Prices for Nvidia GeForce GPUs have dropped dramatically.
  • GPU’s price plummeted from 8,000 yuan to 5,000 yuan.

Graphics processing units (GPUs), often used for mining cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH), have seen price drops in China. This is because of the Ethereum networks transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method, attracting institutional investors.

According to a revelation in the South China Morning Post, prices for Nvidia GeForce GPUs have dropped dramatically after the historic Ethereum Merge on September 15. Chinese businessman Peng used the RTX 3080 as an example, noting that the GPU’s price plummeted from $1118 (or 8,000 yuan) to 5,000 yuan in only three months.

Post-Merge Effects

Peng claims that at the height of Bitcoin (BTC) mining in China, mining businesses went on buying binges of graphics processing units (GPUs). But the merchant lamented that there was a complete lack of interest in modern PCs and GPUs at the time.

Similarly, another merchant named Liu noted that low-end RTX 3080 cards from manufacturers like MSI had reduced in price by roughly 2,000 yuan in the last two months. Liu speculates that the excitement around the Ethereum Merge might have a significant impact on the market.

In-store businesses aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch of falling sales. GPU costs have been going down on both Taobao and JD, two popular Chinese e-commerce websites. Over the last three months, the price of RTX 3080 cards on various marketplaces has decreased by several hundred yuan.

After the Ethereum Merge, the blockchain shifted from its energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism to the proof-of-stake (PoS) layer known as the Beacon Chain. This allows ecosystem members to stake ETH and take over the role of miners in processing transactions and creating blocks.

 Recommended For You:

China Accounts For 84% of All Blockchain Patent Applications

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Active Addresses Stay Low, A Hint That Demand Isn’t There Yet

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

Bitcoin Bear
google news

On-chain data shows the number of active Bitcoin addresses have remained at a low value for a while now, suggesting there isn’t much demand for the crypto currently.

Bitcoin Active Addresses Have Continued To Move Sideways Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC network activity has been low in recent days, implying there isn’t enough demand for a bull rally just yet.

The “number of active addresses” is an indicator that measures the total amount of addresses on the Bitcoin blockchain that have been taking part in some activity, whether that be sending or receiving.

When the value of this metric is high, it means the network is observing a lot of activity right now. Such a trend shows the general interest around the crypto is high among traders currently.

On the other hand, low values of the indicator can suggest the chain isn’t viewing much trading activity at the moment.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin active addresses over the last few years:

Looks like the value of the metric has been quite stagnant in recent months | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the quant from the post has highlighted the relevant periods of trend for the Bitcoin active addresses.

Historically, bear markets have observed low and stagnating values of the indicator. The reason behind it is that large declines in the price usually scare away newcomers and short-term traders from the crypto, thus killing off activity on the network.

In the times leading up to bull runs, the market has generally seen a gradual buildup of active addresses, which eventually hit a peak alongside the price. This kind of uptrend signals increasing demand for Bitcoin among all kinds of traders.

Most recently, the metric has been stuck in sideways movement as the crypto has been in the middle of a bear market. There still hasn’t been, however, any sign of the number of active addresses going up yet.

The analyst explains that this recent low demand suggests BTC still hasn’t built up any stable setup for a long-term sustainable rally that can lead to a new bull market.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $18.8k, up 1% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in BTC’s price over the past five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto hasn't shown much movement during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top U.S Authorities Might Have To Disclose Financial Dealings

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

Top U.s Authorities Might Have To Disclose Financial Dealings
google news
18 mins ago |