NFL power rankings, Week 4: Ravens return to unsettled group of Super Bowl contenders
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 4:
Super Bowl contenders
1. Buffalo Bills (2-1, No. 1 last week)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-1, No. 2)
3. Miami Dolphins (3-0, No. 4)
4. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0, No. 5)
5. Baltimore Ravens (2-1, No. 9)
6. Green Bay Packers (2-1, No. 7)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1, No. 3)
8. Los Angeles Rams (2-1, No. 8)
If there’s one lesson to be learned from a weekend of surprising results, it’s that there isn’t a clear Super Bowl favorite.
Let’s start with the Dolphins’ 21-19 win over the Bills, which ended Buffalo’s seven-game winning streak against its AFC East rival. It wasn’t an impressive performance by Miami, which was outgained 497-212, only ran 39 plays on offense and allowed Bills quarterback Josh Allen to complete a career-high 42 passes for 400 yards. According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins became just the ninth team since 1940 to win a regular-season game running 39 or fewer plays.
While Miami deserves credit for making the most of its limited opportunities, Buffalo squandered several chances to score, with three trips inside the red zone in the second half resulting in just three points. That overshadowed an otherwise outstanding day for the offense, which went a combined 13-for-21 on third and fourth down, had a team-record 11 players catch passes and averaged 5 yards per carry.
While teams that start 3-0 can expect to make the playoffs 76% of the time and win the division 51% of the time, according to the NFL, Miami looked far from unbeatable Sunday. Now the Dolphins have to worry about the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is dealing with what coach Mike McDaniel said are back and ankle injuries heading into a short week of practice before Thursday night’s game against the Bengals.
Elsewhere in the AFC, the Ravens bounced back from a shocking fourth-quarter collapse against Miami to beat the Patriots, 37-26, and reestablish themselves as serious contenders. While there are still concerns about Baltimore’s defense after it allowed 7.1 yards per play and 321 passing yards Sunday, timely turnovers helped right the ship in the second half when the game appeared to be slipping away. Even more notable is the continued excellence of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the first player in NFL history to record back-to-back games with at least three touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Ravens might not be the complete team they were during their dominant 2019 season, but Jackson looks more in command of the offense than ever before and might have his most talented group of playmakers now that running back J.K. Dobbins is back and wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay have emerged. That’s a scary thought for the rest of the AFC, which looks more wide-open than originally thought.
That brings us to Kansas City, which suffered a head-scratching 20-17 loss to the Colts as quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked out of sorts against a Gus Bradley-led defense he usually dominates. Mahomes was seen arguing with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sideline during the game, a sign of his frustration with a unit that punted on three of its first four drives and went 3-for-10 on third down. The Chiefs were also extremely unlucky, as rookie Skyy Moore muffed a punt that led directly to a Colts touchdown, backup kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 34-yard field-goal and extra-point attempt, and defensive tackle Chris Jones received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave Indianapolis a first down on its game-winning touchdown drive instead of what would have been a fourth-and-14. The loss is certainly disappointing, but not a sign of a downward spiral.
In the NFC, the hierarchy remains just as unclear. The Eagles look like the best of the bunch, having outscored the Lions and Commanders, 48-15, over the past two weeks behind the dazzling play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is completing 67.3% of his passes and ranks sixth in Total QBR, ESPN’s all-encompassing quarterback metric. The defense has been just as scary, sacking Carson Wentz nine times in Sunday’s 24-8 win and forcing five turnovers in three games.
Defense is also what’s carrying the Packers and Buccaneers, not their future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. In Sunday’s 14-12 win, Green Bay sacked Tom Brady three times, forced two fumbles and held Tampa Bay to just 2-for-11 on third down. Aaron Rodgers did enough to keep the Packers’ offense afloat with touchdown passes to Allen Lazard and rookie Romeo Doubs, but Green Bay needs more consistency from its running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who combined for less than 3 yards per carry Sunday after averaging nearly 6 the week before against the Bears.
The Bucs should be concerned about Brady, who looks out of sync with his receivers, but coach Todd Bowles has to be happy with how his defense is playing. Tampa Bay entered Week 3 at No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA efficiency rankings and should keep the top spot after holding Green Bay scoreless in the second half. The secondary is among the league’s best with cornerback Jamel Dean playing at an All-Pro level, and linebacker Lavonte David is still a force at age 32. If wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones can return soon to join Mike Evans after his one-game suspension, the Bucs’ offense should get back to being one of the league’s best.
The wild cards
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1, No. 24)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2, No. 20)
11. Denver Broncos (2-1, No. 13)
12. Minnesota Vikings (2-1, No. 11)
13. Cleveland Browns (2-1, No. 16)
14. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2, No. 6)
15. Dallas Cowboys (2-1, No. 17)
16. San Francisco 49ers (1-2, No. 10)
17. Arizona Cardinals (1-2, No. 14)
18. Tennessee Titans (1-2, No. 27)
19. Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1, No. 30)
20. Detroit Lions (1-2, No. 15)
With the Jaguars off to a winning start, Doug Pederson has built an early case to be Coach of the Year. Jacksonville’s free-agent spending spree was criticized for its big commitment to players of seemingly little consequence, but wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and cornerback Darious Williams have been an important part of the Jaguars’ 2-1 start. Leading the way is second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is living up to his billing as one of the top prospects of the last decade. He ranks fifth in expected points added per play — a measure of relative efficiency that accounts for situational factors — behind Mahomes, Tagovailoa, Allen and Jackson, according to RBSDM.com, making Jacksonville a serious threat to not only go from worst to first in the AFC South, but win a playoff game.
Speaking of outstanding quarterbacks, don’t forget about Joe Burrow. The Bengals star got back on track in a 27-12 win over the Jets, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Losses to the Steelers and Cowboys raised alarm bells, but the defending AFC champions have an opportunity to prove they’re still the class of the conference in games against the Dolphins and Ravens. The Bengals need more from running back Joe Mixon and the offensive line, but the defense has been excellent against the pass, allowing a 56.2% completion rate and 72.1 passer rating, both top-five marks in the league.
There isn’t much to learn from the Broncos’ 11-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday night other than the fact that Denver and San Francisco might have two of the best defenses in the league. The Broncos sealed the victory by forcing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to step out of the end zone for a safety and recording three turnovers, including an interception and a fumble in the final two minutes. The Niners, meanwhile, held Russell Wilson in check for most of the night until he led a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Both teams might have to win ugly to stay in the playoff race.
Crabs in a bucket
21. New York Giants (2-1, No. 22)
22. New Orleans Saints (1-2, No. 12)
23. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3, No. 21)
24. Washington Commanders (1-2, No. 23)
25. Atlanta Falcons (1-2, No. 29)
26. Chicago Bears (2-1, No. 28)
27. New England Patriots (1-2, No. 18)
28. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2, No. 19)
29. New York Jets (1-2, No. 25)
30. Carolina Panthers (1-2, No. 31)
31. Seattle Seahawks (1-2, No. 26)
32. Houston Texans (0-2-1, No. 32)
There isn’t much separating these teams, who are liable to beat each other any given week.
The most confusing 0-3 team thus far has to be the Raiders, who made a big splash this offseason by acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Packers and hiring longtime Patriots offensive assistant Josh McDaniels as coach. Those additions were expected to elevate quarterback Derek Carr and the offense, but through three games, the results have been disappointing. In Sunday’s 24-22 loss to the Titans, Adams had just five catches on 10 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. While it seems too early to write the Raiders off, history suggests it might not be. Since 2000, the 2018 Texans are the only team to start 0-3 and make the playoffs.
McDaniels’ old team might be just as disappointing. Getting beat by the Ravens and Dolphins is understandable given how well those teams have played, but the Patriots lost by a combined 24 points. The defense has ranked no worse than seventh in points allowed in the previous six seasons under coach Bill Belichick, but it sits 22nd this year (23.7 per game). The offense has also struggled behind second-year quarterback Mac Jones, who has thrown five interceptions and could be out for several weeks with a high ankle sprain. After being a perennial Super Bowl contender for nearly two decades, New England is in danger of missing the postseason for the second time in three years.
Same-sex marriage, GPA, children’s rights … What will change in Cuba – RT in French
Validated by referendum by more than 66% of Cubans, a new Family Code came into force, making Cuba the most progressive in Latin America in terms of the rights of homosexuals, children, the elderly and the disabled.
Cubans have approved by more than 66% in a referendum a new progressive Family Code that legalizes same-sex marriage, surrogacy and extended parentage.
The text approved on September 25 was widely supported by the communist government and the vote in favor of the “yes” vote has been the subject of an intense official campaign in recent weeks, in the streets, on television and on the networks. social.
The “yes” thus won 66.87% of the vote against 33.13% of the votes for the “no”, the highest percentage of negative votes ever reached during a referendum, according to almost final results announced on September 26 by the National Electoral Council (CEN). “The family code has been approved by the people,” said its president, Alina Balseiro.
“The ‘yes’ won. Justice has been done […] It is a question of settling a debt towards several generations of Cubans, whose family projects have been waiting for this law for years”, welcomed President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Twitter.
Turnout stood at 74.01%, according to the electoral authority, which still had to validate the results in around thirty constituencies.
This rate is down from the previous 2019 referendum on the new Constitution, approved by 86.85% of voters with a turnout of 90.15%.
The new code, which replaces on September 26 the previous one dating from 1975, legalizes homosexual marriage and authorizes homoparental adoption.
It strengthens the rights of children, the elderly and the disabled, and introduces the possibility of legally recognizing several fathers and mothers, in addition to the biological parents. It authorizes non-profit surrogacy.
Cuba now has the most progressive text in Latin America on the subject.
The American embassy in Havana hailed on Twitter “the decision of the Cuban people”, nevertheless wishing to clarify: “But this does not change the anti-democratic nature of the Cuban regime. The Cuban people deserve to have all their human rights respected.”
RT All Fr Trans
Interior Florida residents brace for impacts from Hurricane Ian
THE VILLAGES, Florida – As hundreds of thousands of Floridians evacuate parts of Florida’s western shores as Hurricane Ian approaches, residents in the interior are not sitting idly by. Rainfall totals could reach up to a foot with hurricane-force winds, according to the National Weather Service.
“People are just scared, because you just don’t know,” Vivian Hudson told FOX Weather’s Robert Ray.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION VS. TROPICAL STORM VS. HURRICANE? WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE?
Hudson is one of nearly 150,000 residents of the 55-year-old community known as The Villages, located about an hour north of Orlando. They are potentially in Ian’s path despite being in the middle of the Florida peninsula. Hudson spent eight years living on the Gulf Coast of Texas and said he’s seen his fair share of hurricanes, but not all of his neighbors.
The Sunshine State has welcomed more than half a million new residents since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The villages alone saw their population increase by 3 to 4 percent during this period, according to The Weekly Source, a publication on aging.
“We’re just safe,” says resident Pat Krebs. “I don’t think we’ve done anything major yet, but we’ll still have batteries, flashlights and candles.”
Florida Power and Light hopes Krebs won’t need those candles for too long. They’ve already amassed an army of repair trucks less than 2 hours north of The Villages.
NEW TO FLORIDA? HERE’S A GUIDE TO HELP YOU PREPARE FOR YOUR FIRST HURRICANE SEASON
Ray followed a parade of golf carts around more than 40 golf courses in what The Weekly Source called the world’s largest planned retirement community. He said people there were trying to make the last holes before the rain started in earnest on Tuesday.
“Rain, water is going to be everywhere,” Ed Talbot said next to his golf clubs. “But like I say, ‘Pay the insurance, close it and wait.” “
Some residents have already brought outdoor furniture to keep it from becoming a missile in what National Weather Service forecasters wrote as “possible hurricane conditions” for Wednesday night. Many in the community still remember the devastation of Hurricane Irma, a 2017 storm that made landfall hundreds of miles away in southwest Florida.
“If it’s that bad, (20)17, you know,” Robert Krebs said. “(2017) was the worst.”
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking Ian and predicting the storm will make landfall somewhere between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend area of the state. Ian will weaken on land, but the path sets eyes near villages as it heads north through the state on Thursday and Friday.
“The villages are crossing their fingers that they don’t see a repeat of what Hurricane Irma brought in 2017, which was a deluge of rain and wind,” Ray told FOX Weather.
yahoo
Colin Kaepernick’s Fans Label Rihanna A “Hypocrite” After 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
To you, the deluded fans of Colin Kaepernick listen up: Money must be made at all cost—and that’s what new mother-in-town Rihanna is doing. The fact that Rihanna rejected to perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show in 2019 in support of Colin Kaepernick doesn’t mean she should reject another juicy offer in the year 2022. Go for it girl!!!
Y’all Colin Kaepernick’s fans can go meet Satan in hell and rant to him about Rihanna “selling out” if you don’t get why she has accepted to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can label her a hypocrite but she will be walking to the bank in the end.
Via HNHH:
Rihanna shook the Internet earlier this week after announcing that she’ll be taking the stage at during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Fans were excited that Riri is making her way back to the stage after taking years away from music to start a billion dollar business and have a child with beau A$AP Rocky.
The 34-year old beauty announced the news via Instagram with a photo of her hand holding a football, while showing off her signature wrist tattoos. The photo has already spawned several different memes as both Rih fans and football fans unite in preparation for the big day. However, not everyone was excited about the Fenty Beauty creator taking the stage during Super Bowl LVII. Many critics accused Rihanna of being a hypocrite since she initially sided with Colin Kaepernick in his protest against the National Football League.
In 2019, the “Rude Boy” singer turned down the opportunity to perform during the Pepsi Halftime Show in support of Kaepernick. That same year, she told Vogue, “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I don’t agree with at all, and I was not about to go an be of any service to them [the NFL] in any way.”
Several fans also pointed out that Jay-Z’s involvement with the league could have swayed Rihanna’s decision this time around. The Roc Nation founder recently spoke about the BadGal’s legacy in a statement, saying, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”
It’s showtime baby!
The post Colin Kaepernick’s Fans Label Rihanna A “Hypocrite” After 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ari Fletcher Reveals She Recently Lost A Pregnancy For Moneybagg Yo
It looks like Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo are playing with the minds of their fans and the bored people interested in their on-and-off relationship. During the summer, Ari tweeted suggesting that she and Moneybagg Yo were done with their relationship.
There were also wild rumors out that Moneybagg Yo had taken back the Lamborghini truck he bought for Ari Fletcher on her birthday in 2020. But in a recent interview Ari had with YouTube cooking show Dinner With The Don, it looks like they are still together.
In the interview, Ari Fletcher confirmed that the baby bump photo she went viral on Twitter with was her—but sadly added she lost the pregnancy which was for Moneybagg Yo.
Via HNHH:
However, the pair sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month after Moneybagg posted and deleted a photo of an unidentified woman showing off her burgeoning baby bump while rocking a chunky diamond encrusted ring. Fans immediately speculated that he and Ari were expecting their first child together— but the 27-year old influencer didn’t deny or confirm whether it was her bump in the photo when she went live on Instagram last week.
On Monday (September 26), she finally opened up about the cryptic photo on a new episode of her YouTube cooking show Dinner With The Don. After her friend and co-chef asked if it was her in the photo, Ari responded, “That Was Me.” Later on in the video, the mom of one revealed that she is no longer pregnant after the couple suffered a miscarriage.
The news comes just weeks after the young businesswoman celebrated her featured in Forbes Magazine. “I’m so happy and overjoyed. So thankful. This was such an amazing interview. I’m still in shock and can’t stop smiling,” she posted.
Moneybagg shared a snippet of the article, celebrating his lady, writing, “Ima Rich n*gga I need a Rich Bih! Congratulations! Get Da money !!! [purple heart emoji].” The unborn child will mark Ari’s second and Moneybagg’s ninth. Congrats to the couple.
From Ari Fletcher’s posture, it’s likely that she and Moneybagg Yo are still going strong even though I don’t see them sealing this relationship with marriage. It’s one of those Hollywood relationships.
Here is the interview of Ari Fletcher revealing her pregnancy loss:
The post Ari Fletcher Reveals She Recently Lost A Pregnancy For Moneybagg Yo appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Giants fear the worst with WR Sterling Shepard’s left knee injury
Saquon Barkley jogged over to Sterling Shepard as the Giants’ wide receiver was being carted off the field in Monday’s fourth quarter loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The look Shepard gave him told Barkley the news on his left knee was likely as bad as he feared.
“I’ve been in that situation. Everyone’s around you when they do the test [on your knee],” Barkley said. “So I kinda just tried to get a sense and read what happened. He just gave me a look of disappointment.
“I’ve been through this process,” Barkley added. “So I’m definitely gonna be there to help if it is that. But also [I’ll] go to sleep, say a prayer and hope for the best. You never know.”
Coach Brian Daboll confirmed “it didn’t look good on what I saw.”
Shepard rehabbed from last December’s torn left Achilles to be ready for the Giants’ Week 1 win in Tennessee. He even caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in that 21-20 win.
But he suffered a cruel fate Monday, dropping to the MetLife Stadium turf in agony with a non-contact injury on the Giants offense’s final play.
A family member or friend was seen wiping tears from her eyes as she was escorted into the Giants’ locker room postgame. The players were all despondent.
Daboll had given Shepard a day off from practice last Wednesday to rest the receiver’s Achilles and body, given the heavy workload he’d endured through the first two weeks (80% of the offensive snaps).
But on his 54th snap of Monday’s game, his leg gave out. His final catch, perhaps as a Giant, was a 12-yard completion from Jones to start that final drive.
Shepard, the longest tenured Giant dating back to his 2016 draft selection, was only back on a one-year contract after taking a paycut to stay with the team.
“It definitely hurt me when I saw him go down like that, grabbing his knee, still hurts,” receiver Kenny Golladay said. “Almost choked me up a little bit to be totally honest. I know how much he’s put in and how much he cares about it. And that’s tough.”
Safety Julian Love called Shepard the Giants’ “heart and soul.” And Barkley, who might be Shepard’s best friend, took it as hard as anybody.
“When I saw Shep, I was kinda like what the heck is happening?” he said, recounting the play that Shepard went down. “In that moment, you see him on the ground, I didn’t even wanna walk over there. I just dropped, said a quick prayer. It’s really tough. He got a lot of injuries recently and it’s hard to come back and battle from an Achilles. And then to go down on a play like that? It’s tough.”
KENNY DROPS THE BALL
Golladay played 22 snaps on Monday night, up significantly from his two snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. But he finished with no catches on three targets, including a bad drop on a third and 13 Daniel Jones pass in the fourth quarter that would have extended a drive while trailing, 20-13.
“I missed one opportunity that wish I had it back,” Golladay said. “[That was] me just not looking it all the way in, me just trying to make a play for the team and get upfield, running before you really secure the ball. That’s pretty much all that was.
“Stuff that can’t happen especially when eight [Jones] is pretty much doing everything to get us the ball and get us in the position to win the football game,” the veteran receiver added. “I want to be a guy that can make that play. So I definitely put that on myself. It’s third down and that can’t happen.”
Golladay said “I’m beating myself up” about the drop. He also said he “didn’t see” Monday’s NFL.com report about a possible trade.
“I’m not worried about that right now,” he said. “I just got done with a game.”
The report presented scenarios that the Giants might find amenable to offload the disgruntled veteran. Also, it noted that the Giants might be willing to eat the bulk of Golladay’s expensive contract to get rid of him in exchange for a late-round pick.
It amounted to an invitation for the NFL’s other 31 teams to call. Time will tell if anyone does. The reality is that while GM Joe Schoen has looked to drum up action on his receiver, he hasn’t found any takers yet this year.
POSTGAME PROBLEMS
Some Giants and Cowboys players were pushing and shoving after the game. Edge rusher Jihad Ward said one of the Cowboys’ rookie tight ends, either Jake Ferguson or Peyton Hendershot, was “talking crazy” while he and Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence were saying “what’s up.”
“We tried to push him back to the tunnel,” Ward said of the Cowboys tight end. “I guess he[’s] happy, but I’m gonna let you be happy. Laugh now, cry later, that’s all I gotta say, you know what I mean?”
Love said “there is animosity” between the Giants and Cowboys.
“We don’t like them at all,” he said. “They don’t like us. Things boil over.”
Center Jon Feliciano said he got in the middle of the pushing and shoving “to make sure none of our guys got in any extra trouble and missed any games.”
GAME NOTES
Barkley on how he executed his touchdown run: “We ran the same play earlier. I cut it back and Malik [Hooker] made a really good tackle for like six yards. So I kinda knew what I was gonna be able to do if the opportunity came again.” … Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said the Cowboys run-blockers “out-leveraged” the Giants’ defenders. “They found the little seams and squeezed through it,” he said. Asked if Leonard Williams’ absence on the defensive line was the reason for Dallas’ dominance on the ground, Lawrence said; “Nah. they [weren’t] challenging us inside. They were trying to get the edges and that’s what they were getting.” … Lawrence was livid on one third down in the second half because he was being subbed off the field. “It’s a divisional game so the stakes are higher,” he explained. “I wanted to do all I can to help the team win. And I can do that being on the field … and help leading from the sideline.” … Shepard was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter for leaving the Giants’ sideline to challenge Cowboys players after a late hit on Jones by Dallas defensive end Sam Williams. It was a surprising lack of discipline from Daboll’s sideline that will have to go addressed this week … Kicker Graham Gano had his right foot stepped on inadvertently late in the game by tackle Devery Hamilton. Gano finished the game, though.
WILLIAMS SITS FOR FIRST TIME
Williams missed a game due to injury on Monday for the first time in his NFL career. A sprained MCL in his right knee kept him out. Williams had played in 114 consecutive games from 2015-22 for the Jets (71) and Giants (43) prior to Monday’s scratch.
The Giants’ other inactives were WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), CB Justin Layne (hamstring) and healthy LB Tomon Fox.
Toney’s start to his second NFL season: In Week 1, seven snaps and two rushes for 23 yards. In Week 2, 28 snaps and two catches for zero yards.
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari were both active Monday for the first time this season. Thibodeaux, this year’s No. 5 overall pick out of Oregon, made his NFL debut.
The Cowboys’ inactives were QB Dak Prescott (right thumb), WR Michael Gallup (knee), S Jayron Kearse (knee), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), OL Connor McGovern (ankle), OLB Luke Gifford and CB Nahshon Wright.
Theater review: With ‘Tulu,’ Ethiopia’s Circus Abyssinia at its best when it soars
In gymnastics and diving, they speak of “degree of difficulty.” The harder the maneuver, the more points a competitor deserves for pulling it off.
There are plenty of difficult dives and gymnastic gems being offered at Children’s Theatre Company. For the second time in four years, it’s opening its season with a new production from Ethiopia’s Circus Abyssinia, a visiting troupe full of acrobats, aerialists, contortionists and jugglers.
So is “Tulu” as exciting as the “Ethiopian Dreams” of three years ago? Judging from the performance I attended on the show’s second weekend, not quite. What was slated to be a 90-minute show was reduced to a little less than an hour, and it’s not as varied in the number of acts and circus styles as the earlier show, nor as slickly produced.
But degree of difficulty should be considered. In 2019, Ethiopia wasn’t embroiled in a civil war. Today, Ethiopians in the Tigray region are trapped in what some international organizations have described as the greatest humanitarian crisis on the globe. While perhaps unrelated to why this production’s cast was reduced to 10 from the 17 listed in the program, it must be a challenge to perform feats that require this kind of concentration.
Ethiopia is clearly a strong source of pride for the cast of “Tulu,” which is named after an athletic legend from that country, Derartu Tulu. In 1992, she became the first Black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal, taking the 10,000 meter run at Barcelona by rallying past a white South African, then inviting her on a hand-in-hand victory lap in what was seen as a major moment in post-Apartheid Africa.
What does this national hero have to do with what’s onstage at Children’s Theatre Company? Well, the ties seem tenuous, mostly reduced to an opening evocation of her landmark victory, the wielding of multi-colored hula hoops that end up forming the Olympic rings, and a strong sense of pride in Ethiopia, complete with flag waving.
Oh, and adrenaline and excitement. You’ll certainly find a fair amount of that in “Tulu” when Betelhem Dejene Tola is twirling like an eggbeater while attached to her spinning, roller-skating companion. Or when tumblers are leaping through hoops of fire, or being thrown toward the ceiling by their muscle-bound compatriots.
Yet the show’s most powerful moments are often its most meditative. Daniel Amera Seid displays exceptional grace and strength, making of himself a human sculpture while performing handstands atop short poles. And he offers one of the show’s most awe-inspiring acts, using straps dangling from the ceiling as his tools for something like a combination of gymnastics’ still rings and floor exercise disciplines. Set to some hypnotic music by Anteneh Minalu, it’s a breathtaking performance.
That’s just one example of the show’s terrific recorded soundtrack, a compendium of widely varied Ethiopian music that soothes, rocks, stirs and explodes forth in funky fashion.
For a production inspired by a woman, it doesn’t allow the cast’s three women to show off their artistry very often, their chief contribution two sets of impressive contortions to wow you and make you wince. But the acrobats end up stealing the show with a final set of soaring, spinning flights off the “Russian Swing,” often sticking their landings in ways that any Olympian would envy.
‘Circus Abyssinia: Tulu’
- When: Through Oct. 23
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.
- Tickets: $69-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Capsule: Not as full a show as 2019’s “Ethiopian Dreams,” but there’s high-flying fun to be had.
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
