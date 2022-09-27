Nubank Has 1.8 Million Users Within a Few Months of Its Launch

Nubank has almost 1.8 million users after only a few months of existence.
Nubank grew to become Brazil’s fifth largest financial institution this year.
Nubank, a Brazilian digital bank, said in a press release on Monday that it had over 70 million users. Of particular note is that more than 1.8 million individuals utilize their cryptocurrency exchange, which was launched only a few months ago.
The majority of whom are native Brazilians. Aside from the more than 66 million Brazilian users, the digital bank has a strong presence in Mexico, with over 3 million members, and Colombia, with over half a million. Nubank grew to become Brazil’s fifth largest financial institution this year.
David Vélez, CEO and founder of Nubank said that
“Our accelerated growth is driven by a constant search for efficiency, which balances expansion, new products, and increased revenue per customer. Nubank is a project for the next decades and we remain firm in our purpose of freeing all people from any complexity in financial services in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia”
Brazil Advances Crypto Adoption
While various South American countries have been pursuing crypto-friendly regulations for years, Brazil is now the region’s number one and the world’s number seven in terms of crypto adoption, according to new research. Already in 2020, the country experience tremendous FinTech development, and according to Nubank’s most recent research, the rate of digital asset use is anticipated to rise.
Brazil also saw the launch of the region’s first security token (STO). Liquia Digital Assets introduced the “BR11” STO in 2018. The coin gets its name from the fact that it was launch with the support of 11 high-profile Brazilian tech startups.
Brazil, however, is far from the only South American country attempting to increase cryptocurrency adoption. For example, in 2021, El Salvador mandated that all companies in the country accept Bitcoin. Recently, the government of Argentina’s important wine-producing Mendoza province began accepting bitcoin tax payments.
Despite the bear dominance, global cryptocurrency adoption remains on the rise. This growth fuels the influx of new entrepreneurs coming to the crypto industry and looking for opportunities to launch their own innovative product. We asked those who already succeeded in the cryptocurrency-related businesses what newbies in the crypto market should keep in mind when starting their entrepreneurial path in this fast-evolving world.
Love on your product and focus your efforts
In technology, IT, and crypto, as in any other business, it’s essential to love what you do because it’s the only possibility to go all the way. Remember that the concept of digital money was created dozens of years before Bitcoin’s birth. However, only Bitcoin achieved public attention and adoption.
“What matters is to create a product you would use yourself and be proud to recommend it to your friends without hesitation. You have to believe in yourself — don’t be afraid or to pay attention to haters, the environment, the weather, or any other turmoil,” Co-founder of TTM Group Vladislav Utushkin believes. He recalls the history of Ethereum creation when everyone in the crypto entourage said it was complicated, even impossible to implement, and that the project would not take off. Today, Ether is the world’s second most important and capitalized cryptocurrency.
“Use a step-by-step strategy on your personal path, go forward in small steps, and in the end, you will surely reach your goal. It’s imperative to set a goal, most people usually have a problem with that — and just jump into the abyss. Remember Forest Gump? “Never, ever take your eye off the ball”! That’s, basically, all you need to know about ping-pong — excellent advice, in my opinion.”
Be open-minded
Even if an entrepreneur has experience in business, the crypto market is able to nullify everything that he knew before. Therefore, it is vital not to harden in your convictions, to be flexible, adaptive and ready to learn from someone else’s experience.
“Crypto is a very new market, where many business models are not seen in the traditional field. To a large extent, the successful experience of other industries is invalid for the crypto industry, so it is especially important to acquire knowledge and a large amount of information about the industry,” Founder and CEO of Star Consulting Jenny Yang underlines.
Jenny Yang, Founder and CEO of Star Consulting
Her advice is to do a lot of market research and communicate more with pioneers with rich industry experience and players who had a lot of successful projects, so they can get first-hand information about the industry.
“Thus, they would know where the market pain points are, what problems need to be solved, how to efficiently obtain financing, how to formulate a GMT strategy that is in line with the field, and so on. This can help you avoid many traps, save a lot of time and improve your chances of success.”
Build a strong team
The first and one of the biggest challenges an entrepreneur faces is recruiting a team. The goal of every leader is to create a friendly, professional and involved team that will work as a single organism.
If the founder and his deputies have different management approaches, they face problems when making decisions. In this case, all the team and the business processes suffer from an atmosphere of disagreement.
The first thing to start with is to hire professional department leaders with experience in certain areas. The second step is to find other employees with the help of the expertise of those department leaders.
“Challenge number one is to find an appropriate candidate. There are a lot of candidates on the market who think that they deserve huge salaries and enormous bonuses but they actually cannot deliver properly, so there are overexpectations on their own skills,” Max Kei, CEO Debifi, believes.
Pay more attention to regulatory landscape
It’s no secret that the crypto market is not yet as regulated as the financial or banking sector. But it is also no secret that global regulators are paying more and more attention to cryptocurrencies and their regulation. In the crypto industry, legislative initiatives appear almost every month. And companies associated with cryptocurrencies have to constantly keep their finger on the pulse and monitor the regulatory landscape. Otherwise, they run the risk of being overboard in a legal sense.
Michael Christine, Chief Executive Officer at MNNT
“The biggest piece of advice that I give every single company right now trying to break into the crypto space is to hire a lawyer early. I have seen so many companies in just the past two years launch projects that will likely find them in legal hot water in the future. Specifically, with the ever-changing financial regulatory laws being applied to the space. So, my advice to anyone trying to break into the crypto space is to do it right the first time so you’re not burning resources in the future to fix past mistakes,” Michael Christine, Chief Executive Officer at MNNT, recommends.
Money is not the goal
The ultimate goal of any corporation is to make money. But money should be considered as the main goal when launching the business.
Making money is a side bonus on a long way to success. It should not be the main goal.
“My main advice is “Do not fall for easy money” without proper understanding of what you should do. Always be humble, you need to always remember your main goal. If your goal is just to make easy money, then it means that you actually don’t care about your product, users. You just care about yourself,” Max Kei, CEO Debifi, believes.
Image: Vladislav Utushkin, Co-founder of TTM Group
Upbit’s Luna Fee Utilization Committee has agreed to split transaction fees.
A white paper explaining what led to the LUNA problem is part of the near-term agenda.
Upbit, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, has a plan to split the about $4.6 million in Terra LUNA transaction fees it collected during the Terra-LUNA issue between immediate and long-term goals. It wants to build up a virtual asset monitoring center, write a white paper on the Terra-LUNA situation, and provide money to groups that are helping to compensate Terra investors for their losses.
Upbit has announced that it would use the transaction fees collected during the Terra-LUNA crisis (May 11-20) for other purposes.
Near-term and Long-term
It was announced on September 27 that Upbit’s Luna Fee Utilization Committee has agreed to split transaction fees into short-term and medium-long-term programmes during a meeting. The current market value of the entire transaction fee of 239.13025970 BTC is around $4.6 million. Transition fees were over $7.5 million in May, but with Bitcoin’s recent drop below $20,000, that figure has decreased significantly.
Long-term, the group has settled on setting up a central location for monitoring digital assets. It will strengthen security for customers and investors.
Additionally, the committee intends to provide some of the transaction fees to groups helping Terra investors recover from the recent earthquake. A white paper explaining what led to the Terra-LUNA problem is also part of the near-term agenda.
Upbit and other exchanges had originally intended to reimburse customers for Terra Classic (LUNC) transaction costs. On the other hand, the Luna Fee Utilization Committee discussed the possibility of refunding transaction costs to investors on September 7.
Meanwhile, other South Korean exchanges like Korbit, which had promised to reimburse investors’ transaction costs, have made no additional announcements.
Recommended For You:
Upbit Announces Committee Setup to Refund Terra Investors
Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
Bitcoin Investors Begin Profit-Taking
The CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows weekly report shows that investors have turned towards outflows for short bitcoin. For the past 7 weeks, short bitcoin had been enjoying consecutive inflows as the price of the digital asset had nosedived. Now, it seems that these investors have begun to enjoy the spoils as they begin taking money out.
For the first time in more than two months, short bitcoin outflows came out to a total of $5.1 million. Interestingly, the total asset under management (AuM) for the short BTC remains high at $172 million, a new record high for the digital asset. So even though investors have been pulling out money, it only shows that there is profit-taking going on and not necessarily a shift in sentiment toward the investment vehicle.
BTC recovers above $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the flip side, long bitcoin only saw minor inflows. This is also in line with the increased interest in short BTC. With inflows totaling $0.1 million for the 7-day period, it goes to show that institutional investors are still very bearish when it comes to the digital assets. Bitcoin’s total AuM has now dropped to a new 3-month low of $15.9 billion.
Inflows In Other Areas
When it comes to outflows, most of it seemed to be localized to the short bitcoin alone. Other digital assets, such as Ethereum, saw inflows for the week. The digital asset, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, had been seeing a lot of interest due to the completed Merge, which brought in inflows of $7.7 million for the week. However, all sentiment was not bullish, given that the recently launched Short Ethereum investment product had recorded $1.1 million in inflows.
Some altcoins also saw minor inflows during this period. Assets such as Cosmos and XRP got some attention from institutional investors, with inflows reaching $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, during the one-week period. Additionally, multi-asset investment products saw inflows reaching $1.8 million for the same time period.
The majority of the inflows had come from Europe, totaling $15 million for this time period. While across the pond, North America showed more bearish sentiment. The outflows were localized to this region, reaching $9.4 million.
Featured image from ZenLedger, charts from TradingView.com
Summit National Bank is a US federally chartered bank, founded in 1984.
Customers of Summit will now have access to blockchain products.
Nexo, a cryptocurrency lending platform, recently revealed that it was acquiring a stake in Summit National Bank, based in Wyoming. Taking a stake in the US federally chartered bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows Nexo, located in Switzerland, to increase its presence in the US market. Nexo said they couldn’t talk about the specifics of the private transaction.
Nexo stated:
“We prefer not to focus on the size of the transaction, but rather on the mutually beneficial effects the stake acquisition will have on both companies and, more importantly, their clients.”
Beneficial to Summit Customers
This news comes after eight state authorities deemed Nexo’s Earn Interest Product to be unregistered security. And issued a cease-and-desist order.
When asked about his decision to join the board of Summit National Bank, Kalin Metodiev, co-founder and chief financial officer of Nexo, said that it was “another landmark in Nexo’s relentless drive to better serve our US customers in compliance with the constantly evolving regulatory landscape.”
Customers of Summit will now have access to products that sit at the crossroads of conventional banking and blockchain technology thanks to Nexo’s integration.
Nexo claims the acquisition would enable the company to provide banking services. Moreover, asset-backed loans, card programmes, and escrow and custodial digital asset solutions to retail and institutional customers in the US.
Summit National Bank president and chairman of the board Forrest Gilman stated:
“We are delighted to welcome Nexo aboard. This is the culmination of more than two years of unfaltering dedication to combining Summit National Bank’s traditional approach and values with our vision for the bank’s future.”
Recommended For You:
Eight States Filed Lawsuit Against Crypto Lender Nexo
The beta version will allow the first 10,000 clients on the waiting list.
The iOS-only app will purportedly have “no network fees” for crypto trading.
In an official announcement, Robinhood said that the beta version of its Web3 wallet was now available, allowing the first 10,000 clients on the waiting list to take part in the wallet’s testing.
The iOS-only app will purportedly have “no network fees” for cryptocurrency trading, and it will also let users earn yield by linking to other decentralized apps (dApps). Beta users will be unable to engage in NFT trading or marketplace operations until the wallet’s final release.
Polygon Over Other Blockchains
When asked why they chose Polygon as their only blockchain partner, Robinhood cited the network’s “scalability, speed, low network fees, and robust developer ecosystem.” The company said that it will eventually become a multichain wallet that supports a vast variety of blockchains.
In January of this year, during the peak of the crypto bull market euphoria, Robinhood released the beta version of its cryptocurrency wallet. Withdrawal limits of $2,999 are placed on the first 1,000 customers, while prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are available for trading. The business announced the creation of its Web3 wallet in May.
According to Robinhood’s Chief Technology Officer Johann Kerbrat the wallet would enable users to trade over 20 cryptocurrencies without incurring any costs. Users will be able to connect to dapps and get yield on assets via the wallet.
An anonymous Robinhood spokesperson stated at the time, “There’s multiple solutions to deliver on that vision, and we’re excited to show everyone how we’re going to do it.” This was in response to a question about whether Ethereum’s move to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus would affect the exchange’s decision to support the cryptocurrency.
Crypto platform, ‘hi’ has teamed with Mastercard, to offer the first NFT customized debit cards.
The eligible cardholders can personalize their cards with their own NFT avatar.
The first non-fungible token (NFT) customized debit cards have been released by the crypto financial app, “hi” in collaboration with the global financial services corporation, Mastercard. According to the recent announcement from hi, the eligible cardholders will be able to customize their debit cards’ faces with their chosen NFTs. The users can spend the card at more than 90 million Mastercard-accepting locations across the world.
Sean Rach, the co-founder of hi, stated:
Not only do the NFT cards look amazing, this is a great way for people to show which online community they belong to but in the real world. The flexibility to spend fiat, stablecoins, or other cryptos, combined with attractive financial and lifestyle rewards, makes us confident that our card is a game-changer in the market.
The platform offers multiple benefits to the users with the recent collaboration with Mastercard.
Benefits of the ‘NFT’ Debit Cards
hi’s Debit Mastercard comes in six variants, each with its own set of features based on the hi membership tier. According to the company’s announcement, the new debit card will let crypto users easily spend both fiat and cryptocurrencies. It also offers a 1-10% return on spending, rebates on 1-20 digital subscriptions, and also guarantees the best rates.
Moreover, In the beginning, hi members in more than 25 EEA nations, including the UK, will have access to the hi Debit Card. hi Gold members and above will be eligible for NFT avatar customization, which will support a small number of NFT collections, including CryptoPunks, Moonbirds, Goblins, Bored Apes, and Azukis. To apply for card personalization, NFT owners will need to provide proof of ownership.