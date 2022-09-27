News
St. Paul woman, boyfriend charged with child torture of her relatives, ages 2 and 5
A 5-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother were beaten and burned over several days this month in St. Paul and criminal charges allege it was at the hands of their aunt and her boyfriend.
Ramsey County prosecutors on Friday charged Jaime Rae Wilson and Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, both 19 and of St. Paul, with two counts of child torture from when the children were in the couple’s care for a week.
A Midwest Children’s Resource Center doctor who evaluated the girl told an investigator it was “the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years,” the criminal complaints said.
According to the complaints:
The girl’s injuries include a traumatic brain injury, ruptured spleen, bruises to nearly every part of her body, cuts and cigarette burns. She was diagnosed as having suffered “extreme abusive trauma.”
The boy also had bruises all over his body, along with “abnormal markings consistent with cigarette burns.” He was transported to the pediatric intensive care unit at Gillette Children’s Hospital when he was diagnosed with a fractured bone in the back of his skull and bleeding on the brain.
The alleged abuse was uncovered Wednesday by hospital staff. Earlier in the day, an ambulance was sent to the couple’s apartment building in the 400 block of Herschel Street on a report that a 2-year-old boy had fallen down a flight of stairs.
In an interview with police on Thursday, Wilson initially said the boy fell down stairs. She later said she noticed injuries on the boy when her sister’s boyfriend dropped him off to her Sept. 19.
When police pressed Wilson to tell the truth, she said the boy was dropped off in the middle of September and Calzada-Russette had used his belt to beat him multiple times.
Wilson never mentioned to investigators that her 5-year-old niece also had been dropped off with the boy.
That was discovered after officers broke up a “melee” at police headquarters involving family members who wanted to take custody of Wilson’s 3-year-old daughter. The family said it had been trying to make reports about Wilson’s daughter for more than a year, and they were upset about possible harm to that girl when they heard about the two other children who had been injured. Wilson’s daughter was placed into child protection.
Police learned the 5-year-old niece of Wilson had been taken to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. When a child protection worker asked the girl about her injuries, she said Calzada-Russette “did it and it was a lot of times,” the complaints state.
Calzada-Russette’s mother told police that Wilson’s sister paid Wilson and Calzada-Russette to watch her two kids.
Calzada-Russette initially blamed the boy’s injuries on falling down stairs. When asked why the girl would say he was the person who hurt them, Calzada-Russette said Wilson told the children to say that.
Ultimately, Calzada-Russette told police he “hit the kids in a manner that would have left marks and bruising over the past few days” and that he did it “for making messes, spilling water, and doing normal kid stuff.” He said Wilson told him she burned the kids with a lighter and cigarettes because they didn’t listen.
Calzada-Russette and Wilson both had initial court appearances on the charges on Monday and remain jailed on $1 million bail.
What advice will Dr. Dre give Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show?
From one billionaire to another, Dr. Dre is passing on some sage advice to Rihanna.
The trailblazing hip-hop super producer recently became a first-time Emmy Award winner for his epic Super Bowl LVI halftime performance with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Anderson. Paak and Mary J. Blige.
Now that the Fenty cosmetics mogul is confirmed to headline the forthcoming 2023 festivities, Dr. Dre said he can’t “wait to see what she’s going to do.”
The “Chronic” rapper reacted to the news during an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden.
“I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna,” he told the radio personality on Sunday, as the news became official.
“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine,” he continued. “It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”
The seven-time Grammy Award-winning Compton, Calif., native imparted some wisdom for the “Umbrella” singer going into the big showdown: “Put the right people around you, and have fun. That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”
Reflecting on his own Super Bowl experience, Dr. Dre revealed: “I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before. Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning.”
”You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time,” he said.
“When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”
It all paid off, too: The Jesse Collins Entertainment-produced performance won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding variety special (live) earlier this month.
Super Bowl LVII marks the first year Apple Music will be sponsoring the halftime show, which was previously produced by Pepsi.
The big game is scheduled to take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac plans to return in 2022-23: ‘I know I’m going to play’
For nearly two years, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has faced the same question: When will he return after sitting out the last two seasons?
The answer hasn’t changed much over the last year, but he feels closer to getting back on the floor than he has at any other point during his rehabilitation process, saying his “legs are the strongest they’ve been.”
“I want it to be sooner than later,” Isaac told the Orlando Sentinel during the team’s media day Monday. “I feel like it’s going to be sooner than later. We’re not putting anything out in terms of exactly when it’s going to be, but I know it’s going to be soon.”
Isaac was one of few Magic players whose status was unknown entering Monday along with Gary Harris, who had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in late August after tearing his meniscus, and Markelle Fultz, who fractured his big left toe in mid-September.
Harris and Fultz will be sidelined for training camp, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told reporters, and timelines for their returns weren’t disclosed.
Their absences were expected since their injuries occurred recently.
Isaac’s status has been a mystery.
He missed the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the NBA bubble on Aug. 2, 2020 — over 25 months ago.
The lone setback Isaac had came in mid-March when he suffered a right hamstring injury that required surgery — which Isaac referred to as a “tweak,” raising questions about why the journey of getting back onto the floor has taken as long as it has and how he’s not gotten frustrated.
“It’s a process,” Isaac told the Sentinel. “At the end of the day, it’s a timetable. Me getting frustrated isn’t going to accelerate it anymore. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know I’m coming back, I know I’m going to play this season. That’s what I’m holding onto.”
Isaac’s on-court work has mainly been sprinting, jumping, body-contact work and playing one-on-one with coaches.
Weltman said Isaac won’t participate in live-action group or five-on-five drills when training camp starts on Tuesday — a crucial step for a player looking to come back from injury.
“Jonathan will be integrated slowly,” Weltman said. “He won’t participate in a lot of the full-team, live-practice components. I hate to sound like a broken record. I know this has been a long process. We’re hopeful to have him back during the season.
“It’s a very slow, painstaking process. Obviously, I don’t want to put a timetable on it because it’s just open-ended. We just don’t know. Some of it is he has to put the work in and when that next level is reached, he’ll move up. That’s under the attention of our performance staff, medical staff and, most importantly, it’s how Jonathan feels as he progresses.”
Isaac is entering the second year of a 4-year, $69.6 million contract he signed with Orlando in December 2020 — four months after his ACL injury.
Because he didn’t play last season, his $17.4 million salaries for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons became partially or non-guaranteed because of an Exhibit 3 (Prior Injury Exclusion) clause in his contract, according to ESPN.
He’s guaranteed $16 million for 2022-23 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million if he’s on the roster past Jan. 10, 2023), $7.4 million for 2023-24 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million after Jan. 10, 2024) and has a non-guaranteed salary for 2024-25 (fully guaranteed $17.4 million if he’s on the roster past Jan. 10, 2025).
Isaac has appreciated the Magic’s patience during his rehabilitation process.
“They’ve been great,” Isaac said. “Not even them putting pressure on me. It’s me putting the pressure on them, to be honest with you. I want to do this right and don’t want to have any more injuries. I want to take my time and get this thing solidified and get back to playing basketball.”
Isaac said he’s fully recovered from the procedures to his left knee and right hamstring while acknowledging he isn’t 100% from the standpoint of being in game shape and playing at game speed, which he’ll focus on moving forward.
“There are no more hurdles that we have to clear,” Isaac said. “We’ve kind of hit these different points of the sprinting work, the jumping work, the body contact work and now it’s time to put it all together with the way we’re working out where it’s like, ‘You’re guarding this guy, you’re on offense over here and you’re hitting this guy.’ Can we put it all together and do it enough to where we feel comfortable to let you out there?
“If it’s on me, I feel comfortable right now. But they’re going to give me the timeline and just take one day at a time.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Column: The Chicago Bulls may not be title contenders, but their camaraderie makes them an easy team to love
Artūras Karnišovas took a calculated risk in the summer when he decided the Chicago Bulls roster needed only a little tweaking.
The Bulls executive vice president bet on the players who led the team to its first playoff appearance in five years, keeping the status quo and adding a reliable rim protector in Andre Drummond and depth at point guard in veteran Goran Dragić.
In doing so, Karnišovas was counting on the return of the team that had the best record in the Eastern Conference for the first 20 games of last season, not the injury-riddled one that lost 15 of its last 22 games and barely competed in the opening-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
“We need time to see this group play together longer to have any type of conclusion because we liked what we saw in the first 20 games,” he said Monday at Bulls media day. “But I think this group needs a lot more time.”
For the Bulls to reward Karnišovas’ faith in them, they need DeMar DeRozan to have another MVP-type season at age 33 and third-year forward Patrick Williams to take the next step after missing most of 2021-22 with a broken wrist suffered in the fourth game.
Is it too much to hope for or will Karnišovas’ belief in his players — and coach Billy Donovan’s ability to get the most out of them — pay off?
Many things will have to go right for these Bulls, who could have a better team than last season and still struggle to earn a play-in spot in the East. Not only did the rich get richer, but so did the Cleveland Cavaliers, who added a superstar in Donovan Mitchell to their talented, young core.
But Karnišovas deserves the benefit of the doubt. He erased the stench of the previous regime and made the Bulls a fun team to watch again, which in turn made a brutal Chicago winter much more tolerable. I’m not sure they can contend for a conference title, much less a championship, but they’re easy to love because of the way they sacrifice for each other.
And any team with DeRozan and Zach LaVine playing together is a dangerous one, as they proved last season before injuries to LaVine and Lonzo Ball took a toll.
The Bulls players have high expectations, even if the experts remain skeptical.
“If they’re not high, what are we doing here?” LaVine said.
That’s the right attitude to take and why Bulls fans should be excited to start the 2022-23 season.
Listening to DeRozan talk about dealing with his detractors is enough to make you believe he’s not about to slack off after a brilliant season in his first year in Chicago.
“It’s laughable at this point,” DeRozan said. “I always use whatever (motivation) I can take. It’s like free energy. I indulge in it and just let them eat their words, whenever they eat it. It’s never my focal point driving me, but it does irk me here and there. … It’s like, (bleep), what did I do to y’all?”
DeRozan said he believes he’ll get “the last laugh,” knowing his own work ethic. Williams, who worked out in Los Angeles with DeRozan over the summer, can attest to that. DeRozan picked him up around 4:30 a.m. to begin lifting at 5.
“Not 5:01,” Williams said, pointing to DeRozan’s punctuality. “Not 4:59. It’s 5 a.m. You can’t be pulling into the parking lot at 5 a.m.”
DeRozan laughed when asked about his mini-boot camp and told reporters to go ask Williams. Williams described the different workouts, then pointed to DeRozan doing things so early to be with family the rest of the day. The DeRozan Way is one that any young player should want to emulate
“He sees and thinks about things the way a lot of people wouldn’t,” Williams said. “Just trying to pick up on that. Every game situation he’s in, he puts himself through it 10 times harder in the workout. Picking up on those little things, picking his brain, asking him questions.
“I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for me this offseason. And really the only thanks he wants from me is to do the same for another player down the line when I’m in his position.”
While DeRozan was mentoring Williams, Donovan flew to Slovenia to meet with Dragić in person, a nice touch in the age of texting. With Ball suffering another setback with his knee that will force him to miss the early part of the schedule, Dragić potentially will see more minutes early on, while Alex Caruso also should become a bigger contributor at point guard.
“We’ve got great guards behind (Ball), so I’m not really worried too much about who is going to play the position,” Caruso said. “Obviously we’ve got great options — me, Ayo (Dosunmu), Goran — guys that are three different players that bring three different elements to the position that can benefit the team.
“For us it’s figuring out the best chemistry, certain lineups (with) certain guys. … I think we’re in good hands for the time being but look forward to (Ball) being back soon.”
After playing only 41 games last season thanks to Grayson Allen’s cheap shot that broke his right wrist and some nagging injuries caused by Caruso’s penchant for treating his body like a rag doll, will the Bulls’ human defibrillator alter his style to ensure he’s healthier?
“I don’t think I will change the way I play,” he said. “That’s what got me here. That’s why the Bulls want me on the team. That’s why Bill loves what I do with my energy and my defense and how I bring other guys along. I don’t think I can change that.
“But I’ve definitely got to be maybe smarter. Maybe a 50-50 ball that’s going out of bounds, you might let one or two out and save (the diving) for the postseason.
“I say that now sitting in front of a microphone. When I get out there, it might be different.”
Maybe the Bulls just need to be a healthier version of themselves to become the team Karnišovas believes they will be.
He’s betting on their character, which might not be a bad bet at all.
Kenny Golladay the latest Giants receiver possibly on market for active GM Joe Schoen
Joe Schoen has been “open for business,” in his words, pretty much since the day he took the Giants’ GM job in January.
His simultaneous tasks were to improve Daniel Jones’ supporting cast in the short term while rebuilding the roster for sustainable, long-term success.
Juggling both is not easy. Neither is finding takers for assets a GM wants to offload.
The Giants’ receivers have come into focus since the spring as the position group Schoen has tried to turn over unsuccessfully for 2022.
Kenny Golladay, who is unhappy after a Week 2 benching, is only the latest receiver caught in Schoen’s crosshairs.
A Monday report by NFL.com presented scenarios that the Giants might find amenable to offload the disgruntled veteran. The report noted that the Giants might be willing to eat the bulk of Golladay’s expensive contract to get rid of him in exchange for a late-round pick.
It amounted to an invitation for the NFL’s other 31 teams to call. Time will tell if anyone does. The reality is that while Schoen has looked to drum up action on his receivers, he hasn’t found any takers yet this year.
The Giants made calls looking to trade Kadarius Toney in the spring for all the reasons reinforced during Toney’s injury-filled spring, summer and early season. No one was going to pay big for a player with baggage, especially once word got out.
The Giants also sought a market for Darius Slayton in the spring and summer, eventually giving Slayton a paycut to stay on the team. Again, they couldn’t find a meaningful return, especially because teams expected him to be released at the end of camp anyway.
Schoen drafted Kentucky gadget receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round in April, reinforcing a planned turnover at the position.
The Giants also have shown consistent interest in Cole Beasley, according to ProFootballTalk, though he recently signed with the Buccaneers.
Truthfully, the Beasley-Brian Daboll Bills connection always made his signing in Big Blue a possible or even likely fit. The Giants just haven’t had any money to make it happen, nor were they supposed to be a contending team. So that union hasn’t happened — at least not yet.
Then there is Golladay, who said respectfully but sternly that “I should be playing regardless” after seeing only two snaps in the Giants’ win over the Panthers in Week 2.
The reality is that Schoen collaborates with Daboll on the Giants’ lineups each week.
They played Golladay in the final preseason game with mostly backups, which raised eyebrows and drew a no-comment from Golladay leaving the locker room in August.
Then they benched Golladay against the Panthers despite giving the receiver positive feedback on his work ethic.
Golladay’s role is expected to increase in Monday night’s NFC East battle with the Dallas Cowboys, as the Giants looked for their first 3-0 start since 2009.
Still, if he produces, it’s possible Schoen might use that production to try and support his argument for another team to take Golladay off his hands.
The obvious long-term plan here is to dramatically alter and upgrade the weapons at the Giants quarterback’s disposal. The only question is how long it will take Schoen to do it.
WILLIAMS SITS FOR FIRST TIME EVER
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams missed a game due to injury on Monday for the first time in his NFL career. A sprained MCL in his right knee kept him out. Williams had played in 114 consecutive games from 2015-22 for the Jets (71) and Giants (43) prior to Monday’s scratch.
The Giants’ other inactives were WR Toney (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), CB Justin Layne (hamstring) and healthy LB Tomon Fox.
Toney’s start to his second NFL season: In Week 1, seven snaps and two rushes for 23 yards. In Week 2, 28 snaps and two catches for zero yards.
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari were both active Monday for the first time this season. Thibodeaux, this year’s No. 5 overall pick out of Oregon, made his NFL debut.
The Cowboys’ inactives were QB Dak Prescott (right thumb), WR Michael Gallup (knee), S Jayron Kearse (knee), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), OL Connor McGovern (ankle), OLB Luke Gifford and CB Nahshon Wright.
Timberwolves are positioned for further success but know nothing is guaranteed
Leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping. In Minnesota, that’s known as fall. For new Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, those environmental shifts mean something different altogether.
“You know basketball is right around the corner,” he said.
That hasn’t necessarily been something to celebrate in Minnesota over the past 18 years. But it is now. The start of Timberwolves training camp is an event. The anticipation for season is palpable, both from the team and the public.
That’s what happens when a team with a budding superstar and a strong core responds to a surprising 46-win season by adding a top-tier basketball executive and an all-star center, who might just be the best defensive player in the world.
“It just seemed like one big move after another this summer,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.
Each won causing its own seismic shift within the NBA landscape, further announcing Minnesota’s arrival to the stage of relevance. The Timberwolves are stocked with the right mix of talent, experience and a now proven coach.
Last season, they achieved. Now, they plan to ascend.
Just how high is the only remaining question. The West will be better this season, as a number of previously injured star players in the conference return to action. But the Timberwolves have improved, as well. And they are now a year farther along in the building process under Finch, who Connelly called “one of the best and brightest coaches in the NBA” — which he believes will become an accepted truth on a national scale as Minnesota continues to win at even higher levels.
Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns are now armed with another year of experience and playoff battle scars upon which they can rely. Add Rudy Gobert to the mix, and the Wolves should match up well with most teams on any given night.
“Super excited to see what our team is going to look like,” Connelly said. “We have a really strong core – a core that’s gotten better this summer, a core that’s excited about what we could potentially accomplish this season.”
Gobert is among the most enthused. He couldn’t wait to get back from playing in Euro Basket — Europe’s premier international tournament this summer, where France netted a silver medal — to connect with his new teammates in Minnesota. Connelly noted how rare it is for a 30-year-old veteran to possess this type of eagerness heading into the season.
When asked about the team’s ceiling this season, Gobert suggested one doesn’t exist.
“When you look at the roster and the talent that we have in this group, it’s pretty incredible,” he said. “I’m lucky to be surrounded by a group of guys that can really accomplish anything. It’s about building the right habits and just keep learning, keep getting better every day. I think the sky’s the limit for this group.”
That habit building is a critical piece in all of this. Taurean Prince carries similar vibes into this season as he had last fall — that the Wolves can be really good. Yes, even “better than last year.” He noted Minnesota has made roster upgrades that should address the team’s shortcomings on the glass and the defensive end. But there is a caveat to all of this.
“At the end of the day you have to put it together and make it work,” Prince said. “You can have as many names, as many superstars as you want. But if you don’t make it work it doesn’t matter.”
The excitement is building, Finch noted. But Tuesday — the start of training camp practices — is indeed just day one. Minnesota must start the climb from Ground Zero, just like every other team. Last year’s accomplishments do not guarantee any victories, nor do the offseason acquisitions.
“It’s very cliche, but we’ve got to build it all over. We’ve got half a new roster again. It’s going to be a little bit different, for sure, but I know we’re really, really excited to get going again here,” Finch said. “Dealing with the weighted expectation season that’s ahead starts with how high of a standard you hold yourself to at the very beginning, and that’s our challenge as a coaching staff.”
“I don’t think we can just show up to the season and think we’re supposed to be whatever expectations are around us,” D’Angelo Russell said. “There’s a process to getting there. So just keeping that mentality, understanding that it’s a process and attacking it one day at a time.”
NOTES
— Karl-Anthony Towns missed media day with a non-COVID illness that Connelly doesn’t believe will cause the 7-foot center to miss time in training camp.
— Regarding Taurean Prince’s current legal situation — he was arrested in August for an incident in May in which he allegedly carried a gun while also possessing marijuana, a criminal offense in Texas — the veteran wing said “everything will be fine. Everything will be 100 percent OK.”
Prince is confident he’ll be available for action this season. “I’m not worried about it being a distraction or having to do anything during the season,” he said.
