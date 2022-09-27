News
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
“The golden age of globalization that we have known for the past 30 years since the end of the Cold War is clearly over and we are entering a new era, a new era that will be marked by greater geopolitical contestation. “said the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore. and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The golden age of globalization is over and a fundamental change in the way the world works is underway, said the representative of Singapore. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wang.
Although countries have not fully retreated into protectionism, businesses are increasingly influenced by geopolitical tensions, Wong said during a dialogue at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on Monday evening, referring specifically to the strained relations between the United States and China.
Wong, however, said that Singapore and the rest of ASEAN wanted a balanced relationship with the United States and China and preferred the two countries to engage in the region “on their own merits” rather than through the lens. of a US-China relationship.
“Where the logic used to be, countries don’t need to be friends to do business with each other. In fact, the hope was that the more we trade and invest in each other, we will mitigate geopolitical rivalry,” Wong said.
“Remember the McDonald’s theory that where we have McDonald’s everywhere, there won’t be a war? Well, that was the story and the end of the story.”
“So now a different logic is at play…the golden age of globalization that we have known for the past 30 years since the end of the cold war is clearly over and we are entering a new era, a new era that will be marked by greater geopolitical contestation.”
If these developments are normalized, the world will become more dangerous and fractured, he said.
Tensions and affairs between the United States and China
Singapore will continue to work with the United States and China without taking sides, Wong said, adding that a likely meeting between the leaders of the two nations is encouraging.
“With this ability to come together to meet in person, it will be possible to establish a new modus operandi between the two countries, recognizing that in reality the world is big enough for China and the United States and that the two countries don’t have to define their relationship in contradictory terms,” Wong said.
He warned of the effects such a relationship could have on the perceptions of younger generations in the United States and China.
“And if there’s no capacity for interpersonal connection and communication to happen, it’s very easy to paint the other side as the bad guy, we’re the good guys. And both sides do it.”
“And you have a whole generation of people growing up thinking that way, so what’s going to happen in 50 years, in 30 years? I think that’s something we should be concerned about.”
Business leaders participating in conference discussions agree that the growing rift between the United States and China is not good for business.
“Look at it through the looking glass. China just had an American shock,” Cheah Cheng Hye, co-chairman of Value Partners Group, a Hong Kong-listed fund management firm, told a panel. during the conference.
“The generation of Chinese born perhaps in the last generations, many of them have idealized America and the American way of life. It is such a shock to the Chinese people of that time to be rejected by the America and being subjected to racial profiling, there’s a lot of disappointment, there’s a lot of ‘what do we do next’.”
While positive engagement doesn’t mean there won’t be “rigorous competition” between the two nations, working together will be beneficial, especially when it comes to issues such as climate change and the responses to the pandemic, Wong said.
The United States and China have benefited from their financial interdependence, Ng Kok Song, founding chairman of Avanda Investment Management, former chief investment officer of Singapore’s GIC, told a panel at the conference.
Ng said studies have shown that many U.S. S&P 500 companies have benefited from China’s growth in revenue and size.
Likewise, the Chinese have welcomed international capital and financial institutions into their market, John Studzinski, vice president and managing director of U.S. investment management firm Pimco, told the same panel.
When asked about a timeline for his succession as Singapore’s new prime minister, Wong did not give a specific answer, warning that there were more pressing issues, such as the high cost of living, a possible economic downturn next year and the threat of further mutations from the Covid pandemic.
cnbc
News
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Sleeping With DaBaby Before Getting Shot By Tory Lanez
DaBaby just released a new song that practically details his s*xual encounter with Megan Thee Stallion. The two minutes song is all about how he slept with the American rapper Megan before she was shot by Tory Lanez. And also how he can easily get other b**ches into his bed. DaBaby didn’t mince words, he mentioned Megan The Stallion in the song.
DaBaby in one of his lines in the song said; “Had her pretty boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die bout the b**ch likes a coward”. We are confident this has everything to do with another man supposedly rapper Pardison, Meghan Thee’s boyfriend. Yes, Dababy is pulling a “Kanye West” on Meghan. And so we have a full song talking about a s** encounter between two grown adults. The surprises from celebrities these days never cease.
However, the 27-year-old “Sweetie pie” rapper has not denied or confirmed DabBaby’s wild claims but during her performance at the IHeart Radio Festival, she made a statement that she owns her body and chooses what to do with it. And that’s a confirmation that DaBaby banged her!
“So look, I don’t know about y’all but I love my body. I do what I want to with my body when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. she further added ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”
Well, not that we care soo much about what anyone does with their body, but once when you let it out, we sure will talk about it!
Here are the lyrics of “Boogeyman” Dababy’s new song detailing his affair with the Maghan Thee Stallion.
Via Genius:
[Intro]
You play with me, oh, God damn
Shut the lights off, Boogeyman
(Oh lord, Jetson made another one)
[Verse 1]
You play with me that shit was childish
The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fuckin’ on Megan Thee Stallion
Waited to say that shit on my next album
Hit it the day before too
But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it
Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward
I told you niggas don’t play, now, you gon’ have to handle me
I poked the motherfucking bear, I’m a animal
Rock out on you, make you dance like Diana
I’m having hoes that’s gone do what I say, thеy are not gonna argue with me, thеy got manners
They not coming in with that phone, don’t do cameras
I ain’t in the mood to be taking no pictures
I’m way too smooth, having my way with the bitches
You don’t wanna be on my shitlist
I’m havin’ bitches on bitches
I’m havin’ bitches who blood, uh-huh
Yeah, I’m having bitches who crippin’
I ain’t tripping nigga, baby, don’t bang, uh-huh
Uh-huh, big .40 and a crazy ass chain
Nigga don’t walk up on me with that mask on your face, get your shit blown off nigga, baby don’t play (Baow, baow)
Walk on my shit, this that baby on baby, I think I’m the shit you can blame it on bae
I’m ready to blow every time I pull out, you can come and find out, bitch, I stay where I stay (Yeah, yeah)
Whip cold and it came with the skates
Project baby, bitch, I step out the lake
Bitch made nigga, know a hater gon’ hate
They ain’t fucking with Jonathan mama
2rare “Q-Pid” (Live Performance) | Open Mic
[Chorus]
You play with me (Play with me), oh, God damn (Oh, god damn)
Shut the lights off (Lights off), Boogeyman (Boogeyman)
You play with me (Play with me), oh, God damn (Oh, god damn)
Cut the lights off (Lights off), Boogeyman
[Verse 2]
I know these rappin’ ass niggas be hatin’ (Uh-huh)
But they can’t do shit with me mama
I pulled up two chains and six bracelets (Yeah, yeah)
Play, I’m gone bring the bitch right up out ’em
Yeah, I’m in the whip getting top
I like my bitch from the bottom
You think you could like me, lil’ nigga you’re not
This lil’ bitch that I’m with is a model
The first one, you fuck niggas play
I’m gonna give four or six to your next show
And come blow one of you fuck niggas down on the stage
The day you call my bluff, that’s the day you gon’ lay
I was at Rolling Loud, shuttin’ down a whole damn show, tried to make me have a problem with gays
Mixed up my words, made a nigga lose a whole thirty million, now, I’m back and I’ma say what I say
Bitch nigga, you done
[Chorus]
You play with me (Play with me), oh, God damn (Oh, god damn)
Shut the lights off (Lights off), Boogeyman (Boogeyman)
You play with me (Play with me), oh, God damn (Oh, god damn)
Cut the lights off (Lights off), Boogeyman (Boogeyman)
[Outro]
You play with me (Yeah, yeah), oh, God damn (Oh, god damn)
Shut the lights off (Lights off), Boogeyman (Boogeyman)
You play with me (Play with me), oh, God damn (Oh, god damn)
Cut the lights off, Boogeyman (Baby)
Here is Megan Thee Stallion subtly confirming he slept with DaBaby before she got shot by Tory Lanez:
The post Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Sleeping With DaBaby Before Getting Shot By Tory Lanez appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
NFL power rankings, Week 4: Ravens return to unsettled group of Super Bowl contenders
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 4:
Super Bowl contenders
1. Buffalo Bills (2-1, No. 1 last week)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-1, No. 2)
3. Miami Dolphins (3-0, No. 4)
4. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0, No. 5)
5. Baltimore Ravens (2-1, No. 9)
6. Green Bay Packers (2-1, No. 7)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1, No. 3)
8. Los Angeles Rams (2-1, No. 8)
If there’s one lesson to be learned from a weekend of surprising results, it’s that there isn’t a clear Super Bowl favorite.
Let’s start with the Dolphins’ 21-19 win over the Bills, which ended Buffalo’s seven-game winning streak against its AFC East rival. It wasn’t an impressive performance by Miami, which was outgained 497-212, only ran 39 plays on offense and allowed Bills quarterback Josh Allen to complete a career-high 42 passes for 400 yards. According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins became just the ninth team since 1940 to win a regular-season game running 39 or fewer plays.
While Miami deserves credit for making the most of its limited opportunities, Buffalo squandered several chances to score, with three trips inside the red zone in the second half resulting in just three points. That overshadowed an otherwise outstanding day for the offense, which went a combined 13-for-21 on third and fourth down, had a team-record 11 players catch passes and averaged 5 yards per carry.
While teams that start 3-0 can expect to make the playoffs 76% of the time and win the division 51% of the time, according to the NFL, Miami looked far from unbeatable Sunday. Now the Dolphins have to worry about the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is dealing with what coach Mike McDaniel said are back and ankle injuries heading into a short week of practice before Thursday night’s game against the Bengals.
Elsewhere in the AFC, the Ravens bounced back from a shocking fourth-quarter collapse against Miami to beat the Patriots, 37-26, and reestablish themselves as serious contenders. While there are still concerns about Baltimore’s defense after it allowed 7.1 yards per play and 321 passing yards Sunday, timely turnovers helped right the ship in the second half when the game appeared to be slipping away. Even more notable is the continued excellence of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the first player in NFL history to record back-to-back games with at least three touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Ravens might not be the complete team they were during their dominant 2019 season, but Jackson looks more in command of the offense than ever before and might have his most talented group of playmakers now that running back J.K. Dobbins is back and wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay have emerged. That’s a scary thought for the rest of the AFC, which looks more wide-open than originally thought.
That brings us to Kansas City, which suffered a head-scratching 20-17 loss to the Colts as quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked out of sorts against a Gus Bradley-led defense he usually dominates. Mahomes was seen arguing with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sideline during the game, a sign of his frustration with a unit that punted on three of its first four drives and went 3-for-10 on third down. The Chiefs were also extremely unlucky, as rookie Skyy Moore muffed a punt that led directly to a Colts touchdown, backup kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 34-yard field-goal and extra-point attempt, and defensive tackle Chris Jones received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave Indianapolis a first down on its game-winning touchdown drive instead of what would have been a fourth-and-14. The loss is certainly disappointing, but not a sign of a downward spiral.
In the NFC, the hierarchy remains just as unclear. The Eagles look like the best of the bunch, having outscored the Lions and Commanders, 48-15, over the past two weeks behind the dazzling play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is completing 67.3% of his passes and ranks sixth in Total QBR, ESPN’s all-encompassing quarterback metric. The defense has been just as scary, sacking Carson Wentz nine times in Sunday’s 24-8 win and forcing five turnovers in three games.
Defense is also what’s carrying the Packers and Buccaneers, not their future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. In Sunday’s 14-12 win, Green Bay sacked Tom Brady three times, forced two fumbles and held Tampa Bay to just 2-for-11 on third down. Aaron Rodgers did enough to keep the Packers’ offense afloat with touchdown passes to Allen Lazard and rookie Romeo Doubs, but Green Bay needs more consistency from its running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who combined for less than 3 yards per carry Sunday after averaging nearly 6 the week before against the Bears.
The Bucs should be concerned about Brady, who looks out of sync with his receivers, but coach Todd Bowles has to be happy with how his defense is playing. Tampa Bay entered Week 3 at No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA efficiency rankings and should keep the top spot after holding Green Bay scoreless in the second half. The secondary is among the league’s best with cornerback Jamel Dean playing at an All-Pro level, and linebacker Lavonte David is still a force at age 32. If wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones can return soon to join Mike Evans after his one-game suspension, the Bucs’ offense should get back to being one of the league’s best.
The wild cards
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1, No. 24)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2, No. 20)
11. Denver Broncos (2-1, No. 13)
12. Minnesota Vikings (2-1, No. 11)
13. Cleveland Browns (2-1, No. 16)
14. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2, No. 6)
15. Dallas Cowboys (2-1, No. 17)
16. San Francisco 49ers (1-2, No. 10)
17. Arizona Cardinals (1-2, No. 14)
18. Tennessee Titans (1-2, No. 27)
19. Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1, No. 30)
20. Detroit Lions (1-2, No. 15)
With the Jaguars off to a winning start, Doug Pederson has built an early case to be Coach of the Year. Jacksonville’s free-agent spending spree was criticized for its big commitment to players of seemingly little consequence, but wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and cornerback Darious Williams have been an important part of the Jaguars’ 2-1 start. Leading the way is second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is living up to his billing as one of the top prospects of the last decade. He ranks fifth in expected points added per play — a measure of relative efficiency that accounts for situational factors — behind Mahomes, Tagovailoa, Allen and Jackson, according to RBSDM.com, making Jacksonville a serious threat to not only go from worst to first in the AFC South, but win a playoff game.
Speaking of outstanding quarterbacks, don’t forget about Joe Burrow. The Bengals star got back on track in a 27-12 win over the Jets, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Losses to the Steelers and Cowboys raised alarm bells, but the defending AFC champions have an opportunity to prove they’re still the class of the conference in games against the Dolphins and Ravens. The Bengals need more from running back Joe Mixon and the offensive line, but the defense has been excellent against the pass, allowing a 56.2% completion rate and 72.1 passer rating, both top-five marks in the league.
There isn’t much to learn from the Broncos’ 11-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday night other than the fact that Denver and San Francisco might have two of the best defenses in the league. The Broncos sealed the victory by forcing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to step out of the end zone for a safety and recording three turnovers, including an interception and a fumble in the final two minutes. The Niners, meanwhile, held Russell Wilson in check for most of the night until he led a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Both teams might have to win ugly to stay in the playoff race.
Crabs in a bucket
21. New York Giants (2-1, No. 22)
22. New Orleans Saints (1-2, No. 12)
23. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3, No. 21)
24. Washington Commanders (1-2, No. 23)
25. Atlanta Falcons (1-2, No. 29)
26. Chicago Bears (2-1, No. 28)
27. New England Patriots (1-2, No. 18)
28. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2, No. 19)
29. New York Jets (1-2, No. 25)
30. Carolina Panthers (1-2, No. 31)
31. Seattle Seahawks (1-2, No. 26)
32. Houston Texans (0-2-1, No. 32)
There isn’t much separating these teams, who are liable to beat each other any given week.
The most confusing 0-3 team thus far has to be the Raiders, who made a big splash this offseason by acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Packers and hiring longtime Patriots offensive assistant Josh McDaniels as coach. Those additions were expected to elevate quarterback Derek Carr and the offense, but through three games, the results have been disappointing. In Sunday’s 24-22 loss to the Titans, Adams had just five catches on 10 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. While it seems too early to write the Raiders off, history suggests it might not be. Since 2000, the 2018 Texans are the only team to start 0-3 and make the playoffs.
McDaniels’ old team might be just as disappointing. Getting beat by the Ravens and Dolphins is understandable given how well those teams have played, but the Patriots lost by a combined 24 points. The defense has ranked no worse than seventh in points allowed in the previous six seasons under coach Bill Belichick, but it sits 22nd this year (23.7 per game). The offense has also struggled behind second-year quarterback Mac Jones, who has thrown five interceptions and could be out for several weeks with a high ankle sprain. After being a perennial Super Bowl contender for nearly two decades, New England is in danger of missing the postseason for the second time in three years.
()
News
Same-sex marriage, GPA, children’s rights … What will change in Cuba – RT in French
Validated by referendum by more than 66% of Cubans, a new Family Code came into force, making Cuba the most progressive in Latin America in terms of the rights of homosexuals, children, the elderly and the disabled.
Cubans have approved by more than 66% in a referendum a new progressive Family Code that legalizes same-sex marriage, surrogacy and extended parentage.
The text approved on September 25 was widely supported by the communist government and the vote in favor of the “yes” vote has been the subject of an intense official campaign in recent weeks, in the streets, on television and on the networks. social.
The “yes” thus won 66.87% of the vote against 33.13% of the votes for the “no”, the highest percentage of negative votes ever reached during a referendum, according to almost final results announced on September 26 by the National Electoral Council (CEN). “The family code has been approved by the people,” said its president, Alina Balseiro.
“The ‘yes’ won. Justice has been done […] It is a question of settling a debt towards several generations of Cubans, whose family projects have been waiting for this law for years”, welcomed President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Twitter.
Turnout stood at 74.01%, according to the electoral authority, which still had to validate the results in around thirty constituencies.
This rate is down from the previous 2019 referendum on the new Constitution, approved by 86.85% of voters with a turnout of 90.15%.
The new code, which replaces on September 26 the previous one dating from 1975, legalizes homosexual marriage and authorizes homoparental adoption.
It strengthens the rights of children, the elderly and the disabled, and introduces the possibility of legally recognizing several fathers and mothers, in addition to the biological parents. It authorizes non-profit surrogacy.
Cuba now has the most progressive text in Latin America on the subject.
The American embassy in Havana hailed on Twitter “the decision of the Cuban people”, nevertheless wishing to clarify: “But this does not change the anti-democratic nature of the Cuban regime. The Cuban people deserve to have all their human rights respected.”
RT All Fr Trans
News
Interior Florida residents brace for impacts from Hurricane Ian
THE VILLAGES, Florida – As hundreds of thousands of Floridians evacuate parts of Florida’s western shores as Hurricane Ian approaches, residents in the interior are not sitting idly by. Rainfall totals could reach up to a foot with hurricane-force winds, according to the National Weather Service.
“People are just scared, because you just don’t know,” Vivian Hudson told FOX Weather’s Robert Ray.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION VS. TROPICAL STORM VS. HURRICANE? WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE?
Hudson is one of nearly 150,000 residents of the 55-year-old community known as The Villages, located about an hour north of Orlando. They are potentially in Ian’s path despite being in the middle of the Florida peninsula. Hudson spent eight years living on the Gulf Coast of Texas and said he’s seen his fair share of hurricanes, but not all of his neighbors.
The Sunshine State has welcomed more than half a million new residents since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The villages alone saw their population increase by 3 to 4 percent during this period, according to The Weekly Source, a publication on aging.
“We’re just safe,” says resident Pat Krebs. “I don’t think we’ve done anything major yet, but we’ll still have batteries, flashlights and candles.”
Florida Power and Light hopes Krebs won’t need those candles for too long. They’ve already amassed an army of repair trucks less than 2 hours north of The Villages.
NEW TO FLORIDA? HERE’S A GUIDE TO HELP YOU PREPARE FOR YOUR FIRST HURRICANE SEASON
Ray followed a parade of golf carts around more than 40 golf courses in what The Weekly Source called the world’s largest planned retirement community. He said people there were trying to make the last holes before the rain started in earnest on Tuesday.
“Rain, water is going to be everywhere,” Ed Talbot said next to his golf clubs. “But like I say, ‘Pay the insurance, close it and wait.” “
Some residents have already brought outdoor furniture to keep it from becoming a missile in what National Weather Service forecasters wrote as “possible hurricane conditions” for Wednesday night. Many in the community still remember the devastation of Hurricane Irma, a 2017 storm that made landfall hundreds of miles away in southwest Florida.
“If it’s that bad, (20)17, you know,” Robert Krebs said. “(2017) was the worst.”
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking Ian and predicting the storm will make landfall somewhere between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend area of the state. Ian will weaken on land, but the path sets eyes near villages as it heads north through the state on Thursday and Friday.
“The villages are crossing their fingers that they don’t see a repeat of what Hurricane Irma brought in 2017, which was a deluge of rain and wind,” Ray told FOX Weather.
yahoo
News
Colin Kaepernick’s Fans Label Rihanna A “Hypocrite” After 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
To you, the deluded fans of Colin Kaepernick listen up: Money must be made at all cost—and that’s what new mother-in-town Rihanna is doing. The fact that Rihanna rejected to perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show in 2019 in support of Colin Kaepernick doesn’t mean she should reject another juicy offer in the year 2022. Go for it girl!!!
Y’all Colin Kaepernick’s fans can go meet Satan in hell and rant to him about Rihanna “selling out” if you don’t get why she has accepted to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can label her a hypocrite but she will be walking to the bank in the end.
Via HNHH:
Rihanna shook the Internet earlier this week after announcing that she’ll be taking the stage at during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Fans were excited that Riri is making her way back to the stage after taking years away from music to start a billion dollar business and have a child with beau A$AP Rocky.
The 34-year old beauty announced the news via Instagram with a photo of her hand holding a football, while showing off her signature wrist tattoos. The photo has already spawned several different memes as both Rih fans and football fans unite in preparation for the big day. However, not everyone was excited about the Fenty Beauty creator taking the stage during Super Bowl LVII. Many critics accused Rihanna of being a hypocrite since she initially sided with Colin Kaepernick in his protest against the National Football League.
In 2019, the “Rude Boy” singer turned down the opportunity to perform during the Pepsi Halftime Show in support of Kaepernick. That same year, she told Vogue, “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I don’t agree with at all, and I was not about to go an be of any service to them [the NFL] in any way.”
Several fans also pointed out that Jay-Z’s involvement with the league could have swayed Rihanna’s decision this time around. The Roc Nation founder recently spoke about the BadGal’s legacy in a statement, saying, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”
It’s showtime baby!
The post Colin Kaepernick’s Fans Label Rihanna A “Hypocrite” After 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ari Fletcher Reveals She Recently Lost A Pregnancy For Moneybagg Yo
It looks like Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo are playing with the minds of their fans and the bored people interested in their on-and-off relationship. During the summer, Ari tweeted suggesting that she and Moneybagg Yo were done with their relationship.
There were also wild rumors out that Moneybagg Yo had taken back the Lamborghini truck he bought for Ari Fletcher on her birthday in 2020. But in a recent interview Ari had with YouTube cooking show Dinner With The Don, it looks like they are still together.
In the interview, Ari Fletcher confirmed that the baby bump photo she went viral on Twitter with was her—but sadly added she lost the pregnancy which was for Moneybagg Yo.
Via HNHH:
However, the pair sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this month after Moneybagg posted and deleted a photo of an unidentified woman showing off her burgeoning baby bump while rocking a chunky diamond encrusted ring. Fans immediately speculated that he and Ari were expecting their first child together— but the 27-year old influencer didn’t deny or confirm whether it was her bump in the photo when she went live on Instagram last week.
On Monday (September 26), she finally opened up about the cryptic photo on a new episode of her YouTube cooking show Dinner With The Don. After her friend and co-chef asked if it was her in the photo, Ari responded, “That Was Me.” Later on in the video, the mom of one revealed that she is no longer pregnant after the couple suffered a miscarriage.
The news comes just weeks after the young businesswoman celebrated her featured in Forbes Magazine. “I’m so happy and overjoyed. So thankful. This was such an amazing interview. I’m still in shock and can’t stop smiling,” she posted.
Moneybagg shared a snippet of the article, celebrating his lady, writing, “Ima Rich n*gga I need a Rich Bih! Congratulations! Get Da money !!! [purple heart emoji].” The unborn child will mark Ari’s second and Moneybagg’s ninth. Congrats to the couple.
From Ari Fletcher’s posture, it’s likely that she and Moneybagg Yo are still going strong even though I don’t see them sealing this relationship with marriage. It’s one of those Hollywood relationships.
Here is the interview of Ari Fletcher revealing her pregnancy loss:
The post Ari Fletcher Reveals She Recently Lost A Pregnancy For Moneybagg Yo appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Sleeping With DaBaby Before Getting Shot By Tory Lanez
VeChain Partners With TruTrace For Wider Blockchain Adoption
NFL power rankings, Week 4: Ravens return to unsettled group of Super Bowl contenders
10 GameFi DAOs You Need to Know About in 2022
Same-sex marriage, GPA, children’s rights … What will change in Cuba – RT in French
Acala Network To Resume Operations After Passing Vote
Interior Florida residents brace for impacts from Hurricane Ian
UNI Registers 16% Rally In Last 7 Days
Colin Kaepernick’s Fans Label Rihanna A “Hypocrite” After 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops