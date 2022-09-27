News
Tommies men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi on Year 2: ‘It’s a totally different vibe’
Rico Blasi will begin his second season behind the bench for the St. Thomas men’s hockey team on Saturday, when the Tommies host St. Cloud State in the first game of a home-and-home series. With his team coming off a 3-32-1 record in its inaugural season at the Division I level, he knows the Huskies, one of the nation’s elite, will be just the first opponent to offer a stiff challenge for the fledgling Tommies.
The 50-year-old Blasi spent 20 seasons as the head coach at Miami (Ohio), highlighted by 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and two trips to the Frozen Four. Having also played the game, including collegiately at Miami, the Toronto native has plenty to draw upon as he guides the program through uncharted territory. He needed it all last season, and then some.
Blasi recently sat down with the Pioneer Press for a look back at the first season in St. Paul.
With 20-plus years as a head coach, I would assume that last season was not anything you had experienced before.
Blasi: When you transition from Division III to Division I, there really is no playbook for that. In some ways I didn’t know what I didn’t know. But I knew we had to go through a process that goes beyond just ice time and playing games but everything else — admissions, housing, and just the way St. Thomas goes about its business. Accounting, the budget, scholarship money, all of it. And then you add having to coach a team, trying to recruit some guys. You aren’t going to recruit guys in April, so we tried to piece together some transfers and some scholarships late, which I didn’t want to do.
Then we had to hire a staff. I believe I was solo from April 15, when I started, to July 1, when (assistant coach ) Leon (Hayward) was hired. We didn’t hire (assistant coach) Cory (Laylin) until Aug. 10. Our equipment guy didn’t start until mid-July. I had ordered equipment when I got the job, but it didn’t show up on time. It was a unique experience, but at the end of the day it was so much fun to be a part of. We’re all competitive, so wins and losses, that wasn’t great. But I’m so proud of our players for the way they handled themselves. Overmatched many nights, but we got better and were competitive at the end. Their attitude every day was incredible; I’m not sure how they did it.
Then, into April, we had to have some tough conversations. Our philosophy as a staff is to always be brutally honest, and love our players. So when you have those tough conversations I think they respect that. We only kept 11 players. We had five or six seniors, and the other guys it was best for them to explore other options. They all did, and they are going to be in a place where they are going to play. A lot of them were great and very respectful. A couple were disappointed and thought they could still be part of it. And that was tough. But we had to do that. In the meantime, we recruited 12 freshmen. We knew what we were bringing in and we knew what we needed to keep. And we had to keep some room for any transfers that wanted to come in. The nice thing about being in St. Paul is that there are a lot of kids playing Division I hockey that might want to come home. We have to be ready if those calls come, and thankfully, some of them came. Our academic standards are so high that there were probably some transfers we couldn’t get into school. But we were fortunate enough that they were really good students.
So it’s been, I’d say, 17 months of seeing this vision in our minds. We were able to get through the first year, we were able to put some policies and procedures in place, we were able to build our culture. The guys have been great about working out with our strength coach. Last summer we didn’t have a strength coach, so we didn’t have any workouts. The first time the team got together was in September. It’s a totally different vibe, one that we’re more accustomed to. And to be in this position, to be able to build a Division I program from the beginning, there’s nothing better. I wouldn’t want to do anything else.
Were there moments when it felt overwhelming?
Blasi: Yeah, 100 percent. There were a lot of days, and I was alone, too. My wife and my daughters were back in Ohio, so there were a lot of days where you’re sitting at home by yourself and thinking, “Is this really going to happen?” But then you quickly remind yourself that this is an awesome university with great people. And you thank God that you’re here and you go to work the next day and you get after it.
But yes, overwhelmed, disappointed, discouraged, angry; felt bad for the players. Felt bad for alums. Am I the right guy? All that stuff. But at the end of the day we have tremendous people here, and that’s what it’s all about. If, at the end of the year, you have a fellow coach tell you that the team they saw in October wasn’t the team they saw in March, then you know you did something right. When you have a tough meeting and the young person gives you a hug on the way out, knowing they aren’t going to be a part of the program again, then you know you did something right. At our level, yes, we want our players to play in the NHL, we want to win championships, but we also want to develop these young people to be better versions of themselves. That’s the underlying thing I go back to. This holistic approach we’ve taken in building our culture, it’s really that. We have be authentic. As coaches we have our own little mantra: To be authentic with purpose. And then everything else falls into place.
Did you learn anything during the season that affected your recruiting, in terms of who or what you would be going after?
Blasi: I think that’s a good point because when we did get the job in April we didn’t want to recruit too much, because we wanted to see what we needed. That was part of our learning curve; we needed to see who we’re playing against on a day-to-day basis. That helped us shape what kind of team we wanted to be and what kind of team we need to be. Some of the things we never compromise: compete and character, and make sure they are good students. OK, so what kind of skill set do we need? What kind of buildings will we be playing in?
What kind of things did you take out of that?
Blasi: I think you need to be a team that can compete, I think you need to be a team that can grind it out. I think you need to be a team that can get up and down the ice with some of the teams in our league. So you have to have a little bit of everything, You can’t just go with size, you can’t just go with skating. So, with the resources that we had, we needed to find that type of player. I think we made a step towards that. Now, it’s young, so it will have to develop. We’ll have to nurture it a little bit. But that’s the fun part.
Heat’s Udonis Haslem putting aside ‘Last Ride’ emotions, even at final camp; Butler keeps it clean
Udonis Haslem said he had not given it much thought before he was asked Tuesday. But, yes, he said, this is the beginning of the end.
In this case, with the veteran power forward announcing last month that this would be his 20th and final NBA season, all with the Heat, it also meant that this week at the Baha Mar resort stands as his final training camp.
“It’s just ‘The Last Ride’ for me. It’s just, ‘The Last Ride,’ that’s what I call it and gonna make it a good one,” he said, playing off former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade calling his own final season “The Last Dance.”
“It’s going to be a fun, fun, fun season,” Haslem, 42, said. “It’s going to be a successful season overall.”
While Wade meticulously chronicled his final NBA season, in 2018-19 with the Heat, Haslem said he would wait before culling his memories.
“I’m going to document some of it, but I don’t know what I’ll do with it,” he said. “I’ve never been a guy that goes back and watches film or anything of myself. So, for the most part, it’ll probably just be in those moments of solitude and I’ll just click some of this stuff on and look back and really enjoy it.
“Because I’m such a serious guy, in these moments, I don’t know if I’m enjoying this. Like, my mind is where it needs to be. It’s on basketball. It’s on getting better. It’s on banking equity and getting us where we need to go. I’m not really at the phase of enjoying the 20th year right now.”
Substitute teacher
The Heat’s first day of the five at the camp on New Providence came with assistant coach Chris Quinn in charge, with coach Erik Spoelstra starting the day in South Florida, after the Monday birth of his daughter.
“It’s a whole new experience for me, personally,” the former Heat guard said, with the assignment coming on Quinn’s 39th birthday. “Obviously, I’m constantly in communication with Spo, last night, this morning. The practice planning is still his.
“So we’re just forging ahead. Obviously there’s things bigger than basketball, him being with the birth of his child. And our job is just to get off on the right start of training camp.”
Spoelstra is expected to be in place to run Wednesday’s sessions on the makeshift courts in the resort’s convention center.
“This is a super cool experience for us, a way to really connect and bond,” Quinn said. “Obviously we’re here first to work, prepare for the season. It has a totally different feel than when we were in Miami. We want our guys to have fun, enjoy this place.”
Second home
Since signing with the Heat in 2019 free agency, forward Jimmy Butler has made the Bahamas a frequent getaway, including renting a home close to Baha Mar this week.
“It’s special,” he said. “So many good people here that I’m able to now call my family and my friends. Like seriously, I’m here all the time. I love these people here.”
Butler said the secondary goal this week is to beat the locals at dominos as often as possible.
As was the case at Monday’s media day at FTX Arena, Butler again arrived clean shaven, this time with his new dreadlocks concealed by a headband.
“I’m just being me,” he said of the new look. “I don’t know. I like it. I might keep it like this. I might shave my face again. I might have half of it shaved. You all be on the lookout.”
Three sit
Guard Gabe Vincent (knee swelling) did not participate in the opening session of camp. Center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and forward Nikola Jovic (Achilles) were limited for the practice.
Another challenge for the Chicago Bears passing game: WR Byron Pringle goes on injured reserve
The Chicago Bears passing game took another hit Tuesday when the team placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve.
Pringle suffered a calf injury in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, and he now must sit out at least four games per IR rules.
The Bears signed Pringle to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason, and he had two catches for 33 yards on three targets in three games. In three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pringle had 67 catches for 898 yards and seven touchdowns.
His absence is another challenge for a passing attack that ranks as the worst in the NFL with just 78.3 passing yards per game.
The Bears played their first three games without rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who has been dealing with an on-and-off hamstring injury since August. N’Keal Harry, whom the Bears acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots, is also on IR after having ankle surgery in August. The Bears released wide receiver Tajae Sharpe with an injury settlement earlier this month.
The Bears signed veteran linebacker Joe Thomas to the open spot on the active roster. Thomas played 26 defensive snaps Sunday with linebacker Matt Adams sidelined.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard has torn left ACL, season is over
The Giants’ worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday morning.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his left ACL during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, head coach Brian Daboll revealed.
Shepard suffered the injury on Big Blue’s final offensive play of the 23-16 loss.
Shepard rehabbed from last December’s torn left Achilles to be ready for the Giants’ Week 1 win in Tennessee. He even caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in that 21-20 win.
Developing story, check back for details.
Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing $1 million+
A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company.
Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
Xiong was arrested last week and awaits her next court hearing, which has not yet to be scheduled. Court records do not list an attorney for her or the company for whom she worked.
According to court documents, Xiong was hired as a financial manager for the company in May 2013 and “had little oversight and nearly unfettered access” to the bank accounts of the company’s clients, which are Twin Cities homeowner associations, or HOAs.
The indictment said the money she allegedly stole came from fees the HOAs collected from residents to cover maintenance, construction and other costs.
Prosecutors said Xiong transferred money into her personal bank accounts and mislabeled the transactions as legitimate HOA expenses. She also made cash withdrawals directly from the HOAs’ accounts, even for a month after she was fired.
Dolphins have ‘evolving chess match’ with DC Boyer’s blitzes; ‘butt punt’ not amusing for special teams coach
Are Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s blitzes becoming too predictable?
A staple for Boyer’s defenses since he began coordinating the entire unit in 2020, he has had back-to-back opponents figure the blitzes out for critical conversions and scores.
In the first half of Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills, twice Allen identified an open area vacated by an extra pass rusher for an easy touchdown pass. First, it was a fourth-down throw to Devin Singletary to cap the opening drive. The next time, it was Singletary picking up a blitzing Jevon Holland as receiver Isaiah McKenzie was wide open on a crosser.
This after the Ravens were overwhelmingly prepared for Dolphins blitzes, which were so effective the previous time they faced quarterback Lamar Jackson, in building a three-touchdown lead on Sept. 18 in Baltimore.
“I mean, you almost have 200 snaps of it over the last couple years on tape,” Boyer said in a Tuesday web conference with reporters. “People have done a lot of different things. We have different adjustments that we use, and I think it’s an evolving chess match as it goes. You got to prepare for it all.
“You’re not quite sure how people are going to approach it, but you have good ideas going in. Sometimes, people will copycat what other teams have done. Sometimes, teams will do what they’ve done in the past. And then, sometimes, we see new stuff. That’s just kind of the ebb and flow of probably all coverages, fronts, blitzes in general.”
While Buffalo and Baltimore entered with counters to Miami’s early blitzes the past two weeks, the Dolphins must also be credited for adjusting in the second half of those games. The Bills were entirely kept out of the end zone after halftime on Sunday, and the previous week, the Ravens only had the long Jackson touchdown run in the second half.
The Dolphins, which blitzed second-most frequently in 2021, actually rank toward the middle of the league in blitz percentage, at 25.5 percent, according to Pro Football Reference.
Over 90 offensive plays for Buffalo on Sunday, the Dolphins had four sacks, one which turned the Bills over for a fumble forced by Jevon Holland and recovered by Melvin Ingram. Ingram had two sacks and forced another fumble. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had four of Miami’s 10 quarterback hits overall.
‘Butt punt’ not amusing
Many from wide receiver Trent Sherfield to teammate Tyreek Hill and others from outside the Dolphins got a kick — no pun intended — out of Miami’s “butt punt” late in the win over the Bills, when punter Thomas Morstead booted a punt off Sherfield’s backside. The ricochet caused the ball to go through the back of the end zone for a safety.
One person who doesn’t find it humorous: Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman.
“Absolutely zero amusement, and 100 percent critical,” Crossman said on Tuesday of his reaction to the blunder. “A mistake that has an opportunity to possibly lose the football game. It never will get a smile from me.”
On Monday, linebacker Duke Riley, who was on the field for the play, tried to make a case that it actually helped Miami. Although giving up 2 points, Riley argued for the difference in field position before Buffalo ultimately ran out of time on its final drive.
Crossman didn’t agree, noting it results in similar yardage to defend but with the opponent only needing a field goal to win instead of a touchdown.
“It’s a momentum play, also, which you don’t ever want to give up,” Crossman said.
He did say it was “good to see” the special teams bounce back on that free kick where Morstead’s 74-yard boot with hangtime got the Bills to start at their own 23-yard line with 1:25 to play.
Crossman said the Dolphins never considered an intentional safety in the situation. He also said that Ogbah got a piece of Bills kicker Tyler Bass’ low missed field goal earlier, and the Dolphins are sending that in to the league for a stat correction.
()
Stolen BMW, Mercedes speed between Maple Grove and St. Paul, crash; 2 teens arrested
Drivers behind the wheels of two stolen vehicles, a BMW and Mercedes Benz, sped between Maple Grove and St. Paul Monday afternoon before one collided with another vehicle and injured the driver, according to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested a 15-year-old suspected of driving the BMW and a 14-year-old passenger, and are looking for two others who ran from the Mercedes.
The incident began after a man in Plymouth reported Monday morning that his 2018 BMW was stolen overnight. A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle near East Seventh and Atlantic streets in St. Paul about 1 p.m. Monday. The driver sped away and the same vehicle was spotted driving recklessly in Maple Grove about 90 minutes later.
A Maple Grove officer tried to pull over the BMW and the driver fled again, this time joined by a stolen Mercedes. The two vehicles “careened in and out of traffic at high speeds on Interstate 94,” as Minnesota Department of Transportation camera operators shared information about their locations with law enforcement, said Steve Linders, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
The vehicles missed stop sticks that officers put on I-94 in St. Paul and the Ramsey County sheriff’s office Carjacking and Auto Theft team started pursuing them near I-94 and Lexington Parkway.
The Mercedes exited the highway at Ruth Street, and crashed near Third Street and White Bear Avenue. No injuries were reported. Two people ran from the stolen vehicle and hadn’t been found as of Tuesday morning.
Deputies were pursuing the BMW, but not the Mercedes at the time of the crashes, Linders said.
VIDEO + AUDIO: The driver of a stolen BMW crashed into another vehicle earlier this afternoon near I-94 & McKnight Rd., with two suspects bailing on foot.
WATCH 👇
— MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) September 26, 2022
The BMW continued on I-94 to McKnight Road, where the driver crashed into a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old woman. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Linders.
The 15-year-old arrested after allegedly driving the BMW has past arrests for motor vehicle thefts, assaults and robbery.
