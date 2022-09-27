News
Vikings continue to address foes constantly double-teaming star WR Justin Jefferson
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was in for 72 offensive snaps on Sunday. He drew double coverage on more than 60 of them.
Jefferson caught just three passes for 14 yards in Minnesota’s 28-24 win over Detroit while being targeted six times. And on Monday, head coach Kevin O’Connell broke down what Jefferson faced.
“I think he had about eight or nine total snaps in the game where he didn’t have some variation of a double,’’ O’Connell said. “And not all doubles are the same. I thought they tried to be very physical with him at the line of scrimmage, almost to a point where a couple of times, they were flagged, throwing him on the ground and things like that.”
In Week 1, Jefferson caught nine passes for a career-high 184 yards in a 23-7 win over Green Bay. Since then, foes have focused even more on him.
Philadelphia, with star cornerback Darius Slay playing a big role, held Jefferson to six catches for 48 yards in a 24-7 win in Week 2. And the Lions worked on Jefferson on Sunday, although that opened up things for other receivers, including K.J. Osborn, who caught the winning 28-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 45 seconds left.
“He’s going to see different variations of defenses that he’s going to have to have a plan for,’’ O’Connell said. “We’re going to have to have a plan for him that obviously allows him to kind of move within our offense but still stay true to what we want to be.”
News
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.
The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit.
“We have impact!” Mission Control’s Elena Adams announced, jumping up and down and thrusting her arms skyward.
Telescopes around the world and in space aimed at the same point in the sky to capture the spectacle. Though the impact was immediately obvious — Dart’s radio signal abruptly ceased — it will be days or even weeks to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.
The $325 million mission was the first attempt to shift the position of an asteroid or any other natural object in space.
“We’re embarking on a new era of humankind,” said NASA’s Lori Glaze, planetary science division director.
Earlier in the day, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson reminded people via Twitter that, “No, this is not a movie plot.” He added in a prerecorded video: ”We’ve all seen it on movies like ‘Armageddon,’ but the real-life stakes are high.”
Monday’s target: a 525-foot asteroid named Dimorphos. It’s actually a moonlet of Didymos, Greek for twin, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger that flung off the material that formed the junior partner.
The pair have been orbiting the sun for eons without threatening Earth, making them ideal save-the-world test candidates.
Launched last November, the vending machine-size Dart — short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — navigated to its target using new technology developed by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, the spacecraft builder and mission manager.
Dart’s on-board camera, a key part of this smart navigation system, caught sight of Dimorphos barely an hour before impact.
“Woo hoo,” exclaimed Adams, a mission systems engineer at Johns Hopkins. “We’re seeing Dimorphos, so wonderful, wonderful.”
With an image beaming back to Earth every second, Adams and other ground controllers in Laurel, Maryland, watched with growing excitement as Dimorphos loomed larger and larger in the field of view alongside its bigger companion. Within minutes, Dimorphos was alone in the pictures; it looked like a giant gray lemon, but with boulders and rubble on the surface. The last image froze on the screen as the radio transmission ended.
Flight controllers cheered, hugged one another and exchanged high fives.
A mini satellite followed a few minutes behind to take photos of the impact. The Italian Cubesat was released from Dart two weeks ago.
Scientists insisted Dart would not shatter Dimorphos. The spacecraft packed a scant 1,260 pounds, compared with the asteroid’s 11 billion pounds. But that should be plenty to shrink its 11-hour, 55-minute orbit around Didymos.
The impact should pare 10 minutes off that, but telescopes will need anywhere from a few days to nearly a month to verify the new orbit. The anticipated orbital shift of 1% might not sound like much, scientists noted. But they stressed it would amount to a significant change over years.
Planetary defense experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth. Multiple impactors might be needed for big space rocks or a combination of impactors and so-called gravity tractors, not-yet-invented devices that would use their own gravity to pull an asteroid into a safer orbit.
“The dinosaurs didn’t have a space program to help them know what was coming, but we do,” NASA’s senior climate adviser Katherine Calvin said, referring to the mass extinction 66 million years ago believed to have been caused by a major asteroid impact, volcanic eruptions or both.
The non-profit B612 Foundation, dedicated to protecting Earth from asteroid strikes, has been pushing for impact tests like Dart since its founding by astronauts and physicists 20 years ago. Monday’s feat aside, the world must do a better job of identifying the countless space rocks lurking out there, warned the foundation’s executive director, Ed Lu, a former astronaut.
Significantly less than half of the estimated 25,000 near-Earth objects in the deadly 460-foot range have been discovered, according to NASA. And fewer than 1% of the millions of smaller asteroids, capable of widespread injuries, are known.
The Vera Rubin Observatory, nearing completion in Chile by the National Science Foundation and U.S. Energy Department, promises to revolutionize the field of asteroid discovery, Lu noted.
Finding and tracking asteroids, “That’s still the name of the game here. That’s the thing that has to happen in order to protect the Earth,” he said.
News
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw off to good start in quest to make first Pro Bowl
It’s only been three games, but Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is off to a good start in the quest to make his first Pro Bowl.
In Minnesota’s 28-24 win over Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Darrisaw had perhaps the best game of his two-year NFL career. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single pressure on 47 pass-blocking snaps. And he was going at times against Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who didn’t make a single tackle after having three sacks the previous week against Washington.
Pro Football Focus ranked Darrisaw as the Vikings’ top run blocker in the game. And according to ESPN, Darrisaw is the fourth-best tackle in the NFL this season in its run-block ratings.
Darrisaw said in June that he’s “trying to get to that Pro Bowl” this season. And Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on Monday raved about his recent play.
“(Darrisaw) has had a really great start to his season,’’ O’Connell said. “I think he continues to kind of take the next steps with where he’s at in his growth as a player. … I’m just excited about the trajectory he’s on as a player and just continuing to evolve and becoming one of the premier left tackles in football is where he’s headed.’’
Darrisaw has heard plenty of other praise. In August, during a joint practice with San Francisco, he met star 49ers left tackle Trent Williams for the first time. After going against Darrisaw for two straight days, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection said, “I do see a lot of myself in him, especially the young Trent.”
Through it all, Darrisaw is determined to maintain a level head.
“I can’t really like look too far ahead,’’ he said Monday. “I know I got to take it a day at a time and just continue to get better. If I take those steps, then I will be in that position hopefully (of being one of the NFL’s top left tackles).’’
Darrisaw was taken with the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech. He missed time in spring drills, the entire preseason and the first three regular-season games with a groin issue before finally taking the field in Week 4. Darrisaw moved into the starting lineup in Week 6 and continued to get better as the season progressed.
Still, he was far from satisfied with the strides he made in 2021.
“From a pass-game perspective, I feel like last year that was one of my weaknesses and I really took it hard on myself,’’ he said. “Breaking down my film and watching my footwork and things like that, I just tried to break bad habits that I had in college and the type of stuff that I used to get away.”
Darrisaw is pleased with the steps he has made so far in 2022 for the Vikings (2-1), who next face New Orleans and star defensive end Cameron Jordan on Sunday in London.
“I feel like I’ve been playing very well, especially from last season and coming into this season, I feel like there’s been way much more improvement in my game,’’ he said. “But there’s still room for improvement. … But definitely I feel like I took that step to become the player that I want to be.”
As for Sunday’s showing against Hutchinson, Darrisaw gave plenty of credit also to Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill. Darrisaw said the two “dominated” Hutchinson, who played 57 of Detroit’s 72 defensive snaps while lining up on both sides.
As far as Darrisaw is concerned, the praise for his play has continued. Defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Vikings, sure likes what he has seen.
“His potential is high,’’ Bullard said Monday. “I know he works hard. I know he wants to be great. … If he puts his head down and continues to work hard and actually goes and hits that potential that he has, (he can be one of the NFL’s top left tackles).”
News
Chicago Bulls are prepared for increased competition in the conference: ‘This is the toughest the East has been’
After establishing themselves as an Eastern Conference contender last season, the Chicago Bulls enter the new season with higher expectations — and a higher bar for competition in the East.
“This year is going to be way harder than last year,” coach Billy Donovan said Monday. “The East is better and we’ve got a lot more challenges in front of us. It is going to be a lot harder and we’re going to have to put more into it to for us to take another step.”
The East dominated the trade windows this summer, headlined by the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blockbuster move to bring in All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.
The Boston Celtics return all five starters who led them to the NBA Finals last season. The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers remain reliably stalwart behind stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. The Cavaliers made a colossal jump in the power rankings, while teams such as the Atlanta Hawks improved their core through transactions.
“This is the toughest the East has been since I’ve been in the league,” Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said. “That makes it exciting.”
Players across the roster acknowledged that this season will be particularly challenging as the Bulls fight for a second straight playoff berth, but they also voiced eagerness to prove themselves against tougher conference opponents.
Or as DeRozan put it: “You don’t want to go to the movies and watch 10 movies and (have them all be) crappy movies. I want to see all blockbuster thrillers.”
Already short-handed to start the season without point guard Lonzo Ball, the Bulls will be tested by the Eastern Conference’s depth.
They were well-positioned to secure a high playoff seed heading into the All-Star break last season only to disintegrate because of injuries, finishing sixth in the East before bowing out of the first round against the Bucks.
The three teams who finished immediately below the Bulls — the Brooklyn Nets, Cavaliers and Hawks — made some of the largest improvements for the upcoming season, deepening the challenge to maintain playoff positioning.
DeRozan said he welcomes the pressure as an opportunity for the team to build through the season.
“I love the competitive island that the East is on,” DeRozan said. “That’s what brings the best out of you when you have the best around you. You have to compete.
”People get so caught up in the rankings. You put me in a room with the best, it brings out the best in me. That’s the approach that we have to take this whole season.”
()
News
5 things we learned from Chicago Bulls media day, including no restrictions for Zach LaVine and who might start at point guard
The Chicago Bulls ushered in a new season with heightened expectations during media day Monday at the Advocate Center.
Training camp begins Tuesday in preparation for four preseason games, starting Oct. 4 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. The season opener is Oct. 19 in Miami with the home opener three days later against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here are five things we learned from media day.
1. Zach LaVine is ready for action.
LaVine voiced excitement about returning at full strength after a left knee injury hampered the All-Star shooting guard’s availability throughout the second half of the 2021-22 season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in May to address lingering swelling and discomfort in the knee.
After struggling with discomfort for months in the spring, LaVine said he now feels pain-free and confident in his physical abilities following the procedure.
“I feel really good,” he said. “Surgery is surgery, but being able to have a small invasive surgery like that is great. Being able to get back to 100% was all I was looking for, so I feel great going into camp.”
Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said LaVine — who signed a five-year, $215 million max contract extension in July — won’t have any restrictions to start the season.
“He’s good to go,” Karnišovas said.
2. Lonzo Ball’s absence creates point guard competition.
Ball’s lingering knee injury loomed large over media day as the Bulls plan to start the season without their primary playmaker and ballhandler.
LaVine said he speaks regularly with Ball, who is understandably frustrated by his situation as he enters his 10th month sidelined by the injury.
As the Bulls await Ball’s return, coach Billy Donovan will draw from a pool of four guards during training camp to determine the starting point guard to start the season: Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.
Each brings his own strengths. Dragić, 36, is the most experienced but unable to play a starter’s load of minutes. Caruso is a competent veteran ballhandler but struggled to stay on the court because of injuries last season. Dosunmu was a reliable backup but sputtered at the end of the season as he hit the rookie wall. White’s on-ball confidence grew throughout last season, but he thrives more as a spot-up shooter than as a primary ballhandler.
Donovan said he doesn’t have a favorite to start entering the preseason.
“I don’t want to sit here and say it’s wide open, but we need to compete,” Donovan said. “I’m more concerned about how groups function and play together more so than just one position. … Who starts, how it goes, the starting job — I’m not really that wrapped up in that right now.”
3. Patrick Williams faces pressure in his 3rd season.
All eyes are on Williams as the power forward enters his third season in Chicago. Expectations were high for the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft, but Williams still is finding his footing after injuries decimated his sophomore NBA season.
After feeling “a little overweight” when he returned from a wrist injury in the spring, Williams spent the offseason focused on slimming his body. Although he enters the 2022-23 season at the same weight (215 pounds), Williams said he feels more confident with his visibly lighter build.
Williams will be challenged this season — both by expectations throughout the league and by his teammates and coaches. He spent part of the offseason training in Los Angeles with DeMar DeRozan, who emphasized the importance of growth between a player’s second and third seasons.
A major jump in efficiency and confidence from Williams could serve as the biggest difference maker for the Bulls this season.
“Him being more aggressive is where it starts,” Donovan said. “We need him to take another step as a player and I think he can do that. This was a very, very good summer for his progress going into the season.”
4. New additions bring experience.
Players, coaches and executives alike emphasized one key factor in the additions of Dragić and big man Andre Drummond: veteran leadership.
This will be Drummond’s 11th NBA season and Dragić’s 15th. Both have extensive backgrounds facing their new teammates such as Caruso and DeRozan.
“I’m excited to be his teammate and not playing against him,” Caruso said of Dragić.
Neither player is an immediate fix to concerns like perimeter shooting, which plagued the Bulls last year after the All-Star break. But their leadership as supporting players off the bench will be key as the Bulls look to strengthen their rotations.
5. Alex Caruso honors Bill Russell while wearing No. 6.
Caruso’s jersey number carries added weight this season as he honors the life of Bill Russell, the legendary Boston Celtics center and racial justice pioneer who died in July at age 88.
Every NBA jersey will have a No. 6 patch on the right side of the chest this season to honor Russell’s impact on the league and the sport, but Caruso also will wear No. 6 as his own number.
Caruso switched to No. 6 when he joined the Bulls last season from No. 4, which he wore with the Los Angeles Lakers and which is retired in Chicago in honor of Jerry Sloan. Caruso planned to change his number after Russell’s death, but the NBA required him to keep No. 6 for the 2022-23 season because his jersey is among the league’s top 75 sellers.
Caruso said he likely will change numbers next season but hopes to honor Russell this season as he wears his number.
“I want to do nothing but honor him, his legacy and what he stood for,” Caruso said. “He’s a pioneer, a racial advocate for the game of basketball and just all around a great person.”
()
News
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards apologizes for video: ‘I just got to be better’
For the first time since he posted a since-deleted video to his Instagram account in which he used a slur toward the gay community, Anthony Edwards faced the media Monday.
In the post, Edwards took a video of what appeared to be a group of men, called them a gay slur and added, “look at what the world done came to.”
Edwards said Monday that he respects “everybody,” adding that he knows what he posted was “immature, and I’m sorry for that if I hurt anyone.” The 21-year-old third-year pro said apologizes to all Minnesota fans, noted he’s working with the team and is “working to be better.”
Edwards repeated a number of those sentiments throughout his press conference at Monday’s team media day.
“I’m sorry for what I said and my actions,” he said. “I’m looking to be better.”
Both Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly noted they hoped this serves as a “period of growth” for Edwards. Edwards didn’t yet have specific examples of how he plans to do start that process of improvement, but when asked specifically, he did say he would clamp down on any homophobic slurs he heard uttered in the locker room and would have no issue with having a gay teammate.
“I’m willing to do whatever, whatever it takes to make it right,” Edwards said. “To show everybody that I come with respect and that’s not who I am. I’m willing to take it as far as I need to.”
Finch said he met with the guard shortly after the video was posted and expressed his disappointment. He spoke to Edwards about fighting the urge to feel as though everyone needs to know what he thinks at any given time, and made sure Edwards understood the damage and hurt he caused.
“He was extremely regretful, sorry, owned it,” Finch said.
Connelly reiterated that the Timberwolves want to be “a proud representation of the community” that acts without judgement.
“Ant is a wonderful kid. Certainly, it’s not something we condone, we’re not going to allow organizationally. But anytime you screw up, it’s a period of growth, ideally, so we’re trying to use any instances where our guys are not where they should be or are not representing us in a way that’s first class, as a potential to grow,” Connelly said. “We’ve had countless conversations, and I know he’s disappointed in his own actions, he’s disappointed that he put himself in that position, and hopefully he’ll continue to grow and we’ll continue to educate these guys on the importance of being really positive community members and respectful of all people that we’re lucky enough to have in our community.”
Edwards called the incident “a wake-up call” that showed him how much weight his words carry. In the past two weeks, he said he’s learned “in the blink of an eye, things can be gone.”
Included in that is a segment of fans. Edwards’ relationship with the fan base has always clearly meant a lot to the young guard, who previously had given people no reason to dislike him. That is no longer the case.
“It’s kind of messed up. I want people to love me. I don’t want to give nobody a reason to hate me or talk bad about me. I felt bad for myself and for what I said, for sure,” Edwards said. “You got to think before you speak. Words hurt people, and like I said, I just got to be better.”
News
Kevin Durant’s trade request forced the Nets to look in the mirror
It can’t be a good feeling as an organization when your best player — who happens to be one of the best basketball players in the sport’s history — asks for a trade because he doesn’t believe in the direction of the team.
It has to be an even worse feeling when that player demands both the general manager and head coach are fired if his trade request isn’t fulfilled.
Yet the Nets are somehow in better shape after the trade request than they would have been had it never happened. They never ultimately traded Durant because of the lack of offers that met the asking price, but superstar’s demand alone forced the Nets to look in the mirror.
It forced Nets general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash to reflect on things that hadn’t gone right in yet another season with championship expectations that came crashing down far too early.
This time in an embarrassing first-round sweep.
“[Rather than hold a grudge against Kevin, it’s better] to say, ‘alright, if that’s the way he feels, what’s going on here? What do we need to change? Is it personnel driven? Is it logistics? Processes? What is it?’” Marks said during his joint press conference with Nash to conclude Monday’s Media Day availability. “What can we do to get back to that? I totally understand his frustration. I don’t know if there was anybody more frustrated than the two of us [Marks and Nash]. We’re all-in on this. We all know what’s at stake here, what our ultimate goal is.”
Durant kicked off Media Day with his reasoning for requesting a trade: He believed there was a lack of accountability at all levels and that the Nets lacked the culture-driving characteristics he enjoyed while winning back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors.
As a result of his period of reflection, Marks said proper communication and establishing an identity are areas that can help the team make up championship ground.
“The biggest proof is, to me, how the guys come out here and play, how they perform,” Marks said. “You’ll get to ask them three weeks into the season, a month into the season, three months into the season, you’ll get a sense of ‘this is the identity of the Nets.’ This is who we are; this is how we play. Is there a collective unity for the whole group? That’s what we hope. As Steve has said throughout this summer, teams win. It’s about being a team.”
Nash said the only way the team can put Durant’s concerns at ease is to get to work every day and improve on the simple things. He believes things outside of the team’s control — mostly injuries, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that rendered Kyrie Irving ineligible for most of the season and James Harden’s midseason trade request — were responsible for the early playoff exit.
“At the end of the year, I think it gets blown a little out of proportion because you lose,” Nash said. “So then everything is heightened. Everyone is emotional. Everyone is frustrated. Now looking back we did a lot of great things last year. We survived a stretch of the season without our three stars.”
Yet Durant still called for his job, and Marks’, which blindsided both of them. The demand for Nash’s firing didn’t look good, especially considering Nash had just gotten swept out of the first round by the Celtics, whose head coach Ime Udoka served on his staff before taking Boston to the NBA Finals as a rookie head coach.
Nash downplayed the idea of Durant trying to get his coach fired as just something that happens in sports.
“Kevin and I go way back. So families go through things like this — go through adversity, go through disagreements,” he said. “This is not new to the NBA. It has happened dozens of times, I’m sure every organization has faced that. So, you know, it’s a part of the process. It’s a part of working in this business.
“We all have expectations and when we get dinged up like we did last year, everyone’s disappointed. We cleared the air and we spoke and we got on the same page… So I’m glad we got it behind us and he’s been outstanding since we had our chat. He’s coming in and been amazing in our gym and I think he’s putting in a tremendous amount of work this summer as have we. So everyone’s done their part. Now it’s time for everyone to get on the floor tomorrow and come together.”
And here comes the potential for concern in the future. Will Durant revisit his trade request if things get rocky? Will he call, once again, for Marks’ and Nash’s jobs if the Nets get off to a slow start?
Durant suggested he won’t bail on the team if things don’t go well to start the season.
“Nets fans should know me after three years, the work I put in,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot as a team and I still go out there and do my job so I don’t feel like I have to prove anything to Nets fans after three years. I’m committed to moving forward with this team so If they’ve got doubts I can’t control it that’s on you. You’ve seen me. You know what I do. You know how much I care about playing and how much I care about my teammates and this organization by what I’ve shown these last three years.”
Marks suggested the Nets won’t have to worry about Durant in the future if they handle things correctly in the present moment.
“He knows there’s going to be ups and downs, but how do we combat that, whether it’s that anxiety or the ups and downs [of the season] as a collective unit, how we manage those,” Marks said. “There won’t be surprises on the KD front, our front, any of it.”
()
