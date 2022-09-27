Connect with us

Walmart Sets Foot in the Metaverse via Roblox

  • Roblox, the metaverse platform has an average of 52 million users daily.
  • Walmart metaverse is a design to capture the next generation of customers.

Walmart announced the launch of two new metaverse worlds, one Walmart Land and another Walmart’s Universe of Play. The launch was proposed on 26th September. Roblox, the metaverse platform which has an average of 52 million daily users is the homeland for the Walmart metaverse.

The two distinct metaverse have a variety of functionalities listed for entertainment and interaction, bringing out the best features of Walmart into the metaverse. In addition, customers can access it freely from a variety of systems like PC, Mac, iOS, Xbox consoles, and much more.

William White, chief marketing officer stated:

“We’re showing up in a big way – creating community, content, entertainment and games through the launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play,”

Walmart’s New Immersive Experiences

Both the metaverses’ Walmart Land and Universe of Play, is a design specifically to capture the next generation of customers. In fact, three most essential features developed to encapsulate Gen-Z attention are Electric Island, House of Style, and Electric Fest. 

Apart from that, a “verch” merchandise for the virtual avatars, Ferris wheel to experience the world from a bird’s eye view.

Walmart Sets Foot In The Metaverse Via
Ferris wheel in Walmart Land (Source: Walmart)

Walmart’s Universe of Play will be filled with the best toys over the year. Accompanied by Immersive games, Sought-after rewards, and Virtual adventures. Further, the present list of immersive games is L.O.L. Surprise!, Jurassic World, Paw Patrol, Magic Mixies, and Razor Scooters. 

The rolling out of real-world business giants into the metaverse is on the increasing path, as to hold on to the customer pack in the future transitions of the world.  

