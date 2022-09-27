Connect with us

What A Drop In This Key Area Can Mean For DOT?

Polkadot
Polkadot (DOT) – which is seen to be on a winning streak in terms of social media metrics and development activity  – has been on a retreat recently.

  • DOT social media metrics nosedives 
  • Polkadot’s decline in developer activity could leave a bad taste in the mouth of investors
  • DOT’s NFT volume off to as high as 1.64 million on September 24

 Is this sudden drop in both metrics just a temporary hiccup or could be a warning signal to investors?

Judging by the chart below, DOT price was seen to have nosedived in terms of development activity in the past few days. It’s surprising as Polkadot has been outpacing other cryptocurrencies over the past week but seems to be losing steam now.

DOT Social Volume Down, Bearish Movement Looms

The reduction in terms of development activity hints at the lack of developers working on Github. Evidently, this lack of development activity could leave a negative impression on investors.

DOT’s social volume has capsized which could likely trigger an enhanced bearish movement. Notably, there is also a drop in DOT’s social media engagement in the past few days. The social metrics of Polkadot are seen to have nosedived by 12.6% as seen in the past month. More so, its weighted sentiment has also dropped below 0. These on-chain metrics show the increasingly negative sentiment circling DOT.

Despite DOT looking intensely bearish, the crypto has seen a massive improvement in terms of NFT. With that being said, DOT’s NFT volume has grown a lot from $364,250 as spotted on August 26 to as high as $1.64 million on September 24.

According to CoinMarketCap, DOT price has spiked by 4.17% or trading at $6.50 as of press time.

Chart: Santiment

Polkadot Collaborates With Tether, Others

Polkadot is also ramping up in terms of collaborations such as with Tether. On September 23, Tether announced that they will be rolling out USDT right on Polkadot. These collaborations are in pursuit of the legalization of DOT’s operations.

More so, Polkadot also recently adopted Chainlink allowing Polkadot projects to employ the data price feed of Chainlink. On the other hand, even if these collaborations are bound to fuel growth and scalability for DOT, still the price could go down in the short term.

On the brighter side, DOT’s declining volume which has dropped by 82.34% in the past week signifies that DOT’s price could be bound for immediate recovery.

What A Drop In This Key Area Can Mean For

DOT total market cap at $7.28 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Cryptopolitan, Chart: TradingView.com

Mining GPU Prices in China Plummets Post ETH Merge

September 27, 2022

Bank Of America Suggest Wider Eth Adoption After Merge
  • Prices for Nvidia GeForce GPUs have dropped dramatically.
  • GPU’s price plummeted from 8,000 yuan to 5,000 yuan.

Graphics processing units (GPUs), often used for mining cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH), have seen price drops in China. This is because of the Ethereum networks transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method, attracting institutional investors.

According to a revelation in the South China Morning Post, prices for Nvidia GeForce GPUs have dropped dramatically after the historic Ethereum Merge on September 15. Chinese businessman Peng used the RTX 3080 as an example, noting that the GPU’s price plummeted from $1118 (or 8,000 yuan) to 5,000 yuan in only three months.

Post-Merge Effects

Peng claims that at the height of Bitcoin (BTC) mining in China, mining businesses went on buying binges of graphics processing units (GPUs). But the merchant lamented that there was a complete lack of interest in modern PCs and GPUs at the time.

Similarly, another merchant named Liu noted that low-end RTX 3080 cards from manufacturers like MSI had reduced in price by roughly 2,000 yuan in the last two months. Liu speculates that the excitement around the Ethereum Merge might have a significant impact on the market.

In-store businesses aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch of falling sales. GPU costs have been going down on both Taobao and JD, two popular Chinese e-commerce websites. Over the last three months, the price of RTX 3080 cards on various marketplaces has decreased by several hundred yuan.

After the Ethereum Merge, the blockchain shifted from its energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism to the proof-of-stake (PoS) layer known as the Beacon Chain. This allows ecosystem members to stake ETH and take over the role of miners in processing transactions and creating blocks.

China Accounts For 84% of All Blockchain Patent Applications

Bitcoin Active Addresses Stay Low, A Hint That Demand Isn’t There Yet

September 27, 2022

Bitcoin Bear
On-chain data shows the number of active Bitcoin addresses have remained at a low value for a while now, suggesting there isn’t much demand for the crypto currently.

Bitcoin Active Addresses Have Continued To Move Sideways Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC network activity has been low in recent days, implying there isn’t enough demand for a bull rally just yet.

The “number of active addresses” is an indicator that measures the total amount of addresses on the Bitcoin blockchain that have been taking part in some activity, whether that be sending or receiving.

When the value of this metric is high, it means the network is observing a lot of activity right now. Such a trend shows the general interest around the crypto is high among traders currently.

On the other hand, low values of the indicator can suggest the chain isn’t viewing much trading activity at the moment.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin active addresses over the last few years:

Looks like the value of the metric has been quite stagnant in recent months | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the quant from the post has highlighted the relevant periods of trend for the Bitcoin active addresses.

Historically, bear markets have observed low and stagnating values of the indicator. The reason behind it is that large declines in the price usually scare away newcomers and short-term traders from the crypto, thus killing off activity on the network.

In the times leading up to bull runs, the market has generally seen a gradual buildup of active addresses, which eventually hit a peak alongside the price. This kind of uptrend signals increasing demand for Bitcoin among all kinds of traders.

Most recently, the metric has been stuck in sideways movement as the crypto has been in the middle of a bear market. There still hasn’t been, however, any sign of the number of active addresses going up yet.

The analyst explains that this recent low demand suggests BTC still hasn’t built up any stable setup for a long-term sustainable rally that can lead to a new bull market.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $18.8k, up 1% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in BTC’s price over the past five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto hasn't shown much movement during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

Top U.S Authorities Might Have To Disclose Financial Dealings

September 27, 2022

Top U.s Authorities Might Have To Disclose Financial Dealings
