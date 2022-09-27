Connect with us

Why Bitcoin Bulls Are Ready To Breach $20k Into The Monthly

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt
Stuck right below its 2017 all-time high, Bitcoin is moving sideways with low volatility over the past few days. The crypto market is preparing to close another monthly candle in the coming days. This event is set to move BTC and other cryptocurrencies, but in what direction?

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,000 with 0.4% profit and a 2% loss in the last 24 hours and 7-days, respectively. The benchmark cryptocurrency has been one of the worst performing assets in the top 10 by market cap as XRP (+30%) and Solana (+7%) take the lead.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

Bitcoin Option Expiry Will Bring Volatility To The Market

The current status quo in the market might be coming to a decision as this monthly candle close will coincide with the expiration of over 100,000 BTC in option contracts. This event often brings volatility to the market as big players push to move the price closer to their strike price.

Data from Coinglass indicates that there is over $5 billion in open interest for Bitcoin options, as big players unwind their positions and shift them, the cryptocurrency is likely to see more action. According to the team behind KingFisher, a platform to view data on crypto derivatives, the more likely scenario is to the upside.

In the short term, as monthly close, and options expiry kick in, the price of Bitcoin could quickly trend towards $20,000. Volatility might be fueled by a spike in short positions opened as BTC trended sideways at its current levels.

If bulls can push Bitcoin to the upside, taking out these short positions, the price action might be more violent and fuel a longer relief rally. The team behind King Fisher commented the following:

What A Green Monthly Close Could Imply For Bitcoin

Additional data from the team behind Material Indicators claims that Bitcoin has two critical resistance levels if bulls score a green close above $20,000. These levels sit at around $20,100 and $39,000.

Although Bitcoin is unlikely to reach the latter levels, due to the current macroeconomic conditions, the cryptocurrency might reclaim the high of $20,000. In support of this thesis, Material Indicators noted a spike in activity from investors with bid orders of $100,000 and investors with bid orders of $10,000.

The activity from these investors was able to “offset the week’s sell pressure with $117 million in market buys”. If this buying pressure sustains, the crypto market might see some green after two weeks of trending in the red.

Bitcoin Btc Btcusdt Chart 3
Investors with buying orders from $10,000 to $100,000 (red and purple on the chart), increase buying pressure on short timeframes. Source: Material Indicators

However, the mid-term still points to more pain, according to Material Indicators:

There are short term signs of a potential pump, but the crossing of key moving averages suggests the broader trend will continue down. Resist the urge to overtrade or FOMO in.

Italian Soccer Team AC Milan Announces New NFT Initiative

September 27, 2022

Electronics Giant Lg To Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
NFT News
  • The team launched a collaborative NFT drop of franchise-owned IP with Monkeyleague.
  • On October 6, the new assets will be auctioned off to fans.

Now more than ever, international sports teams are using Web3 elements to reach out to supporters in outside markets. The Italian Serie A League’s current champions, AC Milan, have just revealed their participation in a new NFT initiative. The team launched a collaborative NFT drop of franchise-owned IP with Monkeyleague, a soccer esports Web3 game.

The club announced the partnership with Monkeyleague in a press statement, saying that the firm would now be the club’s official NFT partner and would collaborate closely with AC Milan to create a new set of branded AC Milan NFT game assets, such as players, skins, and stadiums. Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan’s Chief Revenue Officer, emphasized the club’s commitment to its online audience.

Casper stated:

“We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with Monkeyleague, a collaboration that allows us to strengthen our positioning in the field of digital innovation. We are particularly proud to be the first football club to partner with Monkeyleague, bringing this game to our supporters around the world and offering them a new innovative way to engage with their favorite team.”

Delight For Fans

As an added benefit of the collaboration, fans will be able to purchase authentic club merchandise. On October 6, the new assets will be auctioned off, and many of the NFTs will contain real jerseys autographed by the whole squad.

Not only that, but important AC Milan players will be playtesting the game and providing input to Monkeyleague to help make the game even better. They have previously released a fan token in conjunction with Socios.com, so this isn’t their first rodeo on Web3. The team also signed its first official sleeve sponsor, the crypto derivatives exchange Bitmex, a year ago.

Deal With Crypto Exchange Bitmex and Soccer Giant AC Milan Signed

Easyfi launches new product “Electric” to bring Permissionless Margin Trading capabilities to DeFi using its lending protocol

September 27, 2022

Let’s Go Electric..!
Testnet Launch on Polygon Now Live

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been able to clinch a large market share from centralized exchanges (CEXs), especially with the creation of more than 20,000 tokens, all with varying degrees of liquidity. However, one area where DEXs is still lacking is in the margin trading domain. Where centralized exchanges command more than $200 billion in margin trading volume daily, DEXs fall short with only a tiny fraction of this volume.

EasyFi, a universal Layer 2 multi-chain lending protocol, is taking steps to add value to the DeFi space via their protocol. It has announced a new product called “Electric”, that allows DeFi users to be able to carry out margin trades outside the confines of a centralized exchange using its lending protocol. 

Extending the Lending Strategy

Electric” is only the latest in EasyFi’s vision of getting DeFi users to #DoMoreWithDeFi. The launch of Electric brings to fore the next step in their lending strategy. 

This will allow users to obtain short-term loans and use them to carry out margin trading activities. All of this happens on publicly sourced liquidity that is available on different automated market makers (AMMs). Electric users will be able to trade with the most liquid decentralized exchanges and AMMs through collaborations that are being explored by the EasyFi team. 

Lenders of the liquidity pools can invest smartly by being provided a calculated risk-reward ratio. Since dedicated pools are created for each asset pair, lenders are able to understand the risk-reward associated with each investment right from the start.

Perhaps the most important of these is the user interface of Electric. Like any decentralized finance protocol, ease of use is important to give users a seamless experience. Electric is designed with the same simple, intuitive, and user-friendly interfaces that have come to be associated with EasyFi products.

The Electric Litepaper has also been published to showcase the idea, motivation & concept behind Electric, its workings, a step-by-step guide & some core concepts within EasyFi’s new product for MarginTrading on DEXs. 

What To Expect

Electric carries a lot of promise for the decentralized finance space. To this end, the EasyFi team has outlined some things that users can expect from the product.

Diverse Trading Pairs

One avenue that centralized exchanges continue to dominate is the diverse range of trading pairs that traders are able to choose from. Electric is expected to have different trading pairs that will be based on isolated and independent lending pools available to the traders. To begin with, the number of tokens to test on will be small, but as time goes on, these will be expanded and will include both volatile and stable assets.

Margin Markets/Interest

Traders who wish to take part in the margin trading markets will have to deposit collateral to Electric at first. Additionally, lenders can earn high yields when they deposit assets directly into the lending pools. They earn from the interest paid by leveraged traders, as well as other rewards which will be available only to lenders through exclusive programs.

Lending Pools On Multiple Chains

Electric will be a multi-chain margin trading product. It will start on Polygon first and then expand to other chains including BSC and other networks. 

Community-Centered

Eventually, once Electric goes mainnet and EasyFi launches its DAO, the community will take charge of the decision-making – such as adding new lending collaterals, setting default interest rates, adding new margin trading pairs, and establishing risk parameters and more.

Getting Ready For Take-off

Electric has now been launched on the Polygon Mumbai Testnet. It has made a connection to the QuickSwap Testnet to provide a DEX integration to complete the trading process. This way, the community can test out the protocol before it launches on the mainnet. EasyFi also plans to partner with other DEXs to integrate them into Electric.

For now, community members can test out leveraged trading on the Electric testnet version starting with a test asset, xUSDC. Many other tokens and blockchains are planned to be added during the course of the testing period. 

 

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

September 27, 2022

Metamask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social For Millions Of Ethereum Users
Denver, Co, 26th September, 2022

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set.

DeSo’s integration with the leading web3 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into a full-fledged decentralized social network. It also paves the way for DeSo to become the cross-chain social layer for all web3.

DeSo Founder Nader Al-Naji said: “Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently. It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social.”

MetaMask users will gain access to gas-less profile creation, posting, following of other users, a fully decentralized on-chain follow graph, and much more. Thanks to the integration, a MetaMask user on Compound could send an encrypted message to someone currently on Uniswap and that user would receive the message via DeSo.

Similarly, a user on OpenSea could leave a comment on an NFT and have it appear on other platforms where that NFT is listed like Rarible or SupeRare. This system works even if one user is on Polygon network and the other is on Ethereum.

Social media today is controlled by a handful of private corporations – but that could change as wallets like MetaMask expand from handling just money to social identity and social interactions. Having gained a presence in the Ethereum ecosystem, DeSo plans to expand to Solana next by integrating with Phantom wallet. 

About Deso

DeSo is the the only layer-1 blockchain designed to build and scale decentralized social media apps to 1 billion users. Notable DeSo holders include Sequoia, Coinbase Ventures, a16z, Winklevoss Capital, and Alex Ohanian.

Learn more and claim your DeSo username: https://www.deso.com/

Contact

Growth Marketing Lead

BingX`s New Copy-trading Subsidy Vouchers Will Allow Users To Recover Losses

September 26, 2022

Bingx`s New Copy-Trading Subsidy Vouchers Will Allow Users To Recover Losses
BingX, the most popular social cryptocurrency exchange, has set a record by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to integrate copy trade subsidy vouchers. These are intended to reimburse consumers for any losses they may sustain. Less competent traders can use copy trading to automatically replicate positions created and maintained by more active investors.

According to their report, BingX will cover any losses in the copy transaction as long as the user enables the copy trading subsidy vouchers (within the denomination of the card and coupon). This voucher acts as a safety net, allowing users to join and exit positions with popular currencies like BTC, ETH, MATIC, LUNC, OP, STG, PSG, ADA, SHIB, DOGE, CHZ, and IDO without the worry of losing money.

Users can trade above their ability level, while more experienced traders have the potential to earn additional profit by assisting copy traders. BingX, the market’s most effective social trading exchange, offers an extensive environment for traders and copiers to congregate, communicate, and generate income.

BingX is a social cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2018. It presently serves over 3 million users in over 100 countries and offers spot, futures, and margin trading services. BingX offers its members a secure, user-friendly, and open line of contact with the platform’s professional crypto traders.

BingX is continually evolving, and it recently published a new version of its iOS and Android mobile trading program. The most recent version features a new Standard Futures functionality that allows you to see a trader’s current position.

How Does Copy Trading Work?

Copy trading depends on social networks and social trading platforms to function. When one trader creates a position, they may transmit this information to other traders on the network, whom can then select if they wish to open the same position – or their algorithmic trading systems can execute so without the trader’s participation.

The primary trader who broadcasts their positions often has knowledge of the underlying market, however, the copy traders may lack experience in this specific market or be completely new to the financial markets as a whole.

“Copy trading is our unique product offering, and we are continually working to improve novices’ trading experience,” stated Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX. “With the introduction of copy trade subsidy vouchers, new users may readily experiment with trading techniques without risk. BingX can retain its reputation of innovation by developing new solutions that directly assist traders.”

Deep Into BingX

One of the primary reasons BingX is getting all the attention is the slew of extra-important features it offers. It essentially offers everlasting contract trading as well as a variety of isolated and cross-margin options. Derivative options on the platform include digital assets as well as other financial products such as FOREX, global indexes, and commodities. Speculative investors and traders can access all of these instruments.

However, with the surging availability of digital trading platforms, selecting the best cryptocurrency exchange might be a challenging feat. There are several exchangers accessible on the market. Beginners can become acquainted with the charting interface, platform features, trading pairings, security, customer support, and fees that influence exchange quality through a variety of aspects.

BingX is giving back to the community after obtaining regulatory licenses in Canada, the United States, Lithuania, and Australia, as well as receiving the highest grade for asset and trade security from CertiK. BingX additionally updates new coin values on top of current popular coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum prices on a regular basis.

It is to be seen how the new copy trade subsidy coupon will work for newbies and intermediate investors in the cryptocurrency exchange.

 

 

 

Let’s Go Electric..!

September 26, 2022

Let’s Go Electric..!
EasyFi’s On-chain Permissionless Margin Trading Protocol aims to bring scale to the burgeoning DEX based trades

The permissionless and composability ethos of the DeFi space has allowed the creation, listing and trading of the almost 20000 tokens and coins with varying degrees of liquidity, volumes and growth. Leveraged trading, however, has had its share of centralization with over $200 billion worth of margin trades happening on a daily basis on the many centralized exchanges. On DEXs – not so much!

Permissionless markets for leveraged trading have been few and far between and that too with minimal market penetration and depth. What the DeFi market truly needs is enough scale to meet the decentralized margin trade demand that it displays.

Introducing Electric

Building on the #DoMoreWithDeFi vision at EasyFi, we bring you Electric – a decentralized, permissionless, scalable, secure, leverage trading platform, that enables traders to take out short-term loans to trade margin positions from publicly sourced liquidity on from different AMMs / decentralized exchanges.

This will happen on the EasyFi App where users can conduct margin trades on designated trading pairs in an efficient and secure manner.

Leverage hundreds of tokens on EasyFi’s multichain margin trading product and execute leveraged trades with integrated liquidity from top DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap, PancakeSwap, QuickSwap and more on multiple blockchain networks.

Key Features

–         Trades with Liquidity on DEXs – Will connect traders to trade with the most liquid decentralized markets / AMMs. We are exploring a collaboration with every AMM of repute.

–         Risk-reward – Separate pools of different asset pairs will be created. This will allow lenders to invest understanding different risk and interest parameters. Lenders can invest based on the calculated risk-reward ratio

–         Real-time AMM Price – Collateral ratio with real-time AMM price for any pair available from a DEX.

–         On-Demand Oracle – Electric uses price feed oracles from Chainlink integrated into the lending protocol and the ones provided by the DEX to detect the market price and any manipulation whatsoever. This detection forces a price update that makes it trading and liquidation valid.

–         UI/UX – EasyFi has been a pioneer in building simple, intuitive and user-friendly products. The interface and experience for Electric has been planned in a similar manner.

Product Vision

Trading Pairs – The trading pairs on Electric will be based on the isolated and independent lending pools that are available on Electric. We will start with a small set of tokens for the margin markets which will include both volatile and stable assets.

Lending Pools – As of now, EasyFi will create all lending pools for Electric. We expect these decisions to be taken over by the community when we launch the EasyFi DAO.

Margin Markets – The margin markets to begin will start with a few pairs as mentioned above. Users who wish to trade on the margin trading markets will essentially have to first deposit a collateral directly on the Electric module.

Margin Interest – Margin interest incurred by leveraged traders is paid out to lenders. Lenders can earn higher yields by depositing assets into the lending pools, earning interest from borrowed assets and also receive other rewards, via some exclusive programs.

DEX Chains – We will essentially be connecting to top AMM / DEXs on Polygon, Ethereum & BNB Chain to begin with and slowly expand to others

Community involvement – The community will eventually own the decision-making process on proposals sent to Electric when the governance process on EasyFi DAO kicks-in. Decisions on lending collaterals, margin trading pairs, default interest rates, risk parameters, will eventually be the community’s prerogative in the long term.

Testnet Launch – The Testnet has been launched – it will enable the users to try and test the module to the hilt and so we can iron out any issues. In the Testnet version, we are opening testing of leveraged trading on MATIC, USDT, DAI & USDC – we will keep adding new trading pairs in due course for testing as well.

Coming up Next

  • The Electric contracts have been deployed to the Polygon Mumbai Testnet with a connection to QuickSwap Testnet as a DEX integration
  • Ample time for the community to try and test this protocol before mainnet launch
  • Partnering with DEXs to integrate with the Electric Protocol

About EasyFi

EasyFi Network is a universal layer-2 multi-chain money market protocol for digital assets with focus on liquidity sourcing & capital efficiency for structured lending in a non-custodial manner. The Protocol is currently live on Polygon, Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum.

Staked ETH Nears 14 Million As Ethereum Readies For Breakout

September 26, 2022

Ethereum
Since the completion of the Ethereum Merge, sentiment among the community has remained positive. There had been no withdrawal mechanisms coded into the hard fork, which meant that the feared dump of millions of ETH into the market did not happen. What had happened is that the amount of ETH that was being staked on the network had continued to grow, now getting close to another important milestone for the network.

Staked ETH Almost At 14 Million

By the time the Merge was to be implemented, there had been more than 13 million ETH already staked on the network. This represented more than 11% of the total circulating ETH supply being taken out of circulation temporarily. 

Now, less than two weeks after the Merge was completed, the staked volume on the network is already ramping up. Since September 15th, there have been more than 200,000 ETH staked on the network. This has brought the total staked ETH to 13.979 million, leaving less than 27 ETH left for the network to reach the 14 million mark. This means that the addition of one more validator will push the staked amount above 14 million, meaning more than 11.5% of the total supply of ETH is now staked.

The accelerated rate of staking speaks volumes about the support that Ethereum is getting. Even though there are those who have lamented the network’s move to proof of stake, the improved capabilities of the network point to this being the right direction for it.

Ethereum Wants Another Breakout

The crypto market has been reeling from the crash, but it has seen some meaningful recovery in this time. One of the cryptocurrencies that continues to show great promise even through this bear run has been Ethereum, and this has everything to do with ETH staking.

Since more ETH is being staked on the network and there is no withdrawal mechanism in place, these ETH are being taken out of circulation and essentially reducing the supply. The ETH issuance since the Merge is also down 98%, meaning that the supply of ETH is declining by the day.

All of these point towards an incoming supply squeeze. When taking into account the fact that ETH continues to show accumulation trends and the support forming at $1,300, a breakout towards $1,500 is more likely at this point, as more investors move their coins out of centralized exchanges, as was seen in the last 7 days, the supply will get tighter, causing the value of the cryptocurrency to balloon. 

Featured image from Business 2 Community, charts from TradingView.com

