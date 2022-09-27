Connect with us

Blockchain

Why Investing In Terra Classic (LUNC) May Be A Bad Idea

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Terra Luna (Lunc)
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The value of Terra Classic (LUNC) had plunged to below zero following the largest crash ever seen in the crypto space. The cryptocurrency had refused to ‘die’ and has instead found favor among crypto investors who are trying to make a quick buck from the highly volatile cryptocurrency. However, even with multiple pumps, investing in LUNC may not be as good an investment as some users expect due to a number of factors.

Uncertainty In Terra Camp

After the crash of the Terra network that caused users to lose billions of dollars, Terra founder Do Kwon and others had gone on to make another token which was airdropped to holders. But even this new cryptocurrency is having a tough go of it.

Most of the issues have arisen with the case against Terra founder Do Kwon and other associates. The hunt for the founder had escalated after South Korean authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him. Even though Kwon had taken to the social media platform Twitter to ‘plead’ his case and say that he was not on the run from authorities, the South Korean authorities had countered his claim that they had been unable to reach Kwon.

Singaporean police had further confirmed that the Terra founder was no longer in the country, where he had moved earlier in the year. Then on Monday, September 26th, it was confirmed that the International Polic (Interpol) had issued a red notice for the founder.

This red notice means that wherever Kwon is, Interpol will charge local law enforcement to apprehend him. Even though Kwon had claimed that he was in full cooperation with authorities, South Korean authorities said that he had not been cooperative in any way, hence the multiple arrest warrants.

Terra Classic (LUNC) Is A Bad Idea

With the issues that continue to plague the Terra network and its founders, the cryptocurrency has been very unstable. This is even made worse by the fact that there are now two tokens, and LUNA has proven to be the more stable of the two.

Right now, LUNC is a gambler’s token and has drawn those who are basically playing the market like a casino. This lack of long-term conviction makes the token a bad play, especially for those who are looking for a token to hold onto. 

The recovery trends can be massive, but so are the declines. For example, while the rest of the market is actually seeing minor gains over the last seven days, the price of LUNC is down 25% during this time. Over the last 24 hours, LUNC has recorded more than 10% losses.

LUNC’s price has been reacting negatively to the news of the arrest warrants for Do Kwon. Now, with Interpol involved, it has become a matter of when, not if, Kwon is apprehended. When this happens, the price of Terra Classic will likely dump lower than it did during the network crash.

Featured image from Finbold, charts from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Avalanche Struggle To Break Downtrend, Is $20 Mark Possible?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

Avalanche Struggle To Break Downtrend, Is $20 Mark Possible?
google news
  • AVAX price ranges below 50 and 200 EMA on the daily timeframe. 
  • Price continues to maintain a downtrend as it aims to break out to the $20 range.
  • AVAX price closes attempting to break out of its downtrend on low timeframe. 

Avalanche (AVAX) price has failed to sustain its head high above the blood bath of the bear market against tether (USDT). With what proved to be a major run for the price of Avalanche (AVAX) from a low of $10 to a high of $145, many predicted the AVAX project causing a major upset for many crypto projects. The statistics from the coupled Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have affected the market negatively, with AVAX prices not exempted. (Data from Binance)

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

The price of AVAX has continued to decline as there seems to be no hope of a major bounce after losing its weekly support of $25 as the price looks to reclaim its $10 support on the weekly chart.

The price of AVAX continues to hold above a key support area of $10; the price of AVAX needs to break its downtrend that has been maintained for weeks. A break would see the price retesting $20-$25. 

For the price of AVAX to restore its relief, the price needs to break and hold above the $20 resistance preventing the price of AVAX from trending higher. If the price of AVAX keeps rejecting $20, we could see the price going lower. 

Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $25.

Weekly support for the price of AVAX – $15-$10.

Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Four-hourly (4H) Chart

Four-Hourly AVAX Price Chart | Source: AVAXUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the 4H timeframe, the price of AVAX continues to range in a downtrend line as the price attempts to break out. This could signal a relief bounce on a low timeframe.

The price of AVAX trades at $17.4 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for AVAX price. The price of $17.7 and $20 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of AVAX. The price of AVAX needs to reclaim 200 EMA for a chance to trend to $25-$30. 

Four-Hourly resistance for the AVAX price – $20-$25.

Four-Hourly support for the AVAX price – $17-$15.

Onchain Analysis Of AVAX

1664228394 524 Avalanche Struggle To Break Downtrend Is 20 Mark Possible
AVAX On-chain Analysis | Source: AVAXUSD On Messari.io

Although many investors and projects are building on the Avalanche network, it has experienced a difficult time in terms of price during the bear season. The price of AVAX, based on the on-chain data, is beginning to see a little relief over the last 24 hours compared to previous weeks.

Featured Image From Daily Hodl, Charts From Tradingview and Messari

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Shows Resilience In Dollar-Driven Bloodbath

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

Bitcoin Price Shows Resilience In Dollar-Driven Bloodbath
google news

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the recent resilience in Bitcoin compared to traditional assets like gold, oil, and the S&P 500. We also compare BTC to the DXY Dollar Currency Index and past crypto bear market bottoms.

Take a look at the video below:

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

What A Drop In This Key Area Can Mean For DOT?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

Polkadot
google news

OK

Polkadot (DOT) – which is seen to be on a winning streak in terms of social media metrics and development activity  – has been on a retreat recently.

  • DOT social media metrics nosedives 
  • Polkadot’s decline in developer activity could leave a bad taste in the mouth of investors
  • DOT’s NFT volume off to as high as 1.64 million on September 24

 Is this sudden drop in both metrics just a temporary hiccup or could be a warning signal to investors?

Judging by the chart below, DOT price was seen to have nosedived in terms of development activity in the past few days. It’s surprising as Polkadot has been outpacing other cryptocurrencies over the past week but seems to be losing steam now.

DOT Social Volume Down, Bearish Movement Looms

The reduction in terms of development activity hints at the lack of developers working on Github. Evidently, this lack of development activity could leave a negative impression on investors.

DOT’s social volume has capsized which could likely trigger an enhanced bearish movement. Notably, there is also a drop in DOT’s social media engagement in the past few days. The social metrics of Polkadot are seen to have nosedived by 12.6% as seen in the past month. More so, its weighted sentiment has also dropped below 0. These on-chain metrics show the increasingly negative sentiment circling DOT.

Despite DOT looking intensely bearish, the crypto has seen a massive improvement in terms of NFT. With that being said, DOT’s NFT volume has grown a lot from $364,250 as spotted on August 26 to as high as $1.64 million on September 24.

According to CoinMarketCap, DOT price has spiked by 4.17% or trading at $6.50 as of press time.

Chart: Santiment

Polkadot Collaborates With Tether, Others

Polkadot is also ramping up in terms of collaborations such as with Tether. On September 23, Tether announced that they will be rolling out USDT right on Polkadot. These collaborations are in pursuit of the legalization of DOT’s operations.

More so, Polkadot also recently adopted Chainlink allowing Polkadot projects to employ the data price feed of Chainlink. On the other hand, even if these collaborations are bound to fuel growth and scalability for DOT, still the price could go down in the short term.

On the brighter side, DOT’s declining volume which has dropped by 82.34% in the past week signifies that DOT’s price could be bound for immediate recovery.

What A Drop In This Key Area Can Mean For

DOT total market cap at $7.28 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Cryptopolitan, Chart: TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Mining GPU Prices in China Plummets Post ETH Merge

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

Bank Of America Suggest Wider Eth Adoption After Merge
google news
Altcoin News
  • Prices for Nvidia GeForce GPUs have dropped dramatically.
  • GPU’s price plummeted from 8,000 yuan to 5,000 yuan.

Graphics processing units (GPUs), often used for mining cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH), have seen price drops in China. This is because of the Ethereum networks transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method, attracting institutional investors.

According to a revelation in the South China Morning Post, prices for Nvidia GeForce GPUs have dropped dramatically after the historic Ethereum Merge on September 15. Chinese businessman Peng used the RTX 3080 as an example, noting that the GPU’s price plummeted from $1118 (or 8,000 yuan) to 5,000 yuan in only three months.

Post-Merge Effects

Peng claims that at the height of Bitcoin (BTC) mining in China, mining businesses went on buying binges of graphics processing units (GPUs). But the merchant lamented that there was a complete lack of interest in modern PCs and GPUs at the time.

Similarly, another merchant named Liu noted that low-end RTX 3080 cards from manufacturers like MSI had reduced in price by roughly 2,000 yuan in the last two months. Liu speculates that the excitement around the Ethereum Merge might have a significant impact on the market.

In-store businesses aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch of falling sales. GPU costs have been going down on both Taobao and JD, two popular Chinese e-commerce websites. Over the last three months, the price of RTX 3080 cards on various marketplaces has decreased by several hundred yuan.

After the Ethereum Merge, the blockchain shifted from its energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism to the proof-of-stake (PoS) layer known as the Beacon Chain. This allows ecosystem members to stake ETH and take over the role of miners in processing transactions and creating blocks.

 Recommended For You:

China Accounts For 84% of All Blockchain Patent Applications

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Active Addresses Stay Low, A Hint That Demand Isn’t There Yet

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

Bitcoin Bear
google news

On-chain data shows the number of active Bitcoin addresses have remained at a low value for a while now, suggesting there isn’t much demand for the crypto currently.

Bitcoin Active Addresses Have Continued To Move Sideways Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC network activity has been low in recent days, implying there isn’t enough demand for a bull rally just yet.

The “number of active addresses” is an indicator that measures the total amount of addresses on the Bitcoin blockchain that have been taking part in some activity, whether that be sending or receiving.

When the value of this metric is high, it means the network is observing a lot of activity right now. Such a trend shows the general interest around the crypto is high among traders currently.

On the other hand, low values of the indicator can suggest the chain isn’t viewing much trading activity at the moment.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin active addresses over the last few years:

Looks like the value of the metric has been quite stagnant in recent months | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the quant from the post has highlighted the relevant periods of trend for the Bitcoin active addresses.

Historically, bear markets have observed low and stagnating values of the indicator. The reason behind it is that large declines in the price usually scare away newcomers and short-term traders from the crypto, thus killing off activity on the network.

In the times leading up to bull runs, the market has generally seen a gradual buildup of active addresses, which eventually hit a peak alongside the price. This kind of uptrend signals increasing demand for Bitcoin among all kinds of traders.

Most recently, the metric has been stuck in sideways movement as the crypto has been in the middle of a bear market. There still hasn’t been, however, any sign of the number of active addresses going up yet.

The analyst explains that this recent low demand suggests BTC still hasn’t built up any stable setup for a long-term sustainable rally that can lead to a new bull market.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $18.8k, up 1% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in BTC’s price over the past five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto hasn't shown much movement during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top U.S Authorities Might Have To Disclose Financial Dealings

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 27, 2022

By

Top U.s Authorities Might Have To Disclose Financial Dealings
google news
18 mins ago |