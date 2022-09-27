News
Wild prospect Marco Rossi’s quest to make the team: ‘He looked and played like he belongs’
Wild prospect Marco Rossi said all the right things in the lead up to training camp. Now he’s doing all the right things with the Oct. 13 season opener suddenly creeping into sight.
While there’s still a lot to figure out over the next few weeks, Rossi made a good first impression the preseason opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. He played big minutes throughout the game, working on both the power play and penalty kill, and most importantly, assisted on center Ryan Harrtman’s game-winner in overtime.
“Just a tremendous pass,” coach Dean Evason said of Rossi’s setup on Hartman’s goal. “That’s what he does, right? Just a distributor, and he’s going to make those type of plays. He looked and played like he belongs.”
The only reason Rossi, a 21-year-old center from Austria, was in that position was because star winger Kirill Kaprizov left the game with an injury after taking a puck off his foot. That provided Rossi an opportunity step up in overtime, and he did exactly that with a perfect pass to Hartman.
“It was a long shift,” Rossi said. “I was getting tired. I saw (defenseman Matt Dumba) on the blue line and I saw the room behind him. I knew if I got into the open space, he would drop pass it to me.”
Sure enough, Dumba dropped the puck to Rossi, who glided toward the net before snapping a pass to Hartman at the very last moment.
How’s it going Hartzy? Nice to be back 👍#mnwild pic.twitter.com/7tWWcwxkl6
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 25, 2022
“Just had the open space there and tried to give the pass to Hartzy,” Rossi said. “Just held it as long as I could and moved it over.”
Those types of plays from Rossi showcase why everyone is salivating over his potential. Not only is his vision superb for a player his age, he has the skill to make passes that other wouldn’t even attempt.
Asked what Rossi needs to do to stand out in training camp, Hartman noted how they are very different players. When he was trying to make a name for himself early in his career, for example, Hartman routinely dropped the gloves if he wasn’t feeling it on a particular night.
That doesn’t mean Hartman is suggesting Rossi do the same thing. He’s simply pointing out that he might need to dig deep over the next few weeks.
“Just do something to be noticed,” Hartman said. “You’re not going to have it every single night.”
As for Rossi, while he’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, his ultimate goal is to make the team out of training camp. He spent much of last season in the minors after an underwhelming training camp, and hopes things play out differently this time around.
“Now I have more expectations,” he said. “I know what’s going to be expected of me.”
While many expected Rossi to get the first crack alongside skilled winger Matt Boldy in the top half of the lineup, he has spent the early stages of training camp in the bottom half of the lineup.
“To be honest, I don’t care who’s left or right next to me,” Rossi said. “Just try to support them and make them better.”
It’ll be interesting to see how things play out as training camp progresses. If Rossi continues to play the way he did in the preseason opener, the coaching staff is going to have to move him up in the lineup at some point.
“I’m coming in and I know what’s going to be expected me,” Rossi said. “I’m just trying to prove to everyone that I belong here.”
Influencer Stella Barey Details How She Slept With Her Father’s Best Man On The Night Of His Wedding Without His Knowledge
A 22-year-old influencer has taken to TikTok to share how she had s** at his father’s wedding. The term “influencer” has been making waves lately. With no respectable occupation to one’s name, one can become an influencer by simply making up ridiculous stories and throwing them on the internet.
In Stella Barey‘s case, she chose to sleep with her father’s married best man at her dad’s wedding. How honey could one be to engage in such an absurd act and share it on social media?
According to Stella, it was her first time meeting his father’s best man/friend who came from Sweden for the occasion. But that didn’t stop her from making s*xual advances and finally sleeping with him. She further mentioned that she was attracted to the man the very moment she set eyes on him and later realized it was mutual. As the man later invited her to his Airbnb where they ended up sleeping together.
In a two-part video, she captioned, “how I got w my dad’s best man at his wedding” she narrated the story in a defiant manner.
Via NYP:
“My dad is having his wedding to his now wife in Montana, so I flew there with my best friend. I knew my dad’s best man was Swedish but I didn’t he was so hot.”
“During the wedding, ‘m sitting in the front row, and he’s a groomsman, so he’s standing right in front of me.”
“We keep making eye contact, and I’m feeling so much tension between us because he is so attractive. I just kept writing it off”
“I thought, why would he do that to my dad at his wedding? Why would he be interested in me in the first place? He runs a hedge fund, I just graduated”
“But cut to the after party, that’s where stuff got serious”.
She continued, in a relaxed tone to explain how the whole experience has been
“it was around 4: am. at this point, and we start talking, we are laughing, it’s all good”. ” My girlfriend has fallen asleep, and there were no Ubers around to get back to our hotel.
I was like, I will guess we have to sleep here, and I lay down next to him. I woke up the next morning next to my dad’s best man, and my friend.
Since Stella Barey has made this encounter public knowledge, TGS will follow keenly on updates on what her father thinks of his friend and daughter’s one-night stand.
Here are some pictures of the stubborn kid Stella Barey:
The post Influencer Stella Barey Details How She Slept With Her Father’s Best Man On The Night Of His Wedding Without His Knowledge appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s third child born Monday (on Heat media day)
The Miami Heat’s media day opened Monday with coach Erik Spoelstra away for the birth of his third child, and Spoelstra is also expected to miss Tuesday’s start of training camp.
He and wife Nikki Spoelstra gave birth to a daughter, Ruby Grace, on Monday. No other information was available.
Having missed road games for the births of his two sons, Spoelstra this time did not have to hustle back to South Florida, instead afforded the opportunity to join the team’s camp in the Bahamas later in the week.
In July, Nikki Spoelstra on social media revealed that their son Santiago was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a serious, fast-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, following an unexpected intestinal surgery the day after his fourth birthday.
The cancer required months of chemotherapy at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Nikki Spoelstra announced in July that Santiago’s cancer had entered remission, including the posting of a video that showed Santiago leaving the ward and preparing to ring the bell to signal completion of treatment.
Spoelstra missed a game in late March when the Heat announced one of his sons required a medical procedure.
Assistant Chris Quinn has been running the team in the absences of Spoelstra.
Staff changes
Jay Sabol, who had served as Heat trainer, has been shifted to the role of Vice President Sports Performance.
Sabol was away from the team for the second half of last season.
Wes Brown, who had served as trainer at the end of 2021-22, is now listed in the team’s directory as head athletic trainer.
Rob Fodor, the team’s shooting coach who had been away from the team last season, working remotely, again is listed in the team’s directory.
The NBA has changed workplace rules this season to no longer require COVID vaccination for in-person coaching, provided regular testing is completed.
()
Takashi 6ix9ine Blasts Brittney Griner After Landing In Russia To Perform
Could the fear of Russia cause 6ix9ine to openly curse Brittney Griner or it’s just an excuse to make it into headlines? Despite the United States’ advice not to visit Russia, 6ix9ine arrived in Russia over the weekend undermining the US government’s caution.
Again, known, for creating publicity stunts like throwing money at the crowd, making videos with bundles of money, and showing off his possessions, is likely one of rapper 6ix9ine‘s tactics to be in the news once again.
In the viral video, 6ix9ine sent greetings to his friends before calling Brittney names, “You know we out here” smiled for a moment, leaned to the camera, and said, “She is crazy.” F** Brittney Griner”! The video was supposedly recorded by his supporters in front of a crowd.
Via Media Takeout:
Tekashi 6ix9ine rebuffed the US Satte Department and traveled to Russia, and in a recent video, the New York native can be seen making disturbing comments towards the basketball star.
The rapper began by sending greetings and shoutouts to his friends, “You know we out here, he continued,” smiling in an all-black outfit while standing in a sparsely populated city square. “Sh** is crazy,” he continued.
As 6ix9ine inched closer to the cameraman, he lifted up his oversized sunglasses to show his full face, giggling after leaning in extra close to whisper “F*** Brittney Griner.”
Brittney Grinner the award-winning American basketball star, was arrested on the 9th of August 2022. She is currently serving 9 years in Russian Federal Prison for possession of drugs.
However, Griner is in a political power struggle as her faith awaits a prison swap. The US government is to release an alleged Russian criminal in exchange for Brittney.
Meanwhile, knowing Russia and how reckless rapper 6ix9ine can be. We hope he returns safely and does not end up in jail like Brittney, the very person he is mocking.
Now here is the video of Tekashi 6ix9ine doing what he does best:
The post Takashi 6ix9ine Blasts Brittney Griner After Landing In Russia To Perform appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde break down game vs. Bills and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Monday’s show, the Dolphins writers discussed Sunday’s huge win over the Buffalo Bills. They also look ahead to Thursday night’s matchup versus the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and answered viewers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
All eyes on QB Tua Tagovailoa’s availability on Dolphins’ short week before facing Bengals
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins usually notes there’s a “24-hour rule” after NFL games — win or lose — before the emotions of one result must shift into preparation for the next opponent.
But even that’s too long when the Dolphins only have three days between Sunday’s thrilling 21-19 win over the AFC East Goliath Buffalo Bills and a Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
“It’s the 12-hour rule,” said Wilkins at the news conference podium postgame, meaning the expiration time was around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. “We just get [Sunday night], and [Monday] we’re already getting ready for the next opponent so we can turn the page and get ready for Thursday night.”
Those 72 hours between game days will be under a microscope, especially quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s availability in Cincinnati on the quick turnaround after fighting through what is officially going down as a back injury.
“He’s feeling sore,” was Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s update on Monday afternoon. “As far as everything else, we’re just acquiring information right now.
“It wasn’t out of the extreme norm of bumps and bruises after a game, but as far as me being able to access my crystal ball, it’s broke right now.”
McDaniel also said Tagovailoa’s ankle is sore from what he called “inter-trench warfare.”
Tagovailoa was initially said to have suffered a head injury when he exited at the first half’s two-minute warning after getting pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, causing Tagovailoa to fall back and hit the back of his head on the turf. Tagovailoa appeared woozy and stumbled upon getting up from the hit before being escorted by trainers into the locker room.
He was cleared in concussion protocol and returned for the second half, finishing 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass. Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said postgame it was actually a back injury Tagovailoa was dealing with, as the roughing-the-passer play exacerbated earlier discomfort Tagovailoa experienced in his lower back from a quarterback sneak.
The NFL Players Association on Sunday afternoon initiated an investigation of the handling of Tagovailoa’s concussion check.
“We’re happy to comply and feel fine about that whole process, really,” McDaniel said Monday. “This is the exact reason there are protocols in place. I was very much with a lot of people, I think. When you saw it, you assumed one thing, but that’s why there’s also an independent neurologist that clears him. We have to clear him.”
McDaniel added he’s emotional and sensitive to player health.
“I don’t mess around with that — at all,” he said, also confirming Monday Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol.
In a second half where the Bills continued their dominance in time of possession, limiting how much Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense were on the field, the quarterback made a stellar 45-yard throw deep over the middle to Jaylen Waddle on third-and-22 that set up a go-ahead score.
“It was uncomfortable going in,” said Tagovailoa of his second half. “I guess you could say it was the adrenaline that was keeping me going with the throwing.”
Of his back, Tagovailoa added postgame Sunday: “It’s tight. It was sore when it first happened.”
McDaniel noted Monday that Tagovailoa boosted the level of respect he has inside Miami’s locker room.
“He got to show a hunger and a yearning to be with his brothers,” McDaniel said. “That’s something that sits with you.”
Before his injury, Tagovailoa was 8 of 10 for 76 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft where he fit the ball into a tight window and tough read of the defense.
“I would put that up against any play that he’s made this year,” McDaniel said. “It was more than just a bang-bang. He had to see the coverage right and really, really hung the ball in there because it was a tight window in that low red area.”
Said Cracraft Monday: “That was a dart, man. Tua’s a dangerous man back there.”
This story will be updated.
()
How an email from Tom Thibodeau pushed Derrick Rose to his lowest weight in 14 years
We know who to credit for Derrick Rose arriving shirtless to his first press conference.
“It’s all Thibs’ fault,” the point guard said. “Stop playing with me, stop trying challenge me, sending me emails and that type of s—t. He was on my ass the whole time.”
Rose, 33, was showing off his slimmed-down physique, the reward for cutting out sugar and taking suggestions about his weight personally.
The former MVP, who missed the final four months of last season because of complications with his ankle surgery (more on that later), said he’s down to roughly 194 pounds. It’s about 20 pounds lighter than last year.
Rose said the first email from Thibodeau about his weight was sufficient motivation. But apparently there were follow-ups and GM Scott Perry also sent him a text message.
“One is more than enough, like seriously. Don’t challenge me, bro. Out of all the people, I understand where (Thibodeau) was coming from because he’s a great coach. But I heard it when he first said it, like he mentioned to me, your weight. I’m like, ‘Bruh.’ I got offended in a way,” said Rose, who is now operating at his rookie weight from 2008. “So even though I don’t show it, I take it very personally when somebody challenges me like that. That’s why I’m on this right now.”
Rose was never considered heavy or out of shape, but it’s easy to understand why the Knicks would want him as light as possible after so many lower-body surgeries and lost games. His absence last season contributed to the team’s freefall out of the playoffs, with Rose undergoing minor ankle surgery in December and then suffering an infection at the incision. For the first time Monday, Rose detailed the complication.
He said one of the surgical stitches became infected and “they had to poke me 12 or 14 times to drain it” before cleaning the area.
“Been through a lot,” Rose said, “but I got myself in it and I got myself out of it was just my mentality.”
The issue was exacerbated last season because starting point guard Kemba Walker was ineffective and left the team at the All-Star break. The chemistry of the season prior – when the Knicks shocked the NBA by finishing fourth in the East – dissipated without Rose on the court. Julius Randle experienced the biggest regression, both in play and spirit.
Team president Leon Rose recently labeled Derrick Rose “the heart and soul” of the 2020-21 playoff squad.
“I wouldn’t say I was the heart and soul, but I wanted to win. I can say that,” Derrick Rose said. “I think what this year’s all about is accountability. Like being able to not get in your feelings or taking it personal when somebody comes over and gives you constructive criticism. As a man and as a professional, you’re supposed to understand that. Talk s—t back to each other or you get mad, but you leave it on the court after practice or after that game or after that moment so it doesn’t prolong itself.”
This season, Rose will serve as a backup to a young and durable point guard, Jalen Brunson, who signed a four-year, $104 million contract and will eat up most of the minutes. The circumstances underscore Rose’s elder status.
He knew Brunson as a kid because Brunson’s father, Rick, was an assistant coach with the Bulls during Rose’s peak about a decade ago. Now they’re teammates as the top Knicks point guards.
“To see (Brunson) blossom, it’s cool to look at,” Rose said.
For Rose, the biggest fight has long been about staying on the court. He stopped snacking toward that pursuit – which he admits is more difficult as the father of young children — and was provoked by his coach’s suggestion.
“He saw the way I ate in the past. At the time he was saying it, I knew it was a huge step for me, too,” Rose said. “It was a challenge to go the whole summer, this is the most I ever traveled this summer. Traveling places and being in nice spots and not being able to eat what you want and watching everything you eat, watching carbs and everything, it’s hard.”
()
