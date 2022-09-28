News
2023 Ford Super Duty gets bolder styling, improved towing and work tech
Ford unveiled the next generation of its Super Duty pickups on Tuesday, which get bolder styling and a slew of new features that aim to make life easier for all kinds of truck buyers. Ford will continue to offer its heavy-duty trucks in F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 trim levels, with customers able to order Chassis Cabs of the highest performance models and customize them to suit their needs. adapt to any Genre of work.
Essentially a heavily reworked version of the old Super Duty, the biggest exterior design difference is at the front. The 2023 Super Duty has an ever-bigger grille, if that were even possible, and redesigned headlights with a cool C-clamp pattern. Seven different grille designs are available in total, with some appearing to be integrated into the headlights themselves. The taller side vents are actually functional, and the taillights and tailgate have been redesigned as well. Twenty-inch wheels are optional, and several available appearance packages include one that blacks out all exterior trim. The Super Duty also has new handles integrated into the bed and steps in the rear bumper and sides of the bed.
The interior received a more thorough overhaul. The dashboard has an attractive look that’s more horizontal, with the air vents integrated into the dashboard surround with a C-shaped border that echoes the grille. New door panels have reworked controls, ergonomic armrests and more storage space. The center console has much larger storage compartments, although it lacks the fold-down table space as on the F-150. But the Super Duty is available with Ford’s Max Recline seats, which fold almost completely horizontally so you can nap on the job.
An 8-inch touchscreen is standard equipment, but a 12-inch screen is available on higher trims and is paired with a 12-inch digital gauge cluster. The Super Duty is the first pickup in the US to get built-in 5G capability (via The AT&T Network), which should provide even faster speeds for browsing, software updates and onboard Wi-Fi. This access point can be used by up to 10 devices. The Super Duty is also available with features like an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, head-up display and wireless charging.
Under the hood are the choice of four engines including two new ones. The standard engine is a new 6.8-liter V8 that promises more low-end torque, while the 7.3-liter V8 has a new intake and tuning that Ford says gives it the best horsepower numbers. and torque in its class. The 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 can last longer between oil changes than before, and a new high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 features a single turbo and other mods that should give it best-in-class specs as well. Ford isn’t ready to announce horsepower figures for the engines just yet, but each will only be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and everything from the XLT trim and up comes standard with four-wheel drive.
An XL Off-Road Package for the F-250 and F-350 adds 33-inch off-road tires, taller air dam, electronic-locking rear differential, skid plates and new downtubes. axle ventilation for fording. A Tremor off-road package gives the Super Duty unique styling cues, front linkage, different suspension tuning, Dana front axle with limited-slip differential, 18-inch wheels with 35 off-road tires inches, a rock-crawl mode, off-road cruise control and trail cornering assist.
Ford says 96 percent of heavy-duty pickup owners tow their trucks, and the new Super Duty will have best-in-class towing and payload numbers for every type of trailer. To make towing even easier, Ford is introducing a number of new features on the 2023 Super Duty. Like the F-150, the Super Duty now has an on-board scale that gives a real-time weight readout on the central screen. A 360-degree trailer camera system makes maneuvering easier, and the Super Duty gets an industry-first camera in the leading edge of the tailgate when lowered. Pro Trailer Assist will automatically back the truck up and line it up with a hitch, and blind spot monitoring sensors can be attached to a trailer and work with 5th wheel and gooseneck setups.
Other features include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centering, front and rear automatic emergency braking and parking sensors. Perhaps most useful of all is the navigation system, which will plot routes based on trailer weight and dimensions to avoid hazards and narrow roads.
Pricing for the new Super Duty will be announced closer to its on-sale date in early 2023, but don’t expect it to stray too far from the truck’s current starting price of around $40,000. The Super Duty will continue to be built at Ford plants in Louisville, Ky., and Avon Lake, Ohio.
CNET
News
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar to open location at Rosedale’s Potluck food hall
Attention breakfast food-lovers: Waffles are back at Rosedale Center’s Potluck food hall starting next week.
Opening Monday, Oct. 3, Black Coffee and Waffle Bar will serve both sweet and savory waffle dishes, alongside coffee and other drinks.
The menu is likely quite similar to the other Twin Cities locations and will include options like the apple strudel, the loaded potato and a build-your-own option. And as with Black Coffee and Waffle Bar’s other spots, the coffee at Potluck will be sourced from Vitality Roasting, a woman-run operation in south St. Anthony Park.
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar’s original location is near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and they opened a St. Paul location at 2180 Marshall Ave. in 2016. The third and most recent location is in Fargo.
The mall food hall in Roseville has been waffle-less ever since another local favorite, Nordic Waffles, departed in April to focus on packaged retail products. Other current tenants include Adam’s Soul To Go, B&E Featuring Sweets by Diane, Burger Dive, Grand Ole Creamery, Joey Meatballs, Salad Slayer and Smack Shack.
Potluck MN Food Hall: Rosedale Center, 1595 Minnesota 36, Roseville; 651-330-3064; potluckmn.com
News
Washington County: Volunteers sought to rake leaves
Dozens of volunteers are needed to rake yards and bag leaves for seniors and people with disabilities in Washington County.
Rake a Difference Day, sponsored by the nonprofit Community Thread, will be Oct. 22, but volunteers can rake anytime on other days if necessary.
The deadline to register to volunteer is Oct. 10.
Last year, Community Thread organized more than 200 volunteers to rake 311 bags of leaves for 48 homeowners. Volunteer groups included families, Scout troops, Rotary clubs, school groups, companies and neighborhood associations.
People interested in volunteering can call 651-439-7434, visit communitythreadmn.org or e-mail at [email protected]
News
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
Just a few months ago, heavy spring rains filled lakes and rivers to the brim and left farm fields too wet to plant.
But summer brought less rain than normal across much of Minnesota. The result is a drought that’s not as severe as last year, but is slowly expanding across the state, including central and southern Minnesota.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released Sept. 22 shows nearly 20 percent of the state is in either moderate or severe drought, while more than 40 percent is abnormally dry.
“We’re seeing very, very dry conditions,” said Luigi Romolo, a state climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The region of severe drought stretches from the seven-county Twin Cities metro area southwest to Pipestone County, Romolo said, with some areas anywhere from 4 to 8 inches below normal in precipitation.
So far, this September has been the driest on record in the Twin Cities, according to the National Weather Service. Less than a quarter-inch of rain has fallen on the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport all month.
One exception to the dry spell is northern Minnesota, which received more rain this summer and so far is avoiding the drought.
While the water levels of some lakes and rivers have dropped, the dry conditions are not yet having widespread, serious impacts across the state.
Farmers are mostly past the growing season, so the dry conditions shouldn’t affect their crops, said Brad Carlson, a University of Minnesota Extension educator in Mankato.
“Really, farmers would prefer that it’s dry from here on out, so that they don’t have to worry about muddy conditions and messing up fields during the harvest season,” he said.
Carlson said the dry conditions also bring environmental benefits. Nitrates from fertilizer are less likely to wash off fields and pollute water bodies when it doesn’t rain.
“When we don’t have excess water, they just sit in place in the fields,” he said. “So from that standpoint, it’s actually good for water quality.”
Farmers also won’t need to use as much energy in the form of natural gas and propane to dry their corn — a positive given the current high fuel prices right now, Carlson said.
Whether the drought continues into the spring planting season depends on what kind of winter Minnesota has this year. Romolo said two factors are important: how much snow we get, and whether we retain that snow throughout the winter.
A heavy snowfall that sticks around all winter would be just what Minnesota needs to replenish dry soil before next year’s growing season, Romolo said.
“Maybe even just an average snowfall might be enough to help us out, if we get some rains in the spring to top it all off,” he said.
An early snowfall also could have an impact, Carlson said, by insulating the soil and preventing frost from getting too deep. Then, after the spring thaw, water from melting snow could seep into the soil, he said.
“However, if we get a hard freeze, and a deep freeze, then most of that snowfall is going to melt and run off, and so that probably won’t help a lot,” Carlson said.
News
Family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims calls Netflix series ‘tough and carefree’ – NBC Chicago
The return of Jeffrey Dahmer to the front of the stage does not please everyone.
Evan Peters stars as the notorious serial killer in Netflix’s “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series tells the gruesome story of Dahmer’s slaughter from 1978 to 1991, when he murdered and dismembered nearly 20 men.
The series instantly rose to the top of the streamer’s charts and has dominated social media discussions since its September 21 release, but not everyone is a fan.
Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer in April 1991, said she was never even told Netflix was making a series about the murders.
“I feel like Netflix should have asked if we mind or what we think about doing it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it,” Isbell told Insider. “But I’m not hungry for money, and that’s what it’s all about, Netflix trying to get paid.”
True crime documentaries to watch this summer
Isbell suggested the streamer should have donated some of its profits to the children of Dahmer’s victims.
“If the show somehow benefited them, it wouldn’t be so tough and reckless,” Isbell said. “It’s sad that they’re just making money from this tragedy. It’s just greed.”
Isbell gave a victim impact statement during Dahmer’s 1992 trial, which is retconned on the show, but her cousin Eric Perry, who is also a relative of Lindsey, wondered why the show even had to exist in the first place. .
“I don’t tell anyone what to watch, I know real crime media is huge, but if you’re really curious about the victims, my family (the Isbells) are pissed off about this show,” he wrote on Twitter on September 22. “It retraumatizes again and again, and why? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”
Perry posted her message above a side-by-side comparison of Isbell’s statement and how she was portrayed on the show, and questioned“Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court facing the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD. WIIIIIILD.”
With Dahmer’s story back in the minds of the general public, Isbell vowed to never stop standing up for the brother she tragically lost.
“When I think of my brother, I think of what such an idiot he was, and I think he’s going to appreciate that I’m supporting him until my last breath,” she said. “He knows I’m always there for him.”
E ! News reached out to reps for Netflix and Murphy and did not hear back.
All ten episodes of “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” are available to stream on Netflix.
NBC Chicago
News
Brian Howell: College rankings don’t matter. Whether a school is a good fit does.
The news that Columbia University filed fraudulent data to rise in the U.S. News & World Report college rankings has again raised the question of what these rankings mean. Does anyone imagine that as Columbia “plunged” from No. 2 to No. 18 (as its ranking was reassessed by U.S. News on its own estimated data) that the Columbia students sitting in their classrooms in Upper Manhattan felt the quality of their education slipping away?
Columbia is exactly the same university at No. 18 as it was at No. 2. Nothing real in any student experience is different. Nor will it change if Columbia manages to claw its way back up. Is the University of Chicago (No. 6) a tiny bit better than University of Pennsylvania at No. 7? Or objectively 10 places superior to lowly Cornell, way down at No. 17? These rankings have zero to do with what is real about a college or university, and it is time to once again declare them bunk and encourage families, prospective college students and all media folks everywhere to ignore them.
Schools are not, in some holistic, abstract way, “better” or “worse.” They are different and serve different students. Some schools are wealthy and prestigious, and others are huge with diverse, niche programs or are small and focused on the liberal arts. Some may have emphases like study abroad or interdisciplinary majors, while others provide a strong sense of belonging for specific students. These things can shape your experience, but does that make one objectively “better”? No question, schools such as the California Institute of Technology, which choose only 6.4% of applicants, can fill their classes with highly motivated, accomplished students. They have multibillion-dollar endowments and therefore some extraordinary facilities. But will every student thrive at Cal Tech, even if they are admitted? My own college, Wheaton College, is an excellent school. I believe strongly in the quality of the education we offer here. It also has a very specific mission of Christian education that would not work for every person.
Plenty of research has demonstrated that prestigious names can make a difference in earnings and opportunities for some students — first-generation or low-income — but make no appreciable difference for others. (Holding other variables constant, most white males get no salary bump by going to Harvard over the University of West Virginia.) And no student is served well if they choose a school where they don’t succeed academically, socially and emotionally.
The U.S. News rankings emerged in a time when information about specific colleges and universities was harder to find. They provided a guide for those unfamiliar with the many options out there. Today, there is perhaps too much information, so the rankings may serve as a simple way to sort universities, perhaps to make a choice among several good options. But as someone who has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, I would like to encourage every college-bound student to ignore these numbers and instead borrow a technique from my own discipline of cultural anthropology.
Over time, schools create a culture. In a smaller college, that culture may extend to virtually every part of campus. In a large university, there may be many “subcultures,” in the engineering school or in Greek life or among the theater students. Going to the campus, spending the night (not only taking in the pre-formed admissions presentation), sitting in a class and talking to students can reveal what is really happening in the parts of the school you care about. (Anthropologists call this ethnography.)
This sort of research might not be an option for every student, given the time and cost involved, but every student can find alumni from that school (the more recent the better), write to current students and join a social media account run by students there. Figure out the culture — the vibe — of the classrooms, dorms, groups or communities within the college where you would likely spend your time.
There’s no doubt that the prestige of the Dartmouths and Stanfords of the world can matter. But does the prestige of the school shape campus culture in ways you would like? Is it more creative or competitive? Is this a place where people support one another, or does it emphasize independence? The ranking won’t answer any of those questions.
Choosing the No. 51 school (Lehigh University) over the No. 62 school (University of Pittsburgh) won’t mean anything to you as you study sociology or biology, as you work out with the football team or play in the marching band. Your life will be much more specific than this arbitrary number assigned by some publication. Getting the life you want in and beyond college will be far more influenced by how you thrive in college — your success in classes, extracurriculars, in your social connections — and, it should be mentioned, by avoiding excessive debt, than in the ranking.
So ditch the “research” of comparing lists and rankings, but delve into the qualitative data you collect yourself. Explore the reality of life at the school, in the places where you think you’ll go, and find the place where you can thrive. That’s the only ranking that ultimately matters.
Brian Howell is a professor of anthropology at Wheaton College. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
News
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Ronnie Stanley, Eric DeCosta, 2023 draft and more | COMMENTARY
In a new feature, Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Fresh off Baltimore’s 37-26 Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, plenty of questions remain with the Buffalo Bills, a Super Bowl favorite, coming to town Sunday.
Here’s Preston’s take:
(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity)
Can we just write off now Ronnie Stanley playing this year?
— Robert Scheerer
Mike Preston: It’s way too early to write Stanley off, but he is definitely needed after Ja’Wuan James went down with a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 and Patrick Mekari suffered an ankle injury in Week 3. Mekari’s replacement, rookie Daniel Faalele, started slowly against New England on Sunday but got better as the game went on to turn in a solid effort. However, Faalele, a fourth-round pick out of Minnesota, will struggle most of the season with speed rushers if he isn’t given help, and that hurts the passing game.
Sunday’s game against Buffalo is the ideal time for Stanley to return, not just because of Mekari’s injury, but also because the Bills have a strong, aggressive defensive line.
Coming out of Notre Dame, Stanley was criticized for not having a strong work ethic and there have been times in his seven seasons in Baltimore when he didn’t practice even though he should have been on the field. There are some within the organization who believe he didn’t work hard enough during rehabilitation last offseason, which led to him only playing one game in 2021.
With all that said, he’s reportedly had multiple surgeries on his ankle. Because of his weight (315 pounds) and the nature of his position, which puts a lot of pressure on the ankles, it’s going to take him longer to return to the field than most players at other positions.
But the perfect time is now with the Bills coming to town.
How does [Eric DeCosta] escape criticism for the team’s glaring roster weaknesses? Ronnie Stanley has been injured since 2020 and they haven’t brought anyone in to fill his spot through the draft, trades or free agency. They’ve had no pass rush since 2019 and EDC’s [outside linebacker] draft picks have been [Odafe] Oweh, who doesn’t register sacks, [Daelin] Hayes, who was injured and is now gone, and [David] Ojabo, who won’t play until 2023. As for his No. 1 picks, [Marquise] “Hollywood” Brown wasn’t great and is now gone, [Patrick] Queen can’t shed blocks, tackle in the open field, or cover, [Rashod] Bateman looks like an average NFL receiver. The jury is still out on [Kyle] Hamilton and [Tyler] Linderbaum, but the last Pro Bowl-caliber player the Ravens drafted in the first round was Lamar, and that was Ozzie [Newsome]’s call. What other GM could get away with this?
— Jesse D. Marr
Preston: Wow, Jesse, that really isn’t a question but a statement and your opinion. But I wrote about this being a key year for DeCosta back in February and that he needed to add some impact players.
Since becoming general manager four years ago, DeCosta’s drafts have been average at best, with some of the notable disappointments you mentioned. But at the same time, I am giving him ample time to improve, just like the players he selects in the draft who get three to four years, and in some cases five (see outside linebacker Tyus Bowser).
DeCosta’s critics will say he doesn’t deserve that amount of time because he worked under former general manager Ozzie Newsome since the team moved here from Cleveland in 1996, but it’s one thing to provide input on players and another to be the guy who makes the decisions.
Of course, there have been some things that I would have done differently, like select a pass rusher in the first round, a problem area for this team the last four years. I would have beefed up the interior of the offensive and defensive lines in the draft, because that’s where games are won and lost in the NFL, and certainly added more “tough guys,” which this team lacks.
But this year’s draft class appears promising with Linderbaum, Hamilton, defensive tackle Travis Jones, tight end Isaiah Likely and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams.
DeCosta deserves some criticism but the Ravens have been to the playoffs every year but one since he became general manager. So, to put it in perspective, consider him a draft pick who deserves another year or two before some try to run him out of town.
Should the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2023 be a left tackle or middle linebacker? Also, do you think Lamar is the front-runner for MVP right now?
— @Royce90246855 on Twitter
Preston: It’s way too early to speculate about the draft, but the Ravens have a lot of glaring needs on defense, particularly at edge rusher and inside linebacker. As far as left tackle, it remains to be seen when or if Stanley plays and how effective he is on the field. Ask me that same question about two months from now.
As far as Jackson, the front-runner for the MVP changes week to week, but it really doesn’t matter because Jackson is always in that class.
All the talking eggheads on these 24/7 sports channels hype up this MVP race after every game. It’s almost as bad as someone stating every week that Jackson can win a game with his arm, or that he can spark a comeback win.
Really.
One of the things I like best about Jackson is that he doesn’t talk about the accolades or awards. He just keeps focusing on winning a Super Bowl.
In Year 5, Jackson is a proven talent. The only questions that remain about him are, can he lead the Ravens deep into the playoffs, and can he win a Super Bowl?
Front-runner for MVP? It depends on the week and which teams won and lost.
My question is: do you think the past three games, defensively speaking, is cause for concern over the Ravens’ hire of Mike Macdonald? A follow-up question is do you believe Odafe Oweh is being properly utilized in this scheme?
— William Kang
Preston: I would not point the finger at Macdonald, but the lack of success means the Ravens are still adjusting their philosophy, scheme and personnel.
That’s normal under these trying circumstances after the team invested so much money and brought in top talent during the offseason. One problem was that the majority of the starters never got on the field together during preseason games because coach John Harbaugh feared injuries.
If you combine that with a new defensive coordinator and several new defensive assistants, there is going to be an adjustment period, especially with communication.
Harbaugh was a defensive backs coach when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, so I assume he has been huddling with Macdonald and secondary coach Chris Hewitt to work some things out.
I don’t think the Ravens are concerned about Macdonald at this point, but that might change if they keep allowing receivers like the New England Patriots’ DeVante Parker to put up big numbers like he’s Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.
As far as Oweh, what else can the Ravens do with him? He’s been on the strong side and weak side and still can’t get pressure, and he’s had problems holding the edge against the run. Oweh had a strong training camp, which led a lot of us to believe he would have a strong season. But in retrospect, the second-year player was considered a project when the Ravens drafted him in the first round.
What do you make of Jerry Rosburg now coaching with the Broncos? Surprised to see him unretire and not come back to Ravens?
— David Jacob
Preston: No David, not really. I’ve seen a lot of assistant coaches come back from retirement, such as former Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who is now in that same capacity with the Atlanta Falcons. These guys are passionate, and they miss that competition on Sunday afternoons. Rosburg was well-liked and respected here in Baltimore. If he wanted to return, some team was going to find a position for him, which Denver did as its senior assistant this season.
With the potential of getting pass rush help back at some point this season with the return of Bowser and Ojabo, if you were DeCosta, would you put a higher priority on acquiring some middle linebacker help? Or bring in more pass rushing help? I was a little surprised they didn’t sign Blake Martinez when he visited.
— Paul in Orlando
Preston: It’s all based on need. The return of Bowser and Ojabo would be an upgrade, but probably not significant since both are returning from Achilles tendon injuries.
In the words of Newsome, it all depends on right player, right price. For instance, the Ravens recently signed Jason Pierre-Paul. At age 33, his best years are behind him, but the Ravens need pass rushers. If Pierre-Paul were that good, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, respected for putting together top defenses, certainly would have signed him to a new deal. Instead, the Ravens are willing to take a chance with Pierre-Paul, hoping he has enough left in the tank.
It’s a gamble, but I like the move. If a veteran linebacker similar to Martinez becomes available, I assume the Ravens will not hesitate in signing him.
Have a question for Mike Preston? Email [email protected] with “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and it could be answered in The Baltimore Sun.
()
2023 Ford Super Duty gets bolder styling, improved towing and work tech
Ribbon Finance Unveils New Options Exchange ‘Aevo’
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar to open location at Rosedale’s Potluck food hall
Washington County: Volunteers sought to rake leaves
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
Binance Launches Global Law Enforcement Training Program
Family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims calls Netflix series ‘tough and carefree’ – NBC Chicago
Brian Howell: College rankings don’t matter. Whether a school is a good fit does.
Bitcoin Price Retreats Below $19,000
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Ronnie Stanley, Eric DeCosta, 2023 draft and more | COMMENTARY
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes