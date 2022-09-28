Alzheimer’s disease drug slowed disease progression in phase 3 trial

Proactive? Check. Successful? Not really.

And that helps explain why the Rockies began their final road trip of the season in last place in the National League West and on pace to finish with a 69-93 record.

Since the end of last season, general manager Bill Schmidt has been a busy man, signing free agents or extending contracts worth more than $422 million. But those dollars spent did not translate into diamond wins.

Schmidt said Saturday that a number of Rockies fell short of expectations, especially on defense and in tough road situations.

Schmidt, under the guidance and consent of owner Dick Monfort, caused a stir when he signed free agent outfielder Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million deal, the biggest free agent deal in league history. franchise. The Rockies have also made a significant investment in starters Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela, as well as third baseman Ryan McMahon.

Here’s an analysis of how the moves have played out for players who have signed multi-year contracts:

— Bryant (seven years, $182 million): Due to a lower back injury early in the season and then the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise on his left foot after the All-Star break, the left fielder was limited to 42 games. The Rockies went 20-22 in those games. Bryant last played on July 31.

Bryant, 30, finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road), 14 RBIs and an .851 OPS.

Schmidt said the Rockies planned for Bryant to be the team’s “aircraft carrier.” He could still be – once he’s healthy. But injuries made Bryant’s first season in Colorado a flop.

— LHP Kyle Freeland (six years, $64.5 million): Freeland is the only Rockies starter with an ERA below 5.00, but his 9-11 record, 4.65 ERA and 1.40 WHIP fall short of Freeland’s lofty expectations. Prior to his poor showing in Sunday’s Rockies home final against San Diego, the southpaw was on a roll, giving up three or fewer runs in five games while posting a 1.84 ERA. This is the Rockies project starter (I hope) that Freeland will be.

— Third baseman Ryan McMahon (six years, $70 million): The Rockies believe in McMahon and believe that once he has a true breakout season he can be a high impact player.

But they also think McMahon has put too much pressure on his shoulders this season. Hence his .246/.329/.415 slant line and only 19 home runs with nine games to go. He hit 24 home runs in 2019. Additionally, his 17 errors are a career high and the most in the National League.

The good news is that 11 of his 19 homers have come since Aug. 1 and he appears to have regained some confidence at the plate.

RHP Antonio Senzatela (five years, $50.5 million): When he throws well, Colorado considers “Senza” a starter in the middle of the rotation. Unfortunately, he is out until next season after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery.

The right-hander tore an ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 and while the Rockies say he could return to the majors in six to eight months, that’s an optimistic projection. Senzatela finished the season with a 3-7 record with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts. Opponents hit .349 against him and that’s a red flag.

“I think he’s a really solid starting pitcher in the major leagues,” manager Bud Black said when asked to rate Senzatela at this point in his career. “He has the ability to keep his team in games, every five days. He’s working on a few things. We talked about the curve ball and the change that comes into play more. I think that’s going to be a priority for him when he comes back.

— Closer Daniel Bard (two years, $19 million): The right-hander is 37, but he’s never thrown better than he does now and he’s the anchor of the bullpen next year. If he can come close to repeating his performance in the next two seasons, his contract will be a godsend.

Several teams contacted the Rockies about a trade for Bard, but Schmidt and Bard reached an agreement just days before the trade deadline.

Going into Tuesday night’s game at San Francisco, Bard’s 32 saves ranked third in the National League and his 1.88 ERA was the second-lowest in a single season in franchise history. behind Rex Brothers in 2013 (1.74 MPM). Bard’s 91.4 save percentage (32 saves, 35 opportunities) ranked third in the majors.

Receiver Elias Diaz (three years, $14.5 million): Diaz was coming out of a career year: 98 games started and 18 homers. Those 18 homers were tied for third most among NL catchers and tied for fourth by a catcher in a single season in franchise history with Chris Iannetta (2008). From June 1 to the end of the 2021 season, Diaz was a dangerous hitter, cutting .283/.346/.550 with 16 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 40 RBIs. This prompted the new contract.

But his 2022 season was a disappointment: .234/.289/.383 with just nine homers and 50 RBIs overall. His defense hasn’t lived up to 2021 either.

1B CJ Cron (two years, $14.5 million): Talk about a good deal. Colorado’s lone All-Star leads the team in home runs (29), RBIs (101) and OPS (.808). The 32-year-old also hit 28 doubles and was a solid glove at first base.

He’s contracted next season for just $7.5 million, which could make him a potential contender if the Rockies continue to push their youth movement. Then again, the club might need to retain Cron as their most productive hitter.

But Cron, like many of his teammates, struggled on the road, where he hit just .226 with seven homers and just 26 RBIs.