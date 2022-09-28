Anonymous Group Accuses Yuga Labs and BAYC NFTs

Anonymous has pledged to deploy a team for more findings.

Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano denied all claims.

The most popular NFT project, Bored Apes Yacht Club powered by Yuga Labs, has been under scrutiny from the hacktivist group Anonymous for what the group claims is the use of racist, fascist, and even pedophilia-related symbolism in their digital artwork.

According to the organization, BAYC NFTs “are infected with not one or two but with dozens of examples of esoteric symbolism and dog whistles reflecting nazism, racism, simianization, and paedophilia support.”

Multiple Degree of Allegations

The statement claims that the group felt it necessary to consider “before publicly citing our take on the allegations” by reviewing extensive documentation and speaking with many key players.

This proves “beyond a shadow of a doubt” that the BAYC and Yuga Labs were responsible for the concealment of these mysterious signs as per the organization. Furthermore, it said that individuals who dismiss its claims as “conspiracy theory” are “simply ignorant,” “not versed,” or “at a financial conflict of interest.”

In the video, Anonymous makes reference to holders, investors, partners, and prominent fans of BAYC and Yuga Labs.

Throughout the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, Anonymous has pledged to deploy a team “whose sole job will be to bring awareness to the findings and questions about the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection.”

Andreessen Horowitz, Mark Cuban, Neymar Junior, Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, and other celebrities, as well as major corporations including Lion Tree, Adidas, Tiffany & Co., and others, were targeted for investment.

According to a Medium article published by Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano in June, the firm was falsely accused of employing “super-secret Nazis” since its members included Jews, Turks, Pakistanis, and Cubans.

