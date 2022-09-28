Bitcoin 90-Day CDD Hits All-Time Low, What Does It Say About Market?

Data shows the Bitcoin 90-day Coin Days Destroyed metric has hit an all-time low, here’s what it says about investors in the BTC market.
Bitcoin 90-Day CDD Has Recently Plunged To A New All-Time Low
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, old BTC supply is more dormant right now than it has ever been during the history of the crypto.
A “coin day” is defined as the amount accumulated by 1 BTC after sitting still for 1 day. The total coin days on the network, therefore, is a measure of how many days all the coins on the network combined have been stationary for, or more simply, how dormant the Bitcoin circulating supply has been.
When any of these coins with some accumulated coin days make some movement, their coin days naturally reset back to zero, and are said to have been “destroyed.”
The “Coin Days Destroyed” (CDD) indicator measures how many coin days are being destroyed in this way every day across the entire BTC network.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin CDD over the history of the crypto:
The value of the metric seems to have gone down in recent days | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 39, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the version of the Bitcoin CDD shown is actually the 90-day one, which measures the total amount of coin days that were destroyed during the last ninety days.
Since the long-term holders accumulate the most number of coin days in the market, spikes in the CDD can mean these older, and generally more resolute holders, have been spending their coins.
The report notes that the 90-day version of the indicator can help us know about periods of high and low selling pressure from these hodlers.
From the graph, it’s apparent that the Bitcoin CDD has recently set a new all-time low, suggesting that old supply is right now the most dormant it has ever been.
This implies that the latest investor behavior in the BTC market has been that of extreme hodling at levels not observed during any of the previous cycles.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.3k, up 7% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 1% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has surged up over the past twenty-four hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Bastian Riccardi on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
It will help Japan to reduce crypto-related money laundering.
These grants authorities the power to make information requests to exchanges.
Japan has decided to revise an existing regulation on money laundering in an effort to reduce the prevalence of crypto money laundering. The worldwide threat of cryptocurrency money laundering and illicit funding persists.
The decision was made by the Japanese government and reported by Nikkei Asia on Tuesday. There will be new regulations established in Japan to assist reduce the prevalence of cryptocurrency-related money laundering, the report said.
The laws in Japan that deal with money laundering are well advanced. Even still, when it comes to virtual currencies, the Act on Prevention of Transfer of Criminal Proceeds falls short. To rectify this deficiency, the government will examine existing legislation.
Incompliant Exchanges to Face Action
When the regulations for sending money to Japan are updated, cryptocurrencies will be included. User data sharing across exchanges is also validated by the review.
This essentially grants authorities the power to make information requests to exchanges on clients. User data including name and address, as well as transaction details, might be included. To learn more about how criminals use cryptocurrency to launder money, Japan is taking this step.
All forms of digital currency, including stablecoins, will be subject to the law. The appropriate authorities will next present the proposed change during the October 3 special Diet session. The revised law, if passed, would go into force in May of 2023. Incompliant exchanges will be issued mandatory remedial actions. Any disregard for the directives will, however, result in legal consequences.
Many crypto-related crimes have occurred in Japan, causing authorities to treat the sector seriously. Since this is the case, authorities have resolved to step up their monitoring of the crypto market. As a result, businesses and investors in the cryptocurrency market may anticipate harsher regulations in the future.
Recommended For You:
Crypto Exchange Binance Reportedly Planning To Enter Japan
ENS price ranges break above 50 EMA on the daily timeframe.
ENS price gets rejected as price attempts to break out of an asymmetric triangle.
The price holds above daily support and could retest daily resistance for a possible break.
Ethereum Names Service (ENS) price showed bullish strength recently, but the price has struggled to break above key resistance against tether (USDT). With Ethereum Name Service (ENS) facing resistance to breaking above $16, acting as a tough resistance area, the price of ENS continues to trade above daily support as the price aims to break key resistance. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
After bouncing from its weekly low of $9 as a price rally to a high of $17 before facing a stip rejection, the price of ENS has recently declined, and the price has continued to struggle to rejuvenate its bullish trend.
The price of ENS remains above a critical support level of $14, acting as a good demand zone for buy orders. For ENS to have a chance to trend higher, the price must break through its weekly resistance of $16.
To restore a relief bounce, the price of ENS must break and hold above the $16-$17 resistance level that is preventing the price of ENS from trending higher. If the price of ENS continues to reject $16, we may see a retest of $14 and possibly a lower support area of $10 on the weekly chart.
If the price of ENS breaks and holds above $17, it could spark a major rally, as this has proven to be a difficult area for the ENS price to break out of.
Weekly resistance for the price of ENS – $16-$17.
Weekly support for the price of ENS – $14.
Price Analysis Of ENS On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ENS continued to show strength as it faced rejection in an attempt to break out of its range following the formation of an asymmetric triangle with good volume and a bullish continuation pattern.
The price of ENS is $14.8 higher than the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but lower than the 200 EMA. The 50 EMA acts as a support for the ENS price, while the 200 EMA acts as resistance. Prices at 50 and 200 EMA for ENS are $14 and $17, respectively.
A break and close above $16 could see the price of ENS retest a high of $20.
Daily resistance for the ENS price – $16.
Daily support for the ENS price – $14.
Onchain Analysis Of ENS
The price of ENS from the on-chain analysis looks more decent despite having a fall of over 70%. ENS produced a reasonable return on investment (ROI) of 105% over the past five months compared to other crypto assets that have struggled for the past months.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
Nubank has almost 1.8 million users after only a few months of existence.
Nubank grew to become Brazil’s fifth largest financial institution this year.
Nubank, a Brazilian digital bank, said in a press release on Monday that it had over 70 million users. Of particular note is that more than 1.8 million individuals utilize their cryptocurrency exchange, which was launched only a few months ago.
The majority of whom are native Brazilians. Aside from the more than 66 million Brazilian users, the digital bank has a strong presence in Mexico, with over 3 million members, and Colombia, with over half a million. Nubank grew to become Brazil’s fifth largest financial institution this year.
David Vélez, CEO and founder of Nubank said that
“Our accelerated growth is driven by a constant search for efficiency, which balances expansion, new products, and increased revenue per customer. Nubank is a project for the next decades and we remain firm in our purpose of freeing all people from any complexity in financial services in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia”
Brazil Advances Crypto Adoption
While various South American countries have been pursuing crypto-friendly regulations for years, Brazil is now the region’s number one and the world’s number seven in terms of crypto adoption, according to new research. Already in 2020, the country experience tremendous FinTech development, and according to Nubank’s most recent research, the rate of digital asset use is anticipated to rise.
Brazil also saw the launch of the region’s first security token (STO). Liquia Digital Assets introduced the “BR11” STO in 2018. The coin gets its name from the fact that it was launch with the support of 11 high-profile Brazilian tech startups.
Brazil, however, is far from the only South American country attempting to increase cryptocurrency adoption. For example, in 2021, El Salvador mandated that all companies in the country accept Bitcoin. Recently, the government of Argentina’s important wine-producing Mendoza province began accepting bitcoin tax payments.
Despite the bear dominance, global cryptocurrency adoption remains on the rise. This growth fuels the influx of new entrepreneurs coming to the crypto industry and looking for opportunities to launch their own innovative product. We asked those who already succeeded in the cryptocurrency-related businesses what newbies in the crypto market should keep in mind when starting their entrepreneurial path in this fast-evolving world.
Love on your product and focus your efforts
In technology, IT, and crypto, as in any other business, it’s essential to love what you do because it’s the only possibility to go all the way. Remember that the concept of digital money was created dozens of years before Bitcoin’s birth. However, only Bitcoin achieved public attention and adoption.
“What matters is to create a product you would use yourself and be proud to recommend it to your friends without hesitation. You have to believe in yourself — don’t be afraid or to pay attention to haters, the environment, the weather, or any other turmoil,” Co-founder of TTM Group Vladislav Utushkin believes. He recalls the history of Ethereum creation when everyone in the crypto entourage said it was complicated, even impossible to implement, and that the project would not take off. Today, Ether is the world’s second most important and capitalized cryptocurrency.
“Use a step-by-step strategy on your personal path, go forward in small steps, and in the end, you will surely reach your goal. It’s imperative to set a goal, most people usually have a problem with that — and just jump into the abyss. Remember Forest Gump? “Never, ever take your eye off the ball”! That’s, basically, all you need to know about ping-pong — excellent advice, in my opinion.”
Be open-minded
Even if an entrepreneur has experience in business, the crypto market is able to nullify everything that he knew before. Therefore, it is vital not to harden in your convictions, to be flexible, adaptive and ready to learn from someone else’s experience.
“Crypto is a very new market, where many business models are not seen in the traditional field. To a large extent, the successful experience of other industries is invalid for the crypto industry, so it is especially important to acquire knowledge and a large amount of information about the industry,” Founder and CEO of Star Consulting Jenny Yang underlines.
Jenny Yang, Founder and CEO of Star Consulting
Her advice is to do a lot of market research and communicate more with pioneers with rich industry experience and players who had a lot of successful projects, so they can get first-hand information about the industry.
“Thus, they would know where the market pain points are, what problems need to be solved, how to efficiently obtain financing, how to formulate a GMT strategy that is in line with the field, and so on. This can help you avoid many traps, save a lot of time and improve your chances of success.”
Build a strong team
The first and one of the biggest challenges an entrepreneur faces is recruiting a team. The goal of every leader is to create a friendly, professional and involved team that will work as a single organism.
If the founder and his deputies have different management approaches, they face problems when making decisions. In this case, all the team and the business processes suffer from an atmosphere of disagreement.
The first thing to start with is to hire professional department leaders with experience in certain areas. The second step is to find other employees with the help of the expertise of those department leaders.
“Challenge number one is to find an appropriate candidate. There are a lot of candidates on the market who think that they deserve huge salaries and enormous bonuses but they actually cannot deliver properly, so there are overexpectations on their own skills,” Max Kei, CEO Debifi, believes.
Pay more attention to regulatory landscape
It’s no secret that the crypto market is not yet as regulated as the financial or banking sector. But it is also no secret that global regulators are paying more and more attention to cryptocurrencies and their regulation. In the crypto industry, legislative initiatives appear almost every month. And companies associated with cryptocurrencies have to constantly keep their finger on the pulse and monitor the regulatory landscape. Otherwise, they run the risk of being overboard in a legal sense.
Michael Christine, Chief Executive Officer at MNNT
“The biggest piece of advice that I give every single company right now trying to break into the crypto space is to hire a lawyer early. I have seen so many companies in just the past two years launch projects that will likely find them in legal hot water in the future. Specifically, with the ever-changing financial regulatory laws being applied to the space. So, my advice to anyone trying to break into the crypto space is to do it right the first time so you’re not burning resources in the future to fix past mistakes,” Michael Christine, Chief Executive Officer at MNNT, recommends.
Money is not the goal
The ultimate goal of any corporation is to make money. But money should be considered as the main goal when launching the business.
Making money is a side bonus on a long way to success. It should not be the main goal.
“My main advice is “Do not fall for easy money” without proper understanding of what you should do. Always be humble, you need to always remember your main goal. If your goal is just to make easy money, then it means that you actually don’t care about your product, users. You just care about yourself,” Max Kei, CEO Debifi, believes.
Image: Vladislav Utushkin, Co-founder of TTM Group
Upbit’s Luna Fee Utilization Committee has agreed to split transaction fees.
A white paper explaining what led to the LUNA problem is part of the near-term agenda.
Upbit, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, has a plan to split the about $4.6 million in Terra LUNA transaction fees it collected during the Terra-LUNA issue between immediate and long-term goals. It wants to build up a virtual asset monitoring center, write a white paper on the Terra-LUNA situation, and provide money to groups that are helping to compensate Terra investors for their losses.
Upbit has announced that it would use the transaction fees collected during the Terra-LUNA crisis (May 11-20) for other purposes.
Near-term and Long-term
It was announced on September 27 that Upbit’s Luna Fee Utilization Committee has agreed to split transaction fees into short-term and medium-long-term programmes during a meeting. The current market value of the entire transaction fee of 239.13025970 BTC is around $4.6 million. Transition fees were over $7.5 million in May, but with Bitcoin’s recent drop below $20,000, that figure has decreased significantly.
Long-term, the group has settled on setting up a central location for monitoring digital assets. It will strengthen security for customers and investors.
Additionally, the committee intends to provide some of the transaction fees to groups helping Terra investors recover from the recent earthquake. A white paper explaining what led to the Terra-LUNA problem is also part of the near-term agenda.
Upbit and other exchanges had originally intended to reimburse customers for Terra Classic (LUNC) transaction costs. On the other hand, the Luna Fee Utilization Committee discussed the possibility of refunding transaction costs to investors on September 7.
Meanwhile, other South Korean exchanges like Korbit, which had promised to reimburse investors’ transaction costs, have made no additional announcements.
Recommended For You:
Upbit Announces Committee Setup to Refund Terra Investors
Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
Bitcoin Investors Begin Profit-Taking
The CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows weekly report shows that investors have turned towards outflows for short bitcoin. For the past 7 weeks, short bitcoin had been enjoying consecutive inflows as the price of the digital asset had nosedived. Now, it seems that these investors have begun to enjoy the spoils as they begin taking money out.
For the first time in more than two months, short bitcoin outflows came out to a total of $5.1 million. Interestingly, the total asset under management (AuM) for the short BTC remains high at $172 million, a new record high for the digital asset. So even though investors have been pulling out money, it only shows that there is profit-taking going on and not necessarily a shift in sentiment toward the investment vehicle.
BTC recovers above $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the flip side, long bitcoin only saw minor inflows. This is also in line with the increased interest in short BTC. With inflows totaling $0.1 million for the 7-day period, it goes to show that institutional investors are still very bearish when it comes to the digital assets. Bitcoin’s total AuM has now dropped to a new 3-month low of $15.9 billion.
Inflows In Other Areas
When it comes to outflows, most of it seemed to be localized to the short bitcoin alone. Other digital assets, such as Ethereum, saw inflows for the week. The digital asset, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, had been seeing a lot of interest due to the completed Merge, which brought in inflows of $7.7 million for the week. However, all sentiment was not bullish, given that the recently launched Short Ethereum investment product had recorded $1.1 million in inflows.
Some altcoins also saw minor inflows during this period. Assets such as Cosmos and XRP got some attention from institutional investors, with inflows reaching $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, during the one-week period. Additionally, multi-asset investment products saw inflows reaching $1.8 million for the same time period.
The majority of the inflows had come from Europe, totaling $15 million for this time period. While across the pond, North America showed more bearish sentiment. The outflows were localized to this region, reaching $9.4 million.
Featured image from ZenLedger, charts from TradingView.com