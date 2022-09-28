Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Crash – What's Next for Crypto Space ?

Crypto Market Fumbles As Major Coins Continue To Trade In Red
Over recent months, the world’s first and top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is facing its hard time resulting in a massive price fall. The BTC crash will affect the entire global crypto market reflecting a red signal. Under a clear observation, the price of BTC is continuing to plunge performing a wavy price momentum. At present, Bitcoin is trading around $18,000 falling even more down from the last 24 hours. 

Further, the crash of Bitcoin will create a great impact as it is one the prominent pioneers in the crypto space. Despite the downfall of the crypto market, BTC holders are expecting positive signs without losing hopes. Even though Bitcoin is witnessing a tremendous fall and fluctuations, it is still being adopted by many countries and users. As the bearish trend persists, users expect for the beginning of the second turn of cryptocrash again in the market.

BTC Crash – What’s Next ?

Some crypto analysts are predicting that BTC will not fade away and it is going to give a strong comeback to the market. It might trade at low with a massive price fall, but Bitcoin is expected to reach above $30,000 soon. 

As a coin has two faces, there are only two ways in which the crypto market can survive. One, if this same price fall for BTC continues, the market will surely witness a deep decline in all its value, even crashing the whole industry. 

Secondly, if it surges raising its head high, then the market can be saved. And yes, it will give a chance to explore the world of digital currencies in the near future. Now, the BTC crash is not only affecting the performance of the individual currency, it is and it will create a large impact globally. 

Significantly, the fall of BTC affected its market capitalization as well. Bitcoin Market Cap is at a current level of 358.81 billion, down from 365.41 billion over last day. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of BTC is standing at $18,719.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54,732,851,043. Additionally, marking the dump of the price, the digital asset is down 7.08% in the last 24 hours. 

Eventually 2022, did not turn up for Bitcoin, but the entire global crypto market awaits for the next new year. And BTC will re-enter a strong remarkable surge in its price pattern very soon.

Blockchain

Cardano Price Fails To Pierce Through $0.48 As Bears Continue To Dominate

September 28, 2022

Cardano Price
Cardano price has been consolidating on its chart at the time of writing. Over the past day, ADA moved down by 0.6%, indicating that the altcoin was rangebound.

In the past week, Cardano price has depreciated by 3%.

The bulls had helped the coin to soar close to the $0.46 level as demand for the coin returned briefly on the chart.

There has been rigid resistance to the altcoin at the $0.48 price mark. The technical outlook of the Cardano price has remained bearish as selling strength mounted on the chart.

The support zone for the coin stood between $0.44 and $0.40 on the chart. If buying strength returns, the coin may try to move close to $0.46 before attempting $0.48.

At the present time, ADA is trading 86% lower than its all-time high. With increased and sustained demand, ADA should be able to manage to move above $0.48, which could cause the altcoin to invalidate its bearish thesis.

Cardano Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Cardano was priced at $0.44 on the one-day chart | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

ADA was trading at $0.44 at the time of writing. The bulls had stuck around for Cardano price to touch the $0.46 mark.

The bulls were rejected soon after that. Overhead resistance for ADA was at $0.48, following which the coin might encounter another price ceiling at $0.52 before unleashing the bulls again.

On the other hand, the nearest price floor for Cardano was $0.41. Falling below that level will only strengthen the power of the bears.

The amount of Cardano traded in the last session fell, indicating that the demand was low as selling strength took over.

Technical Analysis

Cardano Price
Cardano registered a fall in buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

ADA continued to display the power of selling strength by showing that the price of the altcoin continued to travel southwards.

Technical indicators depicted lower demand for the altcoin. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line, and that meant an increased number of sellers in the market for Cardano.

Cardano price was below the 20-SMA line, which pointed toward reduced demand for the altcoin. It also shows that sellers were in charge of the price momentum.

With more demand and buyers, Cardano could attempt to move above the 20-SMA and 50-SMA lines, respectively, helping the bulls to garner strength on the chart.

Cardano Price
Cardano depicted sell signal on the one-day chart | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

ADA continues to demonstrate that sellers were more active compared to buyers on the 24-hour chart. The price movement was overall in a downtrend.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence displays the price momentum and the price action of the coin. MACD continued to display red histograms, which are considered as sell signal for the coin.

The Parabolic SAR also accounts for the price direction of the altcoin. The formation of dotted lines above the candlestick by the Parabolic SAR indicated that the Cardano price was in a downward trend.

Blockchain

Do Kwon Refutes the Claims of Alleged BTC Transfer

September 28, 2022

Terra Founder Do Kwon Transferred $80 Million To Secret Wallets
  • Do Kwon asserts he had no participation in the alleged transfer of 3,310 BTCs to KuCoin and OKX.
  • South Korean authorities recently asked Interpol to issue a red notice on Kwon.

Do Kwon, the founder, and CEO of Terraform Labs rejects controversies regarding the recent cashout allegations. In the latest tweet, Do Kwon claims that there is no involvement in the purported transfer of 3,310 Bitcoins (BTC) to the cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin and OKX, from a wallet owned by Luna Foundation Guard Ltd. 