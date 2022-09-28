Charges: Gunman told police he shot Inver Grove Heights man who refused to pay for erotic massage

The gunman in Saturday’s killing of an Inver Grove Heights man told police he shot the 43-year-old after he refused to pay for an erotic massage a woman gave him at his home, according to charges.

Dakota County prosecutors on Tuesday charged alleged shooter Logan David Slack and Fotini Anest West with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of Michael Chang-Beom Lee. An autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound to his torso.

Slack and West, who are both 25 and from Minneapolis, made first appearances in Dakota County District Court on Tuesday and remain jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

According to the criminal complaints:

Officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 78th Court East and Barbara Avenue just after 2 a.m. on an “open line” 911 call in which the dispatcher could hear a male yelling “help me” and “they are trying to get into my house.”

The dispatcher later aired that the male had gone silent and that it sounded as if the phone was outside in the wind. The dispatcher then discovered the phone was pinging west of Barbara Avenue.

The first officers on scene saw glass of a back door had been shattered and went inside, where they saw bloody footprints on the carpet. Lee was found dead in the basement bathroom.

Two people in car near the home said they had seen a dark-colored, older SUV drive away from Lee’s home just before officers arrived on scene.

An officer aired the description of the SUV and soon another officer saw an older, black Toyota SUV at the intersection of 80th Street and Barbara Avenue. The officer stopped the SUV, which was occupied by West, Slack and another man.

West had cuts on her arms and blood on her hands and chest. When asked what happened, West said she went to a man’s house and that he assaulted her when she tried to leave. She said she called Slack and the next thing she remembered he was carrying her out of the home.

Slack was taken to the Dakota County jail for an interview. He told investigators he had dropped West off at Lee’s home to give him an erotic massage in exchange for money. He said West left the home and told him Lee assaulted her and was canceling payment for the services they had agreed upon.

Slack said he grabbed a revolver from the SUV, broke the glass of the back door with the butt of his gun and went inside with West. Lee retreated to the basement bathroom and locked the door. Slack and West ran after Lee to confront him.

Slack said he made a large hole in the bathroom door, and that Lee called 911 during the confrontation. He said when Lee tried to grab him through the hole in the door, he raised his revolver and pulled the trigger. He said the revolver was set on an empty chamber, so he pulled the trigger a second time, shooting Lee in the back.

Slack said he shot Lee to stop him from calling 911 and so he could get his phone to ensure electronic payment for the erotic massage. He said he took Lee’s phone and he and West fled.

During a search of the SUV, officers found the revolver under the driver’s seat and Lee’s phone under the front passenger seat.

The Dakota County attorney’s office said Tuesday that the man in Slack’s SUV is not being charged in connection with Lee’s killing.

Minnesota court records show that neither Slack nor West have had a criminal conviction, other than misdemeanor traffic violations.