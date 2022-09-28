News
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus continues to tweet from the team’s Twitter account
A familiar face took over the Chicago Bears’ Twitter account on Tuesday night. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Bears linebacker Dick Butkus went on a tweeting spree that is pure gold.
The Bears legend enjoyed his time with the team’s account keys. What started as a simple “helloThe tweet turned into polls, videos and ‘accidental’ photos posted to the Bears’ 1.9 million followers.
In one of the videos posted by Butkus, he talks about his favorite game, which was against the San Francisco 49ers on December 12, 1965. It was the day his teammate and future Hall of Famer Gale Sayers scored a record the NFL with six touchdowns. in a muddy Wrigley Field. He also found head coach Matt Eberflus and took a picture with him.
Here is a story. pic.twitter.com/cDWykYMfvQ
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
I found it. pic.twitter.com/0HBwWgCXjy
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Butkus is no stranger to Twitter. He joined the platform in September 2020 and has over 203,000 subscribers. He often tweets his support for the Bears and Illinois Fighting Illini, his alma mater.
Butkus played for the Bears from 1965 to 1973, finishing his career with 1,020 tackles and 22 interceptions. He was named to the All-NFL First Team six times during his career and made eight consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1979.
Here are some other highlights from Butkus’ night on Bears Twitter:
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Look at this photo of me. pic.twitter.com/hnn59ZLdCQ
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
What’s the trend?
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
How did you get this photo of me?
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Well they just asked me to do a TickTock so I’m leaving.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022
Orioles tally 15 hits but can’t keep up with Red Sox in 13-9 loss as playoff chances take a hit with 8 to play
To look away from the diamond Tuesday night was to shirk the ridiculous, overlook the ludicrous and ignore the constant cracks of the bat that prefaced the cheers or groans around Fenway Park. It was an endless cycle, leaving pitchers shaking their heads as runners whirled around the basepaths at a breakneck pace.
In just the first four innings between the Red Sox and Orioles — an affair that took as long as some nine-inning games do — there were team records set, a major league record tied and a total of 21 runs scored. There was Anthony Santander clobbering his sixth home run in his last four games and fourth in two nights. There was Kyle Bradish and Jake Reed plunking batters with the bases loaded.
Take a baseball bingo board and prepare to yell out, the board utterly completed. The 13-9 win for the Red Sox over the Orioles had it all — all except the much-needed win for the Orioles to keep pace with the Seattle Mariners in a race for the final American League wild-card place with just eight games to play.
The offensive outpouring from both sides continued Monday’s theme, in which Baltimore beat Boston, 14-8, to get the final road trip of the season off on a positive note. Despite all the runs scored, the Orioles only needed three pitchers, saving arms for what turned into a wild second game of the four-game set.
It started with Bradish, who was coming off 8 2/3 dominant innings against the Houston Astros on Thursday. But the command he displayed last week abandoned him in his 2 1/3 innings Tuesday, hurling the lowest strike percentage of his career thus far (51.8%) with four walks, a hit batter and seven runs again him.
While his curveball and slider were his two best pitches against the Astros, he leaned on his four-seam fastball more frequently because Bradish threw first-pitch strikes to just seven of the 18 batters he faced.
And the flow of runs didn’t end there, with right-handers Joey Krehbiel and Reed combining to give up six runs over the next two innings as a second error by second baseman Rougned Odor proved costly. Rookie left-hander DL Hall stemmed that flow with two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, and Bryan Baker, Cionel Perez and Dillon Tate each added a scoreless frame to keep the Red Sox within striking distance.
The Orioles had the offensive firepower necessary to pull out a win, but the unsteadiness of Baltimore’s pitching staff in those first four innings left it far behind. Adley Rutschman snuck a long ball around Pesky’s Pole in right field in the third and Santander continued a strong stretch at the plate with two more home runs. With those two blasts, Santander became the first player to hit homers from both sides of the plate in the same game four times in a season since San Diego’s Ken Caminiti in 1996.
Ramón Urías, back in the lineup and playing third base after missing the last two games as he dealt with a spasm between his neck and right shoulder, was a double away from the cycle. But Urías didn’t have a chance to reach that milestone, leaving in the fifth inning with right knee discomfort. He left the field limping in the second inning after an awkward slide into home plate, then needed help to limp off the field in the fifth.
Before the sixth inning, the Orioles had at least one baserunner on in each of the first 14 innings of the series. They jumped on right-hander Michael Wacha, hitting at least three triples and three homers in the same game for the first time in franchise history. Wacha was doomed to the shortest start of his season, allowing six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 frames. But that dent on Wacha’s season was overshadowed by the crunch taken by Baltimore’s pitching staff.
The Orioles threatened one last time, loading the bases in the ninth inning. But a double play from Austin Hays ended that opportunity — and ended the game, dropping Baltimore’s magic number for elimination to six.
Marking the Green Monster
With wide eyes, Kyle Stowers and Gunnar Henderson poked their heads into the Green Monster, then searched for a place to sign their names. There’s tradition here — for new players who visit Camden Yards, they have the chance to leave their mark.
And while Stowers already did that in a way Monday with an RBI triple off the giant wall, he and Henderson wielded markers instead of bats Tuesday afternoon. They found a spot on the low concrete ceiling, where Henderson signed just his first name: Gunnar.
“That’s how you know you’re big time,” Stowers joked. “You can sign just your first name.”
Hall and Reed also signed the wall, making their first trip to the historic venue. As they looked around, they commented on some names they saw, including former Orioles infielder Pat Valaika. Reed signed his name next to Orioles pitchers Dean Kremer and Nick Vespi.
Around the horn
- Manager Brandon Hyde said right-hander Mike Baumann will start for the Orioles in Thursday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. Baumann earns his second consecutive start after right-hander Tyler Wells’ season ended on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. Last time out, Baumann allowed two runs in four innings against the Astros.
- Infielder Terrin Vavra said he felt a “zinger” in his left hamstring as he ran out a double play Sunday, holding him out of the lineup for the second straight game. He said he was available off the bench if required, but so close to the end of the season, Vavra said he doesn’t “want to do anything that’s too aggressive” to cause a larger issue.
This story will be updated.
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Governor Ron DeSantis shares what Floridians should do as Hurricane Ian hurtles towards the state
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Floridians in affected areas should evacuate as Hurricane Ian prepares to hit the state Tuesday on “Hannity.”
RON DESANTIS: We have a saying here in Florida that you hide from the wind, but you run away from the water. And I think in situations like this, even a category four storm, we have great building codes. A lot of our structures in Florida can withstand that and most people’s homes, maybe not a mobile home, but most people’s homes can. The problem with this storm is that it will generate a large amount of water and a surge and there’s really no way to counter that if you’re someone in barrier island and even if you’re in a nice solid house.
HURRICANE IAN NEAR FLORIDA: SAFETY TIPS AND HOW TO PREPARE
If you get 10 feet of storm surge, you know it’s going to be potentially life threatening. What we said is you don’t get a mulligan on this. You can always go back when the storm passes. And go home. We obviously want you to. But it is really very important and yes, there are shelters in all these counties. We also have an agreement with the State of Florida and Expedia.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
People can go to Expedia.com/Florida and there’s hotels that offer deals in other parts of the state of Florida. One thing we’ve emphasized when you’re called to evacuate, it doesn’t mean you have to leave the entire state. This does not mean that you have to travel hundreds of kilometers. In a situation like this, where we’re concerned about water, wherever there’s higher ground in a solid structure, you know, you’re going to be able to get in that. What we’re concerned about are those low-lying areas that are very prone to storm surge and flooding.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
Fitch cites weaker demand for smartphones
Analysis by ratings agency Fitch noting a weaker economy:
- Falling demand hits Asian smartphone sellers and component suppliers
- We now expect shipments to China to fall at a mid-teens pace in 2022
- Says global smartphone shipments are expected to decline at high single-digit rates in 2022
- The influence of chip shortages on the slowdown in smartphone shipments has eased since 2Q22 as supplies have improved
Good news on alleviating chip shortage issues though.
Bo Nickal wins UFC contract with 52-second win over Donovan Beard
LAS VEGAS — Get ready for the Bo Nickal hype.
Three-time NCAA Division I National Collegiate Wrestling Champion Nickal starched another Contender Series opponent from Dana White on Tuesday night, submitting Donovan Beard with a triangle choke just 52 seconds into their fight. average weight.
It was Nickal’s second victory on the Contender Series in two months, and it earned him an exclusive contract to fight in the UFC less than two years after his transition from amateur wrestling to MMA.
“I literally write notes to remind myself [of the fights]” White said after Nickal’s performance. “The only note on my paper is ‘damn’. I mean, for a kid with almost no experience, he took a guy that’s 6-foot-2, a 7-1 [record], 78-inch reach – the confidence this kid had to ride in the triangle like he did. …
“I and a lot of other people are excited to see this kid’s future. Welcome to the UFC.”
Nickal (3-0) is arguably the hottest prospect in MMA, thanks to his wrestling pedigree and the early work he did under American Top Team trainer Mike Brown. He finished Zack Borrego by rear choke in just 62 seconds in his first Contender Series appearance on September 27.
“That’s what we do, baby. I was born for this and bred for this,” Nickal said. “I train every day so I can be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. I’m barely into my career, but I’m heading straight for the top.”
Nickal dropped Beard (7-2) with a left backhand early in the fight and never looked back. He immediately followed Beard to the ground and went full mount. Beard was able to turn it around and get into top position, but Nickal seamlessly transitioned into a triangle choke for the finish.
“I expected to be with him for a punch, because I knew I would let him down,” Nickal said. “I’ve been working on this all camp. I know I have power. Nobody can really stand me, whatever. Wrestling, boxing, jiu-jitsu – as you can see I’m going to take you out everywhere .”
Following his win, Nickal called up welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev and YouTube star Logan Paul for his UFC debut. White indicated that the promotion would build Nickal like any other talented young fighter, rather than book him against a top-tier opponent.
“Let’s not get crazy here,” White said of Nickal’s call to Chimaev, who is the UFC’s No. 3 ranked welterweight and is coming off a win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279.
Bailey Ober shines as Twins beat White Sox
A series that once was expected to have major playoff implications for both teams kicked off on Tuesday with no impact on the playoff race whatsoever. A disappointing September for both teams now leave the Twins and Chicago White Sox tangling for a consolation prize that means little at all: second place.
And in that race — if it can be called that — Bailey Ober turned in the best start of his career to help lift the Twins to a 4-0 win over the White Sox on Tuesday night at Target Field.
Ober’s outing, which lasted 7 1/3 scoreless innings, marked just the third time all season a Twins starter pitched into the eighth inning. In his start, just his third after returning from an extended stay on the injured list, Ober gave up just a pair of hits — one to Yoán Moncada in the fourth inning and one to A.J. Pollock in the eighth — while striking out a career high 10.
He walked one batter to go along with those two hits in an otherwise flawless start.
And he pitched with a lead for most of it, getting some run support in the second inning when the Twins strung together three straight singles. Jose Miranda’s double brought home their second run of the game. And in the sixth, Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner hit his first Target Field home run, which just cleared the right field wall, to double the Twins’ lead.
YouTube Shorts adds narration voiceovers, a popular TikTok feature • TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts continues to compete with TikTok by adding many popular new features on the other app. Today, the Google-owned platform is rolling out a narration voice-over feature to iOS, a tool already often used on TikTok.
Creators use narration to add comments on top of already recorded videos. This content can include cooking tutorials with informative voiceovers, live reactions to funny videos, or narrative accompaniment to “day in the life” or “my morning routine” style videos.
To use voiceovers on Shorts after recording a video, tap the checkmark button at the bottom right of the camera screen. Next, tap the voiceover button, select where you want to start your voiceover, tap record, and then adjust the volume afterwards if needed. Users can also undo and redo recordings for easier editing.
YouTube Shorts recently added another iOS feature taken from TikTok: the ability to reply to comments with a new video. TikTok introduced this feature in 2020, while Instagram added its own version in December.
Of course, the biggest news from YouTube lately is the extension of its partnership program to short films. For the first time, short-form video creators will be able to earn advertising revenue from their content. If all goes according to plan, offering creators a share of the revenue could be YouTube’s best hope for catching up with short form TikTok’s dominance.
