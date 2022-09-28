News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Is there any precedent for Justin Fields becoming a difference maker? Can Velus Jones be the passing game’s ‘missing component’?
The Chicago Bears take a 2-1 record, a suddenly dominant running game and a still-struggling passing game into East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday to face the New York Giants.
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs opens his weekly Bears mailbag to address whether quarterback Justin Fields can rebound from a rough start to his career.
Like their failed predecessors, Justin Fields and the Bears coaching staff say all the right things, such as “we have to get better.” Unfortunately, actions speak louder than words. We now have a growing sample size (13 games) that consistently reveals Fields holds the ball too long and fails to see the entire field. There is little evidence he will get better. I sincerely believe the Bears will be looking for another QB next season via draft, trade or free agency — an all-too-familiar scenario for Bears fans. I am at a loss to identify a single QB who had such a poor career start and then became a difference maker. Thoughts? — Jim A., Plymouth, Minn.
The Bears are in an uncomfortable position when it comes to their passing game. They have been dominant running the football, helped by Fields’ ability, but haven’t parlayed any of the success on the ground into profits in the passing game. A lot of folks are talking about how successful running should create play-action passing opportunities. More importantly in my opinion, when opponents fill the box with eight defenders, it should create advantageous single-coverage situations on the outside that Fields should be able to win against. It hasn’t happened.
The sample size remains small, but the Bears have some jarring statistics. They are averaging 78.3 net passing yards, last in the NFL. The 31st-ranked Carolina Panthers average 161.3. The Bears’ 8.9% interception rate is more than double that of 29 teams. The only others are the New England Patriots (5.2%) and Los Angeles Rams (4.9%). The Bears’ 22.8% sack rate per pass attempt is more than double that of 28 teams. Next on the list are the New York Giants (14.1%), Cincinnati Bengals (12%) and Washington Commanders (11.5%).
That is on Fields, the offensive line and the skill-position targets, but it would be a mistake to blame protection for all 10 sacks. In fact, Fields is responsible for close to half of those, and there are plays in which the protection breaks down after he had the opportunity to target open receivers.
There’s no reason for the Bears to change course at this point. The organization — though not the new regime — has a ton invested in Fields, and if he does pan out, it would speed up the timetable for a rebuild. If the Bears can continue to generate takeaways, play better run defense and keep running the football well while playing solid special teams, they can win their share of games if the quarterback doesn’t lose games. That’s how a lot of the Lovie Smith era went, right?
Josh Allen had a rocky start to his career with the Buffalo Bills. I don’t know any scouts who felt good about the start of Jalen Hurts’ career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has been dynamic through three weeks this season.
Coach Matt Eberflus talked Monday about two things for Fields — cleaning up his footwork and not putting the ball in harm’s way, to which Eberflus attributed the second interception in Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans. The Bears have been drilling Fields on footwork since the start of the offseason program. It’s one thing to have better footwork in individual drills and practice and another to have it when defenders are across from you in a game.
As far as keeping the ball out of harm’s way, that is important, but the Bears also have to get Fields to cut the ball loose when his receivers are coming open. He has missed seeing receivers get open or has been hesitant to rip it, and that’s a concern.
There are 14 games remaining and a lot of time for Fields to get valuable experience and improve. We need to see a lot more of the season play out before we start plotting what moves the Bears will need to make in a big 2023 offseason.
The Bears are to be commended for letting Eddie Jackson play his brand of football, which is to be a ballhawk. He is getting back to the old version of himself. However, he has to be one of the weakest tacklers in the league. Are the coaches trying to get him to wrap people up? Upon contact, all he does is try to swat the ball out or knock ball carriers down with a body check. He is, after all, the last line of defense and should be more physical. Thoughts? — Chris R., Midlothian
My first reaction is Jackson, through three games anyway, is looking like the difference maker in the secondary he was in 2018 and 2019. I don’t think he was an elite tackler then and he certainly isn’t now, but you’re asking for a lot if you want a safety who can be a center fielder and a rugged box defender. The Bears seem to be playing to Jackson’s strengths, and you might have seen that Matt Eberflus said Jackson was one of the few defenders who tackled well in the Week 2 loss in Green Bay.
Honestly, you’re probably nitpicking a little bit. If you want a big-time box defender at that position, you’re probably going to sacrifice when it comes to range and instincts in the passing game. If Jackson gets six interceptions or so this season, the Bears probably are willing to live with a couple of missed tackles here and there. He has looked more willing in that area this season than he was a year ago.
Through the same number of starts, who had the better stats, Mitch Trubisky or Justin Fields? Do you think Fields is just going through normal NFL QB growing pains? — @dav264
I’m not sure what normal quarterback growing pains are because every situation is unique. What is normal is the vast majority of quarterbacks have some rough spots early in their careers, and certainly Fields is struggling right now. Trubisky is having a rough go of it in Pittsburgh too.
Trubisky’s statistics through his first 13 starts (12 under John Fox’s staff and one under Matt Nagy’s staff) were slightly better than what Fields has done.
- Trubisky: 219 of 365 (60.0%), 2,364 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 35 sacks, 77.5 passer rating
- Fields: 182 of 315 (57.8%), 2,167 yards, 9 TDs, 14 INTs, 46 sacks, 69.9 passer rating
What is confounding is Fields is struggling more this season than he did as a rookie. A full season in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system will give us a much more complete picture of what the future could look like for Fields.
Can any Bears fan actually feel good about that win? I mean other than the Texans, who do they beat playing like that? Maybe the Jets? — @agpennypacker8
Never apologize for a victory in the NFL. They are too hard to come by, and recent Bears history ought to remind you of that. The Bears can’t do anything about their schedule, and they did just enough by dominating the Texans with the running game and getting two timely takeaways.
The Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are the only 0-3 teams in the league, but the Bears have six more games on the schedule against teams that are currently 1-2: the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions (two games), Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and New York Jets. They have a winnable game on the road this week against the 2-1 New York Giants and could have a solid record as they reach the end of October. Let’s not worry about the opponent as much as seeing the Bears show improvement.
How will the (hypothetical) return of Velus Jones and N’Keal Harry potentially bolster the offense? Jones being 25 and missing this much time is concerning, but if he’s who Bears management thinks he is, could he be the missing component? — @johnny2racks1
As discombobulated as the Bears passing game is, I’m not sure the next coming of Ja’Marr Chase would be the missing link. Not right now anyway. Some folks seem obsessed with Jones’ age as a rookie and I’m not sure why. If you’re worried about what the receiver position might look like in 2027, I get it. But we’re talking about 2022, and his age has nothing to do with this season or next year.
Jones was a limited participant in practice last week as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him on and off for a good portion of training camp and the preseason. Considering how much time on the grass he has missed, to borrow a phrase from Matt Eberflus, it’s probably unrealistic to think he’ll play a major role in the passing game even with Byron Pringle (calf) on injured reserve. That doesn’t mean Jones can’t provide a boost as he finds his way.
I’m not sure when Harry will be in line to return from the high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve. Four weeks is about the bare minimum that skill-position players miss with that injury, and he could be several weeks away.
What should the top priority be? Wins this year or developing the team/culture for the future? — @dmaz2488
I’m a firm believer that your culture is about as good as your record. You know which teams consistently talk about their culture and how it’s getting better? Teams that are trying to dig themselves out of big holes. What do people talk about with the excellent teams that are consistently in the postseason picture? They analyze the strength of the roster and how good the players are.
Nothing develops players and a roster better than winning. It raises the level of buy-in. It’s a heck of a lot easier to coach corrections in a week coming off a victory than coming off a loss. Everything in the building is better when a team is winning. If the Bears are able to achieve modest success this season, it would be with young players who are improving and making a difference. Why wouldn’t you want to see the Bears win this season?
I’m not sure the Bears can improve by prioritizing development while making winning a secondary goal. I never will understand that line of thinking and I will take it one step further: If the players in the locker room don’t sense that the coaches are doing everything in their power to put them in a position to win every week, those coaches are going to lose the locker room in a hurry. Players put in work to win games. No other messaging will connect with them.
Are you worried the front office made a mistake by not signing Roquan Smith to a contract extension during the offseason? The price has definitely gone up. — @just_acy
Well, we’re speculating on what Smith’s “price” was in negotiations that broke down in August, and we’re not certain where the Bears offer was. The first thing I want to know is if you think the price went down after the Week 2 loss in Green Bay. He didn’t play particularly well in that game. GM Ryan Poles and his staff will evaluate Smith over the full season, not on a few games here and a few games there. He has a chance to be very good in this scheme, especially if the Bears can remain healthy on defense.
The big factor you’re not considering is the franchise tag, which the team can use in negotiations. Leverage is everything when it comes to contract talks. Smith can improve his leverage with more signature games like his 16-tackle performance against the Texans that also included an interception that set up the winning field goal. The Bears also have Smith at a bargain price this season, paying him a little more than $9.7 million, and that can’t be overlooked. Let’s see where the leverage is after the season.
If you were Luke Getsy, what would you be focusing on for Justin Fields while preparing for the Giants this week? — @chicagonic
Running the football. The Giants have allowed 100-yard games to Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers in the last two weeks. You have to go back to the end of 2005 to find the last time running backs topped 100 yards against the Giants in three consecutive weeks: Clinton Portis, Larry Johnson and Ryan Moats. The Giants rank 25th in run defense, allowing 138.3 yards per game, and are 28th in allowing 5.25 yards per attempt. That looks like a formula for success for the Bears whether David Montgomery (ankle) is available or not.
It will be a challenging week for Fields because the Giants do a lot of different stuff on defense under first-year coordinator Wink Martindale. They will show a lot of late rotation in the secondary and probably will bring some unscouted looks in terms of pressure and overloads. That being said, the Giants have only three sacks through three games and don’t have an interception. Quarterbacks have a 93.8 passer rating against them.
Getsy needs to craft a plan for Fields that can help him find some rhythm throwing the ball as the Giants will have to be concerned with the running game. That means clear and defined reads from the pocket and off play action. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bears hope to hand off the ball 35 to 40 times in this game.
In the Texans game, with over 30 seconds left in the first half and all three timeouts, the Bears chose to run out the clock. They were trailing 14-13 at that point and they were first-and-10 at their own 23. Why wouldn’t they try to take a couple shots to get into field-goal range? — @ajlight315
Fair question. The obvious answer is they don’t have a lot of faith in their passing game and didn’t want to risk a turnover on their side of the field, which would have given the Texans an opportunity to tack on a field goal before halftime.
Matt Eberflus was asked about this after the game and explained that if he had it to do over again, he would have used a timeout to switch from 13 personnel (one running back, one wide receiver, three tight ends) to 11 personnel (one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end) after Khalil Herbert’s 9-yard run gave them a first down at the 28-yard line.
“Here is where we’ve got to be better because we were in 13 personnel going on third-and-1 and we saw that they subbed,” Eberflus said. “Once I saw them sub there, I should have called timeout at 35 seconds and we would have been fine. I have to be better in that situation right there going from 13 personnel back to 11 once we got the first (down).”
Fields was 4 of 11 for 45 passing yards in the first half and needed to gain roughly 35 yards for the Bears to attempt a long field goal in breezy conditions. I wasn’t all that surprised they chose to let the clock run.
Did I see Jack Sanborn in there first and then Joe Thomas took his spot? — @seabasssay
No. Thomas, who was promoted from the practice squad, was the replacement for Matt Adams (hamstring) at strong-side linebacker. Thomas had a good game with five tackles in 26 snaps, and the coaching staff turned to him because of his experience and range. Sanborn got one snap on defense at the goal line. I would expect Thomas to remain in the defensive game plan at least until Adams is healthy — and he could supplant Adams.
2023 Ford Super Duty gets bolder styling, improved towing and work tech
Ford unveiled the next generation of its Super Duty pickups on Tuesday, which get bolder styling and a slew of new features that aim to make life easier for all kinds of truck buyers. Ford will continue to offer its heavy-duty trucks in F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 trim levels, with customers able to order Chassis Cabs of the highest performance models and customize them to suit their needs. adapt to any Genre of work.
Essentially a heavily reworked version of the old Super Duty, the biggest exterior design difference is at the front. The 2023 Super Duty has an ever-bigger grille, if that were even possible, and redesigned headlights with a cool C-clamp pattern. Seven different grille designs are available in total, with some appearing to be integrated into the headlights themselves. The taller side vents are actually functional, and the taillights and tailgate have been redesigned as well. Twenty-inch wheels are optional, and several available appearance packages include one that blacks out all exterior trim. The Super Duty also has new handles integrated into the bed and steps in the rear bumper and sides of the bed.
The interior received a more thorough overhaul. The dashboard has an attractive look that’s more horizontal, with the air vents integrated into the dashboard surround with a C-shaped border that echoes the grille. New door panels have reworked controls, ergonomic armrests and more storage space. The center console has much larger storage compartments, although it lacks the fold-down table space as on the F-150. But the Super Duty is available with Ford’s Max Recline seats, which fold almost completely horizontally so you can nap on the job.
An 8-inch touchscreen is standard equipment, but a 12-inch screen is available on higher trims and is paired with a 12-inch digital gauge cluster. The Super Duty is the first pickup in the US to get built-in 5G capability (via The AT&T Network), which should provide even faster speeds for browsing, software updates and onboard Wi-Fi. This access point can be used by up to 10 devices. The Super Duty is also available with features like an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, head-up display and wireless charging.
Under the hood are the choice of four engines including two new ones. The standard engine is a new 6.8-liter V8 that promises more low-end torque, while the 7.3-liter V8 has a new intake and tuning that Ford says gives it the best horsepower numbers. and torque in its class. The 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 can last longer between oil changes than before, and a new high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 features a single turbo and other mods that should give it best-in-class specs as well. Ford isn’t ready to announce horsepower figures for the engines just yet, but each will only be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and everything from the XLT trim and up comes standard with four-wheel drive.
An XL Off-Road Package for the F-250 and F-350 adds 33-inch off-road tires, taller air dam, electronic-locking rear differential, skid plates and new downtubes. axle ventilation for fording. A Tremor off-road package gives the Super Duty unique styling cues, front linkage, different suspension tuning, Dana front axle with limited-slip differential, 18-inch wheels with 35 off-road tires inches, a rock-crawl mode, off-road cruise control and trail cornering assist.
Ford says 96 percent of heavy-duty pickup owners tow their trucks, and the new Super Duty will have best-in-class towing and payload numbers for every type of trailer. To make towing even easier, Ford is introducing a number of new features on the 2023 Super Duty. Like the F-150, the Super Duty now has an on-board scale that gives a real-time weight readout on the central screen. A 360-degree trailer camera system makes maneuvering easier, and the Super Duty gets an industry-first camera in the leading edge of the tailgate when lowered. Pro Trailer Assist will automatically back the truck up and line it up with a hitch, and blind spot monitoring sensors can be attached to a trailer and work with 5th wheel and gooseneck setups.
Other features include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centering, front and rear automatic emergency braking and parking sensors. Perhaps most useful of all is the navigation system, which will plot routes based on trailer weight and dimensions to avoid hazards and narrow roads.
Pricing for the new Super Duty will be announced closer to its on-sale date in early 2023, but don’t expect it to stray too far from the truck’s current starting price of around $40,000. The Super Duty will continue to be built at Ford plants in Louisville, Ky., and Avon Lake, Ohio.
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar to open location at Rosedale’s Potluck food hall
Attention breakfast food-lovers: Waffles are back at Rosedale Center’s Potluck food hall starting next week.
Opening Monday, Oct. 3, Black Coffee and Waffle Bar will serve both sweet and savory waffle dishes, alongside coffee and other drinks.
The menu is likely quite similar to the other Twin Cities locations and will include options like the apple strudel, the loaded potato and a build-your-own option. And as with Black Coffee and Waffle Bar’s other spots, the coffee at Potluck will be sourced from Vitality Roasting, a woman-run operation in south St. Anthony Park.
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar’s original location is near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and they opened a St. Paul location at 2180 Marshall Ave. in 2016. The third and most recent location is in Fargo.
The mall food hall in Roseville has been waffle-less ever since another local favorite, Nordic Waffles, departed in April to focus on packaged retail products. Other current tenants include Adam’s Soul To Go, B&E Featuring Sweets by Diane, Burger Dive, Grand Ole Creamery, Joey Meatballs, Salad Slayer and Smack Shack.
Potluck MN Food Hall: Rosedale Center, 1595 Minnesota 36, Roseville; 651-330-3064; potluckmn.com
Washington County: Volunteers sought to rake leaves
Dozens of volunteers are needed to rake yards and bag leaves for seniors and people with disabilities in Washington County.
Rake a Difference Day, sponsored by the nonprofit Community Thread, will be Oct. 22, but volunteers can rake anytime on other days if necessary.
The deadline to register to volunteer is Oct. 10.
Last year, Community Thread organized more than 200 volunteers to rake 311 bags of leaves for 48 homeowners. Volunteer groups included families, Scout troops, Rotary clubs, school groups, companies and neighborhood associations.
People interested in volunteering can call 651-439-7434, visit communitythreadmn.org or e-mail at [email protected]
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
Just a few months ago, heavy spring rains filled lakes and rivers to the brim and left farm fields too wet to plant.
But summer brought less rain than normal across much of Minnesota. The result is a drought that’s not as severe as last year, but is slowly expanding across the state, including central and southern Minnesota.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released Sept. 22 shows nearly 20 percent of the state is in either moderate or severe drought, while more than 40 percent is abnormally dry.
“We’re seeing very, very dry conditions,” said Luigi Romolo, a state climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The region of severe drought stretches from the seven-county Twin Cities metro area southwest to Pipestone County, Romolo said, with some areas anywhere from 4 to 8 inches below normal in precipitation.
So far, this September has been the driest on record in the Twin Cities, according to the National Weather Service. Less than a quarter-inch of rain has fallen on the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport all month.
One exception to the dry spell is northern Minnesota, which received more rain this summer and so far is avoiding the drought.
While the water levels of some lakes and rivers have dropped, the dry conditions are not yet having widespread, serious impacts across the state.
Farmers are mostly past the growing season, so the dry conditions shouldn’t affect their crops, said Brad Carlson, a University of Minnesota Extension educator in Mankato.
“Really, farmers would prefer that it’s dry from here on out, so that they don’t have to worry about muddy conditions and messing up fields during the harvest season,” he said.
Carlson said the dry conditions also bring environmental benefits. Nitrates from fertilizer are less likely to wash off fields and pollute water bodies when it doesn’t rain.
“When we don’t have excess water, they just sit in place in the fields,” he said. “So from that standpoint, it’s actually good for water quality.”
Farmers also won’t need to use as much energy in the form of natural gas and propane to dry their corn — a positive given the current high fuel prices right now, Carlson said.
Whether the drought continues into the spring planting season depends on what kind of winter Minnesota has this year. Romolo said two factors are important: how much snow we get, and whether we retain that snow throughout the winter.
A heavy snowfall that sticks around all winter would be just what Minnesota needs to replenish dry soil before next year’s growing season, Romolo said.
“Maybe even just an average snowfall might be enough to help us out, if we get some rains in the spring to top it all off,” he said.
An early snowfall also could have an impact, Carlson said, by insulating the soil and preventing frost from getting too deep. Then, after the spring thaw, water from melting snow could seep into the soil, he said.
“However, if we get a hard freeze, and a deep freeze, then most of that snowfall is going to melt and run off, and so that probably won’t help a lot,” Carlson said.
Family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims calls Netflix series ‘tough and carefree’ – NBC Chicago
The return of Jeffrey Dahmer to the front of the stage does not please everyone.
Evan Peters stars as the notorious serial killer in Netflix’s “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series tells the gruesome story of Dahmer’s slaughter from 1978 to 1991, when he murdered and dismembered nearly 20 men.
The series instantly rose to the top of the streamer’s charts and has dominated social media discussions since its September 21 release, but not everyone is a fan.
Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer in April 1991, said she was never even told Netflix was making a series about the murders.
“I feel like Netflix should have asked if we mind or what we think about doing it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it,” Isbell told Insider. “But I’m not hungry for money, and that’s what it’s all about, Netflix trying to get paid.”
True crime documentaries to watch this summer
Isbell suggested the streamer should have donated some of its profits to the children of Dahmer’s victims.
“If the show somehow benefited them, it wouldn’t be so tough and reckless,” Isbell said. “It’s sad that they’re just making money from this tragedy. It’s just greed.”
Isbell gave a victim impact statement during Dahmer’s 1992 trial, which is retconned on the show, but her cousin Eric Perry, who is also a relative of Lindsey, wondered why the show even had to exist in the first place. .
“I don’t tell anyone what to watch, I know real crime media is huge, but if you’re really curious about the victims, my family (the Isbells) are pissed off about this show,” he wrote on Twitter on September 22. “It retraumatizes again and again, and why? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”
Perry posted her message above a side-by-side comparison of Isbell’s statement and how she was portrayed on the show, and questioned“Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court facing the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD. WIIIIIILD.”
With Dahmer’s story back in the minds of the general public, Isbell vowed to never stop standing up for the brother she tragically lost.
“When I think of my brother, I think of what such an idiot he was, and I think he’s going to appreciate that I’m supporting him until my last breath,” she said. “He knows I’m always there for him.”
E ! News reached out to reps for Netflix and Murphy and did not hear back.
All ten episodes of “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” are available to stream on Netflix.
Brian Howell: College rankings don’t matter. Whether a school is a good fit does.
The news that Columbia University filed fraudulent data to rise in the U.S. News & World Report college rankings has again raised the question of what these rankings mean. Does anyone imagine that as Columbia “plunged” from No. 2 to No. 18 (as its ranking was reassessed by U.S. News on its own estimated data) that the Columbia students sitting in their classrooms in Upper Manhattan felt the quality of their education slipping away?
Columbia is exactly the same university at No. 18 as it was at No. 2. Nothing real in any student experience is different. Nor will it change if Columbia manages to claw its way back up. Is the University of Chicago (No. 6) a tiny bit better than University of Pennsylvania at No. 7? Or objectively 10 places superior to lowly Cornell, way down at No. 17? These rankings have zero to do with what is real about a college or university, and it is time to once again declare them bunk and encourage families, prospective college students and all media folks everywhere to ignore them.
Schools are not, in some holistic, abstract way, “better” or “worse.” They are different and serve different students. Some schools are wealthy and prestigious, and others are huge with diverse, niche programs or are small and focused on the liberal arts. Some may have emphases like study abroad or interdisciplinary majors, while others provide a strong sense of belonging for specific students. These things can shape your experience, but does that make one objectively “better”? No question, schools such as the California Institute of Technology, which choose only 6.4% of applicants, can fill their classes with highly motivated, accomplished students. They have multibillion-dollar endowments and therefore some extraordinary facilities. But will every student thrive at Cal Tech, even if they are admitted? My own college, Wheaton College, is an excellent school. I believe strongly in the quality of the education we offer here. It also has a very specific mission of Christian education that would not work for every person.
Plenty of research has demonstrated that prestigious names can make a difference in earnings and opportunities for some students — first-generation or low-income — but make no appreciable difference for others. (Holding other variables constant, most white males get no salary bump by going to Harvard over the University of West Virginia.) And no student is served well if they choose a school where they don’t succeed academically, socially and emotionally.
The U.S. News rankings emerged in a time when information about specific colleges and universities was harder to find. They provided a guide for those unfamiliar with the many options out there. Today, there is perhaps too much information, so the rankings may serve as a simple way to sort universities, perhaps to make a choice among several good options. But as someone who has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, I would like to encourage every college-bound student to ignore these numbers and instead borrow a technique from my own discipline of cultural anthropology.
Over time, schools create a culture. In a smaller college, that culture may extend to virtually every part of campus. In a large university, there may be many “subcultures,” in the engineering school or in Greek life or among the theater students. Going to the campus, spending the night (not only taking in the pre-formed admissions presentation), sitting in a class and talking to students can reveal what is really happening in the parts of the school you care about. (Anthropologists call this ethnography.)
This sort of research might not be an option for every student, given the time and cost involved, but every student can find alumni from that school (the more recent the better), write to current students and join a social media account run by students there. Figure out the culture — the vibe — of the classrooms, dorms, groups or communities within the college where you would likely spend your time.
There’s no doubt that the prestige of the Dartmouths and Stanfords of the world can matter. But does the prestige of the school shape campus culture in ways you would like? Is it more creative or competitive? Is this a place where people support one another, or does it emphasize independence? The ranking won’t answer any of those questions.
Choosing the No. 51 school (Lehigh University) over the No. 62 school (University of Pittsburgh) won’t mean anything to you as you study sociology or biology, as you work out with the football team or play in the marching band. Your life will be much more specific than this arbitrary number assigned by some publication. Getting the life you want in and beyond college will be far more influenced by how you thrive in college — your success in classes, extracurriculars, in your social connections — and, it should be mentioned, by avoiding excessive debt, than in the ranking.
So ditch the “research” of comparing lists and rankings, but delve into the qualitative data you collect yourself. Explore the reality of life at the school, in the places where you think you’ll go, and find the place where you can thrive. That’s the only ranking that ultimately matters.
Brian Howell is a professor of anthropology at Wheaton College. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
