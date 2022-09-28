News
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for Thursday night in Dolphins’ game vs. Bengals
Tua’s health: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose durability has been questioned in the past, is on the injury report for back and ankle ailments. The Dolphins had walk-through practices this week so that should help Tagovailoa (72 of 101, 925 yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions, 117.8 passer rating) get some rest and treatment and start against the Bengals (1-2).
But that’s not the end of things because he could aggravate the ailments during the game, Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was unimpressive in a brief appearance last Sunday vs. the Bills but disregard that because Bridgewater is a veteran. One thing to watch regarding Tagovailoa’s health is whether the Dolphins (3-0) activate No. 3 quarterback Skylar Thompson, who hasn’t been active through three games. If that happens, you know the Dolphins are concerned about Tagovailoa, who ranks second in the NFL in passer rating and yards, is tied for third in touchdowns, and fourth in completion percentage (71%).
Dolphins’ pass defense vs. Joe Burrow and Bengals’ WRs: The numbers aren’t in the Dolphins’ favor. However, the key might be whether the Dolphins and their six sacks (tied for 22nd in the league) can crank it up enough to put pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, whose 15 sacks are tied for the league lead. Elsewhere, it doesn’t look promising statistically. The Dolphins’ pass defense is 31st (among 32 teams) in passing yards allowed per game (297.7). They have just one interception (Jevon Holland vs. New England) and have dropped numerous potential interceptions.
The Bengals are 14th in passing yards per game (241.7) and while Burrow (80 of 125, 812 yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions, 85.1 passer rating) hasn’t gotten going yet and neither have wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase (21 receptions, 212 yards, two touchdowns), Tee Higgin (13 receptions, 191 yards, one touchdown) and Tyler Boyd (10 reception, 155 yards, two touchdowns). The Dolphins’ pass defense has held up against New England’s Mac Jones, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen. We’ll see what happens against Burrow, who led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season.
Dolphins’ fatigue on short week: This is the toughest task on the NFL schedule, going on the road for a Thursday night game. The Dolphins are banged up physically with key players such as Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) ailing.
Keep an eye on this situation because these are all players who have had big roles in the Dolphins’ 3-0 start. Beyond that group, watch safety Jevon Holland (neck), cornerback Kader Kohou (ankle), right tackle Greg Little (finger) and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand) during the game.
Dolphins’ special teams: This is threatening to become an ‘X’ factor. Each of the past two weeks have featured a surprise whether it’s the 103-yard kickoff return touchdown by Baltimore or the now-infamous “butt punt” that threatened the outcome of the Buffalo game. The Dolphins have won both games but those missteps have complicated the process.
Special teams have done big things among punter Thomas Morstead flipping the field numerous times and defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah getting a hand on that Buffalo field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter. But the mistakes are becoming concerning.
Dolphins LB Melvin Ingram: Ingram, the 33-year-old, 11th-year veteran, has ignited the defense in a few ways. He had a 6-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery touchdown against New England, and a recovered fumble against Buffalo to go along with two sacks. In three games, Ingram has seven tackles (three for losses), 2.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, eight quarterback pressures, one pass defended, a forced fumble, two recovered fumbles, and a touchdown.
In other words, he’s been impactful. We’ll see if that continues against Cincinnati and its revamped offensive line. By the way, Ingram’s play count has increased each week going from 31 to 32 to 56. Look for that to continue, too.
()
News
MN window manufacturer Andersen announces transition of leadership
Window and door manufacturer Andersen Corp. announced that Jay Lund, who has been the Bayport-based company’s chief executive since 2011, plans to retire at the end of the year. He’ll continue to serve as chairman.
Taking his place is Andersen President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Galvin, 53. The leadership change was part of a planned succession, the company said Tuesday.
Lund joined Andersen in 1985 and worked his way up through the ranks. He was named COO in 2008, president in 2009, CEO in 2011 and chairman of the board of directors in 2013.
Lund, 64, led Andersen with “integrity, intelligence and heart,” passionately embraced diversity, equity and inclusion inside and outside the company and positioned the company “for continued growth in the future,” board member Donald Allen Jr. said in a statement.
The privately owned Andersen has nearly $3.5 billion in annual revenue and 13,000 employees, about half in Minnesota. It operates facilities in Bayport, Oak Park Heights, Cottage Grove and North Branch.
During his tenure as CEO, Lund led the company to achieve unprecedented growth, nearly tripling annual revenue through geographic and market-segment expansion of Andersen’s traditional business and significant growth of Renewal by Andersen, the company’s window- and door-replacement division, company officials said.
Under Lund, the company also completed several acquisitions and exited the vinyl hollow core segment of the market, which helped “sharpen the company’s focus on its premium window and door product offerings,” according to Andersen.
Galvin joined Andersen in 2002 as an investment director. Since then, he has held leadership roles across all areas of the company including corporate finance, manufacturing, logistics, supply-chain operations and general management. In 2019, Galvin became president of the Andersen Division and in 2021, he was named the company’s president and chief operating officer.
“Chris is an inspiring leader, with deep knowledge of the business and industry,” Lund said. “He is widely respected by the Andersen team for his character, intellect, kindness and work ethic. He has excelled throughout his career at Andersen and ably led our company through a global pandemic that tested our business in many ways. He will be an exceptional steward of Andersen’s long-standing values and industry leadership.”
Galvin currently serves on the Andersen Corporate Foundation board of directors, as well as the boards of the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation and Bayport-based First State Bank and Trust.
News
Orlando Magic call off Wednesday’s practices as Hurricane Ian looms
The first day of training camp after media day— especially for teams that didn’t make the playoffs the prior season, like the Orlando Magic — typically brings a lot of excitement, energy and eagerness to get back on the practice floor after a five-month offseason.
All of those emotions were palpable from Magic players and coaches once reporters were able to watch the Magic’s first practice ahead of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center.
But in the backdrop were concerns about what’ll come next in light of Hurricane Ian likely making landfall in Florida between Naples and Tampa late Wednesday.
Chris Newton, the team’s director of security, and Regan Harris, the assistant director of team services, were among Magic personnel who addressed the team about the hurricane once practice ended.
“We just talked about it,” Franz Wagner said. “Obviously, I’m nervous because I’ve never experienced anything like this. Just trying to listen to everybody here, what they’re telling us and making sure we have everything at home. Trying to be safe.”
Added Jalen Suggs: “They’re giving us a couple of things, food and water, to take home. Start to charge everything. Gas in the car. Obviously preparing for the worst and keep the mind here and on getting better. If we come in, great. If not, stay safe.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Derrick Weiglich said the Orlando area should prepare for a greater chance of hurricane-force wind gusts.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Magic had a second practice scheduled for Tuesday evening and a morning and evening practice scheduled for Wednesday.
They announced Tuesday evening that Wednesday’s sessions were canceled.
It hadn’t been determined as of Tuesday whether they’ll practice Thursday. Orlando plays its first preseason game against the Grizzlies in Memphis on Monday.
“We’re just going to keep monitoring it and see how we go about doing things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Safety is going to be the first priority for these guys and their families.
“We were just communicating with the guys the things we could be prepared for, what we’ll do for them, just continue to monitor as we track [the storm] and see what we can do for practices and bringing these guys back in.”
Most Magic players haven’t experienced the threat of a hurricane, making the need for education and preparation for the situation even greater.
“We had the Polar Vortex up in Minnesota,” Suggs said. “That’s kind of the craziest thing I got, but nothing like this. Just praying for everybody’s health and safety. I hope everybody gets everything they need, stay safe during this time and understand we’ll get through this.”
Suggs quipped that he brought up the idea of waiting out the hurricane inside the team’s new $70-million, 130,000-square-foot training facility so he could continue to get work in.
“I brought up that suggestion,” Suggs said. “I said I’ll have a lock-in in the facility, but I guess I’ll go home. It’s all right.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
“Basketball Wives” Star Brooke Bailey Mourns Her 26-year-old Daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey After Dying In Car Crash
Brooke Bailey had a terrible weekend as her 26-year-old daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey passed in a rather disturbing car crash. The news of Kayla’s death was confirmed by Brooke Bailey in an Instagram post.
The 45-year-old mother of three lost Kayla on Saturday, September 24, and is yet to make preparations to lay her to rest. The circumstances surrounding the death of the young woman is not yet clear. However, the “Basketball Wives” actor has received an outpouring amount of heartwarming messages from her followers.
According to Media Take Out:
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla was killed this weekend in what is being described as a “horrific car crash.”
Kayla, who was a gorgeous aspiring model was just 26 years old.
Brooke has two other children, both sons, Shumecio (born in 1998), and her youngest (born in 2004).
Brooke confirmed Kayla’s passing on Instagram today, posting a touching memorial to her beautiful princess, Media take Out learned. She wrote, “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ”
Care to know who “Basketball Wives” Star Brooke Bailey is, there you go!
Brooke initially made a name for herself as an urban/hip hop model. She started out by appearing on the MTV show Punk’d and then featured in a commercial with the artist Snoop Dogg. She also appeared on stage with Busta Rhymes at the BET Awards in 2006.
Following her modeling gigs, she appeared on the reality TV show Candy Girls in 2009. The show was an unscripted glimpse into the life of women providing ‘eye candy’ at parties and photoshoots.
Her rumored liaison with NBA player Rashard Lewis got her a spot on the VH1 show Basketball Wives: LA, which mostly focused on the girlfriends of prominent NBA players in Los Angeles. She appeared on the show during its first two seasons.
Previously, she has owned a hair salon, as well as a franchisee of the food chain Phat and Juicy Burgers. She also founded the company My Life Cleanse.
We hope she recovers from this tragic loss!
Here are some photos of Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey:
The post “Basketball Wives” Star Brooke Bailey Mourns Her 26-year-old Daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey After Dying In Car Crash appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Hurricane Ian strikes Cubam Florida braces for winds, floods
By CRISTIANA MESQUITA and CURT ANDERSON
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kmh).
Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top winds of 130 mph (209 kph) approaching the southwest coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate.
Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane-force Wednesday — when the eye was predicted to make landfall. With tropical storm-force winds extending 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Ian’s center, damage was expected across a wide area of Florida.
It was not yet clear precisely where Ian would crash ashore. Its exact track could determine how severe the storm surge is for Tampa Bay, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. Landfall south of the bay could make the impact “much less bad,” McNoldy said.
Gil Gonzalez boarded up his windows Tuesday and had sandbags ready to protect his Tampa home. He and his wife had stocked up on bottled water and packed flashlights, battery packs for their cellphones and a camp stove before evacuating.
“All the prized possessions, we’ve put them upstairs in a friend’s house and nearby, and we’ve got the car loaded,” Gonzalez said on his way out. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to prepare for extended power outages, and to get out of the storm’s potential path.
“It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in,” DeSantis told a news conference in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 that could be hit. “And you’re going to end up with really significant storm surge and you’re going to end up with really significant flood events. And this is the kind of storm surge that is life threatening.”
He said about 30,000 utility works have already been positioned around the state but it might take days before they can safely reach some of the downed power lines.
“This thing’s the real deal,” DeSantis said. “It is a major, major storm.”
DeSantis said nearly 100 shelters had been opened by Tuesday afternoon, with more expected. He said most buildings in Florida are strong enough to withstand wind, but the 2.5 million people who have been told to evacuate face the greatest danger from flooding.
Hundreds of residents were being evacuated from several nursing homes in the Tampa area, where hospitals were also moving some patients. Airports in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Key West closed. Busch Gardens in Tampa closed ahead of the storm, while several Orlando-area theme parks, including Disney World and Sea World, planned to close Wednesday and Thursday.
NASA rolled its moon rocket from the launch pad to its Kennedy Space Center hangar, adding weeks of delay to the test flight.
Ian’s forward movement was expected to slow over the Gulf, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger. The hurricane warning expanded Tuesday to cover roughly 220 miles (350 kilometers) of Florida’s west coast. The area includes Fort Myers as well as Tampa and St. Petersburg, which could get their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Forecasters said the storm surge could reach 12 feet (3.6 meters) if it peaks at high tide. Rainfall near the area of landfall could top 18 inches (46 centimeters).
“It’s a monster and then there’s the confusion of the path,” said Renee Correa, who headed inland to Orlando from the Tampa area with her daughter and Chihuahua. “Tampa has been lucky for 100 years, but it’s a little scary now.”
Kelly Johnson was preparing to hunker down at her home two blocks from the beach in Dunedin, west of Tampa. She said she would escape to the second floor if sea water surges inland, and had a generator if power goes out.
“I’m a Floridian, and we know how to deal with hurricanes,” Johnson said. “This is part of living in paradise — knowing that once in a while these storms come at you.”
Forecasters warned the hurricane will be felt across a large area as it plows across Florida with an anticipated turn northward. Flash floods were possible across the whole state, and portions of Florida’s east coast faced a potential storm surge threat as Ian’s bands approach the Atlantic Ocean. Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains into the weekend.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pre-emptively declared a state of emergency Tuesday, ordering 500 National Guard troops on standby to respond as needed.
As the storm’s center moved into the Gulf, scenes of destruction emerged in Cuba’s world-famous tobacco belt. The owner of the premier Finca Robaina cigar producer posted photos on social media of wood-and-thatch roofs smashed to the ground, greenhouses in rubble and wagons overturned.
“It was apocalyptic, a real disaster,” wrote Hirochi Robaina, grandson of the operation’s founder.
Local government station TelePinar reported heavy damage at the main hospital in Pinar del Rio city, tweeting photos of collapsed ceilings and toppled trees. No deaths were reported.
At the White House, President Joe Biden said his administration was sending hundreds of Federal Emergency Management Agency employees to Florida and sought to assure mayors in the storm’s path that Washington will meet their needs. He urged residents to heed to local officials’ orders.
“Your safety is more important than anything,” he said.
___
Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Florida. Associated Press contributors include Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida, Freida Frisaro in Miami, Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida, Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, Seung Min Kim and Seth Borenstein in Washington and Bobby Caina Calvan and Julie Walker in New York.
News
Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-0) at Bengals (1-2), on Thursday night vs. defending AFC champs
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (3-0) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) match up in six key areas ahead of Thursday’s Week 4 game at Paycor Stadium (8:15 p.m., WSFL, Prime Video):
When the Dolphins run: With 192 yards rushing and a 3.3 yards-per-carry average, the Mike McDaniel run game has yet to take off in Miami. Both numbers put the Dolphins second-to-last in the NFL through three weeks. Raheem Mostert (24 attempts, 78 yards) and Chase Edmonds (23 attempts, 79 yards) are splitting touches and have virtually identical stat lines. Edmonds was able to punch in two short touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, though.
The Dolphins have had left tackle Terron Armstead playing through a toe injury, and right tackle Greg Little has played in place of Austin Jackson, who is on injured reserve. Tight end Durham Smythe, the better blocker between he and Mike Gesicki, nearly doubled Gesicki’s snap counts on Sunday in limited opportunities as Buffalo dominated time of possession.
The Bengals are sound in run defense, ranking eighth in yards against and seventh in yards per attempt. A big key in that is defensive tackle DJ Reader in the middle, but he’s dealing with a knee injury sustained against the New York Jets on Sunday. His availability could be key. Edge: Bengals
When the Bengals run: Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon has been off to a slow start after his Pro Bowl 2021 campaign where he ran for 1,205 yards. He’s getting his fair share of carries, at nearly 20 per game, but he’s only producing 2.8 yards per attempt.
As a team, the Bengals had their best rushing output in the opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers for 133 yards. Since, they’ve had 89 yards in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys and 69 in Sunday’s win at the Jets. Cincinnati may look to run behind its new right side of the line, where it has tackle La’el Collins and guard Alex Cappa.
The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back games against the Ravens and Bills where they surrendered greater than 100 yards rushing, but this isn’t a true indicator of their effectiveness stopping the run. They allowed mobile quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen to run against them for much of those numbers and had Bills tailback Zack Moss break off a long one to the outside that cornerback Nik Needham failed to contain. Miami just needs to avoid giving up the big plays in an otherwise consistent run defense. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: The big question mark here is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s availability as he deals with his back injury. Should he be unable to go, backup Teddy Bridgewater comes in. He’s an established veteran, but he didn’t look to have it in his limited snaps subbing for Tagovailoa before the Miami starter was able to return Sunday vs. the Bills.
We’ll give out the edge here assuming Tagovailoa, who said he plans on playing, can go and be close to his normal self. He still has speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who can flip a game in the snap of a finger, like was seen in the fourth quarter Sept. 18 in Baltimore. Hill is particularly motivated to face cornerback Eli Apple after last year’s AFC Championship Game, where Apple’s Bengals eliminated Hills’ former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
With safety Jessie Bates III on the back end and defensive end Trey Hendrickson rushing the passer, Cincinnati presents a formidable pass defense that ranks around the middle of the league. Tagovailoa will hope to hit the big play to his speedy wide receivers, but Miami will also want to pick up first downs and sustain drives to give their defense a breather after the Dolphins were more than doubled in time of possession against Buffalo. Edge: Dolphins
When the Bengals pass: Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t put up gaudy numbers early in 2022 coming off his Super Bowl appearance last year, but the 2020 draft’s No. 1 pick has to be respected, nonetheless. In three games, Burrow is completing 64 percent of passes for 812 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.
The four-interception figure is one that sticks out as Dolphins’ ballhawks in cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland are sure to be looking for a big game-changing play, especially after dropping recent opportunities at interceptions. Miami is looking to find the right balance of blitz vs. coverage as teams have proven to be better prepared for coordinator Josh Boyer’s blitzes to start out games, specifically Baltimore and Buffalo the past wo weeks, before Boyer adjusts in the second half. And it’s time to see Jaelan Phillips get his first sack of 2022.
The Bengals have playmakers for Burrow to throw to, between wide receivers in second-year star Ja’Marr Chase (21 receptions, 212 yards, two touchdowns), Tee Higgins (13 receptions, 191 yards, touchdown) and Tyler Boyd (10 receptions, 155 yards, two touchdowns), capable pass-catching back Mixon (13 receptions, 103 yards) and tight end Hayden Hurst (11 receptions, 77 yards). The Bengals’ offensive line, revamped after a much-maligned 2021 postseason, has allowed Burrow to be sacked 15 times in three games. That’s where the game could turn, but if Burrow gets the ball to those wideouts with Howard playing hurt and fellow cornerbacks Nik Needham and Kader Kohou not on their game, look out. Edge: Bengals
Special teams: The Dolphins are coming off an embarrassing special teams blunder that will go down as the “butt punt.” Punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball into wide receiver Trent Sherfield’s backside to have it ricochet backward through the back of the end zone for a safety. Proud special teams coordinator Danny Crossman was not fond of having that breakdown a week after giving up a kick return touchdown.
Morstead has otherwise been solid, and so have gunners Jason Bethel and Keion Crossen. Kicker Jason Sanders hasn’t attempted a field goal in Miami’s past two games. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, after a big postseason last year, has missed field goals in two of Cincinnati’s first three games. Trent Taylor averages 9.3 yards per punt return, and Kevin Huber is getting 48.7 yards per punt. Edge: Even
Intangibles: Thursday night games are just so difficult to play as the road team. Remember when the Dolphins, on Nov. 11 last year, as a near double-digit underdog at 2-7 against the rolling Ravens, handed it to Baltimore at home in that shocking upset? That’s the kind of effect the short week and ensuing travel can have on a team.
That is only further amplified by the grueling conditions the Dolphins just made it through in Sunday’s win at home over Buffalo. With the heat and humidity dropping bodies left and right for both teams, Miami’s defense played 92 total snaps. It will be difficult to overcome all of that, but they get the mini bye that follows. Edge: Bengals
PREDICTION: Bengals 24, Dolphins 23
()
News
Kanye West Cries Over Losing Kim Kardashian While Reacting To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Kanye West has been on it since his divorce from Kim Kardashian. From throwing tantrums on social media to bullying Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye after Queen Elizabeth II was buried took to his Instagram and posted that he shares the same level of pain with the people of the United Kingdom as he also lost his queen.
The controversial rapper couldn’t handle his divorce as it is clear the split is unbearable for him but comparing it to The Queen’s death was the height of it all. How bad could things go with Kanye huh?
However, Kanye took to his Instagram to apologize to the mother of his kids, Kim Kardashian, for all the troubles he put her through after their messy divorce.
Via Media Take Out:
Kanye West says he can relate to the death of Queen Elizabeth II after his marriage failed. “London I know how you feel,” Ye posted on IG Story. “I lost my queen too.”
Ye did not want to get a divorce from Kim Kardashian but had no choice. Last week, he apologized to Kim in a television interview.
“This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger, but also ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either,” he said. “I need this person to be the least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”
Kim has not reacted publicly to the apology.
Well, it looks like Kanye West’s rant on his divorce is not ending anytime soon looking at how he keeps talking about and shading Kim Kardashian and Pimp Mama Kris.
The post Kanye West Cries Over Losing Kim Kardashian While Reacting To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for Thursday night in Dolphins’ game vs. Bengals
MN window manufacturer Andersen announces transition of leadership
Solana Clears 100 Billion Transaction Count As NFTs Gain Prominence
Orlando Magic call off Wednesday’s practices as Hurricane Ian looms
“Basketball Wives” Star Brooke Bailey Mourns Her 26-year-old Daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey After Dying In Car Crash
Bitcoin (BTC) To Reach In Millions By 2030, Says Analyst
Hurricane Ian strikes Cubam Florida braces for winds, floods
Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-0) at Bengals (1-2), on Thursday night vs. defending AFC champs
Kanye West Cries Over Losing Kim Kardashian While Reacting To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Meet Filip Gustavsson, the Wild goaltender behind Marc-Andre Fleury this season
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops